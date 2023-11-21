Walk? Walk!

Posted on November 21, 2023

Someone is excited about the possibility of a long walk at the local nature preserve! Can you guess who it is? The answer may surprise you!

— JS

  2. My guess it would be you, John !
    What could be better for you than a long walk with the woman you love and an awesome dog there to protect you from killer squirrels.

    So did I guess right?

  3. I’d guess it’s Athena.

    A textbook case of the wanderlust phase that hits young people in their sturm und drang phase.

    She’s not in the picture because she gets her functional outdoor wear ready.

