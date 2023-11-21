Walk? Walk!
Posted on November 21, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
Someone is excited about the possibility of a long walk at the local nature preserve! Can you guess who it is? The answer may surprise you!
— JS
Posted on November 21, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
Someone is excited about the possibility of a long walk at the local nature preserve! Can you guess who it is? The answer may surprise you!
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
All of the above?
My guess it would be you, John !
What could be better for you than a long walk with the woman you love and an awesome dog there to protect you from killer squirrels.
So did I guess right?
I’d guess it’s Athena.
A textbook case of the wanderlust phase that hits young people in their sturm und drang phase.
She’s not in the picture because she gets her functional outdoor wear ready.
I’m guessing the cats. Everyone is out for a walk and they get the whole house to themselves.
“Local nature preserve” …. sure it is.
Taking your Kaiju out for stompies?
Definitely Krissy.
Is it me? I’ll bet it’s me, isn’t it?
And did everybody enjoy their walk?
My money’s on Smudge—now there’s a wild nature cat!