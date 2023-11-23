The Existential Longing for Walkies, 11/23/23

Posted on November 23, 2023

When you really want to go outside and run around, but your human is busy, like, staring into that incomprehensible glowing rectangle of hers. Oh! The suffering!

Yes, I realize this is the second “dog walk”-themed photo this week. But look at the pathos here! I couldn’t resist.

Here in the US it is Thanksgiving, so for all who celebrate it, I hope it is a happy and reflective day for you. Everyone else: Hey, enjoy your Thursday, okay?

(Also: Very shortly after this picture was taken, Charlie was indeed taken on a walk. Existential crisis averted.)

— JS

6 Comments on “The Existential Longing for Walkies, 11/23/23”

  2. Those eyebrows are SO expressive. You can’t help but love that face.

    Happy Thanksgiving. Lamb is baking and guests are on their way.

  6. He’s just not assertive enough. Mine put their front legs on my lap, paw, and lick my face.

    That’s how you get walkies.

