The Existential Longing for Walkies, 11/23/23

When you really want to go outside and run around, but your human is busy, like, staring into that incomprehensible glowing rectangle of hers. Oh! The suffering!

Yes, I realize this is the second “dog walk”-themed photo this week. But look at the pathos here! I couldn’t resist.

Here in the US it is Thanksgiving, so for all who celebrate it, I hope it is a happy and reflective day for you. Everyone else: Hey, enjoy your Thursday, okay?

(Also: Very shortly after this picture was taken, Charlie was indeed taken on a walk. Existential crisis averted.)

— JS