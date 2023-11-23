The Existential Longing for Walkies, 11/23/23
Posted on November 23, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
When you really want to go outside and run around, but your human is busy, like, staring into that incomprehensible glowing rectangle of hers. Oh! The suffering!
Yes, I realize this is the second “dog walk”-themed photo this week. But look at the pathos here! I couldn’t resist.
Here in the US it is Thanksgiving, so for all who celebrate it, I hope it is a happy and reflective day for you. Everyone else: Hey, enjoy your Thursday, okay?
(Also: Very shortly after this picture was taken, Charlie was indeed taken on a walk. Existential crisis averted.)
— JS
You got a laugh out of me. Thank you.
Those eyebrows are SO expressive. You can’t help but love that face.
Happy Thanksgiving. Lamb is baking and guests are on their way.
He must have practiced soo much for that ear droop. Lovely!
Well, John makes no secret of the fact that he loves that face.
Dog is cute too.
He’s a very good boy.
He’s just not assertive enough. Mine put their front legs on my lap, paw, and lick my face.
That’s how you get walkies.