O Captain, My Captain
Posted on November 26, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
I deejayed a dance at a Star Trek-themed convention over the weekend. I set up my DJ stuff on the main stage of the convention, which, naturally enough, had a starship bridge on it. Krissy came up and sat in the captain’s chair, and, may I say, it was a natural fit for her. I would definitely let her lead me to strange new worlds, and such. Indeed I did, since she’s the reason I moved to Ohio.
The DJ set was the last public event I have in 2023; now I am at home for two! whole! months! before heading to the Confusion convention in Michigan in late January. What shall I do with my time? Sleep, for one. Spend a bit of time zoning out watching movies, for another. We’ll see where I go from there after that.
— JS
maybe think about your next book, if only for JS fandom’s sake.
StarshipIndy, by chance?
I now picture Krissy as a Romulan commander. Frightening.
So, what’s her catchphrase to make the ship go??
I love that picture SO MUCH.
She looks stunning! She’d look wonderful in gold!
Very few take to the chair with a proper commanding air to them. What’s her command phrase?
Sleep? Watch movies? NO!!!!! You gotta WRITE! And then, you gotta WRITE SOME MORE!!!!!
Your local friendly Scalzi book addict and slave driver, Russ
I’m curious – what song did you start with and end with?
Dang. She looks like she was born to sit in a captains chair… or a throne.
She projects an effortless sense of command.
Great pic!