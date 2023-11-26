O Captain, My Captain

Posted on November 26, 2023    Posted by      10 Comments

I deejayed a dance at a Star Trek-themed convention over the weekend. I set up my DJ stuff on the main stage of the convention, which, naturally enough, had a starship bridge on it. Krissy came up and sat in the captain’s chair, and, may I say, it was a natural fit for her. I would definitely let her lead me to strange new worlds, and such. Indeed I did, since she’s the reason I moved to Ohio.

The DJ set was the last public event I have in 2023; now I am at home for two! whole! months! before heading to the Confusion convention in Michigan in late January. What shall I do with my time? Sleep, for one. Spend a bit of time zoning out watching movies, for another. We’ll see where I go from there after that.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

10 Comments on “O Captain, My Captain”

  8. Sleep? Watch movies? NO!!!!! You gotta WRITE! And then, you gotta WRITE SOME MORE!!!!!

    Your local friendly Scalzi book addict and slave driver, Russ

  10. Dang. She looks like she was born to sit in a captains chair… or a throne.

    She projects an effortless sense of command.

    Great pic!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: