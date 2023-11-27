Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023, Day One: Traditionally Published Books
Welcome to the first day of the Whatever Shopping Guide 2023 — Our way of helping you folks learn about cool creative gifts for the holidays, straight from the folks who have created them.
Today’s featured products are traditionally published books (including graphic novels and audiobooks); that is, books put out by publishers who ship books to stores on a returnable basis. In the comment thread below, authors and editors of these books will tell you a little bit about their latest and/or greatest books so that you will be enticed to get that book for yourself or loved ones this holiday season. Because, hey: Books are spectacular gifts. Enjoy your browsing, and we hope you find the perfect book!
Spec Fic for Newbies: A Beginner’s Guide to Writing Subgenres of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror is by me and my good friend (fellow Clarionite, SFF author, and academic) Val Nolan. We cover 30 subgenres and major tropes of the 3 big genres. For each, we provide a short history, a spotter’s guide of examples or an element spotlight looking closely at a writing element, a list of why writing in that subgenre/trope is cool, a list of pitfalls and things to look out for, and 2 activities to get you started. It was conceived as a book for newbies, based on our collected 20+ years of teaching writing—especially SFF writing—at universities, but even more established writers and readers are finding it useful and informative. Oh, and it has a lot of silly jokes!
The ToC includes Big Dumb Objects, Military SF, Solarpunk, Witches, Grimdark, Sword & Sorcery, Suburban Horror, Body Horror, Techno Horror and 21 other topics!
It’s a UK book but available in two formats in US, too, on Amz and B&N. Links here: https://linktr.ee/specficfornewbies
“Of a Predatory Heart is a great gift for your outdoors-men. These stories on hunting, fishing, and the outdoor lifestyle run from snort-milk-through-yer-nose funny, to bittersweet tears in a seasoned woodsman’s eye. It’s a memoir of a lifelong outdoorsman, starting from his return from the Vietnam War. The tales range from archery hunting to fly-fishing, from introducing children to woodcraft to the bond that forms between generations through appreciation of the woodlands.
For the fantasy-loving 12-16 year-old on your list: HEALER AND WITCH by Nancy Werlin. “Thrilling and suspenseful,” said Booklist in a starred review.
https://nancywerlin.com/books/healer-witch/
Isherwood on Writing, James J. Berg, ed. (University of Minnesota Press, 2022)
Isherwood on Writing assembles Christopher Isherwood’s free-flowing, wide-ranging public addresses from the 1960s to reveal a distinctly American Isherwood at the top of his form. This updated edition contains the long-lost conclusion to the second lecture, published here for the first time, including its discussion of A Single Man and A Meeting by the River, his final novel.
https://www.upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/isherwood-on-writing
Wrath Goddess Sing is a historical fantasy reimagining of the Iliad that draws on modern archeology and historiography to render the terrifying and ruthless Achilles as a late bronze age trans woman warrior. Homer actually blurbed Wrath Goddess Sing and gave it a shout-out in Book 19 of the Iliad.
Many thanks to John for this chance to share. I'm traditionally published with a small press.
Found family
Friends to Lovers
Broken Magical Objects
Murder Mystery
Charming Clutz
Dragons?
GLASS GIRL released in May of this year. E-book only $3.99.
Amazon https://tinyurl.com/h8ex9wcn
Bookshop https://tinyurl.com/2sx598hp
Inspired Quill https://tinyurl.com/mryhw73n
Two debuts written by J. Dianne Dotson (Jendia Gammon):
THE SHADOW GALAXY: a Collection of Short Stories and Poetry features short stories and poetry spanning magical realism, science fiction, fantasy, horror, and Appalachian tales. (Trepidatio, March 2023) Amazon: https://a.co/d/htN2O0j
THE INN AT THE AMETHYST LANTERN (YA Sci-Fi/Fantasy; think Stranger Things meets Studio Ghibli/The Goonies meets Pitch Black): Long after a climate catastrophe, when a utopian future faces an unearthed evil from our present, Gentian “Gen” Lightworth and her friends in the night-living town of Glimmerbight must stop the past from repeating itself by using all their wits and talents…and perhaps a bit of magic. Amazon: https://a.co/d/fKY1Qt5
What a lovely idea.
I wrote the high fantasy Reforging series, set in an 18th-century-ish alternate Europe with elemental magic. The five-part saga includes war, romance, powerful women, teamwork, and found family.
https://barbarahowewriter.com/the-books/
The first book in the series is The Locksmith:
Strange that, in a world where membership in one of four magic guilds guarantees respect and wealth, Lucinda Guillierre is terrified of being exposed as a witch. The Fire Warlock finds her attitude puzzling but is not alarmed. Not, that is, until a long-buried secret comes to light. She has good reasons to be afraid.
As war looms and dangerous romance beckons, who will have the best chance to kill her? Her enemies, her friends, or Lucinda herself?
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07TCJXL2H
Gladiator meets Game of Thrones in KILL THE QUEEN, book #1 in the Crown of Shards epic fantasy series. Perfect for the romantasy reader on your holiday shopping list
https://tinyurl.com/yck397dy
In a realm where one’s magical power determines one’s worth, Lady Everleigh’s lack of obvious ability relegates her to the shadows of the royal court of Bellona, a kingdom steeped in gladiator tradition. Seventeenth in line for the throne, Evie is nothing more than a ceremonial fixture, overlooked and mostly forgotten.
But dark forces are at work inside the palace. When her cousin Vasilia, the crown princess, assassinates her mother the queen and takes the throne by force, Evie is also attacked, along with the rest of the royal family. Luckily for Evie, her secret immunity to magic helps her escape the massacre.
Forced into hiding to survive, she falls in with a gladiator troupe. Though they use their talents to entertain and amuse the masses, the gladiators are actually highly trained warriors skilled in the art of war, especially Lucas Sullivan, a powerful magier with secrets of his own. Uncertain of her future—or if she even has one—Evie begins training with the troupe until she can decide her next move.
But as the bloodthirsty Vasilia exerts her power, pushing Bellona to the brink of war, Evie’s fate becomes clear: she must become a fearsome gladiator herself . . . and kill the queen.
Thanks for the opportunity to post!
Can’t talk about the new thing yet, so I’ll just mention the (slightly) old(er) thing:
SID MEIER’S MEMOIR!
I could describe it, but the thing is, those words either mean something to you, or they don’t. If you have a gamer in your life, they’d probably love it for Christmas. And, to answer to most common FAQ: Yes, Sid is every bit as kind and wonderful in real life as he seems.
Possible Worlds and Other Stories (Ellipsis Imprints, 2022)
Corrupt angels. A sentient spaceship. Invaders from outer space. Dystopia. Friendship, greed, and death. The final judgement. A world made entirely of crabs.
“Delightful, ingenious, and marvellous.” — Adam Roberts
24 stories of philosophical exploration, from identity, corruption, personhood, and friendship, to duty, loyalty, the meaning of life and death … and guinea pigs.
“Rachel Handley is an author to watch”. — Gareth L. Powell
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/possible-worlds-and-other-stories-rachel-handley/1141303659
https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/Possible-Worlds-and-Other-Stories-by-Rachel-Handley/9781838072377
The Cleaving is a fresh Arthurian retelling that follows the tangled stories of four women: Nimue, Ygraine, Morgana, and Guinevere. These women fight to control their own destinies amid the wars and rivalries that will determine the destiny of Britain. The legendary epics of King Arthur and Camelot don’t tell the whole story.
Chroniclers say Arthur’s mother Ygraine married the man that killed her husband. They say that Arthur’s half-sister Morgana turned to dark magic to defy him and Merlin. They say that the enchantress Nimue challenged Merlin and used her magic to outwit him. And that Arthur’s marriage to Guinevere ended in adultery, rebellion and bloodshed.
Why did these women chose such dangerous paths? As warfare and rivalries constantly challenge the king, Arthur and Merlin believe these women are destined to serve Camelot by doing as they are told. But men forget that women talk. Ygraine, Nimue, Morgana and Guinevere become friends and allies while the decisions that shape their lives are taken out of their hands. This is their untold story. Now these women have a voice.
Widely available. From Amazon.com here
https://www.amazon.com/Cleaving-Juliet-Mckenna-ebook/dp/B0B96NL726/ref=sr_1_1
Both comedy sci-fi detective novels in my Great American series are narrated by a footnoting coffee machine robot and are set in an absurd futuristic continent-wide mall where it’s always Black Friday. See reviews below.
Amazon (link for both books): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RB4S319?
Bookshop (link for book one): https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-great-american-deception-scott-stein/13069480?ean=9781946501219
Barnes & Noble (link for book one): https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-great-american-deception-scott-stein/1133408865?ean=9781946501219
Book One: The Great American Deception (print, ebook, audio)
“Stein delivers a madcap sci-fi take on the hard-boiled detective genre in this fun, near-future romp that’s chock-full of rapid-fire wit, tongue-in-cheek literary allusions, and playful futuristic absurdity… Stein keeps the stakes high and the laughs coming … Sure to appeal to fans of Douglas Adams, this zany, uproarious mystery is a constant delight.”
—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
Book Two: The Great American Betrayal (print, ebook)
“A clever novel that just consistently dances on the edge of absurdity; it’s a great and witty time.”
—Vulture.com, “The Best Comedy Books of 2022”
“The Great American Betrayal is a wickedly funny novel jam-packed with madcap invention and verbal hijinks that are sure to be a hit with fans of Douglas Adams and Stanislaw Lem. Scott Stein writes wild plots and sentences that tie your brain in delicious knots while working his inimitable brand of bravura cosmic absurdity. God bless him.”
—Gabe Hudson, author of Dear Mr. President and Gork, the Teenage Dragon
Thank you very much John, for once again hosting this week long event. As always, I appreciate you using your powers for Good!
As to books of mine, (all available at major retail web sites and actual bookstores) all of physics from Isaac Newton to the transistor is explained in THE PHYSICS OF SUPERHEROES. But there’s not an inclined plane or pulley in sight! All the examples come from superhero comic books, and as much as possible, those cases where the heroes get their science right!
From the moment your smart phone alarm wakes you up to when you turn off the TV at night using a remote control, you are surrounded with physics. In THE PHYSICS OF EVERYDAY THINGS, I follow you through an ordinary day, and explain the extraordinary science that we employ.
Here we are, well into the 21st century, but there are still no jet packs or flying cars. However, we do have smart phones and laptop computers. All thanks to a handful of physicists, trying to understand the properties of atoms and light, and in the process, developed Quantum Mechanics. You won’t meet Schrodinger’s cat in THE AMAZING STORY OF QUANTUM MECHANICS but you will learn how LEDs, transistors, lasers, MRIs and other technological devices make use of quantum mechanics, here in the true World of Tomorrow!
More can be found at http://www.kakaklios.com
Thanks again, John. You're a peach!
This was a labor of love, mostly written during lockdown, under the supervision of two cats.
Landscapes for Writers and Game Masters: Building Authentic Natural Terrain into Imagined Worlds
McFarland Books
ISBN 978-1-4766-8357-7 Ebook 978-1-4766-4504-9
This handbook is a reference source for creative writing, world building, and creation of memorable D&D (and other TTRPG) encounters. Drawing on earth science principles, investigate the true variety of caves, rivers, mountains and other landscape features – and the diverse challenges and narrative opportunities they offer.
Good morning from Montreal, Canada!
My name is Annie Bacon. You probably don’t know my name, but I’m often recognized as one of the leading fantasy/sci-fi children’s book writers in French Canada/Quebec.
If you read French or know a child in a French immersion school, I’d like to recommend book number 1 of my best-selling series : Chroniques Post-Apocalyptiques d’une enfant sage (4.03 rating on Goodreads).
You can find it at B&N: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/chroniques-post-apocalyptiques-dune-enfant-sage-annie-bacon/1140186386?
Thank you for the opportunity! I have a bunch of books published, but I want to specifically mention my latest dark/epic fantasy duology and the book that will soon be a TV show on Prime Video!
My newest fantasy duology begins with NIGHTRENDER, a dark fantasy featuring betrayal, soulmates, and arranged marriage.
To end the three-kingdoms war, Prince Rune and Princess Johanne will enter an arranged marriage to unite their enemy kingdoms. But there’s another danger — monsters are invading from another world, and reality-bending magic is altering the flow of time, the effects of gravity, and more. There’s only one person who could set this right, but no one’s willing to take that risk . . . until Princess Johanne is trapped in a bubble of dark magic.
NIGHTRENDER is the first book. DAWNBREAKER is the second and final book and it just came out earlier this month! Here’s Bookshop for NIGHTRENDER: https://bookshop.org/p/books/nightrender-jodi-meadows/16613415?ean=9780823448685
The other book I wanted to mention is MY LADY JANE, which I cowrote with Cynthia Hand and Brodi Ashton, so you can brag about having read the book before the show drops. Think Princess Bride meets Ladyhawke and the tragedy of Lady Jane Grey — but with a much happier ending.
We have a whole series of books about various historical Janes and Marys who were screwed over by the patriarchy; this one is the first, and if you like it, you’ll probably like the others, too.
Here’s bookshop for MY LADY JANE: https://bookshop.org/p/books/my-lady-jane-jodi-meadows/6435963?ean=9780062391742
Happy reading, all!
Thanks so much for hosting this every year!
I have two books out!
Druid’s Moon, a paranormal romance (sweet!) featuring a modern Beauty and the Beast retelling, set on an archaeological dig in Cornwall.
“Instead of logic, for the first time, Lyne must trust her heart…”
Summer Fire, a travel romance (steamy!) novella featuring two Canadians in Istanbul, Turkey, part of the Dirty Bits collection from Harlequin Carina Press.
“‘You know how it is with Canadians. We come alive in the summer.’”
THE WARDEN (Tor, April 2023) is about a fresh-out-of-college Necromancer getting the most disappointing job she can imagine, guarding a sheepherding village 800 miles away from civilization.
A new take on Necromancy, a fish out of water queer protagonist, a hint of romance, and RPG-adjacent adventuring. Glen Cook liked it, maybe you will too?
Available anywhere books are sold, here’s the Amazon link, but by all means, shop small if you wish!
https://www.amazon.com/Warden-Daniel-M-Ford/dp/1250815657
DANCING WITH THE LION: BECOMING & RISE (Jeanne Reames)
Historical fiction duology about the young Alexander before he became “the Great.”
This coming-of-age novel (divided in half for publishing) has both queer themes and magical realism. It focuses on Alexander’s relationships with his parents, siblings, friends, and, of course, Hephaistion (longer plot summary below). Goodreads score of 4.16 for BECOMING and 4.22 for RISE. Available in both English and Italian (with a gorgeous cover).
“Strong, believable characters and a vividly-drawn setting propel this powerful novel about Alexander the Great’s coming of age in ancient Macedonia.” — Kate Elliott, author of The Sun Chronicles
Two current cover options: “faces” or “statues” with a NEW revised edition and NEW (symbolic) covers (in gold-and-black) coming after Dec. 8th, just in time for Christmas! Also available together at a discount in ebook format.
Riptide Publishers:
Faces …
BECOMING: https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Lion-Becoming-Jeanne-Reames/dp/1626498970/
RISE: https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Lion-Rise-Jeanne-Reames/dp/1626499012/ref=monarch_sidesheet
Statues …
BECOMING: https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Lion-Becoming-Jeanne-Reames/dp/1626498954/ref=monarch_sidesheet
RISE: https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Lion-Rise-Jeanne-Reames/dp/1626498997/
Twofer ebooks: https://www.amazon.com/Bundle-Dancing-Lion-Complete-Collection-ebook/dp/B0B15Q1GL6
Triskell Edizioni, Italian translation:
L’INZIO: https://www.amazon.it/Linizio-Dancing-lion-Jeanne-Reames/dp/B0C2FMXY39
L’ASCESA: https://www.amazon.it/Dancing-Lion-Lascesa-Jeanne-Reames-ebook/dp/B0CGKSVG63
PLOT: As the son of Philip, celebrated king of Macedon, Alexander must excel in all ways: be faster, smarter, stronger, and more courageous. Competition defines a man’s fate in his world, loyalty rare and precious—but he finds it in Hephaistion, one of the boys who accompanies him for lessons under the philosopher Aristotle. With Hephaistion’s fidelity and friendship, he learns to trust his skills and become a leader of men.
Read the genesis of a legend, and of one of history’s most celebrated and enduring emotional bonds.
(And thanks to John for kindly offering this opportunity to share my novel!)
I’d like to discuss the audiobook version of my latest novel One of Our Spaceships is Missing. It’s available from Amazon / Audible here: https://www.amazon.com/Audible-One-Our-Spaceships-Missing/dp/B0BVXT5FYG/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1701095904&sr=8-1
Summary:
In the 23rd century, spaceships just don’t go missing.
FBI agent Ray Volk is assigned to a task force to investigate a tragic accident: the disappearance of interplanetary passenger liner ValuTrip Cardinal, carrying 500 souls between Mars and Earth on a routine run. What looks like a cut-and-dried case of pressure loss is complicated by the arrival of a Martian Captain. A very cute Martian Captain who keeps sticking his nose in Ray’s investigation.
Martian exchange student Kelly Rack knows the disappearance is no accident. She survived the ships’ hijacking, but learns the former cruise entertainer leading the pirates has plans for the passengers, and they don’t include sightseeing. Kelly has avoided the murderous pirates, except now an off-duty Earth Commander insists on organizing resistance for the passengers. She forces Kelly to climb through service tunnels on sabotage runs, risking capture and death.
Can Ray shake down the right accomplices to capture the good ship ValuTrip Cardinal before its new captain spaces everyone on board? Will Kelly discover the pirates’ hidden plans for their prisoners? The race is on, because one of our spaceships is missing!
This novel is my debut, a labour of love and the first in a five-part series. Starborn Vendetta (Roan & Weatherford/Dragonbrae, 2023)
Set in the distant future in the Cluster, where humans coexist with other peoples, the story follows Mercedes Solari as she returns after ten years in a distant prison to reclaim her throne of New Dubai. Whatever the cost…
Like character-driven science fiction? Strong female leads? LGBT characters who don’t die? Mature themes? Monte Cristo-meets-Shakespeare homages? This might just be for you.
Just search for it in major booksellers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, ect.) Here’s a URL to start off: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Starborn-Vendetta-Cluster-Cycle-Book-ebook/dp/B0CKSFP318
Also here, a half-hour reading sample from the first chapter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JO9DIXLcHcw
When the end of the world is nigh, can Allison Lee survive finals and save the world?
Read Dragons Walk Among Us, the YA series starter Kirkus Reviews calls “An inspirational and socially relevant fantasy.”
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0951NLKCK
It has been a BUSY year for me. Two of the three books that came out in 2023 will be familiar to Whateverites from their relevant Big Idea pieces:
THE WAKING OF ANGANTYR — Viking revenge epic! A young bondsmaid haunted by ghosts sets out to discover how to lay them to rest. (Standalone novel.)
LABYRINTH’S HEART — A con artist and a vigilante team up to oppose the colonial powers dominating a holy city! Full of political intrigue, found family, gang warfare, and small fuzzy animals because protagonists need more cats and dogs to comfort them through their trials. (Conclusion of a trilogy; published as M.A Carrick because this is my collaboration with Alyc Helms.)
And then the third has not been mentioned here: THE GAME OF 100 CANDLES, second of what will be three books in the setting of the Legend of the Five Rings game. Game knowledge isn’t necessary to enjoy them, though; if you are interested in supernatural mystery, queer romance, and a setting inspired by Japanese history, these are perfectly accessible to non-game audiences. First book is THE NIGHT PARADE OF 100 DEMONS, but I’ve linked to the new one (no real spoilers in the description).
All of the above are available in both print and ebook; the latter two have audiobooks, and THE WAKING OF ANGANTYR will be out in that format on 12/19 from the fine folks at Podium.
Thank you for this, John!
NIGHT OF THE WITCH is a historical romantic fantasy that follows Fritzi, a witch in 1590s Germany, and Otto, a witch hunter assigned to bring her in. Based on the actual witch trails of Trier, Germany, which were the bloodiest loss of life in Europe outside of war or plague, this story is a fast-paced medieval story that blends history with magic and romance.
Night of the Witch is co-written by myself and Sara Raasch, available from Sourcebooks wherever books are sold. It recently spent five weeks on the NY Times bestseller list, and you can get signed copies from my favorite local indie bookstore, Malaprops: https://www.malaprops.com/book/9781728272160
Thanks John! My newest book WELCOME TO THE WEIRD AMERICA is perfect for anyone who likes talking chimps, spaceships, carnivals and good times!
You can read more about WELCOME TO THE WEIRD AMEICA here: https://bookstore.wolsakandwynn.ca/products/welcome-to-the-weird-america
“This book is like the biggest carton of Neapolitan ice cream you could ever dream of, but instead of chocolate, the third flavour is a lit stick of dynamite.” – Jack Pendarvis, writer for Adventure Time and Steven Universe
Available directly from the publisher above or from Amazon, Indigo, etc. Or support your local indie bookstore!
Happy Holidays, everyone!
Wraithbound — High adventure, hard magic, flintlock fantasy. An epic fantasy with thriller pacing and Sanderson worldbuilding without the bloat.
In the Ordered World, mages bind their souls to elementals, angels, demons, fae, and wraiths. When Rae Kelthannis tries to weave an air elemental into his soul, he instead accidentally binds himself to the ghost of a murdered mage. When the demonic cabal that committed the murder discover this, they chase Rae to the ends of the world. Literally.
https://www.amazon.com/Wraithbound-Spiritbinder-Saga-Book-1-ebook/dp/B0BCXBNYVT
My new novel Sparrow is intended to be—if I live long enough and don’t lose my nerve—the first of four novels which will make up the fictional memoir of a Roman slave in the fourth and fifth centuries CE. In this first book, my protagonist, who at the end of his life calls himself Jacob, tells the story of his earliest years as a slave in a brothel in Carthago Nova (modern-day Cartagena, Spain), where his “family” consists of the enslaved women who work as “wolves,” or prostitutes. Three of the women become his teachers, and each represents a different approach to slavery: Melpomene, the only free wolf in the brothel, has earned her freedom by hard graft and tries to work the system, and Focaria, the brothel’s cook, mostly expresses rage at her enslavement. The third woman, Euterpe, is an enslaved wolf from North Africa. She and Jacob come to love each other as mother and son, and she tries to teach him how to endure with hope and dignity in a brutally unjust system. The book was a Sunday Times bestseller in the UK, and it is published in the US by the Overlook Press.
https://www.amazon.com/Sparrow-Novel-James-Hynes/dp/1419771248/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sparrow-James-Hynes/dp/1529092396
“My wife liked it!” – John Scalzi
My debut novel I’LL STOP THE WORLD is “Back to the Future” meets a small town mystery (think “Broadchurch” or “Cruel Summer”), for those who are or remember being a teenager, folks who enjoy ‘80s nostalgia, or anyone who spends time looking back and pondering “what if?”
Modern teen Justin Warren is casually stumbling through a senior year of high school marked with all the usual potholes (ADHD, an unrequited crush on his best friend, irritation at why his self-declared nemesis insists on being so freaking boring), when a series of poor choices lead to him wrecking his car one rainy night.
When he comes to, it’s the year 1985, one week before the grandparents he never met are due to perish under mysterious circumstances.
There’s only one thing for him to do: team up with a teen from 1985 to solve the cold case before it happens, save his grandparents, and maybe, somehow, get back to his time.
But of course, Justin’s story is not the only drama unfolding in the small town of Stone Lake. As he races against time to find the person responsible for his grandparents’ deaths, I’LL STOP THE WORLD also follows an ensemble of other characters, both teens and adults (and one deeply unfortunate 12-year-old) through first love and heartbreak, bullying and abuse, explorations of image and identity, and a school-wide scandal with repercussions that ripple far into the future. All of their stories are deeply intertwined with Justin’s, and everyone has a different piece of the puzzle he’s trying to solve. They just don’t know it yet.
(And yes, the song is definitely supposed to get stuck in your head.)
I’LL STOP THE WORLD is available for purchase in all formats, including hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audio. Major retailer links can be found here: https://www.laurenthomanwrites.com/illstoptheworld
Happy Holidays to all, and thanks to John Scalzi for the opportunity to hawk our wares!
So, I wrote a book. JERRY LEWIS TOLD ME I WAS GOING TO DIE is silly and sarcastic and full of my, admittedly, weird sense of humour. And yet, for some strange reason, people seem to enjoy it. No one is more surprised by this than me. I mean it’s a collection of essays about…disability?!
Yes, you read that right. But don’t fret, this is a tongue-in-cheek effort.
I’ve been handicapped long enough to laugh at my situation and, in doing so, I invite the reader to join in. Laugh with me, laugh at me, it’s all the same from where I’m sitting…in a wheelchair trying my darndest not to look up your nose.
Still hesitant to buy my book, then trust this great blurb: Reading through Del Papa’s memories, I can almost hear him say, “Picture it. Capreol, 1978.” His unfiltered, touching, sometimes self-deprecating, and often funny-as-heck anecdotes show us how he tenaciously navigates through the many layers of ableism without skipping a rimshot.
Cait Gordon, Co-editor of Nothing Without Us and Nothing Without Us Too
https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/jerry-lewis-told-me-i-was-going-to-die/9781988989624.html?searchType=products&searchTerm=jerry%20lew&relatedTerms=jerry%20lewis
https://www.amazon.com/Jerry-Lewis-Told-Was-Going-ebook/dp/B0C7RQW1T5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=11WGKL9BAIYCB&keywords=jerry+lewis+told+me+i+was+going+to+die&qid=1701096311&s=books&sprefix=jerry+lewis+tol%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C228&sr=1-1
Thank you, John – I always find something new on these lists!
My queer assassins save the day trilogy came out a few years ago, but is still available wherever books are.
If you enjoy:
– cranky necromancers
– desert cities
– murderous ghosts
– disaster lesbians, and/or
– undead camels
You might want to check out The Chronicles of Ghadid. :)
You can find the whole series here at Bookshop:
https://bookshop.org/contributors/k-a-doore
Thanks John. My sixth in my New York Times bestselling suspense series featuring suburban dad and spy Sam Capra, TRAITOR’S DANCE, makes a great stocking stuffer in paperback. Books in the Sam Capra series have been summer reading picks by THE TODAY SHOW, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, and USA TODAY.
Sam Capra and his thirteen-year-old son, Daniel, are living a quiet life in Austin, Texas, where Sam continues to run his collection of bars and nightclubs around the world. He’s had no recent contact with his former partner, Mila, and is working for America’s most secret espionage agency, known as Section K—all while trying to be a good suburban dad.
Suddenly, Sam is approached by a fellow spy with an incredible revelation: Markus Bolt is missing. Bolt is the last American traitor, who had turned over allied agent names and military secrets to the Russians. He fled to Moscow when he was discovered, but now a trusted source inside Russia tells Section K that Markus Bolt has vanished from Moscow—and the Americans need to find him before the Russians do.
Sam is charged with making contact with Bolt’s abandoned American daughter, Amanda, and determining if she’s had any contact with her father. He must discover the reason behind Bolt’s unexpected run and protect Amanda from the killers hunting her father.
But as Sam’s search for Bolt grows more dangerous, Sam faces a rising threat born of long‑ago secrets—one that could change his and his son’s lives forever.
Available wherever books are sold.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Traitors-Dance-Capra-Jeff-Abbott/dp/1538708752
A Worldbuilder’s Guide to Societies (McFarland, 2023)
A Worldbuilder’s Guide to Magic (McFarland, 2021).
Building cultures and magic systems for fun (and profit)! Who doesn’t love that?
Written as inspirational guides, rather than prescriptive, both books focus in on specific aspects of worldbuilding. They are applicable to writing and to the “fluff” aspects of TTRPGs with examples drawn from history, fantasy lit., TTRPGs, movies, and video games.
(Recommended age: high school and older)
https://brentstypczynski.wordpress.com/my-books/
Thanks, John!
My second novel, RADIOLAND, is a dark and delirious plunge into a surreal urban Toronto, where Kris, an alt-rock frontman facing his demons, fatefully interacts with Jill, a lost soul with a powerful energy within her. And circling them both is a serial killer who may very well be one of them. Despite its hype as a psychological thriller, RADIOLAND is about human connection, the forces that can get in the way of this, and the rewards (and tests) of reaching out of our comfort zone.
It’s currently ridiculously discounted on my Amazon page.
I also invite you to visit my author site for a larger selection of works: mattcahill.ca
Enjoy!
Franz Herbert suffers from epileptic seizures; are they a curse that takes him away from his wife, family, and friends, or a gift that allows him to explore the depths of the cosmos?
An exploration of a man’s struggle with a neurological disease, the nature of reality, and the workings of his own mind, The Astronomer is both a love story and the tale of a man’s journey to find his place in the universe.
“An engrossing tale that explores the vicissitudes of an unusual mind.” — Kirkus Reviews
Bookshop: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-astronomer-brian-biswas/19967907
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Astronomer-Brian-Biswas/dp/1952600316/
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-astronomer-brian-biswas/1143301720
Happy Holidays to everyone, and thanks to John Scalzi for providing this wonderful outlet!
My first book, VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR, released earlier this year from Abrams Books.
VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR is a year-by-year guide to the best, boldest, and most bizarre games from every year since 1977. Every chapter is an essay in which I argue why a specific video game (Pong, Mario, Halo) is the most important game of that year because of its importance and influence. Together, the book tells a comprehensive and definitive history for the world’s most popular art form.
Along with my essays, VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR also features contributions from more than 75 leading voices from the games industry and awesome illustrations from Wren McDonald.
VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR is perfect for gaming experts and newcomers alike, so I hope you check it out! The Abrams page has plenty of buy links. https://www.abramsbooks.com/product/video-game-of-the-year_9781419762055/
Thanks, John! My debut THE OTHER ME is a page-turner for those who enjoy thinking about their life choices and roads not taken.
On her 29th birthday, striving artist Kelly Holter is mysteriously transported from a gallery in Chicago to a restaurant in her hometown. Suddenly her life is unrecognizable: she’s married to Eric, a man she barely knew in high school. Strange things keep happening, and she doesn’t know who she can trust. The closer Kelly gets to putting the pieces together, the more her reality seems to shift. And if she can’t figure out what happened on her birthday, the next change could cost her everything.
Bookshop: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-other-me-sarah-zachrich-jeng/15672344
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Other-Me-Sarah-Zachrich-Jeng/dp/0593334485/
Thanks, John!
If “older women kicking butt in space,” or as I pitched it, “The Golden Girls meets Battlestar Galactica,” appeals to you, then you’ll like my debut novel, ASSASSIN’S ORBIT. It was published in 2021 by Solaris/Rebellion and was a finalist for the Compton Crook Award for Best First Novel in 2022. It’s available in trade paperback, e-book, and audio, wherever you buy books. Links to major sellers are here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Assassins-Orbit/John-Appel/9781781089156
Thank you, John!
New this year:
‘This Is Christmas, Song by Song’ (Running Press). This book compiles, origin stories, fun facts and weird trivia behind 100 of the best Christmas songs of all time.
You’ll find plenty of Bing Crosby and Gene Autry – but also Big Star, Wham!, Donny Hathaway, Kurtis Blow, the Waitresses and dozens of others. Beautifully illustrated and meticulously researched – I guarantee you’ll learn something new about an old favorite!
I also wrote a 33 1/3 book on Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’ – there’s a regular and hardcover deluxe edition available. A perfect stocking stuffer!
Both are available on Amazon!
Info and links here: https://anniez.com/books/
I know it’s a little strange for this particular list, but if you know somebody who is a country musician, MAKING IT IN COUNTRY MUSIC: AN INSIDER’S LOOK AT THE INDUSTRY can make a great gift. I wrote this award-winning book with Rich Redmond, drummer for Jason Aldean (I know, I know…but Rich is not Jason). This is the ultimate behind-the-scenes and fun-to-read book looking at the country music industry and careers. We take you on a tour of Nashville and other country music meccas, from massive stadiums to honky-tonks, and look at the wide variety of jobs that make the industry go.
I’ve posted in the indie author thread before, but this year I get to post in the traditional publishing thread!
If you or someone you know is into hopepunk, post-apocalyptic fiction, large cast stories about people being good to each other, check out my novella, THE FUTURE SECOND BY SECOND. It’s the first of a trilogy, with the next one coming out soon.
Bookshop: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-future-second-by-second-meridel-newton/18409687?ean=9781953736123
Audiobook: https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Future-Second-by-Second-Audiobook/B0CH3YDCJY?qid=1698273785
EVOLUTION DEVICE is magical… no, it’s realism… no, it’s magic realism. It’s the story of a rock god in 1970’s London, at the height of the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll years. The years of musical magic that became classic rock.
“Evolution Device is at once a throwback to the glory days of rock and roll and a unique take on the Muse. Add in a supernatural guitar named Lady, and Lif Strand’s ode to music and the relationships between artists, bandmates, instruments, and everything in between takes a speculative turn. Strand’s novel personifies a love for art, music, and creativity in a way that only she can pull off. A page-turner from start to finish, Evolution Device amusingly explores the interconnection between all aspects of music and art.” –Josh Hrala, editor of The Arcanist
https://amzn.to/40VRQNp
Positronic Publishing (July 28, 2020)
John, once again, thank you very much for this opportunity!
My novel “Kill Zone”, a near-future technothriller, is available through Amazon, B&N, Kobo, and Bookshop.
https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Zone-Damir-Salkovic-ebook/dp/B0892VGDC3
“Set in a collapsing world and society, “Kill Zone” by Damir Salkovic is a thrilling dystopian novel. The backdrop eerily echoes the current world before it falls into decay and collapse. It is a thought-provoking story that captures and holds the reader’s attention from the first page until the last.” – Readers’ Favorite
“Damir Salkovic creates a world where there is little hope, and one’s station in life can change before you’re aware of it. His vision of earth slowly sinking below the tides, and turning to desert anywhere that isn’t underwater is both heartbreaking and plausible.” – Grimdark Magazine
My occult mystery novel “Always Beside You” is available via the same channels. Amazon link below:
https://www.amazon.com/Always-Beside-You-Damir-Salkovic-ebook/dp/B08WC56H4C
“The vocabulary and pacing are excellent. The author really knows how to ratchet up and diminish tension. In fact, the author barely leaves you room to catch your breath and it’s marvelous. Strong King vibes too – Insomnia and a bit like Firestarter but this story stands apart with its own, distinctive technical mastery.” — Uncomfortably Dark
“The writing style was surprisingly literary for a contemporary horror story. The author masterfully crosses over genre borders, blending a supernatural and occult-themed thriller, with a foundation of pure horror and a twist of crime.”
Thanks for doing this, John!
For the nature-loving, whimsical person in your life, try THE FOREVER SEA by Joshua Phillip Johnson. It has boats, plant magic, and a prairie sea made of miles-high grasses instead of water. And are there pirates on that prairie sea? Aye, matey.
And if you like that, why not get the second book in this completed duology, THE ENDLESS SONG? While the first book is concerned with matters on the sea, the second is concerned with those below! The ingredients for these books are: a dash of adventure story, a healthy portion of Studio Ghibli aesthetic, and a generous dollop of hopefulness.
Bookshop: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-forever-sea-joshua-phillip-johnson/14586459?ean=9780756417437
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Forever-Sea-Joshua-Phillip-Johnson/dp/0756417031/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1DU6BIP9HZTIN&keywords=the+forever+sea&qid=1701103274&sprefix=the+forever+se%2Caps%2C391&sr=8-1
Waterstones: https://www.waterstones.com/book/the-forever-sea/joshua-phillip-johnson/9781789093377
My latest novel THE KUIPER BELT JOB is a caper story in space, a mash-up of Ocean’s 11 and The Expanse with a dollop of Firefly and Leverage. It’s an ensemble piece with complex character relationships and a twisty, compelling plot, but beneath the entertaining surface it raises deep questions about identity and personhood. In a world where minds can be copied, what does it mean to be “me”?
https://daviddlevine.com/kuiper
For the historians on your list — The Making of American Buddhism.
For most Americans before WWII, Buddhism was something dangerous, a belief mixed up with general anti-Asian prejudice and associations with kamikaze pilots and the Japanese war machine. But within a decade after the war, Buddhism suddenly became a religion of peace, associated with beatniks and hippies. What made this change possible?
In this book I talk about the Japanese American Buddhists who advocated both for their right to be accepted as Americans and as Buddhists. The book focuses mostly on California in the 1950s, and discusses the writings of well-known counter-cultural figures like Alan Watts and Gary Snyder along with the lesser known Japanese American Buddhists they learned from in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Available on Amazon in both hardback and Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/Making-American-Buddhism-Scott-Mitchell/dp/0197641563/
And from your local indi bookstore via Bookshop:
https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-making-of-american-buddhism-mitchell/19956348
John, thanks for the opportunity to share this labor of love:
SMOKE ON THE WATERFRONT — The Northern Waters Smokehaus Cookbook
(Univ Of Minnesota Press Nov. 14th, 2023)
https://www.upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/smoke-on-the-waterfront
“A cultural icon of Lake Superior cuisine shares its story, recipes, and techniques.
“The Northern Waters Smokehaus crew shares their many ways of preserving food (smoking, canning, fermenting, charcuterie), including detailed instructions for their kippering process. Smoke on the Waterfront presents recipes that take advantage of the natural bounty of Lake Superior’s north shore and capture the flavor of a port city’s old-world charm—all workable with simple equipment, such as kettle grills, allowing home cooks to bring the delicious flavors of the Northern Waters Smokehaus to their own kitchens. From simple sandwich construction all the way to sausage twisting, these recipes give readers an opportunity to up their game or to savor their own view of the Smokehaus experience: brining, grilling, freezing, pickling, and fermentation; preparing a charcuterie board, with guidance on sausage, confit, rillettes, light butchery, and sourdough; and roasting, smoking, and braising meats.”
“For hundreds of years in the mountains of Laos, Hmong people have been smoking fish and meats. Fire, smoke, salt, and time have been the elements that our people use to create simple and delicious foods. My soul deeply resonates with Northern Waters Smokehaus because even though I’m thousands of miles away from my parents’ homeland, I feel so close to home when I read this book. Food is a universal language we use to speak to each other regardless of where we come from and what we look like. Food is the common thread that connects our hearts together.”—Yia Vang, chef/owner of Union Hmong Kitchen
Much more info available at all the places online, but please ask for it at your local bookseller if possible!
(I was a contributing photographer and provided the initial layout and design, and project management. My regular role at the Smokehaus is marketing/design/web/social stuff.)
Nisi Shawl chiming in with two books: First is Speculation, a middle-grade fantasy set in 1962 in SW Michigan, in which an African American girl has to wear enchanted spectacles that belonged to her Great-Aunt Estelle and sees ghosts who give her a life-saving mission. That one’s from Lee & Low.
Second is New Suns 2, the follow-up to my acclaimed New Suns antho, with stories by Tananarive Due, Nghi Vo, Saad Hossain, Daniel H. Wilson, and scads more authors of color. That’s published by Solaris. Enjoy!
My last novel, Waiting for the Man, a kind of magic realist road trip about a young ad exec who follows the voice in his head – and about the clash between old and new media and the “pursuit of happiness” was published in 2014 (and in paper a year later) was longlisted for Canada’s Giller Prize, and has remained, as Doug Coupland’s cover blurb states “a strangely engrossing, meticulously written allegory of the present moment.”
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Waiting-Man-Arjun-Basu/dp/1770412832/ref=monarch_sidesheet
Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/waiting-for-the-man-arjun-basu/1116806716?ean=9781770412835
Earlier this year I published The Destroyer of Worlds, a sequel to my 2016 novel Lovecraft Country, which served as the basis for the popular HBO series. If you’d like to know more about the novel, please check out the Big Idea essay I wrote back in February:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2023/02/21/the-big-idea-matt-ruff-4/
And if you’ve already read Lovecraft Country and Destroyer and would like help deciding what Matt Ruff novel to try next, see this handy guide on my website:
https://bymattruff.com/introductory-guide/
Looking for weird (mostly gay) horror-adjacent fiction? We’ve got:
THE LUMINOUS DEAD – angry traumatized lesbians in caves! Sci-fi horror, claustrophobic, MC is stuck in a suit that is literally integrated with her body as she explores a cave with the help of a deceitful yet sexy voice on her radio.
THE DEATH OF JANE LAWRENCE – a marriage of convenience is a slippery slope to Victorian surgery, occult magic, cocaine, and calculus.
YELLOW JESSAMINE – you can’t run from your past, especially when it rolls in on a plague ship and burns through your entire besieged city just to get to you. Poison, betrayal, paranoia. Also, a novella! Hooray for short reads!
LAST TO LEAVE THE ROOM – work from home doppelgänger horror. A sinking basement, too many zoom meetings, and irrational physics… and the slow decay of memory and identity.
I’ve done The Big Idea posts for all of these if you want more info! And they can be found wherever books are sold – including brick and mortars for most (just not Yellow Jessamine, unless the store is EXTRA cool).
I have three books out this year. All are available in print, ebook and audiobook:
THE VALKYRIE (HarperVoyager) is a queer, feminist retelling of the Norse and Germanic myths that inspired Tolkien.
THE CHATELAINE (HarperVoyager) is a weird dark medieval fantasy, basically Hieronymous Bosch in book form. A revised edition of my 2018 debut novel (which was titled Armed in Her Fashion back then and has been out of print for a few years.)
https://www.harpercollins.com/collections/books-by-kate-heartfield
ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE RESURRECTION PLOT (Aconyte Books) This is a sequel to The Magus Conspiracy and follows two Assassins across parts of Europe and Africa in the mid-19th century.
https://aconytebooks.com/shop/assassins-creed-resurrection-plot-the-by-kate-heartfield/
Thanks, John!
Thanks so much, John! I’d like to recommend my two latest books, both of which are available in online and physical stores:
Born on the Bayou: A Pre-Flashpoint Chronology of Swamp Thing and Hellblazer (BearManor Media, 2023)
* For more info:
https://richhandley.com/2023/09/18/born-on-the-bayou-born-on-the-manor/
The Man Who Laughs: Exploring the Clown Prince of Crime (Crazy Eight Press, 2023)
* For more info:
https://previewsworld.com/Catalog/JUN231760
Feminist + funny Historical Mystery series! Each is available in eBook, hardcover, and audio wherever you buy books.
VIVIANA VALENTINE GETS HER MAN introduces the Girl Friday to NYC’s top private investigator: Viviana Valentine. Her boss is the key suspect in a locked-room murder, and she’s got a diamond heiress to tail. “[A] sprightly debut . . . Edwards writes with flair.” —The New York Times
VIVIANA VALENTINE GOES UP THE RIVER follows Viviana and her boss, Tommy, to a country mansion to uncover a Soviet spy over Thanksgiving break. “Clever and witty . . . [With] some of the snappiest narration and dialogue in modern whodunits.”
—Bookpage
VIVIANA VALENTINE AND THE TICKING CLOCK features Viviana solving a murder on New Year’s Eve. “Sparkling . . . Cracking dialogue, well-drawn characters, and vivid evocations of mid-century Manhattan.”
—Publishers Weekly
THE CIRCUS INFINITE (Angry Robot Books) is a space fantasy about an asexual empath with gravity manipulation abilities, on the run from the scientist who can’t wait to dissect him and figure out how he works. He finds refuge with a circus on the galaxy’s infamous pleasure moon, and helps take down the local crimeboss threatening to shut them down. He finds community and love, even as his past catches up with him.
https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-circus-infinite-khan-wong/18283011?ean=9780857669681
There's a Big Idea post on this book as well. Thank you, John! You're a model for us all.
Looking for a Christmassy fantasy tale? Try The Keep Within, a Tudor-esque world in which Sir Harry Larksdale is trying to put on a yuletide play for his half-brother the king. The trouble is people keep dying. There’s laughs, intrigue, spookiness, backstabbing, a queen who thinks she’s a hedgehog and a ship full of mustard.
Link here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Keep-Within-J-L-Worrad/dp/1803362979/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3UYU3OIRXJX1P&keywords=the+keep+within&qid=1701107587&sprefix=the+keep+within%2Caps%2C103&sr=8-1
All three books in ‘The Blood Witch Saga’, a series of fantasy novels by Natalie J. Case, now in one volume!
Available at Bookshop.org (and other places)
Thanátou: Thána Archer, a skeptical mid-level manager at a manufacturing company, is forced to confront her disbelief in magic when she discovers she is a Blood Witch, hunted by those seeking to kill her. With the help of a mysterious man and a magical box, Thána sets out to find the mother who abandoned her and unravel the truth about her past. But to do so, she must sacrifice her freedom and come to terms with her newfound powers.
Mörderin: Thána and her mother Alaina embark on a mission to reunite their family, traveling to a war-torn world where Daria is a prisoner of the invading army. With limited magical abilities, Thána joins forces with Daria’s husband and friends to plan a daring rescue mission, breaking into a prison camp and relying on newfound allies. Despite the dangers, Thána is determined to save her family, even if it means pushing her magical skills to the limit.
Hêalic: Thána, Xen, and Daria are trapped in a world where witches are executed, a deadly plague is rampant, and a Jack the Ripper-like serial killer is on the loose. Struggling with withdrawal from a magical substance, Thána’s powers are depleted and she’s hunted by the killer. To make matters worse, Katyk is missing and Thána’s every move is dangerous. With time running out, Thána must find a way back to the portal before she becomes the killer’s next victim.
My short story collection Patterns of Orbit is a collection of spec fic stories ranging from horror to sci-fi and everything strange between. Available at Bookshop and everywhere else.
A sample story if you want to see if it is up your alley: https://electricliterature.com/accidental-girls-by-chloe-n-clark/
Thank you, John!
ALL MY MOTHER’S LOVERS is a novel about a gay woman, Maggie, whose mom, Iris, dies suddenly in a car crash. Maggie and Iris butted heads, but Maggie thought she knew her mother. But Iris left five letters to men (who are not Maggie’s dad) to be mailed out upon her death, and Maggie decides to hand-deliver them to find out who these mysterious men are.
Do you like gay stuff? This is for you! Intergenerational relationships? This is for you! Mother-daughter dynamics? This is for you! Road trips? This is for you!
Various links to buy below – available as paperback, e-book, and audiobook:
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/621173/all-my-mothers-lovers-by-ilana-masad/
If you like the vibes and aesthetic of The Mandalorian and Voltron: Legendary Defender, maybe you’d also enjoy Where Peace Is Lost!
A refugee hiding from the empire that conquered her people must risk exposure—or all-out war—on a road trip to save her new home from a deadly machine that could destroy the planet.
Full blurb and buy links here: http://candleinsunshine.com/books/where-peace-is-lost/
(Thanks for doing this, it is very appreciated.)
My collection of dark fantasy and horror poetry GRAB is published by Red Ogre Review! Sponsored by a grant from the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association, it contains werewolf drama, eldritch entertainments for royalty, a guided tour of dangerous and fantastical labyrinths, spells for snow, far-seeing, and playing the cello, a Ukrainian love story, and unexpected haiku. Come dance on skulls, see the Erlking stopped in his tracks, and find out how a baby gets raised in a house of witches. If you can, buy a second one to donate to your local public or school library! If you donate one or more copies, email Matt Bullen, editor-in-chief of Red Ogre Review, at info@ogre.red and let him know, and he’ll add your name to the list of sponsors. Email me as well at kendraleonard@pm.me and I’ll send you a personalized and signed bookplate! https://a.co/d/dp4ZvjQ
Happy holidays, everyone! And thanks again for doing this, John!
I write books for adults, teens, and kids. My newest:
THE BONE MAKER is a standalone epic fantasy about five heroes 25 years past their prime. It’s about second chances. And bone magic.
THE LAKE HOUSE is a YA survival thriller about three girls stranded in the wilderness of Maine. No food, no water, no shelter, and someone — or something — is hunting them.
THE SHELTERINGS is a fantasy adventure for kids (ages 8-12) about a squirrel named Holly and her friends at the Shelter for Rejected Familiars. It has a LOT of talking animals. So many talking animals.
For more about all my books, please visit me at http://www.sarahbethdurst.com
Technology hates Janet personally, her misfit crew is out of control, and she’s just been assigned to a planet that banned…chocolate?
Welcome to The Cosmic Turkey.
(Sequel, The Star-Crossed Pelican, coming December 5th!)
https://www.amazon.com/Cosmic-Turkey-Laura-Ruth-Loomis/dp/1951471059/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1701111806&sr=1-1
I have a story in WEIRD TALES: 100 YEARS OF WEIRD, edited by current WT editor Jonathan Maberry, and celebrating the centennial of the unique magazine.
The anthology is partly reprints from the last century by such luminaries as H.P. Lovecraft, Robert E. Howard, Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov & Frederik Pohl, C.L. Moore, Tennessee Williams (yes, really), Richard Matheson, and Allison V. Harding. It’s partly essays (both new and reprints) about the magazine and its subject matter. It’s partly new poems.
And it’s partly new fiction by a nifty bunch of authors, including R.L. Stine, Laurell K. Hamilton, Scott Sigler, James Aquilone, Blake Northcott, Hailey Piper, Dana Fredsti, Anne Walsh Miller, and me!
My story is called “Prezzo,” and it takes place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York City in the early 1930s, focusing on a family of Italian immigrants. It also involves magic and monsters because, well, it’s a WEIRD TALES story!
The book looks beautiful, with amazing design and new artwork by Jeff Wong, as well as dozens of reprinted illustrations from throughout the magazine’s history.
The anthology just got a lovely review in LOCUS:
https://locusmag.com/2023/11/paul-di-filippo-reviews-weird-tales-100-years-of-weird-edited-by-jonathan-maberry/
You can find the tome at your local bookstore, or you can order it online. The publisher, Blackstone Publishing, has ordering links on their page for the anthology on the WT web site:
http://weirdtales.com/100th
One last thing: the book is 500 pages long, but only retails for $28!
Thanks for the plug space, John!
—KRAD
“Josh Denslow does something brilliant in SUPER NORMAL, using the magic of superheroes not to render the world in some new and fantastical way, but to allow us to see how mysterious and beautiful and sometimes heartbreaking the bonds of family are, what we inherit, who we hold onto, how we keep running away from and back to the people who made us. With such a sharp wit and a sense of when to allow that humor to transform to address the heaviness of the story, Denslow has constructed a wonderful novel that you can’t put down.”
-KEVIN WILSON, author of Nothing to See Here
Synopsis:
As they grapple with unemployment, their mother’s terminal illness, and their father’s death, Beth, Taylor, and Denise find themselves back in their childhood home after years of being apart. When a precocious fourth-grader discovers Denise’s superpower and then goes missing, it’s up to these three floundering siblings to bring him home. Their unique abilities have never, ever helped them before-can they make a difference now?
Buy SUPER NORMAL at Bookshop:
https://bookshop.org/p/books/super-normal-josh-denslow/20232231?ean=9781945233203
Thank you John!
[So great you're doing this, John! Thank you!]
Are you and your friends good at game code and art, and you would love to create an indie game? But y’all are not sure how to get from your great idea to a magnificent concept and a smashing pitch?
Then The Ludotronics Game Design Methodology is the perfect present for yourself and your friends!
Freshly published last August and available at every major bookstore from Routledge/Taylor&Francis to Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Ludotronics-Game-Design-Methodology/dp/1032368705/
THE SHAMSHINE BLIND is a scifi/alt-history/noir for people who like ALL THE GENRES.
In a world where the US got knocked from the bully pulpit by weaponized emotions, a small-town law enforcement agent uncovers a conspiracy to take down what’s left of American democracy. Kim Stanley Robinson called it “full of heart and sharp as a razor,” Strange Horizons said it’s “a thoroughgoing good time, a book that manages to be a rollicking romp without sacrificing emotional depth” and Library Journal said “this science-fictional noir will appeal to readers who have fallen hard for the upswing in blended SF/mysteries such as John Scalzi’s ‘Lock In’ and ‘Dispatcher’ series.”
When it came out, I got to do a Big Idea post on this very blog:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2023/02/14/the-big-idea-paz-pardo/
Buy it here or at your local indie—
https://www.amazon.com/Shamshine-Blind-Novel-Paz-Pardo/dp/1982185333/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1701114875&sr=8-1
Thank you for hosting! Happy holidays!
Here’s my space opera/hard sci-fi, REFRACTIONS:
Traumatised after her family’s death, Nathalie signs up for a rescue mission to the Earth’s first colony on another planet, now gone mysteriously silent. But when a sabotage kills the captain, and the crew descends into accusations and conspiracies, she must find a way to bring them together to discover a secret that threatens everyone back on Earth.
More about it in the November 16 The Big Idea post!
Audiobook wonderfully narrated by Patricia Rodriguez (https://www.audible.com/pd/Refractions-Audiobook/B0CKCSNQ2D).
Also available in paperback and ebook (https://geni.us/281-al-aut-ch)
If you’re looking for a genre-hopping buddy comedy about a pair of action scientists arguing their way through the multiverse, LADYHOPPERS by Sarah Thérèse Pelletier and myself is your huckleberry:
When the planet is being eaten by interdimensional parasites who literally tear holes in reality, what do you do? If you’re Charlie Chase, you dive headfirst into an interdimensional adventure. Charlie knows her calling is a weighty one, but she trusts her mentor’s orders: Travel to another dimension, fix the tear, and get home to do it all over again.
But when she gets stuck on an alternate Earth, she has to turn to the most unexpected of allies: a younger, more eccentric, more infamous version of the brilliant mind that sent her on her mission. This version of Vera Baum is as much socialite as scientist, who seems to embrace the notion that curiosity killed the cat, in the way that means she’s determined to use up all nine of her lives blasting through a kaleidoscope of genre-bending realities. Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better, especially when they’re pursued by reality-eating parasites and a biomechanical hound hellbent on killing Vera.
We wrote about it on the Big Idea here: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2023/08/08/the-big-idea-scott-james-taylor-sarah-therese-pelletier/
And you can pick it up from https://www.amazon.com/Ladyhoppers-Scott-James-Taylor/dp/1954255950/
Hi! Are you queer and are you obsessed with sketch show comedians? So is Riley in THE REAL RILEY MAYES a graphic novel for readers 8-12 (adults love it too.) It’s set in oklahoma so warning: trucks and mullets!! if someone on your list goes “ooh!” over awards it’s also a stonewall honor book, and a sid fleischman humor honor book.