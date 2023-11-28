New Music: Study of Decay I

Hey, feel like you could use a few minutes of relentless industrial droning? Well, then, have I got a track for you! It started off much more chipper and in a different key entirely, but little by little it ended up here. I guess I’m in that kind of mood musically, as November grinds down to cold and early darkness. Maybe I need some Christmas music or something. Or a hug.

Anyway, enjoy the bleakness, if bleakness is a thing you enjoy.

— JS