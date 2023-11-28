Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023, Day Two: Non-Traditionally Published Books
Today is Day Two of the Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023, and today the focus is on Non-Traditionally Published Books: Self-published works, electronically-exclusive books, books from micro presses, books released outside the usual environs of the publishing world, and so on. Hey, I put my first novel up on this very Web site years ago and told people to send me a dollar if they liked it. Look where it got me. I hope you find some good stuff today.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for non-traditional authors and editors to post about their books; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Authors/editors: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Authors and editors of non-traditionally published books only. This includes comics and graphic novels, as well as non-fiction books and audiobooks. If your book has been traditionally published — available in bookstores on a returnable basis — post about your book in the thread that went up yesterday (if you are in doubt, assume you are non-traditionally published and post here). If you are a creator in another form or medium, your thread is coming tomorrow. Don’t post if you are not the author or editor, please.
2. Completed works only. Do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Likewise, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per author. In that post, you can list whatever books of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent book. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on books available in North America. If your book is only available in the UK or some other country, please let people know!
4. Keep your description of your book brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your book and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a bookseller if you like by using standard HTML link scripting or URL. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from authors/editors promoting their books as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting books.
Now: Tell us about your book!
Meet Kevin Coolidge, the creative genius behind the captivating world of “Totally Ninja Raccoons.” 📚
The “Totally Ninja Raccoons” Adventure:
Kevin’s imaginative tales take readers on thrilling journeys through iconic Pennsylvania Wilds locations, including the mysterious Coudersport Ice Mine, the stargazing wonderland of Cherry Springs State Park, and the scenic Pine Creek Rail Trail.
These short, action-packed adventures are designed to turn your child into a reading ninja, one page at a time!
Check out these books and more at the Makers Market! Learn more —https://bit.ly/40cquC6
Think you know what’s going on? Think again. Think twice.
You know what it looks like. Is that what it is?
In writing the Steerswoman series (The Steerswoman, The Outskirter’s Secret, The Lost Steersman, The Language of Power), I decided to turn SF/F expectations inside-out, upside down…
And apparently, it worked.
Here’s what Randall Munroe (of XKCD fame) said, over on used-to-be-Twitter: “[Gretchen McCulloch, author and linguist] told me I would like the Steerswoman novels […] but that she couldn’t explain why they were up my alley without spoiling the plot. Now that I’ve read them (four books, starting with The Steerswoman), I’m recommending them to my friends the same way.”
And Max Gladstone, author of the Craft Sequence, Last Exit, and This Is How You Lose the Time War (with Amal el-Mohtar): “The Steerswoman has everything I used to get from a Robert Jordan novel , only more so in just about every direction, in a quarter of the page count, and cooler because the book and world are amenable to careful analysis for reasons I don’t want to discuss at length here. But while it engages on just about every level as adventure fiction, The Steerswoman is also a wise and clever book on many additional axes.”
Also, Hugo and Nebula winner Jo Walton (Among Others, My Real Children, Or As You Will): “If you haven’t read Kirstein’s Steerswoman books I envy you the chance to read them now for the first time… I think they have a very good claim to be my favorite thing still being written… These books really are terrific fun to read.”
And physicist Chad Orzel (How to Teach Physics to Your Dog, Breakfast with Einstein): “Maybe the best depiction of the process of science I’ve encountered in fiction is the Steerswoman series… It’s a joy to watch the scientific reasoning process Rowan follows, and the plots have plenty of excitement as well.”
The ebook editions are available wherever you buy your ebooks; trade paperbacks are available from Barnes & Noble and Amazon– or your favorite independent bookstore can order them for you through their regular distributor.
Meanwhile, here’s the Amazon link:
Rosemary Kirstein’s Steerswoman Series.
Life: The Sequel
It’s been two years since the Siberian Flu wiped out nearly everyone on earth. Ellie is alone and afraid, barely surviving in the freezing upper Midwest. A terrifying incident propels her to leave all she has ever known. She travels the empty land, avoiding lawless gangs and surviving as best she can. Along the way, she collects companions, friends, and a new family.
Ellie must overcome, not only a globally decimating pandemic, but her own fears and doubts. The members of her group, as well as others they encounter, see her as a leader. She must grow to embrace that responsibility to ensure the survival of her people and help them find a reason to live again.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHXBYJJB
Website: http://www.JackieWoodman.com
The perfect gift for the Jane Austen fan in your life is Mr. Darcy: Cogs Maketh the Man. It’s a steampunk variation on Pride and Prejudice from Mr. Darcy’s point of view. So grab a copy and find out what happens when The Clockwork Baron and an airship regiment descend on Meryton!
https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Darcy-Cogs-Maketh-Man-ebook/dp/B07D96PPX8/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3GUA24CP9M9IE&keywords=joan+wendland&qid=1701178143&sprefix=joan+wendland%2Caps%2C121&sr=8-1
I have a new short story out! Where There’s Life by Deniz Bevan
This same story is headed to the moon as part of the Writers on the Moon project!
Scheduled launch date: 24 December 2023
The Santa Strike is a compelling mystery that follows the adventures of three trauma-scarred Texans who team up with Santa in a battle against gun violence, political apathy be damned!
https://a.co/d/iVNr0AC
The Qurstrison Saga:
The Questrison Saga is an epic four – book saga, spanning time and space, love and war, with aliens, robots, telepaths, immortals, monsters, and many worlds. It begins with the intimate and sometimes unsettling HELIOPAUSE, continues in the space fairytale EPHEMERIS, fractures into war in ACCRETION, and charges to an incredible and heart-wrenching showdown in LUMINIFEROUS! If you love, Star Wars, Star Trek, The Fifth Element, Doctor Who, and Farscape, this is the saga for you!
https://bookshop.org/contributors/j-dianne-dotson
City of Roses is an acclaimed, long-running urban fantasy epic, firmly set in the city of Portland, Oregon: the story of Jo Maguire, a highly strung, underemployed telemarketer, and what happens when she meets Ysabel, a princess of unspecified pedigree; wickedly incantatory gonzo noir, with an impish disregard for all manner of tropes and traditions. Three full volumes have been published to date, with a fourth to be completed early next year. Paperbacks are available via Bookshop.org:
https://bookshop.org/lists/city-of-roses-a3634058-51d8-4eeb-92fe-5d2cb16f1cd2
Or chapbooks and ebooks assembled by yours truly:
http://thecityofroses.com/chapbooks
Or, really, anywhere book-shaped objects are sold. Enjoy!
10 military sci-fi eBooks for a jaw-dropping price!
The Ship of Prophecy box set, which collects 3 full military space opera series, is available right now for an astounding 99¢:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLKZHC3T
This eBook box set is perfect for the Kindle lover on your Christmas list…or for yourself? At 99¢, why not?
Currently a #1 Amazon bestseller in Space Marine Science Fiction eBooks, this box set’s collected books have cumulatively earned over 10,000 5-star ratings. It’s also available to read through Kindle Unlimited.
The story:
The return of humanity’s oldest enemy…
An alien prophecy that predicts our species’ downfall…
And a captain who’s the only thing standing in the way of his starship getting mothballed.
Wait, what?
Imagine Captain Keyes’ surprise when the fate of the galaxy turns out to depend on him, his decrepit ship, and his oddball crew.
Download Scott Bartlett’s entire Ixan saga – now in a single box set. 10 action-packed novels for a jaw-dropping price. 10,000 5-star ratings can’t be wrong!
Grab it here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLKZHC3T
Hello all! I’m a queer librarian writing romances focused on queer folks living their lives, making mistakes, and finding companionship.
My most recent release is a sapphic best friends-to-lovers novella titled ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU. It is a quick, cozy read featuring a wine shop, an adorable cottage, an even more adorable cat in a knitted vest, and Amelia and Hadley figuring out how perfect they are for each other. It is available on Kindle and in paperback here: https://books2read.com/atfy/
All of my other books (7 in total) are available via my website (https://hallistarlingbooks.com/) or on Etsy, which is linked at the top of my home page.
Happy holidays!
Do you think The Expanse was one of the best sci-fi books/shows lately?
Do you gasp “Firefly!” every time someone asks what tv show should have never been cancelled?
Do you love classic Star Wars and also crave some more soul searching?
Get your feelers around Skylark in the Fog by Helyna L. Clove, a chonk-sized space opera that will look so shiny on your shelf!
–> https://linktr.ee/helynalclove <–
Jeane Blake, captain of the spaceship Skylark and running-away-from-her-problems extraordinaire, has it all: her ship, her crew, the lingering ghost of her foster father to argue with, her universe falling apart at the seams from naturally occurring spacetime rifts, and last but not least, her debilitating emotional anguish. Until her alien co-pilot and best friend half-accidentally plunges her in the middle of the millennia's most dangerous smuggling job.
With an apocalypse-machine on board and a shady galactic empire on her tail, things become uncomfortably personal at near-light speed. Perhaps allying with a runaway queen with AI-controlling powers and an almost-brainwashed enemy soldier to save her skin and the home she's so afraid to return to will somehow help?
Yeah, as if.
Motto: Trauma can’t catch me if I’m constantly moving.
For all you space adventurers, coffee-lovers, grumps with soft hearts, carrying some heavy baggage on your shoulders, and you, if you’re still, still reaching for a spark of light in the dark.
“Holy cow, you guys.” – a Goodreads review
Thank you so much, John, for this opportunity! <3
“The Fermi is the Earth’s first and last faster-than-light spaceship. The last, because it turns out its engine vaporises entire star systems in its wake. And nobody knows how to turn it off.”
Fermi’s Progress is a compilation of four exciting, darkly humorous planet-of-the-week adventures, each with a devastatingly apocalyptic conclusion.
According to Adrian Tchaikovsky, it is “Simultaneously hilarious and tragic, a unique and fast-paced ride into new science fiction territory”, while Ken MacLeod has described it as “fresh, fun SF with a dark conceit, dangerous thought experiments, thrilling action adventures, and lots of wit and warmth.”
Find links to the print edition, or the special edition e-book with bonus extras, here: https://chrisfarnell.com/fermis-progress/
Hi, I’m Nebula and Sturgeon Award-nominated author Jake Kerr, and let me tell you about my novel Thursday, which was released on November 1. I sent it to a couple of agents and publishing houses, and the feedback was consistent. As a major UK publisher said, “We love this book! But unfortunatley sci-fi thrillers don’t sell.”
Well, heck. I guess I’ll sell it then. So here we are.
NO ONE CAN BE TRUSTED, AND NOTHING IS REAL
Ender’s Game meets The Matrix in this mind-bending debut science fiction novel from Nebula-Award nominee Jake Kerr.
In a near future of decaying cities and gray skies everyone has escaped to the wondrous life of virtual reality.
Including the criminals.
And the most dangerous criminal in the world is Sunday, the leader of the terrorist group the Order of Days, whose sole mission is to destroy the false paradise of VR and return people to the land of reality.
While on a simple reconnaissance job, young FBI agent Gabby Kane stumbles upon Saturday, a key member of the Order of Days. Kane brashly tries to single-handedly capture the terrorist, only to mess everything up in the process. She not only allows Saturday to escape, but she also seriously injures her own neural connection to virtual reality, a critical requirement for an undercover agent. With her career in jeopardy, Gabby agrees to an impossible mission: Infiltrate the Order of Days as Thursday and kill the mysterious Sunday.
Deep undercover and chased by the police and FBI while getting closer to uncovering the Order of Days, Gabby finds herself in increasing danger and without allies. But do enemies and allies even exist when no one can be trusted and nothing is real?
You can find links to the paperback, ebook, and (in a few weeks the audiobook) in all major bookstores via this link:
https://books2read.com/Thursday
If you love audiobooks, the first chapter is available here for you to check out:
https://soundcloud.com/audiodrama-ai/thursday-audiobook-sample
My most recent book is an anthology that I’m very proud of! Nico Bell and I recently put together DIET RIOT: A FATTERPUNK ANTHOLOGY, which features 12 fat-positive horror stories. Fatphobia is rampant in horror and we decided to give it a big middle finger via this book.
Links to buy are all on my website: https://sonorawrites.com/diet-riot-a-fatterpunk-anthology/
About the book:
“DIET RIOT isn’t messing around. These stories hit hard and fast, each one a violent love letter to fat rebellion.” – NYT Bestselling Author Hillary Monahan
Diet Riot: A Fatterpunk Anthology features twelve fat-positive horror tales of people who come into their own, celebrate their curves, and save the day. There are babysitters and bakers, thieves and roller derby stars. Young women unsure about their bodies meet demons and water spirits who offer assistance–in their own way, of course. Danger lurks in hospitals, in the mysterious occult shop in the local mall, and in a house filled with cats. Campers, trash collectors, and house flippers alike uncover nasty secrets underground. A myriad of horrors await you–none of which comes at the expense of fat bodies.
It’s time to reclaim the “f” word.
Once again, links to buy are all on my website: https://sonorawrites.com/diet-riot-a-fatterpunk-anthology/
Thank you!
My latest book is “macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 for Users and Developers”
It covers the latest Apple releases of macOS, iOS, iPadOS and watchOS.
It is available in three formats:
ePub: https://apple.co/46yX6HK (DRM free)
Black and White Paperback: https://amzn.to/46zczrd
Full Color hardcover: https://amzn.to/49XjMV1
When people in one region of Vermont discover that the Fair Folk are real, and inclined to visit, and open to making bargains, there are plenty of folks eager to take them up on it. That can be a terrible mistake. The fae like to leave loopholes in their deals to snare the unwary, with appalling consequences. One folklorist with an unused law degree made it his mission to protect people by catching those loopholes, and his daughter grew up to join him.
These lawyers know the rules for dealing with Fair Folk: don’t reveal your true name, don’t say thank you, don’t accept gifts, don’t eat their food, don’t tell even the slightest of lies . . . . Oh, and always, no matter the provocation, be unfailingly polite.
Slip up, and even a professional defender of mortal interests may be in dire need of rescue.
Find FAR FROM MORTAL REALMS on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Far-Mortal-Realms-Novel-Humans/dp/1955696926/ or bookshop.org at https://bookshop.org/p/books/far-from-mortal-realms-karen-a-wyle/20564173.
The world as we know it ended, but after a brief 15-year period of rising dead and spreading chaos, things are more or less back to normal. The maps of the world have changed, now including miles-wide Black Zones, and state lines have been redrawn.
In the aftermath, a game show arose: Cemetery Gates, where contestants test their mettle against the walking dead. The winners go on to fortune and fame, and the losers… well, they’re taken care of by the next round of contestants. Enter Terry Dax, who uncovers a secret so explosive, Of The Dead, LLC has decreed Dax will die, and he will die on Cemetery Gates!
Things only go downhill from there. Zombies, bounty hunters, pirate-themed gangs, mega-corporations and an entire six-pack of whup-ass. World of Trouble is a zombie/corporate espionage/adventure story, equally inspired by The Running Man, Richard Stark’s Parker novels, and Land of the Dead.
Get it on Amazon
Nelsonville is a small town, tucked away on the Rhode Island coast. While it might seem ordinary with it’s cozy neighborhoods and eclectic Main Street, it’s anything but. Nelsonville has a way of pulling people in who need a safe place to start over. This place pushes people to see their worth and find their chosen family.
Follow five women at different parts of their journey. Each woman has ended up in Nelsonville to start over and build the life they have always dreamed. We’ll get to watch them figure their lives out, challenge themselves, fall in love and grow the relationships they were handed when they arrived.
Begin the series with the first three books out now- This Time Around, So It Goes & Violet Wildflowers!
THE EMPEROR OF DOGS
Josie Clenaghan doesn’t have much going for him. Socially awkward, sometimes physically frail, he scurries about his life in Edinburgh. It’s not so much the long shadow cast by the cruelty of his abusive father that bothers him. Or his barely controlled stammer. It’s more the actual dead people, proper ghosts, that glare at him constantly with their burning eyes or silently scream into his face. But now his mother is dying and he needs to come home. Back to Belfast. Back to the past. He’s packing a suitcase when the police call to his door. An act of unspeakable violence has ripped through a sunny summer Belfast afternoon. Josie finds himself at the centre of a hurricane of murder and destruction as Northern Ireland teeters on the brink of disintegration. He also discovers that, after the longest time, he might not be alone. This provides welcome comfort when everyone, it seems, wants to kill him.
Then things get really bad.
Haunted, hunted and clueless, Josie faces the past and the present with nothing like bravery. As the violence spirals out of control around him, he must confront the inescapable truth: there are worse things than ghosts.
Everything you know is wrong. Now what?
That’s the theme running through the stories in the Woman in Red, whether horror, fantasy, crime, or children’s. Imagine meeting someone who, simply by existing, makes you think that everything you know might be wrong. Would you kill them? How would you react if pieces of your life were disappearing from the world and from everyone’s memory? Except yours.
The Woman in Red is available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Woman-Red-Selim-Ulug/dp/B0BMJGLF5N/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1669730524&sr=8-2
UPGRADE meets BLACK MIRROR. In a world disrupted by zealots swayed by a sinister social media site, a woman who can alter emotions by touch must ally with her former enemy, racing to discover the source of their mysterious affliction.
https://bookfunnel.noelzamot.com/qqkw1wlwne
PS: Thanks John!
New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Estep blasts off with an exciting new science-fiction fantasy adventure with a dash of historical romance. This action-packed space opera features a mix of magic and technology, along with a soul mates and enemies-to-lovers story. Perfect for fans of Star Wars, Bridgerton, and Pride and Prejudice.
ONLY BAD OPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/2jp7syp6
“This is space opera at its finest.”—Ilona Andrew, #1 New York Times bestselling author
A WOMAN WHO SEES EVERYTHING . . .
Few people know the name Vesper Quill. To most folks, I’m just a lowly lab rat who designs brewmakers and other household appliances in the research and development lab at the powerful Kent Corp. But when I point out a design flaw and a safety hazard in the new line of Kent Corp spaceships, everyone knows who I am—and wants to eliminate me.
I might be a seer with a photographic memory, but I don’t see the trouble headed my way until it’s too late. Suddenly, I’m surrounded by enemies and fighting for my life.
I don’t think things can get any worse until I meet Kyrion Caldaren, an arrogant Regal lord who insists that we have a connection, one that could be the death of us both.
A MAN WHO CAN’T FORGET HIS PAST . . .
The name Kyrion Caldaren strikes fear in the hearts of people across the Archipelago Galaxy. As the leader of the Arrows, the Imperium’s elite fighting force, I’m used to being a villain, as well as the personal assassin of Lord Callus Holloway. Even the wealthy Regals who live on the planet of Corios are afraid of me.
But everything changes when I meet Vesper Quill. I might be a powerful psion with telepathic, telekinetic, and other abilities, but Vesper sees far too many of my secrets.
Thanks to an arcane, unwanted quirk of psionic magic, the two of us are forced to work together to unravel a dangerous conspiracy and outwit the deadly enemies who want to bend us to their will.
Thanks for the opportunity to post!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0990853306
Even before the apocalypse, nine-year-old Letitia Johnson’s life had never been simple. Shuttled from foster home to foster home in the impoverished neighborhood of Mott Haven, it was all she could do to keep track of her little sister.
When the apocalypse came, she tried to keep her sister’s kindergarten safe by locking them all in a tiny school bathroom, hiding while they waited for a rescue that never came.
For five days, they hid. They hid while their teachers were being eaten, while their classmates were being killed. They hid while the Bronx was being evacuated.
Now, there’s no one left to help them.
There’s no place left to hide.
It’s just her, one ax, twelve kindergarteners, twelve garden stakes, and a copy of “The Little Engine that Could”.
While the cast of this novel is primarily children, the book is intended for adults and contains material unsuitable for younger readers.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0990853306
Hello,
My name is Indru and I write fiction.
My only completed work that I take seriously is the below novella:
https://www.wattpad.com/story/153331746-unknown-songs
If you liked Stranger Things, chances are you will like it. Kids, bikes, strange phenomena – it’s all there. The cover is a bit weird, but I am working on a new one – obviously covers aren’t my strong suit, but I promise the writing is better. :))
The feedback on Wattpad was surprisingly positive, so I dare share it with you as well.
I only publish there for now. I also have a weirder short(er) story which I once wrote as a Flash Fiction challenge in response to a challenge on Chuck Wendig’s blog a considerable number of years ago, called “Sanguine or no Sanguine?” and part of a Science Fiction novel (this one I take very seriously, but it is not finished yet), which I very much hope will look very good in the end, called “Project Restart”. You can find them on my profile if you want to explore more of my work after you read the novella.
You can also read my blog at indru.substack.com if you ever want to see what I think about sometimes.
Thank you!
And also a big thank you to Mr. Scalzi for the advertising space. :)
The Deep Space Cargoist Series by JS Carter Gilson
Praise for Book 1, The Loneliness of the Deep Space Cargoist:
“Rich in sumptuous detail despite its economical prose, Gilson’s fascinating debut tells the story of a space cargoist who after her ship’s collision with space debris finds a worst fate awaits her than a lonely death in the cold vacuum of space if she fails to deliver the precious cargo her ship is carrying.” — The Prairies Book Review
Alone. Afraid. Fighting to survive.
A collision with space debris has left a gigantic hole in Inez Stanton’s ship, nearly crippling it. Inez is a cargoist, that rare breed of adventurer who takes to deep space solo, ferrying valuable cargo for the Tenth Great and Glorious Browns Company. Now she’s in a race against her own rig’s spaceworthiness, and that might not be the worst part.
The totalitarian Free Earth, led by the populist Brother Lin, has also lost a ship on this lane, and is intent on finding out why. The Company wants their cargo delivered and can make Inez’s life very difficult if she doesn’t succeed. With the nearest waystation three days away, death in the cold vacuum of space is a distinct possibility as well.
The clock is ticking for her to deliver her cargo. But will she want to when she finds out what she’s actually carrying?
Book 2, The Languid Belly of the Beast:
“An exhilarating ride.” – The Prairies Book Review
The job: Deliver one revolutionary for hire to a secret meeting.
The catch: He needs to be delivered to Earth. THE Earth. Ancestral home of humanity and the seat of power for the paradoxically named Free Earth.
If it wasn’t for the money, Inez would never have taken this job. If she was given the option not to take it, which come to think of it she definitely wasn’t. Inez is a cargoist, and while this charming man is not cargo, this was still her vocation.
While she is enjoying the new cloak and dagger job, she won’t be able to do it alone. She needs someone who can get her past the Free Earth security computers, which means reconnecting with Sara Ringwald. Sara, her ex-lover and eternal question mark in Inez’s past. Sara, the daughter of the man she killed. Sara, who is most definitely up to something.
As they get ever closer to Earth, one thing becomes very clear: Suddenly, her jobs have consequences, and Inez is not sure she wants to pay them.
Book 3, The Hands That Pull the Strings:
Paradise is only skin deep.
After the last several weeks, Inez Stanton is taking a well-deserved vacation. She’s on an all-inclusive luxury resort moon. On her own, with a few thousand other people taking up space around her. She hates it.
After a week of free drinks and avoiding people as much as possible, Inez finally has a plan for a quiet day on the beach. She didn’t count on the Free Earth battle cruiser blocking the twin suns, or the mystery ship that showed up shortly after.
She also wasn’t counting on her biological father showing up with his marines, or the explosive confrontation that was coming. Suddenly the rest and relaxation she was looking for is nowhere in sight, replaced by a fight for survival. Refugees, marines, unknown aliens, and new friends who just want to get away from their getaway.
Find them wherever ebooks are sold, or (preferably) at https://jscartergilson.com
Thanks for the opportunity! Here are details of my 2 somewhat SF series starters:
Murder. Secrets. Infectious paranormal powers. When duty forces a man to kill an infected victim, his conscience leads him into trouble when he opposes a corrupt official. https://books2read.com/mhthaung1
After diamond power promises to replace steam, an unemployed labourer and a thieving noble unite to foil an international plot and avert a war. https://books2read.com/mhthaung11
The deities were destroyed two hundred years ago. The moon split apart, the sun dwindled and the land was devastated. Civilisation has re-emerged from the carnage, but beasts, twisted by the ravages of the dying gods and goddesses, still prowl the savage Wildlands between the city-states.
A flintlock fantasy collection of novellas, Beasts of the Wildlands is the second book in the Tales From Vasini series. It contains the novellas The Hunters and In the Ruins of the Deities. Available here: https://www.amazon.com/Beasts-Wildlands-Tales-Vasini-II-ebook/dp/B0BLNPP3PQ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=21ORJUMWMJRZK&keywords=Beasts+of+the+Wildlands+Christian+Ellingsen&qid=1701179032&sprefix=beasts+of+the+wildlands+christian+ellingsen%2Caps%2C131&sr=8-1
If you’re after the first book, that’s A Divided River. It contains The Winter Fayre — a more seasonal story (by virtue of there being snow).
There’s also a related novel series – The Vasini Chronicles.
If you’re after a shorter read and/or portal fantasy is of greater interest, then The City Between the Books and The Cities Beyond the Signal are available on Kindle.
Amazon author page – with links to all books – can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Christian-Ellingsen/e/B01IVK2K1M/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1
I write romances set in the world of professional photography (based on my many years in that field). If there is a PHOTOGRAPHER in your life who you’re trying to find the perfect GIFT for, this is it!
Book 1 is called SHOOTERS:
When Stella Price’s life explodes, she needs to reinvent herself, fast. So she picks up her old camera and decides to try her hand at wedding photography. Easy, right?
Wrong. It’s competitive and hard. If she doesn’t find help soon, she’s going to fail at this, too. Then she meets Connor Knight, the best wedding photographer in the world. He’s talented, arrogant, ridiculously hot, and people claim he’s a brilliant mentor. She dislikes him almost immediately.
But he notices her talent and offers to teach her—probably more than she wants to learn.
Their clashes lead to an unexpected whirlwind of passion, but Stella struggles to frame a future with a man who’s come to distrust “happily ever afters”. Can Stella learn from her past mistakes and teach Connor about real love before he disappears from the picture?
LINK: https://mybook.to/shooters
LINK TO BUY SIGNED PAPERBACK (UK ONLY): https://juliaboggio.com/shop
Thank you and merry Christmas!
Julia x
Come and see.
Elodie Morne lives two lives.
In one, she’s an eighteen-year-old high school student about to graduate, secretly in love with her best friend, Ezri, and unusual only by the standards of a banal world. In the other, she is the scion of the Outer Darkness, born of Cennend, the sentient nothingness from which all reality sprung. Determined to live as nothing more than an ordinary human, Elodie has done everything in her power to keep the two worlds apart.
But forces from both conspire against her. When she discovers a secret society of elites attempting to break the bonds that have kept her “parent” imprisoned for millennia, Elodie is forced to commit an unspeakable act to save all of creation from the wrath of the darkness that birthed her.
Now the consequences of her actions have ignited the dark heart of her town, turning the sleepy tourist community of Rook Lake into a war zone. Pursued by adversaries both mortal and immortal, Elodie and Ezri risk everything to save reality itself from being unmade. But their enemies are ruthless and desperate, and the coming battle may cost Elodie her ordinary life, her greatest love, and even her own humanity.
Part supernatural fantasy, part coming of age romance, Ghost Flower is a journey through the darkness and the light, a tale of love, loss, and what it means to be who you truly are.
(Content warnings: Child abuse, homophobia, police brutality, death)
The perfect gift for anyone who loves LGBTQIA+ fiction, tales of suspense, stories about friendship and love, or anyone who has ever felt the hairs on the back of their neck raise as they step one footstep too far into the forest.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B62D7BHG/
So today I’ll plug two things. First, my latest novel One of Our Spaceships is Missing. It’s from Space Wizards Science Fantasy, a new small press, and it’s an LGBTQ space opera where a gay FBI agent and his hot Martian partner must investigate a missing spaceship.
Amazon = https://www.amazon.com/One-Our-Spaceships-Missing-Military-ebook/dp/B0B3NJ58NR/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1656957610&sr=8-1
Bookshop.org = https://bookshop.org/p/books/one-of-our-spaceships-is-missing-chris-gerrib/18591831?ean=9781735076843
Second, I have a trilogy consisting of The Mars Run, Pirates of Mars and The Night Watch available via my website https://privatemarsrocket.net/.
(No, I am not obsessed about Mars; I can stop thinking about it any time I want to.)
The Green Man’s Heir – the first story of this ongoing series about a dryad’s son, published by Wizard’s Tower Press.
A hundred years ago, a man with a secret could travel a few hundred miles and give himself a new name and life story. No one would be any the wiser, as long as he didn’t give anyone a reason to start asking questions. These days, that’s not so easy, with everyone on social media, and CCTV on every street corner. So Daniel Mackmain keeps his head down and keeps himself to himself.
But now a girl has been murdered and the Derbyshire police are taking a closer look at a loner who travels from place to place, picking up work as he goes. Worse, Dan realises the murder involves the hidden world he was born into. When no one else can see the truth, who will see justice done?
A contemporary fantasy rooted in the ancient myths and folklore of the British Isles.
Available in ebook, paperback, hardback and audiobook from all major online retailers.
The deities were destroyed two hundred years ago. The moon split apart, the sun dwindled and the land was devastated. Civilisation has re-emerged from the carnage, but beasts, twisted by the ravages of the dying gods and goddesses, still prowl the savage Wildlands between the city-states.
On a 4th of July camping trip to Baxter State Park, Meagan Robichaud was surprised when an injured lynx stumbled into her camp and collapsed in front of her. Despite logic or reason, she chose to stay and treat the wound instead of running.
Even more inexplicably, she then found herself taking the surprisingly compliant animal home. Her plan was to call the authorities and have the animal taken in for treatment.
Then the cat asked her not to.
The Lynx Who Came in From the Cold is an urban fantasy featuring a sarcastic European lynx, psychically bound to a young computer security specialist. The two live in a world where a few people possess superpowers of questionable effectiveness, nominally wild animals with all aggression removed have been made into the pets of the rich and powerful, and malefactors lurk in the background, seeking to take advantage of those around them for their own benefit.
Supported by a psychic link that lets them feel each other’s emotions and speak each other’s languages, Hyperion and Meagan form an unlikely friendship, Meagan struggling to run her computer security business against a background of characters, even the supposedly friendly ones, that simply want to make life miserable for everyone around them. And Hyperion, struggling to comprehend a strange, illogical, and frequently violent, species.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCGMNS1Z
My one-man show, Becky Books, is proud to offer two exciting series, one fiction, one non-fiction!
In the Memories from Today’s Grown-Up Kids series, you’ll follow today’s grown-up kid writers as they sift through their childhood memories of a wide range of pop culture subjects with fun, insightful, and sometimes even poignant results. Topics range from classic G.I. Joe to Dark Shadows to old-school roleplaying games and beyond! Five volumes in all!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B1WDQFQM
And then in the D.C. Jones and Adventure Command series you’ll track high-flying 1970s action with the world’s greatest globe-trotting adventurers and their fantastic vehicles and equipment! It’s pulpy fun in the tradition of Doc Savage, the A-Team, and the great action figures of the 70s!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HN9JRCM
You can see all of my books on Amazon under my name, including all my licensed work.
Please leave me reviews!
A FIRE BORN OF EXILE, which is out via JABberwocky books, is a lesbian Count of Monte Cristo in space.
A scholar, betrayed and left for dead, returns in disguise for revenge. She plans to bring the entire opulent, decadent society of the habitats crashing down.
Falling in love wasn’t part of the plan.
https://books2read.com/u/b5WeP7
2 New series in 2023
For the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Fan Fan
Pixiepunk #1: Never Steal from Dragons
Matrix meets Ocean’s 11 in Middle Earth.
In Hub, a city of treachery and deceit, Gelsey, a pixie, is one of the best thieves around. When a smash and grab assignment turns into a job interview with a powerful dragon, Gelsey finds herself a part of a crew including five more of the best criminals Hub has to offer.
Her crew includes Silai, a con artist with a deadly secret. Kelthar, a mage who’s bent on self-destruction. Aikila, a smuggler set on avenging her father’s murder. Nyx, a hacker coming off a busted run, and Lorcan, a mercenary whose child is being held hostage. The dragon pulls all their strings, forcing them to accept an impossible job: break into a fortress nobody in all of Hub’s long history has ever cracked. And if they fail, they’ll end up dead one way or another.
For the Sword & Sorcery Fan
Cowboy Bebop meets the Witcher
In a land torn asunder by a monstrous invasion, the only thing protecting the enclaves of thinking people in Southern Holm are high walls and the valiant warrior troops that strive to beat back the hordes, one troll at a time. When Saria and her Shadow Blades are asked to take on a secret bounty to retrieve a magical artifact from a forgotten temple, Saria’s suspicions aren’t roused.
She’s too busy hiring an archer and preparing their new mage to worry about anything but the job ahead of them.
You can get both for 15% off with the code BOOKS at my store. https://www.patrickdugan.net/distracteddragonstore
Or you can get them at Amazon.
Happy Holidays,
Patrick
Do you wish the Wizard of Oz was darker and MORE queer? Urban fantasy series Needle & Straw has magic, romance, humor, & a touch of horror, with positive trans, gay, & ace characters! Book 1: Straw Song: the Scarecrow of Oz is stranded in our world. Is there such a thing as a good witch here? Modern witch Theo takes him on a wild road trip to Kansas in search of answers. Back in Oz, the Tin Man struggles to uncover a conspiracy of fae. Together, will they all be able to stop disaster in two worlds?
Book 2: Straw Soul: Does Scarecrow harbor dangerous magic? What evil still lurks in Oz? Does Theo’s Norwegian heritage hold the key to rescuing Scarecrow and Queen Ozma Tip when they confront an ancient enemy? Available at the ‘zon or direct (signed!) from indie press Graythorn Publishing: https://www.graythornpub.com/shop/author-k-a-silva/6?page=1&limit=60&sort_by=category_order&sort_order=asc
Do you love a mix of history and magic? Illusion of a Boar is a historical fantasy romance and a great entry point to my books about the magical community of Britain.
Four magical specialists are thrown together in the spring of 1944, working on a secret project in the run-up to D-Day. Solving the problem before them is one thing: sorting out their lives is an entirely different one. Illusion of a Boar is full of chosen siblings having each other’s backs, forced proximity, and unexpected skills in play.
Get a copy from your favourite source for ebooks. You can also read about my favourite bit on Mary Robinette Kowal’s blog. (And thanks, John, for the chance to share!)
THE DINOSAUR FOUR – An R-rated B-movie time-travel dinosaur adventure. Narrated by Nick Podehl.
https://www.audible.com/pd/B018Y2C4Q8
“Johnny, do you like books about superheroes?”
The Just Cause Universe is a series of superhero novels. Each one is a standalone, so you don’t have to read them in any particular order. And with 25 books to choose from, you have a lot of options. Like a coming of age story? Read the Mustang Sally books. Middle Grade and Young Adult? Check out the Neighborhood Watch. Get your laugh on with Jackrabbit. Horror, time travel, sci-fi, period pieces, and more. All the tropes are here, but I think you’ll enjoy my take on them just the same. Available wide as well as on Amazon.
The first book, Just Cause, is a free download.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07QFYQ9P1
https://www.smashwords.com/books/byseries/102
The fall of magic led to the rise of corruption.
Twelve years ago, Cassandra left Verastarr, the land she had grown to love. Shortly after, she watched the Vanaiyer realm fall to the Nordak. The Vanquishing tore apart the five regions, brought about by Seefers-creatures born of corrupt magic-and the banishment of powers.
Shadows are creeping in closer than ever.
Entrapped in a mist of time, Cassandra finds herself back in Verastarr. The region is different. Darker. Sinister. Is it the presence of wolvyn Commander, Prince Sébastien Capetian, or something more ominous?
Don’t play with the big, bad wolf, unless you want to get bitten.
Monsters prowl under the darkness of night, but the dangers hiding in broad daylight are even more treacherous. In a time where those with ancient magic are hunted, can Cassandra trust those around her?
A destiny fabricated of secrets and lies.
As truths are revealed, Cassandra is forced to take a stab at destiny before she falls prey to the terrors of the Nordak. But it would mean giving up the present … and her future.
Is the sacrifice worth the inevitable outcome?
Can we go from bad to…better? Can there be joy once an ocean turns to a dead soup? Can we find love as we’re irradiated and on death’s door? Can we learn to see a suffering people as more than background players on a livestream of our vacation?
Writer and artist Joachim Heijndermans hopes to find these answers and more throughout his second short story collection as he tries to center himself with a personal Soft Reboot.
From the writer of ‘All Through the House and Other Tales from a Random Place’ comes this collection of eighteen stories, accompanied by art pieces and one brand new tale exclusive only to this book. Face the grim bleakness, but also find the joy.
Find a complete list of where to buy the ebook at the page below:
https://joaheijndermansart.wordpress.com/soft-reboot/
Not my newest, which is out tomorrow, but the first book in its series is on sale for $.99 this week!
SEAMASTER is what happens when my 9 year old nibling asks me when I’m going to write a book for kids: I write MG/YA epic fantasy! Clever boys! Ruthless girls! Monsters, magic, & pirates, with puberty arriving like an oncoming train :D
https://books2read.com/seamaster
Rasim is no stranger to bad luck. Orphaned at birth, he holds his place in the Seamasters’ Guild by dint of quick thinking and sheer stubbornness. Possessed of little magic but a sharp mind, his greatest talent seems to be finding trouble—or perhaps escaping it just in time.
No one is more surprised than Rasim when he earns a place on the fleet’s flagship, sent North for a daring mission. Storm, treachery, piracy, and outright war sail with them. One half-strength foundling can’t hope to save the fleet, his friends, or even himself.
But Rasim is determined to try. He’ll use every bit of cleverness and magic he has available to outwit his enemies and protect his friends. In doing so, he just may save his country, and become what he’s always wanted to be…
A Seamaster.
Thank you for this opportunity, John. You’re a star!
I’d like to mention my award-winning LGBTQ steampunk Lancaster’s Luck series – The Gilded Scarab, The Jackal’s House, The God’s Eye – or, as its hero Rafe Lancaster would describe it, the steampunk/coffee house/ adventure/mystery/m-m romantic thingamajig. The final book of the trilogy has now joined the first two in audio format (narrated by Gary Furlong), as well as ebook and print.
Universal links to audio/ebook/print formats:
The Gilded Scarab: https://books2read.com/The-Gilded-Scarab
The Jackal’s House: https://books2read.com/The-Jackals-House
The God’s Eye: https://books2read.com/LL3TheGodsEye
Two books out now (one with a sequel coming December 12th!). Ebooks on sale for 99c November 30-December 5.
A FERAL SPARK:
Sci-fi/Paranormal romance. Genetically modified werewolf. Fire shifter. Friends to lovers for them. Both hunted by a geneticist trying to return to professional glory.
Sequel: A Fire in Her Bones out December 12th.
AFS buy link: https://books2read.com/u/3GwqDd
LET’S BAKE A DEAL
Contemporary romance. Fake dating. Asexual baker x sex shop owner. Bi sibs. Sequel in the works.
LBAD buy link: https://books2read.com/u/bPgDL7
!!THANK YOU!!
Looking for a gift for someone newly retired or thinking about retirement yourself? A fulfilling retirement has a balance of scheduled and unscheduled time. Too much scheduled time and your retirement can feel like work. Not enough scheduled time and you can feel adrift, maybe even thinking about going back to work. This short but powerful book helps you find your personal “just right” amount of scheduled and unscheduled time. If you’ve gone from school to work, there’s a good chance that you haven’t had more than 4 months in a row of unstructured time since you were 4 years old. With plenty of concrete examples, this book prepares the reader for retirement opportunities and pitfalls before they occur. And it pairs perfectly with a yearly planner!
The Dead of Winter is a fast-paced action adventure fantasy about a woman focused on revenge who’s willing to put her secret identity and her secret network at risk to topple the monarchy.
Can someone exist only to seek revenge?
Denya Augustine was left orphaned and alone on the streets of Vondar’s capital as a child after her brother was hanged for stealing from the royal kitchens. The king sought to make her brother an example. It had the opposite effect on her. She’s spent every moment since plotting how to take as much from the king as he took from her. Her answer? She becomes the Ghost of Vondar. She and her underground network don’t just help the people. As the Ghost of Vondar, she foils the king’s plans and influences politics, through blackmail, theft, and murder, against the king’s most ardent and wealthy supporters.
Denya takes a reckless opportunity to break into a vault where the crown keeps dark objects and its deepest secrets, despite her gut telling her something is wrong. She soon discovers she’s not the only one plotting and scheming from the shadows and quickly learns what it is to confront a faceless phantom out to stop you.
It becomes a race to unmask a hooded figure before they do the same to her. The future of Vondar depends on it. She’ll risk everything to keep the promise she made as she watched her brother swing from the king’s gallows. She’ll protect the people and have her revenge even if it means leaving the darkness for the light.
Everyone knows Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy, and most people have heard of the Sandman or Jack Frost! But who has ever heard of the Pumpkin Smasher Basher or the Heavy Hound? Or who knows the tale of the Kerzemaids or Pedalpryer the Acornhider?
These minor myths and many more help explain other strange holiday traditions, seasonal events and even help explain whatever happened to that favorite lost toy. They also encourage the reader to imagine a deeper world filled with mysterious creatures and customs. This book of pictures and poems is perfect for children who enjoy the strange and unusual and enjoy humor and eeriness in equal parts. Like the works of Edward Gorey or Lemony Snicket, it understands that some children enjoy a little darkness and mystery in their books. It invites the reader to not only explore strange new characters, but hints at a world they can continue to build on themselves, like Chris Van Allsburg’s “Mysteries of Harris Burdick.”
Tyler Hill a graphic designer and illustrator with over 10 years’ experience in the field of board games. Recently, he stepped back from working in the board game industry to focus on another lifelong dream: writing and illustrating children’s books. His first book, THE LESSER LEGENDS is the result of a question he has often mused on: “What if there were other legends out there that we just hadn’t heard of because their more famous brethren had stolen all their fame?” In addition to drawing and writing, Tyler enjoys gaming, comic books, world travel, and getting out into the woods. He lives in Seattle, WA, with his wife, two kids and a bordoodle named Cleopatra.
The Lesser Legends is available for sale at LesserLegends.com.
What happens when a kindhearted military doctor meets a prickly gladiator? Sparks fly, passion ignites, and there’s lots of kissing against doors! (LOTS!!!)
THE GLADIATOR’S PASSION is a sizzling m/m romance set at the edge of the Roman Empire. (There’s also a very small dog and a very grumpy cat.)
Check out the blurb and buying options here: https://buy.bookfunnel.com/qzyg52t44f (e-book only)
Or, if you prefer a wintry book, have a look at my second-chance-at-love historical romance THE RETURN OF THE EARL with a very grumpy earl, a dashing stablemaster, garden follies, and LOTS of snow. Oh, and a horse named Lancelot.
Find it here: https://buy.bookfunnel.com/fpfit8wowx (e-book and paperback)
Thank you so much, John, for letting us share on your blog!
Happy holidays from snow-covered Frankfurt!
Thanks for doing this gift guide, John!
In my novel “Bugbies,” people are becoming zombified by parasitiod wasps. They’re not traditional zombies — they don’t roam in search of brains to eat. They serve as hosts for wasp eggs and larvae, which aim to grow into adult wasps and find new hosts for the next generation.
“Bugbies” is about several people who are impacted by this fantastical shift of one wasp species to jump hosts from another insect to humans. Charlotte, who was nearly turned into a host. Isha, the neurosurgeon who treats her. Lucia, an entomologist who is brought in as an advisor. Brock, who wishes to buy a bugbie and show it off to his friends. His wife Daniella, and their gardener Lewis, who deal with that decision and take action in response.
The novel is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Bugbies-Dave-Williams-ebook/dp/B0CBQLTWKC/
My blog: https://davewilliamswriter.wordpress.com/
The Aven Cycle (FROM UNSEEN FIRE, GIVE WAY TO NIGHT, and THE BLOODSTAINED SHADE) is a historical fantasy series set in a version of the ancient Roman Republic, re-imagined with elemental magic.
Senators, generals, and elemental mages vie for the power to shape the future of the city of Aven. Latona of the Vitelliae, a mage of Spirit and Fire, has long suppressed her phenomenal talents for fear they would draw unwanted attention — but now the gods require her to use her power to protect Aven and its people. She’ll be aided in this by her sisters, one a prophetess and one a back-channel political strategist, and by Sempronius Tarren, an ambitious senator with dangerous secrets.
With a large and multifaceted cast, cutthroat politics, insidious cults, women seizing agency, both het and sapphic romantic subplots, and battles both epic and intimate, the Aven Cycle is a perfect gift for those in your life who:
-enjoy the social drama of Pride & Prejudice and Downton Abbey but also enjoy swords.
-are fantasy fans and also history geeks.
-liked the epic scale and political tangles of Game of Thrones but wished it was nicer to women.
-are always thinking about the Roman Empire.
All three books in the series are available in print: https://bookshop.org/lists/the-aven-cycle
or ebook: https://books2read.com/cass-morris/
The Kingdom of Artnaus is full of darkness… but its elemental caretakers have a secret light to illuminate the future. Can Wind mold Marl into the hero the world needs? Enter a world of magic and mayhem in the Realm of Light Series.
https://books2read.com/windatoakhollow
The Wind at Oak Hollow, Book One:
2nd Place Winner in the 2023 Firebird Book Awards for Dark Fantasy
Finalist in Epic/High Fantasy for the 2023 American Fiction Awards
Sarah J. Sover
Not for everyone!
I’m a small press author of urban and comedic fantasy. The Fractured Fae series, including Fairy Godmurder and Faed to Black, stars a fairy godmother with a killer pair of docs and a vendetta to match. In Fairy Godmurder, her first princess is slaughtered by a serial killer, and instead of returning to the academy to take on another charge, Gwendolyn Evenshine decides to hunt down the bastard responsible. In Faed to Black, she realizes that her quest for vengeance had a price. While she was obsessed with hunting a serial killer, she missed the big picture. Now, the Seelie royal family, her family, is being picked off one by one, and if she doesn’t figure out what’s happening, she could be next. Or worse- she could become queen!
Both books are available all over: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TWYMT1F?binding=kindle_edition&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn
And for a change of pace, I also wrote the comedic fantasy Double-Crossing the Bridge, about a group of drunk troll pulling a heist on the evil corporation The Covered Bridge. It’s like Jim Henson impregnated Deadpool.
https://www.amazon.com/Double-Crossing-Bridge-Sarah-J-Sover-ebook/dp/B0BBS78X5V/ref=sr_1_5?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1701182011&refinements=p_27%3ASarah+Sover&s=digital-text&sr=1-5
My latest indie-published novel, Rembrandt’s Station, is a friends-to-lovers space opera M/M romance with political intrigue, found family, and personal transformation.
Stationmaster and exiled aristocrat Albert St. John Rembrandt—Bertie to his friends—is in love with a Tolari ruler he believes he can’t have. When he nearly dies finding out the hard way that some Tolari are as poisonous as their planet, it’s only the beginning of his troubles.
A ship has gone missing, his station is in crisis, and Bertie must somehow recover his health and manage the disaster while trying to decide whether to accept genetic modification in order to be with the man he loves.
The problem is, no Rembrandt has ever taken a gen mod.
Hopeless (Book 1 of the After-Z-Day series):
The zombie apocalypse happened faster than anyone could’ve imagined.
On what she believes is a normal Friday night, seventeen-year-old Sara goes to bed believing that she’ll see her parents and her brother the next morning. Instead, she wakes up to a new world where zombies are taking over. Worse yet, she is alone. The rest of her family isn’t home from their outings the night before, and she can’t contact them.
Slowly, Sara learns how dire the zombie situation is. With only herself to rely on, she must figure out what’s happening and how to survive. But more than anything, she hopes she’ll be reunited with her family again. Even if she has to risk her own life to make it happen.
Available on Amazon for only 99 cents! https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B094PHJ49F/
WARPED STATE is an upbeat, heart-filled, queer space opera that’s like Star Trek meets Leverage.
Jasper Wilder is an activist, not a spy, but he’ll become one if that’s what it takes to stop the revival of the deadly experiment that devastated his home planet—until his relationship with an idealistic local activist threatens to derail his plans. Perfect for fans of Malka Older and Martha Wells.
It’s on sale for $0.99 right now on all major bookstores: https://books2read.com/u/3Jeere?affiliate=off
Book 2 in the trilogy, DISSONANT STATE, comes out 11/30.
The Elsehere: the place where dreams are real and the gods reside.
The Hands: a small group, chosen by the gods, to act as protectors in the mortal world.
The Cult of Many Names and No Name At All: their creed is chaos; their goal is the end of the world.
Featuring action, adventure, magic, myth and a fair bit of history as well, this is an urban fantasy series by Grace J Roberts. Currently published are Sekhmet, Valkyrie and Cambiante.
For younger readers (or just those who’re young at heart!): meet Gresley the Railway Cat, a curious cat who finds a home at Railway Cottage.
All four books are available from Amazon in paperback and from Amazon, B&N, Apple and other eBook stores.
https://graceandfiction.com/books/ – more details here!
Nightfire: Uprising
Bertram is a wannabe freedom fighter who started his day looking to protest the many injustices put on the Addercop species by their monarchy. But when a mysterious voice offers him the chance to do more than protest, his life changes forever…
Trevis is the son of a farm equipment repairman, who wants only to not follow in his father’s handfootsteps but to be a linguist. But when he shows up for his interview, things become much more complicated.
Titus is an out of work supervisor from a corporate office. A supposed impossibility in the Addercop system, his unemployed status is lost to bureaucratic red-tape. All he wants is a job, and soon, he’ll get one he didn’t expect.
Nightfire: Uprising is the first outing in a series of deceit, anguish, and quite simply finding oneself in the wrong place at the wrong time; and about how sometimes the universe is just unfair.
The book, merch, and blog can be found at https://addercop.space
I write queer romance novels and have started with a trilogy!
The ebooks of the first two books will be discounted at 0.99$ from dec 1-4.
The Flourishing is a mix of romance and murder investigation:
When Andy Campbell, Detective Inspector in Leicester, gets assigned the case of Mr Parry’s disappearance, she expects to find nothing else than an umpteenth marriage ruined by a husband taking off with his mistress.
She wasn’t prepared for things to take a turn of the criminal kind.
She wasn’t prepared for Mrs Parry.
Just Stu follows that story with a slow burn romance and lots of found family vibes:
John, 41, settles in Leicester after his divorce, with hopes of becoming the best version of himself as he builds a new life.
He makes friends, starts doing yoga, and joins an RPG campaign.
Only one day, he realises he might just have fallen in love with his best friend.
Oops.
More info and buy links are available on my website: https://merlinagarance.com/books/
https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Stars-Mark-Terry/dp/B0B4SSFVFL
A PLAGUE OF STARS.
In the distant future, Dr. Con Torres, a member of Doctors Without Borders, is on his way to the war-torn planet Vatkan. When his spaceship crashes on the planet, he and the other two survivors are quickly captured and placed into a POW camp and forced into hard labor. The head of the Vatkan military research division plans to use him and his fellow survivor, ship captain Paul Levin, as guinea pigs for his biological warfare experiments to create the prophesied “Plague of Stars.” Meanwhile, the other survivor, Valeya, becomes a political pawn between the Vatkan leadership and a resistance group trying to overthrow the government. Con and Paul must try to escape the POW camp, rescue Val and get the hell off Vatkan.
My debut novel To the Stars is set in a world that’s similar to ours in the 1920s, only instead of alcohol being banned, it’s magic. There’s romance. And murder. You should check it out!
https://books2read.com/u/boqGGR
My high fantasy Serpentstone series tells the story of a small, ordinary(ish) family beset by extraordinary enemies. A rogue sorcerer intent on revenge and a malevolent, sentient stone might be the least of their worries!
Book 1: THE HUNGRY FIRE
Book 2: THE POISON EMBER
Visit my website https://amobst.com/index.php/books/ to read the first chapter, and see store links.
The Samurai Poet — Shogun for the 21st century.
https://a.co/5QOoLd5
Hi
I write fantasy/science fiction stuff. I’ve got two little books that make quite nice gifts, one a guidebook to imaginary islands, the other a novel told entirely in dreams.
The Islands Of The World is a guidebook to the many strange and wonderful places that exist out there across the endless immensity of the seas. Here among these hundred islands you will find wonders and whales, mountains and mermaids, sorrow and silence, forever frozen fields and ever-burning flames. The Islands Of The World (a guide) is available now in a beautiful, fully illustrated, pocket book edition for £7.99/$9.99 – https://accumulationofthings.com/islands/ – https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-guy/the-islands-of-the-world/paperback/product-4e8rzd.html –
The Dreams Of The Waiting Prince, Before The Occasion Of His Ascension, During The Period Of His Seclusion, In The High Palace Of Eternal Solitude, Above The Clouds Of The Empire’s Reality, Beneath The Many Moons Of The Empire’s Imagination is the story of a lifetime and the history of an empire told entirely in dreams. Available to buy in a beautiful, fully illustrated, pocket book edition, for £6.99/$8.99 -https://accumulationofthings.com/dreams/ – https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-guy/the-dreams-of-the-waiting-prince/paperback/product-gwnwzr.html
Both of these are also available as pay what you want ebooks at my ko-fi shop – https://ko-fi.com/davidnguy/shop
Regards
David Guy
This year, I’m advertising both my fiction and my non-fiction.
For the fiction, I’ve just hit 67 commercially published short story sales. You can read most of the stories for which I have copyright at:
https://geoff-hart.com/fiction/short-stories/index.htm
If you like my writing style, there are also novels:
https://geoff-hart.com/fiction/novels/index.htm
For non-fiction, check out the books here, each with a sample chapter and selection of reviews:
https://geoff-hart.com/books/index.htm
Note: “Write Faster” was selected for this year’s SFWA writer’s bundle.
Oops! The writer’s bundle is still available for another 2 days at:
https://storybundle.com/writing
Bellatrix Sakakino has lived many lives. She dampens electricity. She’s radioactive. She longs for a fruit that went extinct before she was born. She’s not above committing a massacre for the sake of a perfect omelet.
She crashes through timelines and circumstances, recurring in these flash stories as a tricksterish film director, a pink hedgehog, a simulation of herself, or a child who can only speak in dial-up modem shrieks.
Are we the same person we were last year? Or last week? Or last story? Whimsical and dolorous, ironic and absurd, this slippery assortment of stories dances around these questions with ambiguous aplomb.
Without a Trace is a great gift for fans of unsolved mysteries, aviation history or both!
The two Without a Trace volumes span 150 years and explore mysteries from around the world. The first book kicks things off just before the golden age of aviation with a manned balloon swept over the English Channel, and ends with a top-secret spy plane disappearing at the height of the cold war. The second book begins in 1970 when a military pilot chased a glowing unidentified object only for both to disappear and ending with the disappearance of an Antonov An-32 on a routine courier flight, while the aircraft ahead and behind saw nothing. Each case is laid out in rich detail and presented chronologically, highlighting the historical context, official accident reports and contemporary news surrounding each mystery.
Available at all good e-book stores or both books in one as print on demand at Amazon.
https://books2read.com/u/38g7WL
Exit Ghost is my debut novel, that I self published in March of 2023! It is “modern witchy girl Hamlet at the Jersey Shore”:
After her father is murdered and an attempt is made on her life, New Jersey heiress and witch Juliet Duncan is supposed to be concentrating on getting better and moving forward. Instead, Jules summons her father’s ghost using her blood and tears and his old rotary phone to answer the question: who did it? He reveals it was Hector, her dad’s best friend and her mom’s new fiancé.
Certain her life is still in danger, Jules flees the family estate to the Asbury Park apartment she shares with her best friend and fellow witch, Ashes. When another friend joins them, all three women get caught up with a secret boyfriend who’s also big into magic, but in all the wrong ways, all while Jules wrestles with whether her father’s ghost was telling the truth. But what Jules does know is that power has its cost, and she is more than willing to pay the price in order to get her revenge.
A caustic fog blankets the Earth. Only the transparent barrier known as the Shield holds it at bay. It is the Amboians—an advanced alien species—and their technology that saved the last remnants of Humanity from the deadly Haze.
“A fascinating dystopian novel set in a complex, futuristic world.” – The Wishing Shelf Book Awards (Along the Perimeter, Amboy Book 1)
The Amboy Series by Steven Healt blends multiple genres including epic fantasy, science fiction, and dystopia. The series is perfect for fans of in-depth world-building, large casts of characters, political intrigue and tavern songs!
“…Why am I reading the second book of the Amboy Series? Because it’s really, REALLY good…” – Amazon Customer Review (Haze and Shadow, Amboy Book 2)
Self-rescuing princesses, gay princes, woman pirates, stormwitches…oh, and maybe the end of the world.
Follow Vistaren and Azmei as they navigate an arranged marriage treaty, assassination attempts, betrayals, out-of-control weather, dragons, and ultimately civil war.
Storms in Amethir is currently 4 books, with the next installment coming in early 2024.
https://www.stephaniecainonline.com/series/storms-amethir-series/
Paranormal Pest Control.
A year ago, a series of earthquakes hit around the world. The damage and loss of life were devastating, and the world became weird but no more than in the quake zone known as Broken Brooklyn. Bugs became demonic, demons invaded, and people with psychic abilities grew stronger.
Frank Carver and Hector Ramirez, two exterminators, and Jenny Blake, a woman who can talk to ghosts, have created a business to take out these new pests. And business is booming.
When Frank, Jenny, and Hector come across a giant bug, things get even odder: friends go missing, a single female bedbug becomes a prized possession, and Jenny keeps finding bug-possessed people. Frank’s daughter, Angela, an unwilling participant, hears of the coming of the bug king.
As Jenny, Frank, and Hector keep hunting for the female bug and missing friends, they wonder if they are getting closer to what or who caused the earthquake.
https://www.amazon.com/Paranormal-Pest-Control-Lara-Frater-ebook/dp/B0C1RW725T?ref_=ast_author_dp
Territory, honor, trust – Jordan Abbey has earned none of these. Werewolves shun Jordan as a creature without honor for siding with the vampires. Vampires dismiss Jordan as an unruly pet who needs to be kept on a much shorter leash. She has no place for her inner wolf to run free.
In the heart of vampire territory, the corpse of a werewolf is discovered. The children of the Wolf and the Bat are ready to go to war, and Jordan is squarely in the crossfire. Can one woman prevent the annihilation of the only place she calls home?
Chaos Hunt, Jordan Abbey Book 2 is available through major online bookstores.
https://books2read.com/chaos-hunt
Chaos Wolf, Jordan Abbey Book 1 is currently on sale.
https://books2read.com/chaos-wolf
One windy day, Lucy Pellegrave finds herself whisked away to far-off Callwitch Castle on the other side of the world. Trapped there in its impossible maze of passageways, she must now try to find the ingredients to an ancient spell. Her companion, a grumpy young boy named Lawrence, assures her this is what needs to happen for both of them to escape. To find these ingredients, she will have to go face to face with the eccentric and magical inhabitants of Callwitch Castle. Faced with dragons, trolls, monsters and more, Lucy must constantly stay one step ahead of the keeper of the castle; the impossibly tall, inhuman, terrifying monster known as Nanny.
Poppet is a children’s fantasy adventure that features monsters, myths, danger, excitement, mystery, and an overall focus on what it is to be brave. It’s not a story about being fearless, it’s about finding your courage in the face of fear. Lucy isn’t a warrior; she’s just a little girl. Even so, she is about to become the greatest hero Callwitch Castle has ever known.
TECHNICOLOUR SANDBOX – Six Off-Beat Speculative & Science Fiction Short Stories
A quirky melange of off-beat, might-just-happen, speculative science fiction stories, held together by an underlying adhesive from the virtual and digital universe—an inevitable epoch the world is approaching in leaps and bounds. These six short stories carry the basic theme, whether it’s a mere mention or a full-on metaverse experience.
FROM MARS WITH (love) TERROR: Could a habitat simulation be, in fact, a virtual minefield to navigate? It’s worth a thought when reality becomes so skewed as to make one wonder.
PUFF OF SMOKE & QUANTUM Qubits: Entities created from the energies of real life and the virtual world. Is that even possible? It appears so, since a would-be empress enters Real Life to find the emperor she must free.
TRANS-GALACTIC DREAMING: Can astral travel really be as simple as falling asleep? And can one return from such travels?
CABIN CRUISING: Will our elderly end up going on virtual cruises? What’s to stop its abuse – and meddling offspring who only want their inheritance and the old out of the way?
ADNILE: Drenched in a world inhabited by everything fantasy, from dragons to faeries—but is it real? And why does the queen remember her mortal self?
THE ROBOT AND THE GOLDFISH: Can a robot evolve to have emotions so he can watch sunsets with his fish? And can a robot suffer grief and loss, then make things right for his well-being?
Universal Links to, and other books by me: https://books2read.com/ap/8YKN97/TK-Toppin
The fantasy comedy Scribe of Destiny tells the story of Briar, son of Patch, who is sent on a quest with member of his church to save the world from an insane god. To say he doesn’t want to go would be an understatement for the ages. Available at https://www.sansperf.com/product-category/books/
JRR Tolkien meets Elmore Leonard in The Malaise Falchion. Dwarven private investigator is dragged into a world of intrigue, danger, and demons when a beautiful elf shows up in his office asking to be saved from her brother, now a member of an evil cult. Available at https://www.sansperf.com/product-category/books/
Embark on a thrilling cosmic odyssey with Kendra Cassidy, the fearless leader destined to propel humanity into the boundless wonders of the stars—defying all odds in her path!
A gripping saga unfolds as Kendra and her wife, Aiyana, reluctantly assume the monumental task of shattering the Solarian Union’s death grip on the system, with the lives of ten billion hanging in the balance. Their journey takes them from the edges of Earth’s atmosphere to the distant realms of 40 Eridani, navigating perilous undercover missions on Luna and high-stakes negotiations on Titan.
Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding action of the nine-book Cassidyverse, spanning from intimate one-on-one betrayals to epic fleet battles that cater to every fandom’s appetite for excitement!
Feel the Force with “THE ROAD TO THE STARS” for Star Wars enthusiasts or delve into the captivating origin story with “THE CASSIDY CHRONICLES.” Short on time? Discover a collection of riveting short stories, including the award-winning “A Piece of the Action,” in “INTO THE BLACK.” Uncover the aftermath of Kendra’s Christmas party in “THE HEART OF SPACE,” and quench your curiosity about the great unknown with “THE GHOSTS OF TANTOR,” following the daring mission of the TFS Pike.
The best part? Dive into any of these pulse-pounding adventures for $2.99 OR LESS, exclusively at the heart of the Cassidy Chronicles universe—our website: https://cassidychronicles.com/store
“Kendra, are you insane?”
“No. Bored.” Get ready for a wild ride beyond the stars!
Ben is a Wolf on the run. His family has been scattered, his mother disappeared weeks ago. His father is out to distract the Hunters intent on killing them all. His sisters rely on him to find a new den for them.
A Wolf’s Quest is just the beginning of a family saga (with friends), full of adventure and a bit of romance, the Wolves of the South.
My Wolves do not believe in that alpha nonsense, and they don’t like being watched in the bedroom either. Right now, there are six books in the series, with a seventh coming very soon. All work as stand-alones, but earlier characters do make an appearance in the later books.
A Wolf’s Quest is free for download in all stores. Pick your preferred vendor here: https://books2read.com/WolvesSouthQuest
The Tales of Seann Àite series – a series of dark fantasy short novellas inspired by Scottish mythology and folklore, Gaelic culture, and the Scots language.
Follow Fiadh, the last remnant of an ancient fey order, as she travels across lands inspired by dark age Scotland, uncovering hauntings and fighting monsters from the dark.
All the while she is accompanied by the blade Caerdrich, a fell and icy companion who lends her strength but also has their own interests and scores left to settle.
Together they’ll face the evils of men, the machinations of old gods, and the trickery of both local and foreign creatures of the fey realms. Behind it all lies a journey to revenge, and a final confrontation with the one who brought an end to the age of myth.
The Witcher x Hall of Smoke
All the entries are available direct from me or from a variety of online outlets: https://tristangraywrites.com
“The Sunset Sovereign: A Dragon’s Memoir” is my most recent self publish book to get on your mood TBR pile. Its available everywhere (kobo, amazon, etc).
When a dragon finds an assassin sneaking into his lair, he tells her of his life’s work and his soon to be final chapter.
For the past thousand years, the dragon Vakandi has watched the people of Vakfored grow from a wandering band of refugees to a glorious city of art and magic. Under his protection, the city has survived monsters, floods, and wars all without building an army, dam, or even a wall. But time changes everything and now the citizens of his beloved city want him dead.
Vakandi spends his last day telling his assassin why he loves them, and why it’s his time to die.
The paperback is specially formatted to have dragon and mountain art. The story takes place in one day so you will watch the sunrise and set on the mountains.
Find a copy at: https://books2read.com/ADragonsMemoir
Could you have been happier with an ex? Or the friend who became closeted action star? Or The One Who Got Away?
When Thomas’s marriage falls apart because he can’t keep his trousers zipped, his Big Gay Mentor — a former NASA engineer — provides stolen tech that catapults Thomas into alternative worlds based on different romantic choices.
Would he have been happier “playing it straight” with his college girlfriend? Being a closeted action star’s “boy on the side?” Or doing the “downward dog” with the handsome yoga instructor he loved and left?
In theory, a day on each of these “roads not taken” could help Thomas put regrets aside and make smarter choices. But with each jump creating literal cracks in reality … the angry owner of the world-jumping tech chasing him down … and his own habits, addictions, and bad behavior following him from life to life, can Thomas become a better person before his hilarious flailing around destroys his best chance for happiness .. and the universe itself?
(Thanks, John — for your work, and for this sharing opportunity!)
Sample chapters and more here:
https://markmcelroy.com/parallellines/
Bud By The Grace Of God by S.E. Sasaki
Gold Medal Winner of the Global Book Award for Science Fiction Space Exploration
Welcome aboard the Conglomerate’s Premier Medical Space Station, the Nelson Mandela, where combat space marines injured in battles around the galaxy are put back together by the dedicated crew of the space hospital.
Meet Bud, lovesick android, devoted to keeping the new surgeon, Dr. Grace Lord, alive and perhaps one day winning her heart — but only after serious self improvement, of course. Meet the Nelson Mandela AI who believes he is the real Nelson Mandela, only better. Meet the zany medical staff who if they weren’t so intent on treating patients, they would be busy trying to kill each other. Bud works to keep the space hospital running smoothly, which is a tough job considering there is something on the station intent on annihilation, a deadly plant alien ripping staff apart, a mysterious amnesiac patient accused of being a genocidal butcher, and an annoying little gynaecologist who keeps stalking Grace. What’s an android to do? Sacrifice! Do everything at hyper speed! Save the Station! But above all else, protect the lovely Grace!
Links:
https://www.amazon.com/S-E-Sasaki/e/B01775X0UW/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
https://www.kobo.com/ca/en/ebook/bud-by-the-grace-of-god
QUEER.
EPIC.
FANTASY.
I’m an animator who works at Disney, but in my free time I’ve been writing a series of LGBTQ+ fantasy novels! The first one in the series, Wolf of Withervale, just launched. Here’s a mini synopsis:
.
Lago was only a child when the shapeshifter entrusted the wolf-like mask to his care. He could not guess at its powers nor envision how such a small artifact could come to shape the entire world of Noss. Now that the empire has scented the relic’s trail, Lago’s only hope of escape is to find the courage to wield the mask, uncover its secrets, and accept the change it brings.
.
Riveting in scope and worldbuilding, and exquisitely illustrated by the author, this tale of transformation and self-discovery is filled with unabashed wonder and a lust for places unknown. A profoundly queer adventure that explores sexuality, our connections to other species, unconventional kinds of love, and the very nature of consciousness.
.
You can see all the art and get your copy on my website, JoaquinBaldwin.com.
Thanks for offering this opportunity, John! <3
Our Darkest Hour is a gay love story centered around paranormal investigations. It features ghosts, demons, and one psychic who is slowly but surely coming to terms with his powers… and the feelings he develops for one of his colleagues.
Adrian Sinclair is already struggling with his newfound psychic powers, internet fame, and the feelings he’s developing for a colleague. The last thing he needs is for something to start stalking him from the shadows as well…
(Currently available on KU!)
https://www.books2read.com/OurDarkestHour
The Mountain’s Shadow & Other Very Short Stories
Everybody’s got a story. Which one’s yours?
This collection of over three hundred very short stories will take you to the heart of a magical forest, the depths of space, and everywhere in between!
A ‘Drabble’ is a story exactly one-hundred words long. Each one’s the perfect length for a quick chuckle, a moment of quiet wonder, or a minute of spine-tingling terror.
Since 2018, I’ve written a drabble every morning and posted them online. This collection comprises three-hundred of my favorites. So take a break and find your new favorite story to go along with that cup of coffee!
https://a.co/d/3PiKJVV
With his old football buddies back in town, Mitchell expects a reprieve from his frustratingly unsatisfying life. Instead it’s a stark reminder that, as living authentically goes, he’s still playing catch-up – and keeping secrets.
Only his best friend’s younger brother Joshy seems immune to Mitchell’s stoic facade. Tired of waiting for Mitchell to see the young man he’s grown up to be, Joshy sets out to demonstrate that in a way his big bro’s closest friend can’t ignore.
Mitchell’s long been Joshy’s protector, but who’ll save him when the precocious eighteen-year-old unleashes the full power of his sexuality – and, more importantly, will Mitchell even want to be saved?
“I Knew I Was In Trouble” is a spicy m/m friends-to-lovers romance, available on Kindle now:
https://www.amazon.com/Knew-Was-Trouble-Friends-Romance-ebook/dp/B0CJJZ6VK2
Everyday Retirement: A guide for turning ordinary days into an extraordinary retirement by Rachel Fiore and Carol Meyer. Looking for a gift for someone newly retired or thinking about retirement yourself? A fulfilling retirement has a balance of scheduled and unscheduled time. Too much scheduled time and your retirement can feel like work. Not enough scheduled time and you can feel adrift, maybe even thinking about going back to work. This short but powerful book helps you find your personal “just right” amount of scheduled and unscheduled time. If you’ve gone from school to work, there’s a good chance that you haven’t had more than 4 months in a row of unstructured time since you were 4 years old. With plenty of concrete examples, this book prepares the reader for retirement opportunities and pitfalls before they occur. And it pairs perfectly with a yearly planner! https://www.amazon.com/Everyday-Retirement-ordinary-extraordinary-retirement-ebook/dp/B0BJGQC7HS/ref=sr_1_1?crid=Q0QWWC3H8QYN&keywords=rachel+s.+fiore&qid=1701184746&sprefix=rachel+fiore%2Caps%2C86&sr=8-1
Book overview
At Christmas, Kathryn Dark is visiting her father for the first time since her mother died. The reason? She has received a text from her mother’s phone…
Thus begins a year in which we weave in and out of the lives of people who experience ghosts of one kind or another.
But ghosts aren’t what we think they are.
A time-trapped forest. A haunted Tube station. Houses filled with spirits. Doppelgangers. Loss and longing, hope and hopelessness, cold love and burning anger. These are the stories from the Calendar of Ghosts…
The Ghost of Christmas Never; Radio Waves; The Shop that Sold Time; Mother’s Day; The Easter House; Spring Rain; Father’s Day; Eutierria; Bank Holiday; Summer’s Lease; Harvest; Kenilworth Dark
Calendar of Ghosts (The Calendar of Ghosts Series) https://a.co/d/d6EKtFC
Calendar of Ghosts: 1 (The Calendar of Ghosts Series) https://amzn.eu/d/7qZPzcQ
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Calendar-Ghosts-Book-ebook/dp/B0CG2QVLS5/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?keywords=jason+cobley&qid=1701108353&sr=8-4
THE DEADLY MISTER PUNCH
Harry Calhoun’s adventures with Wild Incorporated continue. A strange new evil is haunting London, England. An aging entertainer, Tommy Smart, is brutally murdered. A dead woman’s body is unburied and put on display. People are disappearing. The team heads to the UK to face off against the greatest criminal mastermind they have ever met. The deadly Mister Punch!
https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Mister-Punch-Wild-Inc-ebook/dp/B0CMPHYKYF
Jun was barely ten years old when the last dragon died.
— Interested in reading a short fantasy novel about Korean-inspired dragons and an elderly protag? Then this is the story for you!–
Jun, the village hermit and outcast who is about to celebrate her 60th birthday, finds herself going on an adventure for the first time in her life to try and bring back the dragon and, with it, the long-forgotten rain.
Joining her on this adventure is her best friend Casey, and the young man she found near her village who may be the answer to the prophecy. Now, if only she could convince him that the world was worth loving, even though she herself has a hard time believing it.
—
This story has an elder MC, aro/ace rep, found family, a dragon, and it’s a flip of the Chosen One trope. Available via multiple retailers here: https://books2read.com/soultaming
Dead & Buried (A Partners in Crime Mystery)
Detectives Kennedy and Donovan were partners for years. Then one of them died.
And yet, they’re still partners.
Kennedy has to solve Donovan’s death while his partner’s ghost helps him. Sort of.
How do you explain where you got the tips?
How do you avoid showing them that you’re speaking to thin air and no, you haven’t lost your mind?
Kennedy has to hide how he’s figuring it all out so he can keep his badge and solve the murder – before he ends up dead and buried too.
Check out Partners in Crime – a complete, 6 book supernatural mystery series by TK Eldridge
https://tkeldridge.com/products/dead-buried-ebook
https://books2read.com/DeadBuried
Small Town Problems
Comfortable in his simple rural life, widower Robert Potter never put much stock in Old Jim’s moonshine-fueled conspiracy theories. But after he finds Har’elday, the lone survivor of a crashed spaceship, he begins to wonder if the Loch Ness Monster has relocated to Eufaula Lake. Much to Robert’s dismay, the wandering eye of the federal government is casting a questioning gaze on his small farm town as well.
Caught between relentless federal agents and the found family harboring him, Har’elday’s freedom depends on the ingenuity of his new friends.
In what has been called a throwback to the golden age of science fiction, you can expect to find the heartwarming feeling of a found family, the awkwardness of a budding romance, and genuine and funny characters. We also explore the toll of loss and hardships that are compounded by the advances of a threat looming on the horizon.
https://books2read.com/SmallTownProblems
THE APOCALYPSE IS NIGH!
The very first publication from the very small press formed by myself and Wrenn Simms, WhysperWude LLC, is an anthology called THE FOUR ???? OF THE APOCALYPSE.
We all know about Death, War, Famine, and Pestilence riding on pale horses and all that Book-of-Revelation stuff. But why does it have to be four guys on horses? Why not the four cats of the apocalypse? The four development executives of the apocalypse? The four cheerleaders of the apocalypse? The four customer service reps of the apocalypse? The four PTA Moms of the apocalypse? The four lawyers, librarians, or lunch ladies of the apocalypse? The four rock stars, drummers, or opera singers of the apocalypse? Or even the four squirrels of the apocalypse?
And so we have THE FOUR ???? OF THE APOCALYPSE, with stories by NEW YORK TIMES best-selling authors Seanan McGuire, Jonathan Maberry, Jody Lynn Nye, David Mack, Dayton Ward & Kevin Dilmore, Peter David, and Michael Jan Friedman; award-winning authors David Gerrold, Adam-Troy Castro, Laura Anne Gilman, and Aaron Rosenberg; plus tales by seventeen other great authors!
Ordering links can be found here:
https://decandido.wordpress.com/2023/10/23/happy-book-birthday-to-the-four-of-the-apocalypse/
Again, John, thank you for the opportunity to plug!
—KRAD
The Stella Hart Mysteries 1-4: Guinevere’s Revenge; The Passion of Miss Cuthbert; The Baronet Unleashed; and The Princess and the Peonies.
Does your mom like Agatha Christie mysteries? Got a friend who binges Fred Astaire musicals to fight the blues? Do you wish P.G. Wodehouse wasn’t quite so racist? Gift your dear ones with the series readers have called “the perfect escape—like an afternoon of bingeing movie classics” and ”pitch perfect sweet romance with murder mystery.” Stella Hart is a silent movie actress who just wants to make flickers, dance the Charleston at the Coconut Grove, and be romanced by her dashing but charmingly goofy fiancé, George. If only people would stop getting murdered! These paperbacks, available from all the online booksellers and directly from Falstaff Books, make great stocking stuffers, or get a gorgeous hardcover omnibus (available only direct from Falstaff).
These slightly noire stories will interest readers who enjoy the inevitability of the Greek tragedy, but want some modern technical details of how a bad act can lead to a gruesome end.
They are kindred spirits to “The Monkey’s Paw” and “Final Destination” – a little bit Roald Dahl, a hint of Hitchcock, and a sprinkle of a coroner’s report. They are what TV should be like, and are likely to make you look at many things a little differently in future.
As one senior nurse said, they will make you careful about what you wish for, and wish you hadn’t binge-read them before mowing the lawn or doing your hair.
How does a rural fantasy series about a redneck wizard with a drug problem solving backwoods occult mysteries sound? Available on Amazon in print and ebook (and KU), I write the Jubal County Saga, a six book series about Howard Marsh, the methgician.
Have you always wanted a more in depth holiday historical romance inspired by The Sound of Music?
When Araminta Greaves Traded Her Dignity for Bliss features an older widowed heroine and a widower single father. (She’s 38 and he’s 42.)
They’re trapped together because of a freak blizzard in the Victorian countryside. She just wants to explore her options and he wants her to stay forever. He has a handful of days to convince her.
You might think you know vampires, but when you enter the world of the am’r, you’ll discover that many of the myths you took for granted were all wrong. The Blood & Ancient Scrolls series begins when a bored librarian gets caught up in this underground society where might definitely equals right and boredom will never be a problem again—but a violent death is very likely if you don’t pay attention. This series spans the globe and, while set in the present, reaches back into deep history, has powerful world-building—and even a language created for it. Readers love the surprises at every turn, and the unexpected humor, as well as the fight scenes which read like watching an action film. This fresh and unique exploration of the vampire myth rolls smoothly cross-genre to check boxes for fantasy, horror, history, and action-adventure fans. Go to https://ravenbelas.co/ to buy directly from the author, or https://linktr.ee/ravenbelasco to buy from your favorite store
#TisTheSeason🎄🎁🥳
An awkward #NYE meet cute. An epic 24hr #firstdate. She has a family tradition to save. He’s all in to help.
Cinderella meets TheHangover
“A perfect book for the holiday season”⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“Charming.”⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“Magical.”⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
#HolidayRomance #Winter #RomCom #1stDates
mybook.to/FIRSTNIGHT
USA Today Bestselling Author, Devon Monk’s fun, fast, urban fantasy: DEATH AND RELAXATION.
You want magic, monsters, and gods with action and laughs all wrapped up in a weird little small town on the Oregon coast? I got you covered!
Police Chief Delaney Reed can handle the Valkyries, werewolves, gill-men and other paranormal creatures who call Ordinary, Oregon their home.
It’s the vacationing gods who keep her up at night.
With the famous rhubarb festival right around the corner bringing hundreds of people into the little town, the last thing Delaney needs is a dead body washing ashore, especially when the dead body is a god.
No, scratch that. The last thing she needs is Death himself strolling into town, with questions. Catching a murderer while keeping the secrets of her little town secret isn’t as easy as it looks. But then, nothing in Ordinary is quite what it seems to be.
Thank you so much for the opportunity to share!
The Accidental Warriors is a visually stunning, action-filled graphic novel for kids featuring Jalen Banneker, a boy who has a confidence problem … as in, too much of it. What no one knows is that it’s all an act, hiding years of self-doubt.
But when an evil monster kidnaps his friend, Jalen must overcome his fears as he travels to a mystical world where he’ll have to defeat the monster, break an ancient curse, save his friend and find his way back home in time for dinner.
The Virginia Library Association sez: “Bright and energetic, the style matches the plotting of the story and will be very appealing to younger readers. These fun and exciting reads that have a good mix of characters are the kinds of novels we need more of.”
Find it here: https://www.amazon.com/Accidental-Warriors-Graphic-Novel-ebook/dp/B0BHPQC5BG
Hey, folks! Rich here. I just self-published my first novel through Amazon: Happy Jack and the Scary-Ass Book of Doom. It is a comedy/action/sci-fi/adventure set some 500 years in the future and follows the insanely hilarious (if I do say so) journey of a pop culture archaeologist and his foul-mouthed friends as they seek to find a book that may or may not hold within it the key to undoing all of Creation. If they can survive cannibal sex cultists, prankster demigods, cybernetic vampires, angry Elder things, and Satan himself, that is. And not suffocate in a sex dungeon. Or die of alcohol poisoning.
In short, it’s a profanity-filled yet oddly wholesome romp that harkens back to the two-fisted adventurers of old that you could trust to do the right thing, and it’s filled with characters you will want to hang out with over a beer or whisky or two. It asks (and answers) the question: what if the geeks inherited the Earth? I owe (and acknowledge) so very much to the inspiration of John Scalzi, William Gibson, Neil Gaiman, JK Rowling, Christopher Moore, Eric Powell, Richard K. Morgan, and Mr. Fred McFeely Rogers. Hope it makes you laugh!
True Grit meets The Witcher!
An immortal gunslinger and a mysterious girl without a name battle gods and monsters in a West that never was.
Signed paperback editions available from the author. $20 with free shipping to US addresses.
Other titles also available at the author’s site.
DARK GREEN Book 1 of the Mangas County Mysteries series, by Lif Strand
With an almost-degree in veterinary medicine and a few years of street cop duty in California, Special Deputy Jessie Torres is the next best thing to a forensic veterinarian that the Mangas County Sheriff can get. Her job is much like that of a medical examiner, except she investigates livestock deaths in the rugged high country of western New Mexico. It can be ugly work but it means Jessie spends her days in a vast National Forest that hasn’t changed much since her Apache ancestors lived and hunted there.
This year’s Independence Day celebrations are going to bring changes to Mangas County, though. A greater than usual influx of outsiders into the low population rural county is a huge problem for the tiny sheriff department, but threats to Jessie’s family and to the community are personal. The trails of evidence Jessie must now follow lead to killers much more dangerous than wolves.
DARK GREEN Book 1 of the Mangas County Mysteries series
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C1JD31KP
The For Hire universe is a world like our own, but where the advent of superheroes changed the political landscape. The government wanted in on that sweet, sweet superhero money, and have created a system where powered people can work directly or indirectly for them–either as police officers with great PR or as shadowy “operators”–supers for hire who can carry out contracted work, even murder, so long as the government gets its shade.
Want a political thriller? Operator
A heist book? Audition
A YA about an introverted genius and her extroverted bestie friend? Supercell
By me and Kevin A. Patterson, award-winning author of Love’s Not Color Blind: Race and Representation in Polyamory and Other Alternative Communities (also a must-read for community organizers), these books center diverse experiences in a complex world.
https://polyamorouslibrarian.wordpress.com/books-stories/
Lucky Girl is romantic suspense novel about a woman not wanting to date anyone she works with since her track record with that is so poor. Upon meeting the sexy new scientist at her family’s research lab, she is instantly drawn to him. Five minutes into their first date she’s hooked and can’t help but fall for his sparkly green eyes, deep dimples and southern charm. But Luke comes with some personal baggage that might end things between them before they can even get started. Find out who is trying to keep Joni from being with Luke in this stand-alone, full-length novel by Ivy Beck.
https://www.amazon.com/Lucky-Girl-Ivy-Beck/dp/1088036112/
Between the Worlds is an urban fantasy/paranormal romance series.
In 1914 the human world and the world of Fairy were merged into one reality in a mysterious event called the Sundering. Now 100 years later, after decades of war, the two worlds and their inhabitants exits in an uneasy peace with each other where humans dominate in some areas and elves in others. Allie McCarthy is a bookshop owner and witch living on the border between a Fairy Holding and mortal earth, in a town that nominally belongs to both cultures just like Allie herself.
Allie’s life hasn’t been easy and all she really wants is peace, but that all takes a turn when a serial killer begins targeting young women with mixed fairy-human ancestry in her town. Allie is brought into the investigation as an expert on the occult to help the human police and the Elven Guard catch whoever is behind the murders. Helping with the investigation plunges Allie into danger, romance, and magic that changes the course of her own life irrevocably and leads her on a new path to discover the truth about herself, her own strength, and what is worth fighting for.
https://a.co/d/dmVHpKg
Billionaire. Artist. Philanthropist. FLAMINGO SHIFTER.
The Flamingo’s Fated Mate is a hilarious and heartfelt story with puns and cupcakes, mistaken identity, and possibly a ghost.
Anita makes 2000 cupcakes for a gala event, not knowing that it was canceled, and is trapped by a snowstorm with a janitor in a haunted hall. Frank knows at once that Anita is his fated mate…but he won’t be able to win her heart unless he puts his foot down.
https://books2read.com/flamingosfatedmate?store=amazon
Find more fated mates (no jerks), fantasy, and fun at my site: https://elvabirch.com/ and get signed and sketched paperbacks: https://www.ellenmillion.com/fiction.php
Thanks for this opportunity!
The Kung Fu Comic by a Kung Fu Master!
Young Kit Kitano searches for the truth behind the legendary Kung Fu folk hero, Shadow Ghost. His journey leads him to study Martial Arts at the reclusive Chinatown Kung Fu studio of Sifu Sung. There, he will learn the true essence of Kung Fu and perhaps with a bit of luck and a twist of fate, solve the mystery of the mythic eternal warrior.
The comic book series is written and illustrated by real life Kung Fu Master, Sifu Kurtis Fujita.
This series changed my life and allowed me to write full time for many years.
The “Weapon of Flesh Series” is a magical assassin high fantasy set in my own world. The series is complete with six volumes. We are putting them out on Audible as well, the first two in the series are out, and the third is in the works.
Here’s the series link on Amazon, but you can get the e-books in just about any format you like.
https://www.amazon.com/Weapon-of-Flesh-Series-6-book-series/dp/B074CGGMDP
Thanks, John, for doing this! Love your work!
YOU FED US TO THE ROSES, a collection of contemporary and dark fantasy horror stories from Robot Dinosaur Press. In this collection, you’ll find
Stories about Final Girls
Stories about Monster Girls
Stories about The Girls Who DIDN’T Survive the Horror Movie
Ghost stories
Fairy tales
Stories with humor, violence, and families who choose one another.
You can buy the ebook here in multiple formats: https://books2read.com/you-fed-us-to-the-roses?
Or here on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/You-Fed-Us-Roses-Stories-ebook/dp/B09WW3KSWZ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1E7LDVKYHCDO9&keywords=you+fed+us+to+the+roses&qid=1701188358&sprefix=you+fed+us+to+the+roses%2Caps%2C147&sr=8-1
Jack remembers being human, but that was long ago…
Now he’s just a scarecrow, content to spend his days quietly sitting in his field and watching the clouds go by. He has but one friend, Evelyn, yet that is enough for a scarecrow with fleeting memories of his days as a man.
Until Evelyn makes a deal with a witch and is cursed to become a crow.
Together, crow and scarecrow must embark on a quest to break the curse and make Evelyn human once again.
It won’t be easy, not with the witch’s Hunter on the trail, intent on consuming their souls.
They’ll meet allies along the way, but can one ever really trust the slyest of foxes? Or the intentions of mages? As the wolves rage their war across the land, Jack and Evelyn must brave constant danger from animals and humans alike. And the Hunter is ever on their trail.
To break a witch’s curse, determination alone isn’t enough. Sometimes, sacrifice is needed…
But are they willing to pay the price?
Jack of Crows is my eighth published novel and is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook.
Null and Void: Book 1 of the Last Kitsune,” from Page Publishing author J.S. Scheffel, centers around Tai, a young woman who’s been labeled a Null for having no supernatural abilities. But after a dangerous attack forces her to defend herself with a fireball and unlock her powers, Tai begins to question everything and vows to discover the truth about who, or what, she really is.
https://www.amazon.com/Null-Void-Book-Last-Kitsune/dp/B0CG7LHLHS/ref=sr_1_1?crid=30PIH1LY47WXQ&keywords=js+scheffel&qid=1701189353&sprefix=js+scheffel%2Caps%2C77&sr=8-1
If you like satire, puns, and silliness, check out my collection The Last Peanut and Other Amusements.
What catastrophe awaits when all the world’s peanuts disappear? Is a pill that makes people think they’re taller going to wreck society? Can the economy be fixed with a word’s redefinition? Why is the SWAT team surrounding that daycare center? Do you know enough animal idioms to understand a story that contains almost nothing else?
There are seven brief stories in this collection: “The Last Peanut,” “The Stacker,” “Garghibition,” “Kangaroo Court,” “Zero Tolerance,” “When Up Was Down,” and “The Most Amazing Place in Existence.” The last of these is narrated by Arjay, the coffee machine robot from my Great American novel series, after the excitable fellow clearly had a bit of a caffeine overload. The collection also contains brief notes about the creation and publication of each piece.
Free on Kindle Unlimited; $3.58 paperback for a stocking stuffer
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BGRBR4P9/
Travel through the jungles of Chile or to the surface of Mars. From the cover photo of a Sasquatch impersonator to the final story about a memorable game of baseball revenge, this is an easy read, on the beach or at bedtime. Over fifty wide-ranging tales that will have you dwelling in the shadow of a “Big Dirt Hill” and surviving “The End of the World.”
Maniacs abound in the ever-changing locales and personalities within “Natural Selections.” Meet Crazy Ernie, the neighbor from Hell. Ghosts, dual personalities, and a disembodied brain are becoming aware of their situations. A driver on California’s 405 times her ride exactly wrong. And who is this ax-wielding fourteen-year-old trying to cut off a neighbor’s hand? Those are some of fifty-six tales to digest one at a time, or in batches.
But there are nice folks too. Meet Kurt and Mary as they wrestle with four pounds of tuna, drive through a giant sequoia, or succumb to the dangers of black ice, tornadoes, and drier lint fires.
If you like books with beginnings, middles, and ends, go elsewhere. This is a vacation from reality, an ode to short attention spans, and a trip as weird as the evening news.
For fans of Graceling and Tamora Pierce, THE WOUNDS OF WISDOM is a story full of court intrigue and powers that take as much as you give, about finding your place, claiming it, and learning how much to protect yourself when all you want is to protect others.
For Celin, a life at Aslemor — the illustrious Court of the kingdom of Artrus — has always been the life that “could have been.” If her blacksmith mother had been accepted by her duke father’s peers. If the truth about how her grandmother came to Artrus wasn’t a dangerous secret. If Celin could pursue her dream of becoming a knight.
Knight or not, when a group of assailants attempt to drag the prince across the kingdom’s barrier, Celin leaps into the fray to protect him. In doing so, she manifests a strange new power: the ability to take the pain of others onto herself.
From there, she’s whisked off to Aslemor to learn how to harness one of Artrus’s rare and coveted Wisdoms. Alongside her are Wise Ones from within the kingdom and without, including the Double Wise Prince Alasdair and his guard, Nico, a mysterious boy from an enemy nation who stirs up feelings Celin didn’t know she was capable of feeling.
But Aslemor is full of sharp teeth, and just because Celin has a Wisdom doesn’t mean they won’t devour her whole. Especially not when someone starts killing Wise Ones.
https://a.co/d/avDdtP3
Available on Amazon at: https://a.co/d/34BPb9V
AN UNCOMMON CURSE is a fantasy novel of fairy tales, friendship, and musical theatre! First in a series, with more coming soon.
If you’ve ever sympathized with the villain in a fairy tale, or sung along to a Broadway cast recording, this book is for you.
Available on all your favorite ebook stores:
https://books2read.com/u/bzKXBj
“I’M A COP”: REAL-LIFE HORROR COMICS (about U.S. police unions).
Can policing be reformed? How do cops view themselves and their work? To tackle these questions, “I’m a Cop” directly examines the words of police leaders themselves. These innovative comics combine statements made by the heads of U.S. police unions and visual elements of 1950’s horror comic books. “I’m a Cop” showcases the ghoulish psychology of policing and challenges reader to see the real-life horror in what the police have been telling us all along.
“I’m a Cop” has been featured in The Washington Post, Boing Boing, and In These Times and named one of “The Best Comics of 2022” by The Comics Journal.
https://johnny-damm.square.site/
Hi, I’m Katharine Coldiron! You may remember me from such podcasts as the Dana Gould Hour and a recent NPR episode. I’m here today to tell you about JUNK FILM: WHY BAD MOVIES MATTER, a collection of essays about bad film. It includes a monograph on PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE, as well as essays on SHOWGIRLS, COP ROCK, ATTACK OF THE 50 FT. WOMAN, and more. It’s a thoughtful and entertaining look at bad art. Dozens of weird emails in my inbox can’t be wrong!
You can order a signed copy from me via PayPal ($17, please include your address), but you can also purchase it at Amazon. Buy here!
Thanks for your attention! Keep circulating the tapes!
Your Plague Has Arrived is the story of a delivery driver during a pandemic. Follow Tony as he delivers orders, chats with people stuck at home, and survives aggressive porch pirates. https://a.co/d/gKEiM09
Margo Flint and the Last Soldier is a great book for the pre-teen/teen in your life! Margo Flint is shot down over a valley where she must help an ancient robot soldier complete his mission. Filled with action, excitement, and maps this story is a great book for the pre-teen or teen in your life! Get it! https://a.co/d/dbIL15j
“START AT THE BEGNNING, AND WHEN YOU COME TO THE END…STOP.”
Wonderland is shattered. Split courts and a centuries-long war have ravaged the land. The only thread of hope is the Caterpillar’s prophecy that a new Alice will rise and bring peace.
Alice Moncoeur thinks she’s an average woman with an average life. But when her best friend turns out to be the White Rabbit and she the descendent of the original Alice Liddel, she discovers a world unlike anything she’s ever imagined. And everyone, it seems, is out to get her.
With the help of her Rabbits and a cast of interesting (and quite mad) characters, Alice must traverse the deadly landscape of Wonderland to claim the throne and unite the realm once and for all.
If she can live long enough.
Get it here!
Spend your holidays in Beauchamp, Texas, where everyone is having a worse time than you. Better to laugh at them, yes? Rained Out and Other Texas Holiday Disasters, Book 4 of the Black Orchid Enterprises Mystery series, includes three holiday novelettes starting with Thanksgiving. These cozy mystery bonbons feature Beauchamp favorites including the multilingual ABBA tribute band, pets, wildlife, a drag queen security force, online romances, and fierce elderly reformers.
Read about the series on my website or Amazon page: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C2P27W1Z/
Buy Rained Out at your favorite online store: https://books2read.com/BlackOrchids4/. As with previous books, paperback and large print copies are available, but contact me directly for this book, either by comment or email.
My latest release, Tea and Empathy, is a cottagecore cozy fantasy with a hint of romance that would make a nice holiday gift, a good book to read by the fire with a cup of tea.
A tea shop in a hidden village may be a refuge for a fugitive, but could a mysterious stranger with no memory put that refuge at risk?
Available as e-book and paperback. Info and purchase links at:
http://shannaswendson.com/writing/tea-and-empathy/
The Girl Who Was Too Much And Not Enough:
In a society where looks equal power and government control over diet and exercise is the norm, Kiera struggles to fit in. With her eighteenth birthday fast approaching, she contemplates checking herself into the Center, where most people go to achieve physical perfection. What she doesn’t expect is meeting Asa, a boy who likes her just the way she is, and who smuggles contraband for a living. When Asa introduced Kiera to an underground world she never dreamed existed, she must decide how badly she wants to conform to her world and where her loyalties lie.
Available to buy on Amazon