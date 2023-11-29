Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023, Day Three: Arts, Crafts, Music and More
Posted on November 29, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 44 Comments
The Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023 continues, and today we move away from books and focus on other gifts and crafts — which you can take to mean just about any other sort of thing a creative person might make: Music, art, knitting, jewelry, artisan foodstuffs and so on. These can be great, unique gifts for special folks in your life, and things you can’t just get down at the mall. I hope you see some cool stuff here.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for creators to post about their gifts for sale; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Creators: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Creators (of things other than books) only. This is an intentionally expansive category, so if you’ve made something and have it available for the public to try or buy, you can probably post about in this thread. The exception to this is books (including comics and graphic novels), which have two previously existing threads, one for traditionally-published works and one for non-traditionally published works (Note: if you are an author and also create other stuff, you may promote that other stuff today). Don’t post if you are not the creator of the thing you want to promote, please.
2. Personally-created and completed works only. This thread is specifically for artists and creators who are making their own unique works. Mass-producible things like CDs, buttons or T-shirts are acceptable if you’ve personally created what’s on it. But please don’t use this thread for things that were created by others, which you happen to sell. Likewise, do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Also, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per creator. In that post, you can list whatever creations of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent creation. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America. If you are elsewhere and your work is available there, please note it.
4. Keep your description of your work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from creators promoting their work as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting work.
Now: Tell us about your stuff!
Tomorrow: Fan Favorites!
I design humorous (and some serious) t-shirts for healthcare providers, patients, writers and readers, art museum lovers, and the various odds and ends that tickle my fancy. I have a store at https://coyoteshirts.saturdaybang.net/ which I like to say is the Crappy (but secure) Website that Sells Irrevocably Good Design. I’d rather spend my time designing shirts than wrestling with XML and WordPress. If you’d feel more comfortable ordering from a larger company, I have virtual stores on a lot of providers sites (Amazon, Spreadshirt, TeePublic, etc) where you can get hoodies, stickers, mugs and lots of other merch. You can find links to them at https://coyoteshirts.saturdaybang.net/more/. Those sites will be having sales throughout the month. Order before December 11 to get your t-shirts for Xmas. Thanks for looking.
If you are looking for something handmade and unique for a Christmas, give http://www.etsy.com/shop/FrillsElectricWood a look.
We make handmade art and useful home décor items and decorate them with fractal-like Lichtenberg figures by burning them with 12,000 volts of electricity. Each piece is one of a kind!
Thanks to John Scalzi for the opportunity for makes and creatives to show their stuff!
Thank you John for the opportunity to post here.
I make astrolabes and other astronomical instruments. I also make airplane models, and design airplane-themed mugs and T-shirts.
This year I took an interest in Mid-Century-Modern style and designed a bunch of retro clocks and lamps that fans of that look might enjoy. You can find all these on wavytail.etsy.com.
I’m one of the Peculiarity Shop jewelry makers specializing in pearls, gems, and silver!
The shop is made up of eight crafters from across the US and all of our work is small batch and one of a kind. ✨
https://www.peculiarityshop.com/meg-s-corner
Hey all!
I do digital illustration commissions, and typically have a pretty fast turnaround. I can take a few commissions between now and Christmas and have them ready to go!
Please check out my Carrd for pricing and options!
https://los-commissions.carrd.co/#
Thank you for this post, John!
I make small-batch, artisanal jewelry!
Offerings lean heavily towards earrings and necklaces with a smattering of bracelets and accessories. Themes include (but definitely aren’t limited to) Beaded, Bottles & Vials, Halloween, Industrial, Pride, Resin & Wax Seals, and Steampunk.
Explore the shenanigans of an adhd creative and find the perfect goodies for family, friends, that special someone, or even yourself! Every item is handmade, limited edition, and highly giftable!
https://starsandarrow.square.site
Got shopping?
I run a one man Woodshop that specializes in minimal and mid century inspired designs. I have an online store at https://natefrebergwoodshop.square.site/ if you want to check it out.
As a dyed in the wool geek I also make nerd accessories whenever possible and was lucky enough to design and build a DM screen for Clint McElroy. My Instagram is @NateFrebergWoodshop if you want to see more of those. And in case you’re interested in dice trays or screens message me and we can chat.
Thanks Scalzi for the opportunity!
Hi there! Me and my friend make weird t-shirts under the name WolfTime
https://www.teepublic.com/user/wolftime
Check out designs like “My other T-shirt is a Porsche” and “Garfield was Right”
I also create weird DnD adventures that are all pay-what-you-want
https://www.dmsguild.com/browse.php?author=Jeff%20Somogyi
(like “Aurochs and a Hard Place” where you have to solve the case of a missing cow. It’s a real MOO-dunnit!)
Thank you!
Thanks for doing this!
I am a musician writing primarily electronic music, most recently focusing on Dungeon Synth (think “music to play Dungeons and Dragons to”).
My Bandcamp page with all of my music is here: https://music.raccoonfink.com/
…but I’m most excited to say that my first ever cassette release just came out! It’s inspired by T. Kingfisher’s World of the White Rat books. There’s only a few left as part of the initial release, over at Vicious Mockery Records: https://viciousmockeryrecords.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-an-age-of-wonder
(There will be a few more available through my own bandcamp as soon as I get my inventory from the label.)
My partner and I own Iconic Quilling and business that makes hand-made greeting cards using rolled strips of paper! These unique creations are not just cards, they are works of art that you can hang on your wall. You can use the coupon code “thankyou” @ checkout to receive 15% off your entire order.
Thanks for the platform for the plug, John! Happy Holidays to all my fellow Whatever folks!
Thanks, John! I’m Michele Banks, aka @Artologica, and I make art inspired by science. You can check out my online shop https://artologica.etsy.com for original ink and watercolor paintings (not prints! One of each) based on topics ranging from neuroscience to microbiology to genetics. I also sell beautiful silk scarves and ties with digital prints from my paintings – these make perfect gifts for all your science-loving friends and family.
The Whisky Trench Riders are a great Canadian rock band, with some new singles out now !
My partner and I make beaded and chainmail jewelry with a geeky bent. We just started making 3D prints including dice cups and adorable critters.
https://dragonandwolfdesigns.com
Right now earrings are buy 1 get 1 free!
Hi, I’m Stina Marie and I make creepy and occasionally, not-so-creepy art. My website Stina’s Demons has original drawings, prints, and paintings available (and on sale right now) for all your spooky decor needs. Thanks for looking (& for this opportunity!)
Good morning John, and thank you as always for hosting!
I am a custom sculptor out of Syracuse, NY making one-of-a-kind pieces!
Need a wedding cake topper? I can do that!
TTRPG character sculpture? Absolutely!
Fursona? Heck yeah!
Beloved pet? Yes yes yes, very much so – this is my specialty!
Due to shipping constraints, I cannot guarantee holiday delivery, but if you use the code ICanWait on my website – http://www.eclecticclay.com – you can get 10% off your custom figure now through December 31st, and I’ll send you an small ornament and card to gift to the lucky recipient!
Let me make your clay dreams come true!
I do designs for T-shirts and other things from wearables to mugs to wall art in my Redbubble shop.
Quite a few are cat themed :)
Welcome to visit.
https://www.redbubble.com/people/savinart/shop
I have a shop where I sell humorous & activist designs I’ve made printed on t-shirts, mugs, etc.
I am an acrylic painter who specializes in realistic portraits of pets and animals.
I offer custom pet paintings, prints of existing work and also ornaments, bags and leggings that have been designed by me featuring my artwork.
If you’re an animal lover you definitely want to check this out.
I created a card game about Siva Afi, the fireknife dance of Samoa.
https://tgc.link/siva-afi
This game was developed and tested with the help of professional fireknife dancers. All card text is bilingual (Samoan and English). The cards feature gorgeous art by Samoan artist Troy Safotu.
I am a multimedia artist frequently inspired by fantasy and fandom. I have a Redbubble where you can order print-on-demand items including select art prints and a variety of items printed with repeating patterns I’ve designed, as well as a shop for small, handmade items.
https://www.redbubble.com/people/moonlitfractal/shop
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Moonlitfractal?ref=shop_sugg_market
Hi! I create laminated bookmarks from postage stamps, so if you’re giving a book this holiday season, why not add a themed bookmark? Many topics available, from flora and fauna to the space program and sports.
I’ve also collaged themed collections of postage stamps to wall plaques that can brighten up your workspace. :>
Thanks for looking! – Sue AKA Unhinged Artworks
Hello!
I run an Etsy shop (Leaping Lily Creations) alongside my sister! Our main product is our book & kindle sleeves which are perfect for anyone who travels with their books in their bags — but also anyone who just wants a cute little snug place for their book! We also have other things listed on our shop like reusable grocery bags & stickers designed by me!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/LeapingLilyCreations
Hi hi! I have some bright ‘n’ poppy original paintings available, as well as a few shiny stickers, lil cute resin charms, and enamel pin designs that some folks might dig.
Thank you for taking a peek!
https://murphypop.bigcartel.com/
Tis the season to REVEL WITH A CAUSE!
I am so excited to share my handcrafted jewelry with all of you! I work with a wide variety of materials and influences, and everything is one of a kind! From the geek-chic to the goth to the glamorous, it’s ALL here.
I drop a special, themed collection regularly and have enjoyed utilizing fantasy and sci-fi, Gothic literature, and the metaphysical as some of my previous themes.
All sets make a GREAT gift too. They come in their own handmade bags, and you don’t even have to wrap them!
Find me on Etsy year-round here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/revelwithacauseshop
And find my jewelry to benefit environmental preservation at Brushwood Center this week here: https://www.brushwoodcenter.org/store/c748/Revel_with_a_Cause.html
Hi! I’m a planetary scientist, science writer, and space artist. I use naturally colorful gemstone beads and wire to create jewelry and sculpture inspired by planets, moons, and stars.
https://elakdawalla.etsy.com/
All my art is insanely nerdy, backed by enormous spreadsheets of data on diameters, colors, and distances. Have you ever looked at a banded agate sphere and thought “that looks like Jupiter!” Have you ever looked at the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram of star luminance and color versus mass and said “I wish I could have that as a necklace.” My shop is for you!
Hi everyone! I’m a digital and acrylic artist living in Boulder CO and a huge fan of Scalzi’s since Old Man’s War debuted.
I have 60 or so prints of landscapes, star and moonscapes, critters (both real and imagined), flowers, abstracts, and more whimsical themes over at:
https://www.Myerman.art/buy
From now until dec 24, in honor of minimum signup age for joining the CDF, the first 75 folks to use the discount code MFNKSA get 10% off!
Thank you!
Hey, if you’re looking for really unique and interesting artwork to hang on either your walls or the walls of your nearest and dearest, please check out my website at http://www.gallerygoodrum.com. Intricately detailed black and white prints perfect for anyone’s home. Only eight prints on the site right now, but more on the way. Both fine art prints and posters available. Check it out!
Thanks, John!
MY WRITEDAY SUBSCRIPTION BOX FOR WRITERS & READERS
I offer a bimonthly subscription box for writers filled with goodies that include a writing craft book, healthy snacks, office supplies, and writerly decor. It’s been called by subscribers “a treasure trove for writers.”
https://www.mywriteday.com
I hope your WRITEDAY is fantastic!
Joy
Thanks for the opportunity! I have a TeePublic shop with cute birds, flowers and the occasional rattlesnake: https://www.teepublic.com/user/sigonee
Greetings! I draw stuff, which I make in my home studio into things like art prints, stickers, cards, and other goodies! My art is inspired by pop culture, cute dogs, being part of the LGBTQ+ community, and my weird nerd thoughts.
https://AnneArchy.com
Hello. ☺️ I’m a multi-passionate teacher, podcaster and writer. I build courses to help people have fulfilment and joy in life, work, and creativity.
My Easy Healthy Vegan course would be a great gift for anyone who’d like to be healthier and, as a result, happier in 2024.
https://veganosaurus.gumroad.com/l/easyhealthyvegan
Hi, I’m Stina Marie and I make creepy and occasionally, not-so-creepy art. My website Stina’s Demons
https://stinasdemons.bigcartel.com/
has original drawings, prints, and
paintings available (and on sale right now) for all your spooky decor needs. Thanks for looking (& for this opportunity!)
I create photographs that I broadly catagorize as Fine Art – landscapes, city scenes, still life, minimalist, etc. My latest are fall scenes from a recent camping trip in southeast Wisconsin.
You can see those a much more here:
https://portfolio.scottnorrisphotography.com/Portfolio/Landscapes-Nature/
Many thanks, John!
Hello from Austin, TX!
My name is Gratien and I’m the owner and maker for Ella’s Apothecary (named after my late furry companion of 19 years). I began Ella’s just before the pandemic and have since made it my full time job. I make high quality home, bath, body, and aromatherapy goods. All Vegan, Cruelty-Free, and non-toxic. Only the good stuff! None of the bad stuff! My fancy holiday candles are out. Take a look! I make everything myself in small batches and I LOVE what I do! Thanks for reading!
Enjoy 10% off using code ONLINE10
https://ellasapothecary.net/
I’m R.C. Murphy and I make many, many things but the newest is the first in a series of digital drawings showing what our favorite old black and white horror film monsters do to celebrate the winter holidays.
Join the Invisible Man as he enjoys a freshly baked cookie while putting the topper on his tree full of lab equipment.
https://rc-murphy-designs.printify.me/product/3763986/holiday-horrors-the-invisible-man-matte-canvas
I design and publish 3D space and jet combat boardgames, eBooks about science topics useful to SF writers (and interesting to SF fans), and even make teeny tiny RPGs that incorporate lessons from writer’s workshops!
My boardgames have won industry awards, and my work on them (especially the ones about space combat) have become ‘standard references’ for sites like Atomic Rockets and been used as references by SF writers like Frank Chadwick.
If you liked The Expanse, but always wanted to know it you could fight the Roci and do better than Holden and Kamal…I have the games for you.
We even have ways to play them online and run teaching games regularly.
Find out more at Ad Astra Games
You can find my handmade table top role playing game (TTRPG) accessories, including wooden dice reliquaries and faux leather-covered original knot work journals at https://adventuring.club/
Some of my holiday-themed origamic architecture pop up cards are available through https://popupcardshop.com/
Thank you, Mr. Scalzi!
Happy Holidays John!
I’m a graphite artist inspired by nature, magic and dark folklore. My online store has a wide range of prints, stickers, journals and more! Owls, Ravens and Moths are featured a lot. I also have officially licensed Hannibal art.
https://amandamakepeace.com/store
My folk band’s debut album just released this year. Our band is called Wildwood Minstrels and the album is called Once Upon a Time. It includes traditional songs such as Scarborough Fair, Red is the Rose, Wild Mountain Thyme, and many more.
You can find us on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and many other places. Check out our Bandcamp page as well, which is the only place you can get a physical copy of the CD.
https://wildwoodminstrels.bandcamp.com/album/once-upon-a-time
Holiday music–but not as we know it!
For thirty years I’ve been affectionately but determinedly warping your favorite and least favorite holiday tunes along the rhythmic, harmonic, timbral, and genre axes. If you’re tired of the same old stuff but not quite ready to wear earplugs for the whole holiday season, check it out.
https://timwalters.bandcamp.com/album/let-nothing-you-dismay
(this year’s track coming Any Day Now)
I am Jeremah and we are Off The Deck Hot Sauce.
We make fermented hot sauce utilizing chili peppers grown in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota.
Our hot sauces are focused on being the most honest expression of the chilis involved that we can make. No extracts, not extra flourishes, just the highest quality produce and careful fermentation.
We have won a couple national awards along the way, which is nice.
https://www.offthedeckhotsauce.com
Happy Holidays!
If you’re looking for fantasy (bunny riding dragons, fairies, steampunk old fashioned drinking witches, paladins and more) themed gifts I have plenty! Mugs, shirts, calendars, wall prints, metal prints. Stop by my site for direct links to each category on the main page as well as a more extensive shops site.
You may know my work from my Official Wheel of Time art and personal fantasy work from over the last fifteen years as a professional fantasy artist.
I’m known as LionessElise. I bend metal, mostly sterling silver wire, to make jewelry and the odd sculpture. In 2009 I was nominated for a World Fantasy Award for making jewelry that inspires people to write things. In 2020 I won a Best Fan Artist Hugo.
New pieces appear in my Etsy shop almost every day. Come check out the shinies, yah?
Funny holiday music!
Kind of like if Weird Al did a xmas record.
Huge range of styles from polka to pop to punk.
http://www.IGotYuleBabe.com
http://www.GroundControlToSantaClaus.com
Unfortunately there is no current online store for physical CDs, but if you contact me & ask nice I could probably figure out a way to get you some.
Enjoy!
Also, thanks to Scalzi for being one of the good guys.