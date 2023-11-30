The Big Idea: Felicia Day

Posted on November 30, 2023    Posted by      4 Comments

As children, we often dream of being a special one, even The Chosen One — but as a practical matter, how would being that special actually be? Especially if life threw you some curveballs on the way to Chosenhood? It’s a thought Felicia Day has considered, in her life, and in her new audio drama, Third Eye.

FELICIA DAY:

My latest project, Third Eye, is seven-hour fantasy adventure in audio. It began almost six years ago with the simple thought: What if a fantasy-genre Chosen One turned out to be a total loser instead of saving the world? How much would that poor loser’s life suck afterward?

The answer would be: A lot.

The concept tickled me. And sounded like something fun I could dig into. But as I started writing, the deeper Big Idea changed from a funny longline into: “How does someone recover from being a total Failure?” And that twist made the project much more personal. Because, back then, I felt like a total Failure, too.

Now, you might say, “Felicia, that’s wild, eight years ago is when you were on the covers of magazines, and running a big digital company and throwing parties in stadiums!” And I would answer, “Yes, but when you are a traumatized gifted child, there is nothing you can achieve that will be ever be enough to make you feel like a winner outside of others’ praise. Because you have never seen yourself as anything outside what you achieve. I mean, spiritually, you’ve kind of never existed on the inside at all, so…excuse me, I gotta go write a comedy now, bye!”

My life and Laurel Pettigrew, the lead character I play in the show, have a few similarities. Laurel had a prophecy about her defeating the Great Evil of the world, I was a violin prodigy at age three, and then an internet content prodigy as an adult. She choked at her big battle, and I FELT that I choked when my internet business didn’t revolutionize…something? It’s been a lot for me to unravel in therapy, but in the end, everyone in the show treats Laurel like she Failed the world, which she kind of did, and that’s what I felt about myself at the time. Deep in my bones. So diving in over the last few years and creating a world and characters to take Laurel on a journey away from that loathful self-image was a very healing process for me. We are both better for it.

I surrounded Laurel with some fun sidekicks: A grift-y faerie princess played by the hilarious London Hughes, and a loser vampire played by Sean Astin. Terrible roommates, great friends. They tolerate her self-loathing in a wonderful way. But when a teenager who inconceivably thinks Laurel is her hero (?!) enters her life, it blows up everything Laurel thought was true about herself and the world. And ultimately leads her to a place where she can…tolerate herself. Which I guess, is an improvement for some people. (Me and Laurel, at least!)

Ultimately, writing the project lead me to conclude that being “special” as a kid is a curse you’ll have to outrun your whole life. I see it in myself, I see it in Hollywood with former child actors, and I see it from afar with kid YouTube stars (*shudder*). There’s a reason I let my daughter drop out of classes she doesn’t want to do. Because, even if she’s good at the piano, I don’t want her to ever think that she is her piano playing ability. She’s just a kid, who has worth outside everyone else’s opinions of her. So if dropping out helps her form a healthy self-image of herself, I’ll consider myself a prodigy at parenting!

Just kidding. I hate that word now.

P.S.: Outside of the Big Idea, there are a few lines in “Third Eye” I am very proud of. One fart joke delivered by Sean Astin is a complete chef’s kiss, and Neil Gaiman saying the words “crab hand rolls” “tiny little horses” and “nipples” in the show is something I creepily have cut together in an mp3 on my computer desktop which I play when I’m feeling unfocused. Oops, shouldn’t have shared that, bye!

Third Eye: Audible

Author’s Socials: Website|Instagram|TikTok|Threads

Category: Big Idea    

4 Comments on “The Big Idea: Felicia Day”

  1. Oooo I really want to dive into this!

    Will it come out in print sometime? I’m deaf and cannot listen to audiobooks. I hope so!!

  2. I ordered this the first week it was out. Highly enjoyable. And when I got ‘Slayers’ after that I was misremembering some details of ‘Third Eye’ and kept thinking “Wrong Universe!”. ;)

  4. Really enjoyed “You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)” – it was very lively good company. Going to watch for this.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Whatarchives
Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023!

Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/27: Traditionally Published Books
11/28: Non-Traditionally Published Books
11/29: Crafts, Art, Music and More
11/30: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/1: Charities
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: