The Big Idea: Aaron Sofaer

Author Aaron Sofaer needed to do some worldbuilding for the novel Quill & Still, and in this case, there was no point in doing it halfway. Come along as Sofaer goes into detail about what it takes to make a kingdom from scratch — and that has also existed for a millennium.

AARON SOFAER:

Quill & Still was always a story about civics.

It was called “The Quill & Lathe” at first, and it was going to be notionally focused on woodworking, magic by way of writing, and the use of those two in tandem. (I had just re-read The Magic of Recluce by L. E. Modesitt, Jr., and it showed.) But the first piece of worldbuilding was a treatise on patent law and how it could be used to actually incentivize innovation, not anything related to the main character’s profession or her adventures; I knew, even then, that it was the civics and public policy which were compelling me to write the story.

What might it look like when a society makes decisions on purpose and in earnest, rather than as a byproduct of ossified systems of power and governance? The Kingdom of Shem was my answer, inspired by authors like Alexander Wales (This Used To Be About Dungeons), Elizabeth Bear (Ancestral Night), Becky Chambers (Records of a Spaceborn Few), and Graydon Saunders (A Succession of Bad Days). It’s a messy place, a place that considers itself a work-in-progress, a place of political factions fighting over what the right path to a better future is… but it’s a place where those battles are fought earnestly and in the open, a place where those fellow travelers would rather build a compromise than tear each other down.

Sophie Nadash is an outsider, so we don’t see a whole lot of that. Instead, what we see is an ongoing culture clash between the assumptions that underlie Shemmai society and both her own expectations and the reader’s. She comes from our own world, after all, and her own unfamiliarities are my main tool for exploring the concepts that underlie the story.

Those concepts evolved over time, sometimes in ways that were entirely unplanned. The inciting incident of meeting Artemis in the forest started out as a joke, a reference to a meme about trans women being put into that circumstance—and then it turned out that I had quite a bit to say about Judaism, atheism, and divinity. The role of Immortals in Shemmai public life and the way that represents a hijacking of the Theurgist’s System by the Maintainers similarly grew out of a much smaller seed: the notion of a formalized, quantified system of power as an ongoing project of social engineering.

Quill & Still was written initially as a web serial on the website Royal Road, though it’s now making its way over to Amazon. The readership is pretty niche overall, and in particular a large portion of the readers are looking for progression fantasy and “litRPG” in which gamelike mechanics are integrated into the story. The third piece of worldbuilding I wrote for Quill & Still was a reflection on that: if a System, a structured framework for progression and the wielding of magic, were designed to make a kinder and more just society, what might it look like? What kind of things would it reward, and what would it grant? And how does Sophie relate to all of this? The Maintainers are retired archmages and public servants, fiddling with the underlying infrastructure that society runs on—how does the outcome reflect their own preferences, in much the same way that git (a very widely used piece of software) continues to indefensibly use vim (an archaic, user-unfriendly text editor) as its default for new users?

Sophie doesn’t care about the answers to those questions, because she thinks it’s all ridiculous. Not only is the System just a tool to her, it’s one that’s a farce, in much the same way that the reader may reflexively consider it a farce. But as Kelly (Sophie’s combination social worker, lab assistant, and career coach) points out, quantizing everything we run across is basic human nature, and Shem has had a thousand years of data collection to draw from; and as Sophie herself acknowledges, we have levels everywhere from GSE levels to GS ranks and levels to comparing a Scientist III with a Senior Scientist.

I still regret writing it that way. Not enough to rewrite it, mind you—I find those questions to be meaningful and interesting. But for all the effort I put into making it enjoyable to the general audience, I have no doubt that it’ll be off-putting to many people who pick up the story.

It’s not the only thing that people will find off-putting, though, even if it’s one of the few design decisions I regret. For every one-star review which began by calling my story “communist gay utopia wish fulfillment” and continued on to call Sophie a generic blue-haired STEM gal with pronouns, thus providing me with top-notch marketing material, there were more which viciously took umbrage to all sorts of things in less useful ways. My writing was too flowery, my characters too prone to banter; it’s too slow, obsequious towards the Gods who dwell within the world, too lacking in conflict, too utopian in its economics and horrifying in the social expectation that people will be kind to each other, too queer.

And yeah, it’s pretty queer. Not in a way that the story centers on—there are seven distinct categories of gender expression which appear in the book and a variety of relationship arrangements, yes, but that’s just not noteworthy to the people of Shem. The story isn’t about queerness, not in the same way that it’s about the logistics of housing and food in a rural village of a couple hundred people, not in the same way that it’s about the choice society imposes on you between influence and immortality (as wonderfully executed in Elizabeth Moon’s work) or about the life-work balance that can sustain people for hundreds of years of productive, joyful life.

Shem does policy on purpose and in an effort to make a better future—that’s axiomatic, and it’s also what the story centered around from start to finish. My job as a writer, then, was to explore the question of how that gets expressed, of how the State funds itself and which things it would consider inefficient forms of taxation or which things are investments with a positive return even when they’re structured as handouts. My job was to take the deep and howling frustration I have as a parent raising a daughter (a toddler at the time, a preschooler now) with effectively no support network outside of my wife, myself, and whatever help we pay for, and ask: how could this be better, how could this save us all from burning out on our jobs while being worse parents than we’d like to be. My job was, by writing a thousand to two thousand words a day while working a full-time job and being a parent, to suggest to the reader that what said reader really wanted was to sit in the reading nook that Sophie saw in the library with a basket of dumplings and a book, which quite frankly was all I wanted to do most days.

My job was to transport my readers into Shem, to make them yearn for a place where the rat race gives way to the slow life and where we could live more joyfully as truer versions of ourselves; my job was to take everyone who yearns for that world there, if only for a couple of chapters a week (and now a book, and soon its sequel). And maybe my job was to say to some readers, readers who saw in Sophie a reflection of themselves which they had never been offered by an author before: I see you. You are not alone.

