Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2023, Day Five: Charities
Posted on December 1, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 20 Comments
For the last four days, the Whatever Gift Guide 2023 has been about helping you find the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. But today I’d like to remind folks that the season is also about helping those in need. So this final day is for charities. If you’re looking for a place to make a donation — or know of a charitable organization that would gladly accept a donation — this is the place for it.
How to contribute to this thread:
1. Anyone can contribute. If you are associated with or work for a charity, tell us about the charity. If there’s a charity you regularly contribute to or like for philosophical reasons, share with the crowd. This is open to everyone.
2. Focus on non-political charities, please. Which is to say, charities whose primary mission is not political — so, for example, an advocacy group whose primary thrust is education but who also lobbies lawmakers would be fine, but a candidate or political party or political action committee is not. The idea here is charities that exist to help people and/or make the world a better place for all of us.
3. It’s okay to note personal fundraising (Indiegogo and GoFundMe campaigns, etc) for people in need. Also, other informal charities and fundraisers are fine, but please do your part to make sure you’re pointing people to a legitimate fundraiser and not a scam. I would suggest only suggesting campaigns that you can vouch for personally.
3. One post per person. In that post, you can list whatever charities you like, and more than one charity. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on charities available in North America.
4. Keep your description of the charity brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the charity and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a charity site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about people promoting charities they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find charities to contribute to.
All right, then: It’s the season of giving. Tell us where to give to make this a better place.
I am a long time supporter of Cradles to Crayons. I’ll let them speak for themselves: “Cradles to Crayons works to fight Children’s Clothing Insecurity directly in Chicagoland, Massachusetts, Greater Philadelphia, NYC, and the San Francisco Bay Area, and focuses on raising awareness about this urgent crisis nationally. In 20 years, we have supplied more than 4.5 million packages of basic essentials like clothing, shoes, diapers, and school supplies to children who don’t have access to these critical resources.”
I’ve donated money, helped package supplies, and seen the dedication of their team. They’re also a well-run organization, with a 100% score from Charity Navigator. I like supporting charities that focus on specific, direct actions, and I can’t think of something more meaningful than making sure children have clothing and school supplies.
Please consider supporting the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. They are a small no-kill shelter in Northwest Arkansas and are raising funds to build a new building that will allow them to house their cats and dogs separately.
Bella Vista Animal Shelter
The Heinlein Society was founded by Virginia Heinlein and we’re in our 24th year! THS exists to preserve the legacy renowned writer Robert Anson Heinlein left us in novels, essays, speeches, and short stories that remain as fresh as ever. We intend, in Heinlein’s words to “PAY IT FORWARD” since we can never pay back the benefits that we got from him and his work.
In 2023, our scholarship program for STEM granted four $4000 scholarships, including our “Ginny” scholarship which is open to female STEM students only. In our 12 years of scholarships, we have awarded over $71,000 to 35 winners. We now have a separate scholarship fund so that we can continue to offer this level of Paying It Forward. A donation to this program could help us sustain the dollar amount and the number of scholarships we can continue to support in the future. (More at: https://www.heinleinsociety.org/scholarship-fund/)
We also promote Heinlein Blood Drives at conventions. Since Robert Heinlein devoted a lot of energy to volunteer blood drives this is one of our core missions. We have now collected over 52,000 units since 2001. If you attend a convention that doesn’t have a blood drive, contact our Blood Drive Chair at BloodDriveChair@Heinleinsociety.org and talk to him about volunteering so we can make an even greater impact.
Our Heinlein for Heroes (H4H) program supports military members and veterans by providing donated and purchased copies of Heinlein’s books, as well as other science fiction books to deployed troops and military hospitals. Since its inception in 2013, we have shipped over 44,000 books to service members around the world.
To encourage teaching SF, we provide free educational materials as a download for teachers, librarians, and homeschoolers. (Learn more at: http://www.heinleinsociety.org/thseducation/ .)
We co-sponsor the Heinlein Award for outstanding published works in science fiction and technical writings to inspire the human exploration of space. The 2023 awardee was John Scalzi!
As a private, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), The Heinlein Society survives on membership fees and donations to support “Paying it Forward”. As these resources plateau and the demands on our organization increase, we are asking for your support with a direct gift to the Society to support our mission. So, if you have ever grokked, shared water, been amused by or owned by a cat, loved AI computers, or have longed for the stars–pay it forward just a little bit by considering making a tax-deductible donation or by becoming a member. If you donate, you can choose which of our programs your donation supports. (https://www.heinleinsociety.org/donate-to-the-heinlein-society/)
Also, even though we’re a charity at heart, one cool benefit for regular members is the chance to win a “Virginia Edition” leather-bound set of all of Heinlein’s published works. We’ve given six sets away so far and will be giving another one away for members in 2024. Thank you!
John Tilden
Operations Chair
I want to recommend two charities that are working hard to defend our digital freedom.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (https:/www.eff.org) is the leading nonprofit defending digital privacy, free speech, and innovation.
The Free Software Foundation (https:/www.fsf.org) foments the learning and use of software respecting the freedom of the people using it.
Free software, free society, free education!
We can only learn in freedom if the software we use is free. Your donation helps us bring free software to learning environments around the world.
I volunteer at (and my wife sits on the board of) Live Grit Soars, a Chicago-based charity focused on developing mental and physical resilience in youth through the sport of triathlon. I believe fully that swimming and biking are key life skills that can contribute to success and happiness.
During the pandemic shutdown, Live Grit Soars pivoted to help bridge the digital divide by providing laptops to over 300 students so they could continue to attend school.
Since resuming triathlon programming in 2022, we have added learn to swim, and learn to bike programs and supported over 40 kids complete the Chicago Triathlon.
Our #1 expense is transportation of kids (and bikes) to safe places to ride and swim. Please consider donating at:
livegritsoars.org
May I suggest giving locally. Your own town may have an animal shelter or a food bank or a schoolsupplies/clothes for kids. Upstairs at my own town hall, I was able to borrow a wheelchair which my partner desperately needed for over a week till his new one arrived. And after he died, they seemed delighted to have his now-used one also.
I work with a small charity in a town just south of Kansas City: Eagles Community Outreach.
https://eaglescommunityoutreach.org/
They are a 100% volunteer organization, yet manage to serve 180 families a month. Everything from clothing to food to emergency help for those that lost everything in a fire.
Given their all-volunteer workforce anything you contribute goes to either building rent or to those in need; generally folks that just have a little more month than paycheck.
Thanks for your time.
Better Said Than Done produces storytelling shows throughout Northern Virginia and beyond, featuring experienced and new performers from our community of spoken word storytellers. Our shows are primarily made up of true, personal stories told without notes. Now in our twelfth year, we were recently granted 501(c)(3) status as a public charity. I sit on the board of directors as vice president.
We also produce the Women’s Storytelling Festival, the first annual event of its kind:
https://www.bettersaidthandone.com/womens-festival/
We at Better Said Than Done provide a platform for up-and-coming storytellers, professional storytellers, storytellers from all walks of life, for people to share their stories, to listen to stories, and to learn how to tell their own stories. We remain committed to making storytelling accessible through providing online and in-person content, with sliding scale pricing.
Any donation helps. $10 covers monthly domain hosting fees. $40 pays an emcee for a virtual show. $75 covers the cost of one story at the Women’s Storytelling Festival. $200 pays for a year of Zoom.
Any amount helps and we are thankful for whatever you can give here:
https://www.bettersaidthandone.com/donate/
If you are interested in sponsoring or directly supporting the 2024 Women’s Storytelling Festival, find out more and donate here:
https://www.bettersaidthandone.com/womens-festival/sponsorship/
Ordinarily I’d be shilling for The American Bookbinders Museum (a small, really cool museum which charts the history of the book as a physical object…) but… in October my daughter Jules had a vertebra removed. The good news is: she made it through the 11+ hours of surgery, and is recovering well. The better news is that the tumor which had been eating the vertebra from the inside out is =not= malignant. When she gets through the very steep recovery, she should be okay.
The bad news is that this was costly. Even with good insurance, there are all sorts of gear and adjustments to be made in her house, and the loss of three months of her salary (her husband has been her caregiver, since she still cannot get out of bed by herself) has left them deeply in a hole. Many many people have been unbelievably kind and helpful. But there’s still several months to go before she can sit up for more than half an hour at a time (at which point she can return to working from home).
If you’re inclined to help her, donations–and the care and support they express–are deeply welcome. And you get a bonus Mother’s Thanks as well.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/irreplaceable-jules-and-joe?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Bobbi and the Strays. A no kill shelter in Queens, NY. Helping find homes for cats and dogs.
https://bobbiandthestrays.org/
This time of year is especially hard for those who are food insecure.
Fairly local to the Scalzis is the Dayton Foodbank. This also happens to be my local food bank, so I know that they really do great work throughout the area. They have various programs to provide food for the local community – Good to Go backpacks for kids; Senior Boxes; Drive-Thru distribution; Food Scripts Boxes; and Mobile Farmer’s Markets. They also have their own urban garden and greenhouse to grow produce and herbs.
https://thefoodbankdayton.org/give-money/
Also, consider giving to your own local food bank this season, and then make it a regular donation throughout the year.
The Franklin LGBTQ Alliance sponsors community-building events for the LGBTQ and allied residents of Franklin, Massachusetts and surrounding towns, culminating in their annual Celebrate with Pride! event held every June.
Sign up for the newsletter: https://clt1481579.benchurl.com/c/l?u=10623A15&e=1735C6B&c=169B6B&t=0&l=BE04AA76&email=GN9tqYYuPrLvoouBnIlWpwif8GG0Zxj9&seq=1
Support the group’s activities: https://givebutter.com/m6XKN1
Your local library probably needs your donations. If not your money, then your time or your advocacy. Write a letter supporting them, it’s free!
The Bail Project. Cash bail is an inequitable system that results in poor people ending up in jail (losing income and time with their families) even if they are innocent, just for lack of bail money to get them out until their trial. Help by donating at https://bailproject.org/ .
RIP Medical Debt. It’s inhumane that medical debt causes bankruptcy in the U.S., even when people have insurance! https://ripmedicaldebt.org/ buys up medical debt at deeply discounted rates, then forgives it. Check out their webpage.
It is foodbank day on the CBC today. I encourage any of you, in Canada or not, to chip in.
I strongly urge people to support World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org/). They’ve been serving millions of meals around the world to victims of natural disasters (or victims of their fellow man) for years.
Hello, all,
There are two organizations I would like to direct giving towards. First of all is the Southeastern Cave Conservancy, https://www.saveyourcaves.org/, which purchases and protect caves throughout TAG (Tennessee/Alabama/Georgia) and more. There are over 15000 caves in TAG alone, and many contain endangered species. I contribute over $300/year myself, and ask others to give a gift of any size. Other than being a regular contributor I have no association with SCCI.
The second one is more personal. I have been coaching high school robotics teams for 12 years (FIRST Robotics Competition), in Title I schools. These are schools where the majority of students are in high poverty situations. Our team manages to get by to pay for competition, travel, and budget through local grants, but we don’t get enough funding to pay for extras like 3D printers or a new trailer. We are currently hosting a GoFundMe campaign, through the Greater Huntsville Rotary Foundation (our largest sponsor) to purchase a new-ish trailer to replace our 24 year old donated former Boy Scout trailer. The old trailer is literally falling apart. The funding will go to the Rotary Foundation, and they will purchase the new trailer for us. They already give us $10K for robotics expenses, so we can’t ask them to give more. So if you know anyone who supports STEM Education and would like to help our team, any amount would be appreciated.
Link:https://gofund.me/6a8c2853
Thanks!
Chem_Is_Try
Bats are much maligned but essential animals. They eat billions of dollars of crop pests a year, and one little brown bat can eat up to 1500 mosquitoes in a night. Other species are important pollinators and fill other vital biological niches. Yet these wonderful animals are misunderstood and vilified in many parts of the world, and many species are critically endangered. That’s why I contribute regularly to Bat Conservation International (https://www.batcon.org/) as well as Merlin Tuttle’s Bat Conservation (https://www.merlintuttle.org/). Merlin Tuttle is the founder and president emeritus of Bat Conservation International, and was and has been instrumental in making the world more aware of these wonderful animals and their plight.
I’ve recently discovered RIP Medical Debt, who “relieves medical debt by using donations to buy large bundles of debt that is erased with no tax consequences to donors or recipients.” They purchase debt as if they were a collector, so it’s at a steep discount, then just forgive it. US only, at ripmedicaldebt.org
Did you know that nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide live without clean water? That’s about twice the population of the US! For those people, access to clean water can mean everything – education, health, economic growth – everything.
charity:water is working to make that happen, one community at a time. Please consider them for your charitable donations.
I will also second the recommendations for acting locally – your local food bank, homeless shelter or community services organization can make a tangible difference.
Finally, I will second the recommendation for The Bail Project, and note that Illinois recently ended cash bail through a well-built advocacy project. It took years of hard work, but it can be done and shows how to build coalitions to tackle similarly intractable problems.
I get that some people are afraid of insects and arachnids, but the issue is that life on the planet needs them as well as the cuddly and not so cuddly vertebrates. The Xerces Society educates people about bugs and has programs to help them survive and thrive. I so appreciate that Xerces does this. Please support Xerces if you have the means. https://xerces.org/