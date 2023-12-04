“Saltburn” Is An Experience

There are only a handful of movies that I’ve seen at the theater by myself, and fewer that I knew next to nothing about before seeing it. When it comes to Saltburn, I am glad that both of these were the case.

And I want the same for you, at least as far as not knowing much before seeing it, so this is going to be a spoiler-free recommendation of Saltburn. Or, rather, more like an expression of adoration for it. Because I do, in fact, adore it. I saw it a week ago and I’m still constantly thinking about it. It refuses to leave my mind.

There is so much to love about Saltburn; from the cast, to the performances, to the settings, even the soundtrack is pure perfection.

Between the cinematography and the use of color, it is a visually stunning film. There will be parts you might feel inclined to look away from, but simply won’t be able to. Your eyes will undoubtedly be glued to the screen the entire time.

The only movie I’d seen Barry Keoghan in before this was Marvel’s Eternals, which admittedly is not a very good film (however, I did like Barry’s character, Druig, who had the ability to control minds). But this was the first time I’d seen Jacob Elordi in anything. Let me tell you, they both did so amazing. What incredible performances. The line delivery, the way they interact with each other, and particularly how Barry’s character interacts with the world around him, they’re just so compelling and interesting to watch.

The emotions you will feel during this movie will be strange and complex, and you will come out of this movie stunned. I know I did. And then you will want to tell everyone else that they simply must see it. My problem right now is not having anyone to talk about it with. Now that it’s out of theaters, I have to wait a bit until it comes to streaming to make my family watch it. It’s hard to be patient when it comes to a movie like this.

I know I’ve been quite cryptic about what this movie is about, what makes it so worth a watch, and why you should see it as soon as humanly possible, but I highly recommend not looking up anything about it. It’s better not knowing what exactly to expect from it.

Honestly, though, one of the things that made me want to watch this movie in the first place was the trailer. Now I know how that sounds, because obviously the trailer made me want to watch a movie, that’s the whole point of trailers, right? But here’s the thing about trailers, especially of recent years, they show the entire film, the whole plot, all the best parts, even the plot twists and reveals! They leave nothing to be discovered during the film, they just cram everything that matters into two or three minutes.

Not the Saltburn trailer. The Saltburn trailer was short, showed almost nothing, yet conveyed so much. Enough that it made me know I had to watch whatever this was. I respected it for that. It made it stand out from everything else in my eyes. I hate watching trailers because they practically ruin the film, but Saltburn had a trailer that truly enticed and piqued one’s curiosity.

So if you must see a small snippet before committing to the entire film, this trailer should do nicely (it’s not the exact one I saw but it’ll do):

If you have seen it, I’d love to know your thoughts in the comments! So if you haven’t seen it, maybe avoid the comments if you don’t want any spoilers. I’m dying to know what other people think of this movie, so don’t be shy. And have a great day!

-AMS