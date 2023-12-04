The December Comfort Watches, Day Four: While You Were Sleeping
Here’s a kind of fun personal fact about me and While You Were Sleeping: I was a working film critic when this came out in 1995, and I remember giving it a B minus; I thought it was a cute little romantic comedy but that there was really not much more to it than that. Two weeks later, the romantic comedy French Kiss, starring Kevin Kline and Meg Ryan, came out, and I liked that one a bit better: I gave it a B plus. In the nearly 30 years since, I have watched Sleeping at least a couple dozen times. By contrast I have not ever rewatched French Kiss, and moreover, have no real interest in watching it again. I may have liked French Kiss a little more in 1995, but whatever its other qualities, it was a “one and done” sort of film, which, once watched, did not recommend itself to be seen again. Sleeping, on the other hand, you just want to revisit, over and over.
Why? Because while the heart of While You Were Sleeping is a love story, it’s not the love story of Chicago El Train token counter Lucy (Sandra Bullock) and Peter Callaghan (Peter Gallagher), the businessman she fantasizes about and then rescues from the tracks after he’s mugged. It’s not even the love story of Lucy and Jack (Bill Pullman), Peter’s brother, who is suspicious about the sudden appearance of Lucy, even as he’s undeniably attracted to her and she to him. It’s the love story of Lucy and the Callaghan family: Peter’s mom and dad and sister and godfather (and Jack, too), who, after a hospital mix-up where she’s mistakenly identified as Peter’s fiancée, open their hearts and home to her even though Peter is in a coma at the hospital. In their mind, she’s already family, and is meant to be there anyway.
Lucy, who is alone in the world except for a cat, reluctantly accepts the first invitation and then keeps on accepting the later ones, and thus we get the scenes that make this whole movie so rewatchable: the little moments of the Callaghan family opening Christmas gifts and chatting, or talking about how the mashed potatoes are so creamy, and what Argentina’s best known for, during dinner. They are, literally, quotidian scenes, nothing that should be of note, nor would be except that we know how genuinely starved for them Lucy is. We see them through her eyes, and she makes them extraordinary. She loves being there, even though she knows she shouldn’t be, and comes to love the Callaghans, even as she knows that sooner or later, Peter will wake up and reveal her as the cuckoo in the nest.
And then, of course, Peter wakes up, and while everything doesn’t exactly go to hell (this is a romantic comedy, and an exceedingly gentle one at that), it does mean that Lucy has to answer for herself the question of whether she joins the Callaghan family for the wrong reasons, or separates herself from them for the right ones.
This is a movie that lives or dies on the character work. If the Callaghans weren’t a family you wanted to spend the holidays, and maybe the rest of your life, with, Lucy’s being enamored with them would fall flat. The film wisely packs it with character actors — Peter Boyle, Glynis Johns, Jack Warden — who have read the assignment and execute perfectly. Peter, the self-absorbed object of desire, wouldn’t work if he didn’t have an absurd edge to shave off the self-possession, and Peter Gallagher is happy to provide that (Gallagher is, in fact, absurdly handsome, and his eyebrows qualify as a character all their own, with as much work as they put in here). Top to bottom, this cast is a delight.
But none of it works without Bullock. In 1995 she was a newly-minted film presence thanks to the previous year’s Speed, but this was one of her first leading roles, and she nailed it. Bullock personifies an “everygirl” sort of vibe, smart but alone, wistful and with an understanding that this good thing she’s fallen into probably can’t last, and maybe shouldn’t. Apparently the role of Lucy was offered to Demi Moore and Julia Roberts before it was given to Bullock. While Moore and Roberts certainly would have made sense from an economic point of view (they were both at the height of their fame then), they couldn’t have done what Bullock did here. They were already stars. They would have brought that stardom to the role, and overwhelmed it. Bullock brought herself to the role, and it helped make her a star.
Also, aside from all of this, this movie has a small, incidental, and entirely throw-away shot that makes me laugh every single time I see it, without fail, always. It involves a kid on a bicycle. You will know it when you see it.
— JS
This is one of my comfort watches as well, for all of the reasons you articulated, plus Joe Junior, who I think is hilarious. And I also laugh, without fail, every time I see that kid and bike. And I often watch that little scene several times in a row when I watch this movie.
nodding and reading along
gets to the last paragraph
Bwahaha! I love that bit. 😂
I’m so glad to know someone else who loves this movie the way I do and for the same reasons I do. I grew up in a hugely dysfunctional (alcoholic, abusive) family and I moved away as soon as I could. I relate so much to Sandra Bullock’s character in the movie – eating dinner with her cat, decorating for Christmas by herself, and so many other things. When I met my (now ex) husband, I fell in love with his family in the same way that she falls in love with the Callaghans. (And he may be my ex now, but we’re all still family.)
That said, I have a soft spot for French Kiss as well, and it’s one of those movies I quote frequently, to my current partner’s eye-rolling amusement. :) “You’re French aren’t you?” and “You people make my a$$ twitch” have become part of our lexicon.
Both great feel-good movies.
Oh and yeah, the bicycle scene makes me laugh, too.
Lol. French Kiss is close to my #1 comfort watch, closely following the original ’Overboard’ (why would they even think to remake this?). I’ve watched both more times than I’d care to admit. ‘Overboard’ was my OG ‘comfort watch’. But I watch ‘While You Were Sleeping’ every year too! So cool that you like these. I’d probably still be married (not) if my ex had liked romcoms. Can’t wait till tomorrow and see what’s next. Also, I’ve just incorporated ‘OG’ into my vocab. Did I use it correctly? Don’t want my kids laughing at me.
The presence of Jean Reno in a film does automatically set its ratings floor at B+.
1999’s Godzilla would like a word, Ron.
I love how this is a stealth remake of the Barbara Stanwyck noir, No Man of Her Own, based on the Cornell Woolrich novel I Married a Dead Man. Someone recognized the origin and did an actual remake, Mrs. Winterbourn, a few years later.
In the Stanwyck film, there’s a baby, blackmail and the mixup involves death, not a coma. It’s an excellent noir! But it goes to show how plot can be twisted in all sorts of ways. A noir can become a rom-com. And Woolrich really is the king of plotting.
Anyways, if you’re looking for something excellent and a bit gritty for the holidays, try No Man of Her Own (1950, not 1932). The book is even in the Library of America American Noir collection.
I remember liking this movie, but I’m LOVING this series! As it happens, I’m recovering from surgery right now, and feeling like I should go for only good feels for a little while. Unseen movies are a crap shoot on how they go, so this series is great!
Ah, this was a lovely review! I watched it for the first time with my then-boyfriend, now husband when we were seniors in highschool in 1997/98 after renting it from a video store when he came over for a date. I always rewatch the movie with fondness. It’s one of those perfect 90s romcoms!
This is one of Mrs. Lego’s favorite romcoms; I regard her as an expert in the genre. Integrating over all the times I’ve come into the room as she’s watching it, I’ve probable seen it 8-10 times (out of dozens for her). She agrees with most of your takes, and laughed out loud when I mentioned the bike scene.
Annual holiday viewing at my house. If we haven’t watched it by mid-December my husband starts going, “We’d better watch While You Were Sleeping soon, huh?” :) I love it so much. :)
SB’s character at the time of movie’s release put my teeth on edge because I was in process of ending a chaotic relationship, wondering if I’d ever find someone not-crazy who’d love me, hassles with family alongside ongoing medical crap… nothing wrong with the movie or SB’s character… the bitter realization I was that character
on a serious note, finally there’s attention being paid to the harm done by extended loneliness… sadly very little is offered that’s really going to address millions who are going to be buying single portion Chinese food every night from 24 DEC till 02 JAN via GrubHub as an affordable treat and closest thing to festive joy they can achieve given ground in deep loneliness…
wannabe authors who are looking for a book/script concept… try to mash up AI, topical headlines, current medical trends and society’s flaws… you ought consider what kind of app would sell like hotcakes to millions of lonely-quiet-sad folks unable to connect with flesh ‘n blood folk… either as a snark fest of comedic missed cues or as mild horror (just nothing so extreme as MEG3N)…
It looks like he’s…leaning.
Oh, yes. You nailed it with this one. Like the first comment said, Joe Junior is a classic too. Who wouldn’t want to see Bullock and Pullman together? Classic.
This is one of my top five favorite movies of all time. I have two favorite moments that I need to mention:
1) The elevator scene after Lucy “proves” that she is actually dating Peter. The grandmother has a line that will always, always, always make me laugh.
2) After Jack walks Lucy home and falls and splits his pants (a moment of reality that is just too relatable) Lucy goes to the window and watches him walk away. The look on her face is what sells Sandra Bullock to me. It’s a look of happiness that only ever happens after a good date. No words of any kind. Just her face and the music. It’s perfect.
Yes, YES, YES! This is the movie I was tempted to break the rules for on Day 1.
I love this movie! Leaning and accepting the lean…