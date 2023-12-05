The Big Idea: Lida Sideris

Are you ready to dive into the very nature of reality? Lida Sideris is, for her latest novel, Murderous Means. Come along and find out what she knows.

LIDA SIDERIS:

What is real and what isn’t? I write fiction, but while I’m immersed in writing, the world inside the pages becomes very real to me. I can smell the lavender-scented air, brush my fingers along the soft tips of feathery pepper trees, and taste the delectable chicken pot pie devoured by the dysfunctional Means family, the suspects in my latest book, Murderous Means.

My heroine, Corrie Locke, asks the same question. What is real in her fictional world of private investigating? Is the psychic with the half-baked vision of a murder the real deal or a crackpot?

After reading an article about the tools that psychics use to make “high probability generalizations,” I had to ask what would happen if my heroine met a psychic head-on? That was the impetus for writing Murderous Means. I know what I think about them, which happens to be what Corrie thinks, too. Maybe that’s the Big Idea – psychics are crackpots.

Or maybe the big idea is that we are stronger than we think. My heroine rises high to meet many challenges, but what about me? Midway in writing this novel, #6 in my Southern California Mysteries, my fingers turned clunky, the keyboard wobbly, and the story wasn’t happening. So, I stepped away and returned to write something in a different genre. Soon, my fingers became nimble again, and ideas flowed freely.

About 35,000 words later, in my meant-to-distract-me novel, I yearned to return to what I’d left behind. Besides, there was a deadline looming, per my publishing contract. Fortunately, I’d rediscovered my rhythm, and felt renewed enough to finish Murderous Means. During periods when my writing isn’t flowing, I’m often reminded that writing a book is like growing a Chinese bamboo tree.

As writers, we sometimes feel like a seedling that’s been planted and knocked around by the elements without experiencing much growth. Our projects may eventually shrivel up and disappear. But what if growth is occurring without our even knowing it?

Take the Chinese bamboo tree. It’s a challenge to grow. The farmer plants the seed, waters and nurtures it…and nothing happens the first year. Or the second year. Or the third or the fourth. Why bother taking care of something that’s not growing? Because something miraculous does happen in the fifth year. The tree grows almost 90 feet in six weeks. How is that possible? Because during the early years, the plant is developing strong, unshakeable roots.

What if the farmer had given up because he’d seen no results? Bye-bye bamboo tree. And, in the writing world, giving up means bye-bye to any hope of finishing a novel.

Meanwhile, what’s the big idea? I’m reminded of The Three Stooges who asked that same question repeatedly in their movies, and who my heroine, Corrie, invokes when she feels like knocking a few heads together. I guess that’s really the big idea in my books. We all need a little humor. Humor plays a role in my series, as it does in my real life. It takes the edge off situations that tend to ruffle the calmest of feathers. Both my heroine and I agree that humor and laughter help us leap over obstacles, frustrations, and unpleasantries, making both the real life and the fictional life easier to bear. Don’t you think?

