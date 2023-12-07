Close To Home: Coastal Local Seafood (COLO)

My friend and I were grabbing lunch in Columbus recently, and she asked me what I was in the mood for. I told her seafood, and she said she heard of this place she wanted to try called “Colo”. I was totally down, so off we went to this mysterious seafood place. There are two locations, one in the Downtown North Market, and one in the Bridge Park North Market. The North Markets are indoor public markets full of different vendors, merchants, grocers, and other small businesses. Though there are things like a florist and a stationery store in the markets, they are mostly comprised of food vendors, and a lot of international cuisine, as well.

We happened to go to the Bridge Park North Market, which has around half the shops that the larger, original Downtown location has. At the very end of the Bridge Park location, you’ll find COLO Market & Oyster Bar, a business dedicated to bringing fresh, sustainable, high quality seafood to landlocked Ohio. Not only do they have an awesome menu full of classics like lobster rolls, fish and chips, shrimp tacos, and lobster mac and cheese, but they also sell fresh caught fish, crab legs, tinned fish, caviar, all sorts of seafood goodies for the home-cook!

As my friend and I perused the menu, I knew I had to try their oysters, since they are, after all, an oyster bar. Thing is, I don’t know much about oysters, and they had six different types to choose from. I admitted to the worker that my knowledge is seriously lacking in this department, and I could definitely use a recommendation. He was so nice! He was super patient and helpful, just a really friendly and pleasant guy. Five of the types of oysters ended up being east coast oysters, and one type was west coast. After having everything explained to me, I picked the west coast oysters. The worker told me west coast oysters tend to be more tender, sweeter, and more buttery.

Other than the half dozen oysters, I also got a Maine Lobster Roll and a cup of the lobster bisque. It’s three dollars for an oyster, so they came out to eighteen dollars. The cup of soup was six dollars, and the lobster roll was twenty-four.

The oysters came with some lemon, a tiny bottle of hot sauce, and some horseradish. The soup came with some crackers, and the lobster roll came with potato chips.

I’ll start by saying that the oysters were seriously so good. Just like the guy said, they were buttery, tender, with an excellent flavor that wasn’t fishy. I love lemon with oysters, so I mostly stuck to that for an accompaniment, as I don’t much care for hot sauce.

Lobster rolls are something I’m always disappointed by. They’re always overpriced and not actually any good. I’m so glad I took a chance on this one because this was honestly heavenly. Unlike the lobster rolls I’ve had in the past, the lobster wasn’t overcooked. And there was so much lobster! There wasn’t too much mayo, and they used the perfect amount of dill, celery, cucumber, and parsley. It all worked perfectly together and made for what will undoubtedly be one of the best lobster rolls you’ve ever had. Next time, I’d like to try their Connecticut roll, because I’m so used to lobster rolls being with chilled lobster/mayo salad, I think it’d be interesting to switch it up.

Similarly to lobster rolls, lobster bisque is something that I love in theory, but never in practice. It’s never what I want it to be. It always misses the mark for some reason or another. This lobster bisque was another story entirely. I really liked their lobster bisque, and honestly wish I’d gotten a bowl instead of a cup! I didn’t even need the crackers, it was so good by itself.

Everything I tried ended up being really good, and I definitely want to try more stuff the next time I go. It’s also important to note that some of their menu items are only available at one location instead of both, so be sure to check which location has what you want.

I visited the Downtown location a couple weeks later, and though I didn’t eat there I did pick up some lovely tinned fish:

If you saw my recent tinned fish post, you might recognize three of these brands of tinned fish. Let me say, all of them were excellent and I enjoyed each one of them!

Anyways, COLO was awesome, and I highly recommend checking them out if you’re hitting up either of the North Markets. Give their lobster rolls a try, take some tinned fish home, or have the lovely staff tell you all about their different oysters. You really can’t go wrong.

Are you a fan of oysters? Where was the best lobster roll you ever had from? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to check out their Instagram. Have a great day!

-AMS