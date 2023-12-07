The December Comfort Watches, Day Seven: Much Ado About Nothing

It’s the early 90s and you are Kenneth Branagh, and life, it has to be said, is pretty sweet. You are acknowledged as the foremost Shakespearean wunderkind of your generation, thanks to your 1989 version of Henry V that nabbed you Best Actor and Best Director Oscar nods before you were the age of 30. Your toe-dip into Hollywood, 1991’s murder mystery Dead Again, was a minor hit that showed you could be clever and charming even when you were not channeling a certain English playwright. You’re even married to Emma Thompson! But now you’re in the movies, and Hollywood movies at that, where the motto is “Sure, but what have you done for me lately?”

Little does Hollywood know that you are about to spring your master plan: Go back to the Bard, yes, but this time, instead of fielding a bunch of British actors largely unknown to American audience (Henry V’s biggest star was Ian Holm, a very fine actor but not a box office draw, with Paul Scofield, decades out from his Oscar win, in a glorified cameo as the King of France), you are going bring in the star power: A big name for a big role! Some sexy young stars for the kids! Strategically-placed character actors to pump up minor roles! An ingenue for eye candy! All bolstered by your now-established, absolutely reliable repertory cast of British performers to do the actual acting, plus of course two plum roles for you and the missus. It can’t miss!

Reader: Branagh was 100% correct. It couldn’t miss, and didn’t. Much Ado About Nothing, the 1993 film in whose service Branagh set this master plan, was both a financial and critical hit, as well as a sexy, flirty concoction that went a reasonable way in making the point that Shakespeare was approachable for just about anyone, if the person presenting it wanted to make it fun, not homework. The success of this approach created a minor boomlet of Shakespeare films, and not just from Branagh. One could say that his Much Ado About Nothing walked so that Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet could run.

Quick recap of the story, for those who slept through this part of high school English: Nobleman Don Pedro (Denzel Washington) both defeats and is reconciled with his rebellious brother Don John (Keanu Reeves) and celebrates by staying at the estate of Leonato, where celebrated soldier Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard) falls in love with Leonato’s daughter Hero (Kate Beckinsale, in her film debut). In the interim before their marriage, the crew decides to make a love match between Benedict (Branagh) and Beatrice (Thompson), who hate each other in that “just kiss already” sort of way. Meanwhile in the wings, Don John is plotting to ruin everything for everybody, because, well. That’s Don John!

At the time of the release of this film, there was some grousing about the Hollywood stars, along the line that it was “stunt casting.” One, it absolutely was, and two, so what? Branagh has his flaws like any man, but his refusal to be inordinately precious about Shakespeare is not one of them. Shakespeare had his eye on the box office — his War of the Roses cycle of plays was absolutely the Marvel Cinematic Universe of its day, designed to jam the floors with groundlings and the boxes with the better off; he was not above theatrically lopping off hands and gouging out eyes for a shilling; and when Queen Elizabeth wanted a play about a character that Shakespeare had already killed off, she got that play, because Shakespeare was not a fool. I can’t speak for Bill because he’s long dead, but nevertheless I’m pretty sure that his reaction to Branagh’s plan for stunt casting would be a “Brilliant!” a thumbs up, and an ask about what his cut of the box office would be.

And anyway, as far as the “stunt casting” goes, Branagh did mostly all right here. Only the surliest of churls would complain about Denzel Washington as Don Pedro, as he is an absolute king, even while portraying a duke. Washington effortlessly carries himself as a man used to command, and also as a man who knows when to set the mantle of command aside to engage in spirited hijinks. Would you follow this Denzel Washington into battle? Hell yes, you would. Likewise Michael Keaton’s sweat-filmed constable Dogberry is a scuzzy delight; snoozing and farting his way into outwitting the malfeasance that is planned to upset various apple carts.

(As for Keanu Reeves: Well, look, he tried. I’m not going to do the thing where I engage in revisionism about his performance as Don John. No matter how much affection I have for Reeves in these latter days, and hold the belief that in the right role he is in fact a very effective actor, he’s just not good here, and there’s no point in pretending otherwise. Some of that is the fact that in almost every scene he’s in, he’s talking with actors who have been declaiming Shakespeare’s words since their university days at least. It’s a specialized type of acting, and they trained for it. Reeves hadn’t, so the cards were stacked against him no matter what. Despite all that, even back in the day I was willing to give Reeves a pass. He’s not good, but you can’t say he’s not making an effort, and at some points he is actually effective, mostly when he’s staring daggers at every other cast member. He did what he was meant to do — bring in a younger audience — and he didn’t hurt the film. I watch his character with affection.)

But let’s not pretend that Branagh didn’t keep the best part for himself, and the next best part for Thompson. The “merry war” betwixt Benedict and Beatrice is the heart of the play and also the heart of the movie. And while Branagh has always been and continues to be a HEY LOOK AT ME ACTING sort of actor, you know what? As that sort of actor there really is no one better at it. His Benedict is spot on for who the character is meant to be – at first, the sort of dude who would call every other dude “bro,” only to finally see where that road takes him, and thus to lunge at the chance to be something else with Beatrice.

Thompson, who is a more subtle actor than her (then) husband, has a whole lot more going on with her character, and you can see both her and Beatrice’s brains working whenever she’s on screen. Beatrice is absolutely the sort of character that even a unregenerate dudebro like Benedict would want become a better person for, and she’s also the sort of character who is going to say “prove it.” As she should! As she does! And we wait to see what happens when she says it.

I’ve noted that Branagh is not precious about Shakespeare, and aside from casting, the other thing that shows this is that he’s perfectly happy to trim bits off Shakespeare’s plays (his full-fat, four-hour Hamlet notwithstanding) to get them to fit into a movie length. Here and in Henry V, at least, he’s really smart about what bits to snip. Much Ado rolls along at a brisk clip, everything that needs to happen does, and nothing that has been clipped is something you miss. I’ve seen enough other versions of this story, filmed and performed, to know that knowing the right parts to trim is truly a dark literary art. Branagh does a better job of it than most anyone else.

Much Ado set the casting pattern that Branagh would employ, to varying success, with his other Shakespearean films, from Hamlet (very good, a bit long), to Love’s Labor Lost (really not good, and far too long even at just 93 minutes). And of course Branagh’s own star would flicker over the years, sometimes up, sometimes down, sometimes (when, as a director, he was handed the reins of Thor and of the Jack Ryan series) requiring a head scratch. When he finally won an Oscar a couple of years back, for the screenplay to the semi-autobiographical Belfast, he seemed simultaneously surprised, humbled and relieved, which is something of a distance from his earlier, brasher days. Is it possible Branagh in his own way replicated Benedict’s own journey of self? Indeed it is.

Regardless, for me, Much Ado is Branagh at the top of his form, presenting an endlessly watchable Shakespeare, bright and fun and, from first poem to last dance, an absolute joy.

— JS