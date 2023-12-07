The December Comfort Watches, Day Seven: Much Ado About Nothing
It’s the early 90s and you are Kenneth Branagh, and life, it has to be said, is pretty sweet. You are acknowledged as the foremost Shakespearean wunderkind of your generation, thanks to your 1989 version of Henry V that nabbed you Best Actor and Best Director Oscar nods before you were the age of 30. Your toe-dip into Hollywood, 1991’s murder mystery Dead Again, was a minor hit that showed you could be clever and charming even when you were not channeling a certain English playwright. You’re even married to Emma Thompson! But now you’re in the movies, and Hollywood movies at that, where the motto is “Sure, but what have you done for me lately?”
Little does Hollywood know that you are about to spring your master plan: Go back to the Bard, yes, but this time, instead of fielding a bunch of British actors largely unknown to American audience (Henry V’s biggest star was Ian Holm, a very fine actor but not a box office draw, with Paul Scofield, decades out from his Oscar win, in a glorified cameo as the King of France), you are going bring in the star power: A big name for a big role! Some sexy young stars for the kids! Strategically-placed character actors to pump up minor roles! An ingenue for eye candy! All bolstered by your now-established, absolutely reliable repertory cast of British performers to do the actual acting, plus of course two plum roles for you and the missus. It can’t miss!
Reader: Branagh was 100% correct. It couldn’t miss, and didn’t. Much Ado About Nothing, the 1993 film in whose service Branagh set this master plan, was both a financial and critical hit, as well as a sexy, flirty concoction that went a reasonable way in making the point that Shakespeare was approachable for just about anyone, if the person presenting it wanted to make it fun, not homework. The success of this approach created a minor boomlet of Shakespeare films, and not just from Branagh. One could say that his Much Ado About Nothing walked so that Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet could run.
Quick recap of the story, for those who slept through this part of high school English: Nobleman Don Pedro (Denzel Washington) both defeats and is reconciled with his rebellious brother Don John (Keanu Reeves) and celebrates by staying at the estate of Leonato, where celebrated soldier Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard) falls in love with Leonato’s daughter Hero (Kate Beckinsale, in her film debut). In the interim before their marriage, the crew decides to make a love match between Benedict (Branagh) and Beatrice (Thompson), who hate each other in that “just kiss already” sort of way. Meanwhile in the wings, Don John is plotting to ruin everything for everybody, because, well. That’s Don John!
At the time of the release of this film, there was some grousing about the Hollywood stars, along the line that it was “stunt casting.” One, it absolutely was, and two, so what? Branagh has his flaws like any man, but his refusal to be inordinately precious about Shakespeare is not one of them. Shakespeare had his eye on the box office — his War of the Roses cycle of plays was absolutely the Marvel Cinematic Universe of its day, designed to jam the floors with groundlings and the boxes with the better off; he was not above theatrically lopping off hands and gouging out eyes for a shilling; and when Queen Elizabeth wanted a play about a character that Shakespeare had already killed off, she got that play, because Shakespeare was not a fool. I can’t speak for Bill because he’s long dead, but nevertheless I’m pretty sure that his reaction to Branagh’s plan for stunt casting would be a “Brilliant!” a thumbs up, and an ask about what his cut of the box office would be.
And anyway, as far as the “stunt casting” goes, Branagh did mostly all right here. Only the surliest of churls would complain about Denzel Washington as Don Pedro, as he is an absolute king, even while portraying a duke. Washington effortlessly carries himself as a man used to command, and also as a man who knows when to set the mantle of command aside to engage in spirited hijinks. Would you follow this Denzel Washington into battle? Hell yes, you would. Likewise Michael Keaton’s sweat-filmed constable Dogberry is a scuzzy delight; snoozing and farting his way into outwitting the malfeasance that is planned to upset various apple carts.
(As for Keanu Reeves: Well, look, he tried. I’m not going to do the thing where I engage in revisionism about his performance as Don John. No matter how much affection I have for Reeves in these latter days, and hold the belief that in the right role he is in fact a very effective actor, he’s just not good here, and there’s no point in pretending otherwise. Some of that is the fact that in almost every scene he’s in, he’s talking with actors who have been declaiming Shakespeare’s words since their university days at least. It’s a specialized type of acting, and they trained for it. Reeves hadn’t, so the cards were stacked against him no matter what. Despite all that, even back in the day I was willing to give Reeves a pass. He’s not good, but you can’t say he’s not making an effort, and at some points he is actually effective, mostly when he’s staring daggers at every other cast member. He did what he was meant to do — bring in a younger audience — and he didn’t hurt the film. I watch his character with affection.)
But let’s not pretend that Branagh didn’t keep the best part for himself, and the next best part for Thompson. The “merry war” betwixt Benedict and Beatrice is the heart of the play and also the heart of the movie. And while Branagh has always been and continues to be a HEY LOOK AT ME ACTING sort of actor, you know what? As that sort of actor there really is no one better at it. His Benedict is spot on for who the character is meant to be – at first, the sort of dude who would call every other dude “bro,” only to finally see where that road takes him, and thus to lunge at the chance to be something else with Beatrice.
Thompson, who is a more subtle actor than her (then) husband, has a whole lot more going on with her character, and you can see both her and Beatrice’s brains working whenever she’s on screen. Beatrice is absolutely the sort of character that even a unregenerate dudebro like Benedict would want become a better person for, and she’s also the sort of character who is going to say “prove it.” As she should! As she does! And we wait to see what happens when she says it.
I’ve noted that Branagh is not precious about Shakespeare, and aside from casting, the other thing that shows this is that he’s perfectly happy to trim bits off Shakespeare’s plays (his full-fat, four-hour Hamlet notwithstanding) to get them to fit into a movie length. Here and in Henry V, at least, he’s really smart about what bits to snip. Much Ado rolls along at a brisk clip, everything that needs to happen does, and nothing that has been clipped is something you miss. I’ve seen enough other versions of this story, filmed and performed, to know that knowing the right parts to trim is truly a dark literary art. Branagh does a better job of it than most anyone else.
Much Ado set the casting pattern that Branagh would employ, to varying success, with his other Shakespearean films, from Hamlet (very good, a bit long), to Love’s Labor Lost (really not good, and far too long even at just 93 minutes). And of course Branagh’s own star would flicker over the years, sometimes up, sometimes down, sometimes (when, as a director, he was handed the reins of Thor and of the Jack Ryan series) requiring a head scratch. When he finally won an Oscar a couple of years back, for the screenplay to the semi-autobiographical Belfast, he seemed simultaneously surprised, humbled and relieved, which is something of a distance from his earlier, brasher days. Is it possible Branagh in his own way replicated Benedict’s own journey of self? Indeed it is.
Regardless, for me, Much Ado is Branagh at the top of his form, presenting an endlessly watchable Shakespeare, bright and fun and, from first poem to last dance, an absolute joy.
— JS
LOVE this movie. And yes, what is UP with Keanu Reeves? This movie made me not watch the Matrix for years. So jarring. … and it did make me watch Wild Wild West in theaters which… maybe past performance isn’t evidence of future performance… (To be fair, I did kind of enjoy seeing http://WWW... or at least more than I liked the star wars reboot.)
Sorry for the double post but also–
I LOVE the soundtrack for this one. Bought the cd. Will have Sigh No More stuck in my head for the rest of the week.
On the subject of Shakespear’s pandering to his audience, Macbeth is totally pitched to his patron, King John VI/I. John had a fascination with witchcraft and wrote a book about it that got a lot of women killed. Hence the opening scene. Banquo was a complete fabrication to tie the Stuart dynasty to the line of Macbeth.
It’s not that he didn’t leave out the British actors, either. Richard Briers, Imelda Staunton, Ben Elton (Ben Elton!), Brian Blessed, Phyllida Law (who is of course Emma Thompson’s mother…)
Such a great movie! As you said, Keanu, is definitely trying and giving it everything. He is young here and it was a good effort on his part but he’s clearly out of his league. Could he do it now better? Maybe but probably not much’ it’s just not his style, although he does nail that character.
Everyone else is spot on or even better than that. Denzel is amazing and shows it. He is hard not to watch when he’s on screen.
Great movie, and so much fun!
I’ve not seen this film, though I will make it a point to do so now. But I hope one of the versions of Much Ado you’ve seen is with David Tennant and Catherine Tate. It’s hilarious. Much Ado is my daughter’s favorite Shakespeare play, and she graduated top of her college senior class with a degree in Creative Writing, presenting a brilliant senior project on it.
I have to say the line “his reaction to Branagh’s plan for stunt casting would be a “Brilliant!” a thumbs up, and an ask about what his cut of the box office would be” got a chuckle from me!
Any chance you identity yourself and Krissy with Branagh and Thompson in this film?
On a total tangent, some might say that in retrospect the biggest stars in Branagh’s Henry V (besides Branagh, Thompson, and Derek Jacobi) were Robbie Coltrane and Christian Bale, though at the time Coltrane was pretty much a bit player and Bale was 15…
Branagh’s Much Ado is easily my favorite Shakespeare adaptation and sometimes my favorite movie of all time. It’s one of the few rentals I immediately re-wound and watched again. My wife won’t watch it with me because I say all the “good” lines out loud with the actors, “laugh too much”, and “generally disruptive”.
But Scalzi, come on… Reeves was great! The character is supposed to be surly and that’s what he does (actually, all he does).
Charles Engelke:
I mean, I didn’t need convincing to get with Krissy. She picked me and I was all, “awesome, thank you.”
@Arby’smom I thought the ReTold version with Billie Piper was really good, particularly in its treatment of Hero. Like, the ingenue story in the original is some messed up garbage.
Hi, I played Hero in Much Ado this summer and therefore, I did a rewatch of all the Much Ado’s. So I second this, but also I enjoy ’em all.
Don John is pissed off that he lost the battle with his brother, AND Claudio was apparently a key part of him losing it. Hence why he’s happy to strike out at Claudio for besting him, and also to make Don Pedro look bad. To some degree “just plain villain/bad guy” is probably also just kind of hard to play. Keanu seems to do best as Stoic Assassin Dude or well, Ted, oddly enough. Maybe Don John is in the uncomfortable middle for him.
I don’t think Shakespearean speaking is that bad to do, though. I mean, total noob numbnuts like me and everyone else in community theater can sell it like I know what I’m talking about, and any fool can buy a No Fear Shakespeare book to translate what’s going on if they need it.
Absolutely one of my own favorite comfort watches. Also one of my favorite posts in some time. Your succinct acknowledgement that Shakespeare was a popular writer who didn’t disdain the fact that his writing needed to provide a living as well as a life is a timely reminder that art doesn’t happen in a shiny elitist vacuum.
That being said, my favorite part of the post is the honest but not unkind assessment of Keanu Reeves’s performance. My then teen kids used to greet his appearances with an enthusiastic burst of air guitar and his every line with “Duuude!” I think of that every time someone includes MAAN in a list of Reeves’s accomplishments.
Which was the play about a character that Shakespeare had already done in?
Merry Wives of Windsor.
I take umbrage (not Umbridge, though Delores was in Much Ado also) at the idea of the wonderful Brian Blessed being an unknown British actor in Henry V. He was wonderful before that as Vultan in Flash Gordon, and I’d been a fan of his since the 70’s when he was in a PBS special about Bach. If you saw my reply (and pic) from Bluesky, you’ll see that the wife and I were big fans of Much Ado, even basing our wedding on it. We even had the wedding a local vinyard/winery.
YESSSSS. I imprinted on this one so hard, no other production will likely ever live up to it for me.
re: cuts — the way he trimmed the scene where Benedick delivers his challenge to Claudio is, in my opinion, not just smart but actively improves the scene. That doesn’t feel to me like a moment that needs a lot of ancillary dialogue before and after; get in, get out, get chills down your spine.
Loved this film. Remember inviting some grade schoolers and their mom’s to see this in on the big screen so they could experience Shakespeare as something fun. The amazement afterward from the kids asking if it was really Shakespeare was wonderful.
MUCH ADO has always been one of my favorite WS plays, and as someone who is old, I can tell you the first time I saw it was in the Shakespeare in the Park/Joe Papp production of 1972, with Sam Waterston, Kathleen Widdoes, and Barnard Hughes as Dogberry. This was filmed and shown on PBS, if my memory is right.
We next saw it in London in 1977, set in India during the Raj, with Donald Sinden and Judi Dench in the lead roles.
In 1988, it was Shakespeare in the Park again, this time with Kevin Kline and Blythe Danner.
Keanu really must of had an urge to do Shakespear in his younger years. He was even willing to play Hamlet in Winnipeg… in January.
https://www.abouttheartists.com/productions/154023-hamlet-at-manitoba-theatre-centre-1995
I use this movie as my proof that most of the time, even good actors can’t do Shakespeare. Although surrounding Reeves with the best of the RSC seemed a bit unfair.
I tend to remember the Branagh version of “Much Ado About Nothing” as being the first film he’d ever been cast in where Keanu Reeves’ character didn’t say “whoa”. Which was a big shift from his regular casting “type” at the time, and it actually showed he could have a wider dramatic range than “west-coast dude”, which is what he’d been pretty unrelentingly cast as up to that point.
I saw the “fat 4 hour” Hamlet on first release. Art-house cinema, full house, great crowd.
Something weird happened after about an hour: we seemed to pass through some kind of portal where suddenly all that archaic language became crystal clear to me. Something to do with the power of mass consciousness I put it down to.
And finally I understood what an AMAZING work Hamlet is!
Darkly funny, profound, filled with politics, intrigue and innuendo. I walked home in a daze, carried away, deciding Hamlet was equivalent to The Soprano’s of it’s day (better).
I thank Branagh for giving me the most memorable cinematic experience of my life.
Much Ado is a gem that I’ll watch at the drop of a pair of trews.
I have never thought Keanu could act (he doesn’t even do well playing himself on late night shows), so I simply ignore him. His henchmen are so much better, and everyone else is absolutely delicious, so who needs him!
Two things Keanu Reeves should never do—a British Accent (as both this and Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” prove!), and Iambic Pentameter. When he doesn’t have lines to deliver he’s actually quite good at conveying his character, and what’s going through his mind, but the moment he opens his mouth to declaim Shakespeare’s dialogue? Oof!
It’s just too bad they couldn’t have made Don John a mute, and had some kind of Iago-type to deliver his lines for him….