The December Comfort Watches, Day Eight: The Godfather

The Godfather is so ubiquitous in American and cinematic culture that to recap or essay it here seems superfluous. Who amongst us does not know this fabled story of the Corleone family, and the ascendence (or if you prefer, descent) of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) from war hero to mob boss? Is there anything substantive left to say about the film, that literally generations of film fans and scholars haven’t already said, over and over and over again, to the point of exhaustion and parody?

No! There is not!

And honestly, what a relief that is. I am thus excused from trying to say more about the film, and able to enjoy it as a film. This is the problem with acknowledged cinematic classics, from this to Citizen Kane to The 400 Blows to Metropolis to The Seventh Seal to Singing in the Rain to [insert your pick for indisputable cinematic classic here]: at a certain point they stop being movies and start being Cinema Approached With Reverence. This is flattering for the director and others involved in the film, but for the film itself it can be debilitating. What fun is a film, if to get to it you have to hack your way through a decades-wide thicket of critical thought? Sure, if that’s your kink, then more power to you. Some people are into that. I am into that a lot of the time! I am a former film critic, after all. I have added to the thicket, by God! But sometimes you just want to watch a film, unweighted by anything other than what’s on the screen.

So what’s on the screen with The Godfather, when you approach it just as a movie?

First, for a film that sprawls, and boy, it does, the opening wedding scene is a masterpiece of storytelling economy. In the space of ten minutes you know nearly all the major players of the film, you know how they relate to each other, and you gain a key understanding of their characters. So much revealed, just by who they are hanging out at a reception. None of it feels artificial; a lesser filmmaker (or one more intimidated by studio notes) would have gone out of their way to really punch some significant feature of each character, to make sure you as the audience don’t miss it. Not Francis Ford Coppola. He’s documenting the wedding and letting the characters live in it. It’s up to you to pay attention to how they are revealing themselves.

Second, and as noted above, this is not a film that’s afraid to meander. It has side quests. Tom (Robert Duvall) goes to Hollywood! Michael goes to Italy! These side quests inform the narrative so they’re not inessential, and they allow for some nice character work in any event. But there has been tighter film editing in the history of cinema. William Reynolds and Peter Zinner, who edited this film, have won Oscars for editing, just not for this.

Do I think this movie could have been tighter? Yes. Do I have the slightest idea how such a thing would be done? No I do not. And for being a film you sink into on a cold winter night, it’s perfectly fine. It’s a wallow, but I’m watching to wallow, so.

Third, The Godfather was filmed at a transition point between acting styles. The younger actors — Pacino, John Cazale, Jimmy Caan, Talia Shire — act in a naturalistic way. Older actors here you see acting, even when they’re trying to bring it down a notch. Sterling Hayden, bless his heart. His Captain McCluskey knows he’s in a film and that he’s playing a heavy. Richard Conte as Barzini, same. This is not a complaint, and if anything, it accentuates that this film is about the transition from one age in the world of mob crime into a second one, where the rules of engagement have changed. But when you see it, you can’t unsee it.

(And what about Marlon Brando? Where does he fit in this division? Well, he doesn’t – He’s just friggin’ Marlon Brando, doing his own goddamn thing, with the mouth inserts and picking up stray cats he found on set, and every other weird damn thing he was doing. Brando is so effective here that people forget he was in his 40s when he played Don Corleone; the only reason this film didn’t win a Best Makeup Oscar is that the category didn’t exist yet. Don Corleone doesn’t feel like acting. It feels like: here is a fact of nature being filmed, and everything else has to react to it, first, last, always.)

The final thing, which is not on the screen here but is on the screen pretty much everywhere else, is the knowledge of just how much The Godfather is a genre mountain — by which I mean that if you’re making a gangster film, you can’t avoid it. You can climb on it, or you can try to route around it, but what you can’t do is pretend it’s not there. You’re in its shadow. It’s like Star Wars that way. It took a couple of decades before anyone did a culturally significant gangster film that wasn’t an obvious Godfather riff: Boyz N the Hood, which made John Singleton the youngest person ever nominated for Best Director, and has become something of a genre mountain of its own.

I always wonder if the people who end up making these sort of “genre mountain” films know at the time that they’re doing it. I don’t think they do; I think they’re just trying to get the damn thing done. Then the thing comes out and immediately renders as obsolete the film vocabulary of every other film that came before it in the genre. That’s a hell of a thing. It doesn’t just happen in film, of course — I remember how, from the first chords of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana’s Nevermind album absolutely destroyed a decade and a half-old template of hard rock music — but wherever it happens, nothing much is the same afterward. I can’t help but think it messes with you when you’re the one who made it happen, or (perhaps more accurately) did the thing a whole culture decided was an inflection point, whether you intended for it to be or not.

In my opinion The Godfather is absolutely satisfying as a standalone film. I respect The Godfather, Part II more than I enjoy it — many people think it’s a better film than the original, and I can see the argument, but then again I never think to myself, hey, I’m gonna just chill and watch Godfather II. As for The Godfather, Part III, well, remember what I said about the genre mountain? Turns out that sometimes not even the guy who put it there can get over it. It’s just… not good. I understand that recently Coppola has gone back and rejiggered the narrative of it and is now calling it The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, and apparently this rejiggering has addressed some of the issues of that film. I am not personally called to immediately put it on my watch list. It exists! Good for it! I’ll get to it one day, or won’t, it’s fine.

I will, however, be watching The Godfather again, and probably soon. It’s an institution and a mountain, yes, but at the end of the day it’s also just plain a really excellent movie. Its worth watching on those terms alone. If you can manage it, try it and see what you think.

— JS