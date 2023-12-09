The December Comfort Watches, Day Nine: Bolt

I wasn’t expecting a lot out of Bolt when we went to go see it in the theater. The family had gone to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving in 2008, the year Bolt came out, because I was a guest of honor at Loscon, a science fiction convention that took place conveniently near the airport. Our daughter Athena, then nine, had somehow gotten bored with being in the hotel pool (this was when hotel pools were the finest of all possible distractions, so this was unusual), and we saw there was a new Disney animated film out, so we figured, okay, fine. Disney had been going through a rough patch in the mid-2000s — this was the era of Chicken Little, Meet the Robinsons and Home on the Range — so our expectations were not high. However, as a nine-year-old, Athena’s cinematic needs were, shall we say, basic, and Krissy and I figured, like parents in generations before us and since, that we could survive 90 minutes of animated mediocrity in order to make our kid happy.

So it was with no little surprise that I ended up enjoying the movie probably more than my kid (who was, I hasten to add, more than adequately entertained, and who asked to go back into the pool when we returned to the hotel). Bolt is either at the very high end of Disney’s middle tier of animated films, or at the low end of its highest tier, but either way, it’s a gentle, smart, funny, loving and unusually meta film about identity, family and belonging, and I wasn’t ready for how much I ended up loving it.

The “Bolt” of the title is a dog, and a television star, one who has a Thursday night show on, probably, ABC. The conceit of the show is that Bolt is the protector of a little girl named Penny, whose scientist father, captured by the nefarious and cat-loving Green-Eyed Man, gave Bolt superpowers before he was kidnapped. Now Penny and Bolt travel the world trying to foil the Green-Eyed Man’s schemes and find Penny’s father, which requires Bolt to karate chop minions, shoot lasers from his eyes, and use the ultra-powered SUPERBARK to knock down helicopters. You know, as you do.

The kicker here is the Bolt doesn’t know he’s on a TV show, and everything is carefully crafted to make the dog believe he’s doing all the things that will be added in VFX later. As the director tells a studio executive, if the dog believes it, the audience will believe it. But then, in the show, Penny is kidnapped, Bolt doesn’t know she’s actually okay and panics, and then through a set of contrivances is accidentally packed into a box that is opened in New York City. Bolt, now out in the real world and confusingly without his powers, must get back to Los Angeles and to Penny (who, as the real girl, is heartbroken, and whose television show has ground to a halt). In this journey he is joined by two companions, one unwilling — Mittens the cat, who Bolt thinks is a confederate of the Green-Eyed Man — and one far too willing — Rhino the hamster, who is a Bolt superfan, and happily abandons his life at an Ohio trailer park to accompany his hero on his noble quest.

The meta of the movie comes from Bolt’s eventual realization that Bolt the character and Bolt the actual dog — him — are two separate entities, and what that means for his whole life. Was anything about his life ever real? Did Penny ever really love him? Who is he if he is not super-spy dog? What does it even mean to be a dog, when a dog has never actually been a dog, just a dog playing a dog? It’s a lot to put on the shoulders of a small White Swiss Shepherd in a children’s film, but the film does a satisfying job having Bolt deal with this deep and profound existential crisis, much of which is covered through a montage with one of the best Disney songs ever, by Jenny Lewis. This is The Truman Show, but, you know, for kids.

(On the subject of kids, the movie is also, and less subtly, about what it means to be a child actor in Hollywood — metaphorically on the part of Bolt, and also not at all metaphorically on the part of Penny, who, in an additional bit of meta, is played by former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus. Bolt doesn’t actually get to be a dog because he’s too busy playing a dog on TV; Penny doesn’t really get to be a kid because she’s too busy playing a kid on TV. One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the film is set up by a network executive telling Penny that she has to make a decision to keep the show going without her beloved dog. The executive acknowledges that it’s unfair, but at the end of the day, show business is a business, and the show must go on. There is some deep irony in Disney, of all corporations, making some trenchant observations about how being a kid actor can mess you up down to your soul. This being Disney, however, you’re pretty sure there will be a happy ending to this particular story, which is more than you can always say about real life.)

The last two paragraphs make this sound like a weighty philosophical film with heavy social themes, but never you worry, this is a Disney animated film, and at all times the emphasis is on charming you and your kids and zooming through the plot. It helps that the interplay between Bolt and his traveling companions is delightful, as Bolt and Mittens transition from enemies to allies, and Rhino, one of Disney’s best sidekicks ever, drops quip after quip. Bolt is played by John Travolta, who aside from Cyrus is the only (then) A-list actor in the film (unless you count Malcolm McDowell for his Green-Eyed Man voice cameo). He is great as Bolt, but both comedian Susie Essman as Mittens and literal unknown Mark Walton, an animator whose scratch vocal for Rhino was apparently so perfect they just kept it, keep pace with him. I’d watch a movie with just the three of their characters having conversation over their respective food bowls. Oh, and! The pigeons! Just watch the movie, you’ll see.

Interestingly, like The Emperor’s New Groove, another December Comfort Watch of mine, Bolt started out as another project entirely, one called American Dog. When “creative differences” blew that project up, new directors and writers came in and overhauled the story, on a very tight timeframe for animation, into Bolt. Again, we can never know how the other film would have been, but as a salvage operation, Disney did a pretty good job getting this version of the story to the screen. Like I said, I was surprised how good it was when I first saw it. I’m not surprised at how much I enjoy rewatching it.

