The December Comfort Watches, Day Ten: Noelle

Krissy asked me what I was planning to do with my day today, and I mentioned I was going to do another installment of the December Comfort Watches. When she asked which movie I was going to choose, I said “I don’t know, what do you suggest?” She said, “Well, it’s a kinda new, but I’ve enjoyed watching Noelle since it came out.” I was struck by the aptness of the choice: Here is a film that is seasonal and slight and pleasant, starring people you probably already like in characters designed to fit them like a snuggly holiday sweater. Will it change your life? It absolutely will not. Will it be nice to have on in the background while you’re trimming the tree and/or baking Christmas cookies to give out to the neighbors? It absolutely will.

In the film, Anna Kendrick, who I am continually surprised to learn is not Canadian, plays Noelle, the daughter of the current Santa Claus. Turns out that being Santa is a family business dating back to whenever, and when the current Santa passes on, the next male child takes on the role. In this movie, that’s Nick (Bill Hader), who, as it happens, neither wants nor is suited for the role, and ghosts it as soon as possible. This is unfortunate as Christmas is right around the corner, and the nearest suitable male relative, Gabe (Billy Eichner), tries to techbro his way through being Santa, with predicably awful results.

Noelle sets out from the North Pole to find her missing brother and reinstate him as Santa, encountering the rest of the world (or, at least, Arizona) for the first time, and being a winsome reindeer out of snow, if you catch my drift. I will not further essay the events of the film, except to say that anyone familiar with Air Bud will not be surprised at the final adjudication of the Christmas Elf Council near the end of the film.

Noelle has a minor place in Disney history by being the first original film made for the company’s then-brand new Disney+ streaming service (if memory serves, the service also debuted with a “live action” version of Lady and the Tramp, which I have not seen, nor apparently has anyone else, as I have never once heard anyone speak of it, positively or negatively, in all the history of the world). And what does it mean to be a “Disney+ Original Movie”? In the case of Noelle, what it means is to nearly exactly replicate the sort of mid-tier Walt Disney Pictures product that the company pumped out in the 90s: Noelle would slot in perfectly alongside White Fang and Hocus Pocus and The Mighty Ducks and Angels in the Outfield, and, yes, The Santa Clause.

Was this intentional? Well, note that Hocus Pocus 2 and the series revivals of The Santa Clause and The Mighty Ducks were all served directly to Disney+. Disney doesn’t make “programmers” for movie theaters anymore; their current output consists of expensive animated films, expensive Marvel films and expensive Lucasfilm films. If anything from the company makes it to the theaters costing less than $80 million, it’s because it’s being run through 20th Century or Searchlight, the two studios Disney picked up when it ate 20th Century Fox a few years back. Noelle is a stereotypical Disney film that would never get made for theatrical release from the company today; streaming is the only place it could exist.

I can’t help but feel that’s a bit of a shame. On one hand, Disney doesn’t care; up until (checks watch) this year, its 15-year policy of “make huge films only” was paying off spectacularly in terms of financial returns. The Mouse can quite reasonably point to the billions in box office revenue and tell me, politely but firmly, to shut the hell up. Fair!

On the other hand, there are now cracks in their box office armor with that expensive stuff, and the wisdom of “send the smaller stuff to streaming first” is also up for question. Spectacle has always been in immense driver for the theatrical experience, to be sure. But in-between all that spectacle were the more modest comedies and thrillers and dramas and holiday films, like Noelle, that you could watch when you were burned out on the films that cost a lot and had explody third acts. Not every third act has to explode! Some of them can just have fun little speeches about What Christmas Is Really About in front of bunch of extras dressed in Santa hats.

Noelle was written and directed by Marc Lawrence, who made his name in relatively modestly-budgeted comedies, usually starring Hugh Grant and/or Sandra Bullock, of which my favorite is Music & Lyrics, partly (okay, mostly) for its delightful opening credit scene, which features the greatest 80s song (and video) that never was. Noelle is right in the pocket for him. Neither Grant nor Bullock are here, but Kendrick and Hader are more than suitable replacements, with Kendrick in particular doing a charming performance as, essentially, a holiday naïf who has no idea just how winningly cringe she is every single moment of her existence.

Kendrick knows why she is in this movie, and Noelle knows what it’s about. There is nothing about it that is in the least bit surprising; it’s not that kind of movie. Everything about it is pre-ordained and you could chart its story development with a straight edge. You watch because it’s the holidays, you want something nice and undemanding but not insulting. This is it. This was designed to be it. Don’t fault it for that. Celebrate it for landing that particular sleigh, right on the roof, on the very first try.

