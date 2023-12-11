December Comfort Watches, Day Eleven: Tootsie

I adore Tootsie, which I think is one of the greatest movie comedies of all time. It has the sort of snap and crackle to its dialogue that generations of comedy writers would give an important body part to be able to produce, and a cast that absolutely knows how to deliver it. It could hardly be better than it is.

Also, holy buckets, when you are talking about a film “of its time,” here is that film. Its sexual and gender issues scream right out of the screen. I’m not going to defend them; I can’t. I do what I do with so much media from before the current century: admit that my loving it as art does not excuse its retrogression (and yes, that’s a word; I checked). I don’t expect anyone who was born after the 70s to hold this film in the same regard I do. They grew up with different, and more-than-arguably-better, ground assumptions about the world.

Come back with me, to an early 80s New York that is still ratty around the edges, and meet Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) who is a very good actor and also an enormous pain in the ass. When I was younger I admired the early scenes where Michael was sticking up for his acting choices; now I mostly just see the asshole. Michael is entertaining to watch either way (one gets the feeling the famously irascible Hoffman was acting pretty much like himself), but what’s important is that the film doesn’t really romanticize what a headache Michael is. His scenes with his beleaguered agent (played by director Sydney Pollack) nail everything great and terrible about Michael. Here is an actor whose vision of performance is so clear it has absolutely no room for anyone else’s. Michael can’t get work, nor, as Michael, should he.

And thus it is, that while accompanying his pal Sandy (Teri Garr, delightful) to a soap opera audition — she fails, he learns he lost a Broadway part to a soap actor — Michael concocts a plan to audition for the role Sandy was rejected from, and won’t take “no” for an answer. He lands the role as “Dorothy Michaels,” and it’s in this guise that Michael’s assholishness, once a liability, transforms into a benefit. This in no small part because it finally has a useful target: the sexism of the entertainment industry, characterized by the set of Southwest General, the soap Dorothy’s signed onto, complete with a shithead director (the always-perfect-as-a-jerk Dabney Coleman) and terrible writing of the women’s parts, including Dorothy’s. Dorothy rebels and in doing so becomes a star.

There is much to be said about a man in women’s clothing leading a woman’s revolution on the set of a soap, none of it particularly good, but at the very least Tootsie is aware of the optics of that. It’s also aware also that Michael can’t be Michael when he’s Dorothy, he has to be Dorothy, and Dorothy’s methods are better than his. At one point Michael observes that he thinks Dorothy is smarter than he is, and he is right — she fucking well has to be, doesn’t she? She’s not given the leave that he has as a man to rampage about and have his acting students adore him for it. Also, not for nothing, Michael’s own incorporation of Dorothy into his male psyche is, shall we say, bumpy. He has drinks thrown into his face, which he absolutely deserves, and he finds himself entangled with Sandy in ways she already knows are going to end badly, because she’s had to deal with men before, and Michael is 100% a man when he’s not Dorothy.

Michael, is, in a word, toxic. A sort of toxic that is amusing to watch! But not, I think, to deal with, or to be. Even being a part-time woman doesn’t help much with that toxicity, until, a little too late and after much very comedic complication, it does. The most unrealistic part of the film is the ending: Without spoiling a 40-year-old movie too much, Michael is treated better, by someone he’s treated horribly (Jessica Lange’s Julie, whom Michael has a crush on), than he has any right to expect or deserve. I like to hold out the hope that, had it gone otherwise, Michael would have learned his lesson, but I’m 50/50 on that. As it is, I hope he’s learned to treat others better, because they deserve it, and not just because they are extending a grace to him he does not actually merit. This, I regret to say, is a story element that has not much changed since 1982.

Much else, of course, has. Soap operas and the culture around them don’t exist in 2023 as they did in the late 70s and early 80s. New York City is different now than it was 40 years ago. The gender and sexual politics of 2023 are wildly different; sexism still exists — oh boy, does it — so that’s still relevant, but trans and non-binary inclusion have changed all sorts of equations when it comes to the plot line of this story (not for nothing, a number of trans folks protested the 2018 Broadway musical version of Tootsie). Tootsie works today, if it works at all, as a snapshot of an American moment, a moment in transition, with a lot of changes yet to come.

(On that matter, aside from anything else that Tootsie is, I think I can make a strong argument that this 1982 film is the last major comedy of the Seventies. The look, the feel, the tone and, yes, the subject matter all have the patina of a specific style of American filmmaking that thrived in 70s, championed by directors like Alan Pakula and Herbert Ross and Sydney Pollack himself. Tootsie has a naturalistic sensibility in its acting and presentation, a sort of style that is about to get utterly swamped by the glossy neon sheen of the 1980s, a decade so hyperaccentuated that you can still spot the cocaine under its nose from 40 years distance.)

Could you make a film like Tootsie as a studio-backed project today? “You couldn’t make a film like that now” is a frequent refrain these days, mostly employed by dimwits in the service of a stupid and pissily reductive political agenda. But: could you?

The answer is, as with so many things, it depends. What you think Tootsie is really about? Is it about a man who wears a dress and makeup to get a gig meant for a woman, and then complications ensue? Well, that movie’s difficult. This isn’t in fact 1982, and you’d have to really step lively for it to work; Michael’s comeuppance would need to be something else than what it is in Tootsie, for a start. Could you make a movie about a man arrogating to himself a role that rightfully belongs to a woman, and then complications ensue? That movie you would have no problem making now. That movie is current. What ultimately makes Tootsie work is that it is the latter sort of film, using the former as the plot device.

But, look. If you really want to make the movie about a cis dude in a dress, here’s what you do: Give the project to a woman. A trans woman, if you want to see a true reclamation of that story in a way that speaks to the current moment, and everything about where we are here in 2023 and beyond. What would that story look like? I have no idea. I’m not a trans woman and I don’t know what she would do with that basic story here and now. I don’t know if she would actually even want to bother with it. But if she did, I’m pretty certain it would be wildly different, hopefully just as funny, and that I would want to watch it.

I love Tootsie in all its 1982-ness, for better and for worse. I would want to see an updated version for all its 2023-ness. Stories can evolve. I’d be happy to see where this one would go.

— JS