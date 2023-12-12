Abandoning the Former Twitter: A Four-Week Check-In

I was asked in email yesterday how it’s been now that I’ve been away from the former Twitter for a whole month. My first response to this was mildly nitpicky — it’s not been a full month yet, as I ditched the site on November 16, and it’s only December 12 now. So it’s more like four weeks. Saturday will be a full month.

The non-jerkily-pedantic answer is that I haven’t missed it much at all. Bluntly, at the end of thing I had curtailed everything but career updates, which I posted mostly out of a sense of fiduciary duty to my publisher. I was still doing stuff for Starter Villain, and I felt obliged to keep up the reminders of my events and appearances. The day I ditched the site, I had only one more public event, and that was the very next day. That made it easy to just walk away, from a professional point of view, which is the only thing I was using it for at that point.

Now, in the time since I have had some other stuff going on — the Goodreads Choice Awards voting and my Humble Book Bundle and my annual holiday book signing at my local booksellers — that arguably I could have promoted on the former Twitter. But here’s the thing about that: Starter Villain finished third in the Goodreads Choice Awards in the science fiction category, which is my highest finishing placement ever. The Humble Book Bundle has been doing very good business. And I signed more books for my local bookseller this year than I have in the last several years. I experienced no meaningful career penalty for not being on the former Twitter. All the things I would have used it for did just fine without it.

One reason for that is the fact that Elon Musk has tweaked engagement algorithms to benefit his paying users, to the point where if you’re not paying, engagement on the former Twitter has tanked. Even before I went “career updates only” I noticed a significant dropoff in engagement over the last year. I was posting the same stuff; it just wasn’t getting the same traction. As the owner of the site, Musk is entitled to do that if he wants, but it does mean that when it came time to go, I didn’t feel too much regret about leaving.

Mind you, I suspect the drop in engagement is not only due to Musk’s twiddling; I also think it’s due to lots of people quitting the site without deleting their accounts. My top follower number was something like 206,000 followers in April of ’22; since them I’m down to over 195,000. I suspect the correlation between that number drop and the number of people who deleted their accounts is pretty high, since I noticed the drops timed very strongly to things Musk was doing. My biggest drop was in October ’22, when he took over the site, and every time he did some new damn fool thing, it would drop a little more.

But my drop in engagement on the site had been significantly more pronounced than the drop in follower numbers. So I think there’s a whole bunch of people who… just stopped using Twitter. They didn’t kill their accounts, they just left. My account may have 195,000 listed followers, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that the large majority of them hardly use the service anymore.

(I haven’t deleted my account, for reasons I’ve noted before, primarily, if I delete it, then the “Scalzi” screen name will eventually become available, and the chances that someone will use it for nefarious ends, or to try to damage my reputation, are non-trivial. But I’m not using it, or the site. Musk at one point suggested he’d list accounts that posted less than once a month as “inactive” and reclaim the screen names, but he hasn’t followed up on that, and if he does, I will simply repost my “I’m out of here” message enough times to keep the account listed as “active.”)

In the place of the former Twitter I’m using Bluesky and Threads and Mastodon, and I’ve found each has their strengths and weaknesses. Bluesky is where I get the most engagement within the service; when I post there I get roughly the same amount of engagement in terms of comments, reposts and quotes as I did on Pre-Elon Twitter, despite one-quarter the followers (50k), and a vastly smaller overall user pool (currently just over 2.5 million Bluesky users). Threads is where I get the most click-through — if I post a link to my site on a Threads post, I will see a ratio of click-throughs substantially higher than what I saw on Twitter, relative to the number of followers (currently 21k).

I have 35k followers on Mastodon, and I like being there, but I’ve found it’s a harder nut to crack on both internal and external engagement. This is a me problem and not a Mastodon problem, I think; It’s overall a different constituency than Bluesky or Threads. Mind you, all of these sites have overlap with the others, so generalizations here are just that, generalizations.

Ultimately, however, I pretty strongly feel that whatever I got from old-school Twitter — good conversation, interesting things to read, a place to let people know what I’m up to — is now amply covered by these three sites. Moreover, nearly everyone I know as a friend, colleague or notable personality/celebrity, has an outpost on at least one of these sites. Where these people go, their friends and fans will eventually follow. That’s bad news for the former Twitter, but then, Musk did that to himself. No one made him make the place into a fash-friendly shithole. The place will last as long as Musk wants it to, although not much longer than that, I think.

I think when all is said and done, Threads — operated by a company that already has hundreds of millions of other users across at least three other services — is going to be the mass-market replacement choice for the former Twitter, and indeed is very much acting that way now. It’s where I see most of the accounts who use social media to “broadcast” more than have one-on-one conversations (this is not a value judgment; I do a reasonable amount of broadcasting myself), in no small part because its touted size,100 million monthly users and counting, makes it a valuable place to advertise one’s self. Places like Bluesky and Mastodon are likely to remain niche choices if they survive — and I think they will, Mastodon already has existed for years, and the people who like Bluesky really like it. They will be the places where the crowd is quirkier and more eclectic.

And that’s great! Social media sites don’t have to be like Highlander: There can be more than one. I use Bluesky differently than I use Threads differently than I use Mastodon, and I find that I like having that difference in use case for each. I admit I am an edge case in how I use social media, but the point here is that the former Twitter has finally become the thing that for years many people thought it would never be: Replaceable.

I think people who aren’t fascist goons should leave the former Twitter at this point. Musk’s heel turn is complete and he is both pathetic and an actual danger to democracy, nor is he alone in that endeavor (or in being pathetic). The longer people let him have any substantive sway over discourse, online or elsewhere, the worse things will get. Better to hermetically seal him and all his fashy pals off and let them huff their own fumes by themselves.

Now, I am the last person to criticize people who decide to stay there, given how late I stayed and how conveniently Musk timed his antisemitic outbursts to my deciding the service had served the purposes I had for it. But the fact of the matter is, the replacement sites are now robust enough to support the people and communities that don’t want to be seen near gleeful trolls spouting off about white supremacy and authoritarianism. Pick one! Go! Leave no one behind.

I thought I would miss the former Twitter more than I do. After a week the Twitter-checking muscle memory went away, replaced by other things. And what I really loved about Twitter — the people — moved on, to other places I can find them.

So have I. It was time.

— JS