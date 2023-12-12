The December Comfort Watches, Day 12: Josie and the Pussycats

Josie and the Pussycats was a 2001 box office bomb, and one reason it failed is that, apparently, no one knew who they were making the movie for. Filmmakers Harry Elfont and Debra Kaplan, who wrote and directed the movie, whipped up a satirical takedown of capitalism and the music industry winkingly aimed at adults, set it to music aimed squarely at teens, and made it for a studio who marketed it to the tweens they apparently thought knew anything about a fictional girl band created for the Saturday morning cartoons their parents watched when they were little kids. Bear in mind this film was well before Riverdale conquered The CW, so the Archie comics cast of characters, which include Josie and the Pussycats, were, to put it mildly, a bit musty. This would not be the project that would successfully freshen them up.

This qualifies as a tragedy, because Josie and the Pussycats, and I say this unreservedly, is a goddamned delight. There is only one other film I can recall where my incredibly low expectations of the film were so thoroughly overturned by what was actually on the screen (that film: Robocop, also a goddamned delight). I can’t even remember why I decided to watch Josie; I think, as was common in the heyday of cable television, it was just on, and I decided to give it five minutes to impress me. The first five minutes are of a N*Sync-like boy band, Du Jour, on an airport tarmac filled with screaming fans, singing a frothy pop paean to anal sex and then popping on a plane plastered with advertisements, where they bicker like children. An officious manager first tries to keep order, then decides to break up the band, with the phrase “break up” having some unusual connotations in this case.

At which point I was very much, what the hell am I actually watching here? Because it was not what I was expecting, and also, it was hilarious.

The manager, Wyatt (Alan Cumming) is now on the hunt for a new band, and he’s in luck, because the sleepy town of Riverdale has one: The Pussycats, who are Josie (Rachel Leigh Cook), guitarist and singer, Valerie (Rosario Dawson), bassist and The Sensible One, and Melody (Tara Reid), drummer and ditz. They’ve struggled to get noticed in Riverdale, so when Wyatt shows up out of the blue offering a contract with MegaRecords and promises fame beyond their imaginings, they sign up and take their shot.

To say their rise is meteoric is an understatement, and as it turns out, there’s more than good songs and smart marketing behind that. There’s something rotten in the state of MegaRecords, and its CEO Fiona (Parker Posey) is at the heart of it, as is (of course) the US government. The reveal of what’s truly going on is nefariously ridiculous, or perhaps ridiculously nefarious, and eventually it’s up to Josie and her compatriots to save the day, in the silliest — but not stupidest — possible way, aided, inevitably, by the Power of Friendship, and the Power of Pop.

The affection I feel for this film is so complete that I do need to be careful to not to oversell it. The satire here is not on the level of, say, Dr. Strangelove, and its targets, while valid, are culturally low-hanging and low-value. Likewise, the film’s moral (like what you like and be yourself!) is not exactly world-shaking. Josie and the Pussycats does not pretend to be an important film, but it is a fun film, which is not to be discounted, and it’s smarter than I think anyone (especially the movie studio) thought it would be. This is Elfont and Kaplan seeing just what they could get away with, using a beloved but (at the time) somewhat forgotten media property. They got away with a lot! And had a ball doing it! Sadly, at the time they were not rewarded for their efforts, but Josie has gone to a happy-ish afterlife on home video, like so many “cult classics” before and after it.

And! It has a bangin’ soundtrack full of pop rock delights. Josie’s singing voice comes not from Rachel Leigh Cook but from Letters to Cleo frontwoman Kay Hanley, and the songs she sings (written by people like Adam Schlesinger, Adam Durwitz, Babyface, Jane Wiedlin and Hanley herself) have aged very well indeed; “Three Small Words” is still on my personal rotation after more than 20 years. The soundtrack itself went gold, which means as a media entity it did better than its film, at least at the outset.

Also! If you ever wanted a snapshot of pop culture of the turn of the century, here it is. The CDs! MTV News with Serena Altshul! AOL! Malls and chain music stores! The in-retrospect almost winsome advertising overload! The incredibly questionable sartorial choices of every human under the age of 25! It’s all lovingly chronicled here, a perfect time capsule of a lost age, not too long ago yet, but still far enough away for new adults and teens to stare in wonder that anyone ever lived like that. I’m curious to know if the satire and inside snark about very early 2000s pop culture still work, or if younger people will watch this film and say Ah, I see, this is a documentary about the forgotten days (which, I will note, is how I personally viewed A Hard Day’s Night when I first saw it as a teen).

However they view it, I hope they still have fun with it. For me, this is a pure thing, a cinnamon roll of a movie, too sweet and precious for this world. It never doesn’t make me happy, and there are few things in the world that can manage that, and also have a fantastic soundtrack. The answer to who they were making this movie for, is, apparently: Me. Thanks for doing that, folks.

— JS