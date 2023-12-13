The December Comfort Watches, Day Thirteen: The 13th Warrior

The 13th Warrior was not just a flop when it came out in 1999. It was the flop — budgeted at an estimated $160 million for production and marketing, it made just $61 million worldwide, becoming the biggest cinematic money loser of its calendar year. After some dire test screening results, director John McTiernan, usually a reliable hand at action, was replaced in the reshoots by Michael Crichton, whose novel Eaters of the Dead was the source material for the film. It apparently didn’t help much; Disney, under its Touchstone Pictures banner, dumped the film into a late August release slot and just took the hit. Don’t worry, Disney fans, the studio had Tarzan, The Sixth Sense and Toy Story 2 out in the same year. It did just fine.

The thing about massive flops is that if you wait around along enough the flop will find its fans, admirers and defenders. Not every time (I have yet to see anyone mount a serious critical reappraisal of The Bonfire of the Vanities or Mars Needs Moms) but certainly often enough. So has it been with The 13th Warrior, which in the last couple of decades has found its cult of adherents. As it should! The film is flawed — there’s nothing about it that suggests it would have ever been more than a modest-sized hit, and it should have been budgeted accordingly, A-list director and source material be damned — but what’s good in it is actually pretty darn good.

It’s the 9th Century, and Ahmad ibn Fadlan (Antonio Banderas) has just been “promoted” by the ruler of Baghdad to be ambassador to a bunch of barbarian tribes, because he’s fooled about with the wrong man’s wife. Along the way he meets up with some Norsemen with a new king, Buliwyf (Vladimir Kulich). The Norsemen are called back north to help defend a settlement under attack, and a soothsayer has declared that aside from the dozen Norsemen heading home, a 13th warrior must go, and can be no Norseman. Ahmad is quite unwillingly drafted.

What’s going on up north? Cannibals! A spooky tribe of bear men, in fact, attacking a village whose king is old and whose host of warrior-aged men has been hollowed out. Our warriors meet these bear men in battle and, realizing that merely making a stand is not going to work, have to improvise to save the village and themselves. All the while, the formerly somewhat fatuous Ahmad is finding something he’s mostly lacked before: A spine, or perhaps more generously, purpose.

Watching the movie, the thing that most stands out negatively is the film’s lack of structure. Its logical first act — Ahmad introduced as a callow philanderer and his subsequent exile — is reduced to an opening credits voiceover, not to the benefit of either the audience or Antonio Banderas’ character. Other important story bits are elided or handwaved along the way, which gives the whole film a narrative choppiness that is not great. This is a story that would have benefitted from being a streaming service miniseries.

The choppiness of the story means that the actors have to work extra hard to make you care about their characters. Here’s where The 13th Warrior has some real luck: Its ensemble of Norsemen is pretty terrific. With twelve of them, and some of them destined for early exits in battles, they can’t all pop, but the ones that do make an impression. If and when they die, you’ll miss at least some of them.

And then there’s Buliwyf and his right hand man Herger (Dennis Storhøi). Banderas is the star of the movie, but Buliwyf and Herger, and their respective actors, are the stars of the story. Kulich in particular has some real charisma as Buliwyf, and nails why he is a leader of men: He knows what he knows, and he also knows what he doesn’t know, the latter being a rare quality. He’s brave but not stupid. He speaks when he needs to and is strategic about what he says and to whom. He knows the qualities of his men, and trusts them, which gains their trust. He leads alongside them. You can see why he inspires their loyalty.

Herger is no less interesting. For the purposes of the film, Herger carries much of the exposition, explaining to Banderas’ character (and by extension, us) what’s going on and why, but he’s also the strategist of the group and the one who says to Buliwyf the things that need to be said. Buliwyf is the strength of the group, but Herger is the cunning, and the interplay between the two characters is fascinating. There’s a critical scene with the two of them involving, as Herger calls it, “an engineering dispute”; why that scene happens, what happens in it, and what it learned from it (by Banderas’ character not least of all), is a key to so many things that are going on in this film.

It really is this sort of character work, in the writing and the acting, that elevates The 13th Warrior. Ensembles in action films are not unusual, of course; if nothing else, you need characters to nobly die off at regular intervals. The curse of most action film ensembles is that the characters usually seem to know they are in an action film, and they quip and jape accordingly. Before someone accuses me of hypocrisy here, I clearly have nothing against quippery, or even japery; they have their time and place. I will say, however, that it’s nice that the characters in The 13th Warrior don’t feel like they know we’re watching.

And, I don’t know, maybe that was one of the things that doomed The 13th Warrior. The late 90s were the era of films like The Rock and Con Air and Armageddon, the action films that knew all too well that they were action films, the whole Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer-ness of it all. A film where Norsemen gutted out sword fights in the mud in (perfectly excellent, this is John McTiernan we’re talking about) action sequences that did not have cuts every other second, was perhaps just out of season when it hit the theaters. The film’s financial woes can’t be laid entirely on that — I remind you once more of the significant structural issues — but The 13th Warrior wouldn’t be the first film for which “wrong place, wrong time” was a factor in its underperformance.

I go back to The 13th Warrior, and can skip past a lot of its flaws, because I like watching its Norsemen be smart about what the hell is going on with them. It’s a rare enough quality in an action film that it stands out when you see it. It makes it worth watching again.

— JS