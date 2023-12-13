The December Comfort Watches, Day Thirteen: The 13th Warrior
The 13th Warrior was not just a flop when it came out in 1999. It was the flop — budgeted at an estimated $160 million for production and marketing, it made just $61 million worldwide, becoming the biggest cinematic money loser of its calendar year. After some dire test screening results, director John McTiernan, usually a reliable hand at action, was replaced in the reshoots by Michael Crichton, whose novel Eaters of the Dead was the source material for the film. It apparently didn’t help much; Disney, under its Touchstone Pictures banner, dumped the film into a late August release slot and just took the hit. Don’t worry, Disney fans, the studio had Tarzan, The Sixth Sense and Toy Story 2 out in the same year. It did just fine.
The thing about massive flops is that if you wait around along enough the flop will find its fans, admirers and defenders. Not every time (I have yet to see anyone mount a serious critical reappraisal of The Bonfire of the Vanities or Mars Needs Moms) but certainly often enough. So has it been with The 13th Warrior, which in the last couple of decades has found its cult of adherents. As it should! The film is flawed — there’s nothing about it that suggests it would have ever been more than a modest-sized hit, and it should have been budgeted accordingly, A-list director and source material be damned — but what’s good in it is actually pretty darn good.
It’s the 9th Century, and Ahmad ibn Fadlan (Antonio Banderas) has just been “promoted” by the ruler of Baghdad to be ambassador to a bunch of barbarian tribes, because he’s fooled about with the wrong man’s wife. Along the way he meets up with some Norsemen with a new king, Buliwyf (Vladimir Kulich). The Norsemen are called back north to help defend a settlement under attack, and a soothsayer has declared that aside from the dozen Norsemen heading home, a 13th warrior must go, and can be no Norseman. Ahmad is quite unwillingly drafted.
What’s going on up north? Cannibals! A spooky tribe of bear men, in fact, attacking a village whose king is old and whose host of warrior-aged men has been hollowed out. Our warriors meet these bear men in battle and, realizing that merely making a stand is not going to work, have to improvise to save the village and themselves. All the while, the formerly somewhat fatuous Ahmad is finding something he’s mostly lacked before: A spine, or perhaps more generously, purpose.
Watching the movie, the thing that most stands out negatively is the film’s lack of structure. Its logical first act — Ahmad introduced as a callow philanderer and his subsequent exile — is reduced to an opening credits voiceover, not to the benefit of either the audience or Antonio Banderas’ character. Other important story bits are elided or handwaved along the way, which gives the whole film a narrative choppiness that is not great. This is a story that would have benefitted from being a streaming service miniseries.
The choppiness of the story means that the actors have to work extra hard to make you care about their characters. Here’s where The 13th Warrior has some real luck: Its ensemble of Norsemen is pretty terrific. With twelve of them, and some of them destined for early exits in battles, they can’t all pop, but the ones that do make an impression. If and when they die, you’ll miss at least some of them.
And then there’s Buliwyf and his right hand man Herger (Dennis Storhøi). Banderas is the star of the movie, but Buliwyf and Herger, and their respective actors, are the stars of the story. Kulich in particular has some real charisma as Buliwyf, and nails why he is a leader of men: He knows what he knows, and he also knows what he doesn’t know, the latter being a rare quality. He’s brave but not stupid. He speaks when he needs to and is strategic about what he says and to whom. He knows the qualities of his men, and trusts them, which gains their trust. He leads alongside them. You can see why he inspires their loyalty.
Herger is no less interesting. For the purposes of the film, Herger carries much of the exposition, explaining to Banderas’ character (and by extension, us) what’s going on and why, but he’s also the strategist of the group and the one who says to Buliwyf the things that need to be said. Buliwyf is the strength of the group, but Herger is the cunning, and the interplay between the two characters is fascinating. There’s a critical scene with the two of them involving, as Herger calls it, “an engineering dispute”; why that scene happens, what happens in it, and what it learned from it (by Banderas’ character not least of all), is a key to so many things that are going on in this film.
It really is this sort of character work, in the writing and the acting, that elevates The 13th Warrior. Ensembles in action films are not unusual, of course; if nothing else, you need characters to nobly die off at regular intervals. The curse of most action film ensembles is that the characters usually seem to know they are in an action film, and they quip and jape accordingly. Before someone accuses me of hypocrisy here, I clearly have nothing against quippery, or even japery; they have their time and place. I will say, however, that it’s nice that the characters in The 13th Warrior don’t feel like they know we’re watching.
And, I don’t know, maybe that was one of the things that doomed The 13th Warrior. The late 90s were the era of films like The Rock and Con Air and Armageddon, the action films that knew all too well that they were action films, the whole Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer-ness of it all. A film where Norsemen gutted out sword fights in the mud in (perfectly excellent, this is John McTiernan we’re talking about) action sequences that did not have cuts every other second, was perhaps just out of season when it hit the theaters. The film’s financial woes can’t be laid entirely on that — I remind you once more of the significant structural issues — but The 13th Warrior wouldn’t be the first film for which “wrong place, wrong time” was a factor in its underperformance.
I go back to The 13th Warrior, and can skip past a lot of its flaws, because I like watching its Norsemen be smart about what the hell is going on with them. It’s a rare enough quality in an action film that it stands out when you see it. It makes it worth watching again.
I dearly love this film and did from the start. Saw it twice in the theater.
I actually love this movie; I think it is underrated by a wide margin.
In particular, Dennis Storhøi gives an amazing performance.
What an outstanding comfort-watch callout.
My wife and saw this in the theater, and it’s still one of her favorite movies. I also just recently found out that Mars Needs Moms is loosely inspired by a Bloom County Sunday strip, and Berkley Breathed is credited as a writer.
Chalk me up as another person who loves this movie, though I believe the first time I saw it was on Sci Fi (before SyFy). Yes, it’s janky, but in addition to the terrific character work you mention, it’s got a couple of other amazing scenes that really do elevate the rest: chiefly the oracle scene where the warriors volunteer, and the final “prayers before battle” scene. The “Such a man would be wealthy indeed” exchange is up there, too.
I haven’t watched this movie in years, so can’t remember much. Will try to change that.
By sheer coincidence, Saga Thing, one of the few podcasts that I listen to, did a review episode of the same movie that was released today. Two English scholars that review the Icelandic sagas, and started reviewing movies recently that have a similar theme. Haven’t listened to this episode myself yet.
Actually so new that they haven’t updated their website yet, so here’s a Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5igc4P7sOWGilwgPTJQ4FK?si=tranY3zYQ0KLQWs-ftN0jQ
Saw it in the theater and was pretty disappointed. I remember thinking it felt like somehow two different stories had been merged but I remember so little of I can’t and won’t defend that opinion.
Probably have to go back and give it another look after this write-up.
I loved this movie too. It is of course a retelling of the Anglo Saxon poem, Beowulf. The old plots are the best, as Shakespeare probably said. I especially liked the scene where Banderas learns the language of the Norsemen. Cleverly done I thought.
I have really been enjoying this Comfort Watches series of posts, thank you.
I was never aware that this movie had been a major flop until earlier this year after reading another article about it. I really liked this movie from the first time I saw it shortly after it was released, and it has aged well for me.
I can see the flaws you pointed out, but for me the positive aspects of the film, which you also described so well, are plenty enough to carry this movie to “excellent” status.
That this movie was such a flop just reinforces that I suck at trying to predict what the masses will like, or not like.
How many of us know the poem by heart I wonder?
Lo, there do I see my father.
Lo, there do I see my mother, and my sisters and my brothers
Lo, there do I see the line of my people – back to the beginning.
Lo, they do call to me.
They bid me take my place among them
In the halls of Valhalla
Where the brave
may live
forever.