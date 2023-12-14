The December Comfort Watches, Day 14: Crazy Rich Asians

The most implausible thing about Crazy Rich Asians is not anything involving the ridiculous sums of money and privilege on display in the film. It’s that, in the globally-connected 2018 of this movie, the very savvy NYU economics professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), has neither heard of the billionaire Young family of Singapore, one of the largest real estate developers in Southeast Asia, nor has once bothered to do an Internet search on Nick Young (Henry Golding), scion of this family and the man she is dating, to see if he has any embarrassing things in his history, like an arrest record or regrettable Facebook posts. It also posits that after a long enough relationship that Nick is planning to propose, Rachel herself has never once posted a photo of Nick anywhere on social media, otherwise this internationally famous magnet for gossip would have been revealed for who he was. The world is vast but made of connections! Rachel should know about Nick!

I don’t know, maybe this is better explained in the book from which this movie is adapted. And this movie is fundamentally a fairy tale about a commoner marrying a prince, so, fine. But in real life, folks, when you meet someone you’re seriously thinking about dating, Google them, even (especially!) if they’re as impossibly good looking and charming as Nick Young entirely appears to be. Trust but verify, people.

The ridiculous sums of money and privilege on display in Crazy Rich Asians, on the other hand, are definitely not implausible. You, too, could have over-the-top bachelor parties that require helicopters to get to, and have staff for your ridiculously gorgeous house hidden in the jungle, where you have evening gatherings with hundreds of your closest friends to watch a flower that blooms only at night unfold to the sound of extremely expensive gongs. These things exist in the world! You probably won’t have those things, though; they cost a lot of money and a commitment to a lifestyle that costs even more money than that. We are in a new gilded age, to be sure, but you, like most folks, are almost certainly on the outside looking in.

This is the position of Rachel, who in addition to being the romantic lead is also our audience surrogate. The daughter of an immigrant single mom, Rachel has done well for herself, with that professorship and that very handsome boyfriend who she has never once Googled, but her experience of life is one that most of us could understand and empathize with: coming from humble origins to climb the social ladder from near the bottom to ever-so-slightly above the middle part of it.

Then her mysterious longtime boyfriend Nick, whom she has never asked anything pertinent about his life before meeting her, suggests they fly to his hometown of Singapore, where he is slated to be the best man at his best friend’s wedding. Rachel thinks this means 20 hours in steerage, but then Nick whisks her into first class, where they get their own little cabin, the kind that costs about as much as a new SUV to book. It is at this point that Rachel figures out Nick is, like, really rich, and Nick owns up to the fact — although not that his family basically built Singapore, which Rachel has to find out through the graces of her college pal Goh Peik Lin (Awkwafina, at her sidekicky best).

Nick has, in fact, dropped Rachel into the deep end of the privilege pool, where Rachel, despite her smarts and charm, has never swum. Here’s the thing about that part of the pool: It has sharks in it. Rachel has to keep her head above water, kick away the creatures who want to nibble on her for sport, and also deal with Nick’s mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), who takes one look at the mostly-middle-class American Rachel and has a word form in her mind: wanting, which contains in it all the meanings that word might have.

Rachel has allies, including her boyfriend, but ultimately it will be up to her to navigate these challenges. Rachel may not have oodles of money, but she does have gumption. Commoners always do. Again, this story is essentially a fairy tale, and an American-styled one at that, and also a major studio romantic comedy, so the ending isn’t that much in doubt. It’s still fun and interesting watching it get where it’s going to go.

Crazy Rich Asians is about and stars an Asian and Asian-American cast, and features a social world (and whirl) that is based in and around Singapore. It would be missing the point to elide who this film is centered on and why. For someone who is not Asian (or Asian-American), a large amount of the enjoyment of the film is getting a view of the world that is different from the one we experience on a daily basis. The film is smart with its in-cluing, from the tour of Singapore’s street food to Peik Lin using a handbag with Southeast Asia printed on it to get Rachel up to speed on the Young family history. But it doesn’t lose focus on its Asian heart.

With that said, there’s also the overlay of extreme wealth, and that story is one that Americans, and Hollywood, are not unfamiliar with. Ingrid, Gemma Chan’s socialite in this film, would have no problems rubbing shoulders with Katherine Hepburn’s Tracy Lord of The Philadelphia Story, and indeed they might commiserate about what a pain the ass men are. Fairy tale or not, one of the things about this film that rings absolutely true for me is how everyone in it, aside from Rachel and her mother, thinks about money: they don’t. Money for the very rich is like the air they breathe; it’s just there. The rich have other problems familiar to anyone else: love issues, family issues, issues with friends and careers. But money? No. They don’t, nor have they ever had to, worry about bills or food or housing or how they were going to impulsively fly to Singapore if they wanted or needed to. This is a very specific way of looking at the world, not accessible to most humans, and this film nails it.

(How do I know that? In part, because I went to high school with rich people — not billionaire rich, I think (or if they were I didn’t know it at the time), but rich enough that money was not high on the list of their day-to-day concerns. On a daily basis, the people I went to high school with were perfectly lovely, within the context of, you know, high school and being teenagers. But every once in a while, as one of the scholarship kids, I was aware that the rich are different than you or I, and that’s not just because they have more money. It’s because they never think of it, or if they do, it’s thought on abstractly, at best. I understand it’s a little weird to watch Crazy Rich Asians and as a result feel vaguely but warmly nostalgic for my high school years, but, well. Here we are.)

I am commoner born and bred (“Scalzi” means “barefoot” in Italian; I come from a long line of peasant stock), and Crazy Rich Asians is my version of having my cake and eating it too: Touring the ridiculously high-end world of the absurdly wealthy, and then watching the commoner heroine find her way in, with her gumption, with guile and with her own value as a person. It’s a fairy tale I’m happy to have retold.

But, look, it could have all been handled if Rachel had just friggin’ Googled Nick from the start! No! I’m not letting it go!

— JS