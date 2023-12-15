The December Comfort Watches, Day Fifteen: Speed Racer

First off, I have very recently written a whole other essay on Speed Racer for Uncanny Magazine, and don’t wish to rehash what I said there, so allow me to commend that article to you for your perusal. It’s worth the click.

With that said, let me say that one of the reasons I come back to Speed Racer again and again is the sheer eye candy of it all. There are very few live action (or, at least, given the amount of CGI here, photorealistic) films that are this vibrantly saturated with color from the very first frames of the film; the ones that come closest are the James Cameron Avatar films, and even they, from time to time, dump back into drabness, mostly when they’re dealing with humans.

Not Speed Racer. Even the dark scenes here are blasted with contrast and color. For a while there, it was a thing to take action films and desaturate them (see: Fury Road Black and Chrome Edition, or Justice League: Justice is Gray) as if to signal their importance, or perhaps to brag upon their visual coherence even in a monochrome presentation. I am not 100% convinced of this (Fury Road, okay; Justice League, meeeeeehhhhhh), but I am convinced that in black and white, Speed Racer would, visually, be an unfollowable smear of motion. This is not a complaint! Rather the opposite! It makes the point that every color here is a choice — not an artifact of the cameras used, or a requirement of the studio, but an affirmative decision on the part of the Wachowskis and their collaborators to use every crayon in the box, so to speak.

It’s not a choice everyone will be thrilled by, I recognize. The eyeball-searing palette plus the editing of the action (this is, beginning to end, a film about racing) is likely to trigger headaches in some, and just plain exhaustion in others. I think the “kid’s playroom” color aesthetic had a part to play in some critics and audience members writing off the film as juvenile. For me, it’s really the only choice I think could have made, given the subject matter. This is Speed Racer, after all, based on a first-generation anime featuring a racecar that had tree-snapping circular saws hidden in its chassis and a chimp as comedy relief. The world did not need, indeed would not tolerate, a “dark and gritty” version of this universe. Even one played straight (including naturalistic colors) would have landed face first. This was where the Wachowskis had to go, and did, without apology.

(“But didn’t the film fail at the box office anyway?” I hear you ask. Yes. Yes it did. But the dark and gritty or naturalistic versions of this film would not have gone on to have a cult classic life like this film has. If nothing else, the visual aesthetic of this film has saved it from complete cultural obscurity.)

I think another thing that has saved Speed Racer from the cultural memory hole that many financially-less-than-successful films often fall into is that the film’s release on home video arrived around the same time TVs got really big, really loud, and received high definition screens. Certainly when we got our first 65-inch TV with a 4k OLED screen, which had infinite blacks and extremely bright color reproduction, Speed Racer was among the first films we put on it, so we could put our shiny new toy through its paces. This is sort of like how, waaaaay back when, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon was how you would inaugurate your very first CD player ever. These sorts of fidelity-stretching works were what you reached for when you had people over to admire your new A/V setup, to say, hey, look what this baby can do. It’s less braggy now that everyone has a 65-inch TV with a 4k OLED screen, mind you. But Speed Racer still looks as great as ever.

Fifteen years on, Speed Racer’s color choices continue to be singular. No other film looks like Speed Racer; maybe no other film will ever look like Speed Racer. Maybe one film like it is enough. It certainly still looks great every time I watch it.

— JS