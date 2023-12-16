The December Comfort Watches, Day Sixteen: Hail, Caesar!

For the avoidance of doubt, there was a real Eddie Mannix, the movie studio executive and “fixer” that Josh Brolin plays in Hail, Caesar! (the exclamation mark is part of the title, it’s not me being outlandishly excited, I promise). The real Eddie Mannix was Louie B. Mayer and MGM’s problem solver in Hollywood’s “golden era,” getting movie stars and filmmakers out of the embarrassing scrapes they might get into before the press caught wind of them. He also had a more-than-slightly shady personal life, which included multiple affairs, and a rumored involvement in the death of actor George Reeves, who had played Superman on the-then popular television show.

The Eddie Mannix of Caesar! is not that Eddie Mannix; he’s not as shady, for one thing, at least not as far as we can see. Our first view of him is in confession, a place he’s at maybe too much, confessing not particularly terrible things. He seems devoted to his wife and his family life, enough so that he’s weighing an offer from Lockheed to leave Hollywood for Seattle, and the burgeoning aerospace industry developing there.

Why would he do that? Well, because for Mannix, Hollywood isn’t glamorous, it’s actually kind of a pain in the ass. He doesn’t go to premieres, he lurks in cars to catch starlets behaving badly, has to figure out a way to manage the unmarried pregnancy of a star whose public image is as wholesome as milk, field the complaints of a director when a mumbling Western actor is cast as a lead in his sophisticated comedy of manners, and figure out the kidnapping of the studio’s biggest star by a mysterious group calling itself “The Future,” all the while fending off twin newspaper gossip columnists with a hot tip that could doom that self-same star.

This is, mind you, all in a single day. One is led to believe this day is not especially out of the ordinary for Eddie. The military-industrial complex is a walk in the park by comparison.

Mannix’s travails are the thread that weaves through Hail, Caesar!, but as much as anything else, the film is a picturesque of the day in the life of a movie studio in the early 50s, a time when Biblical epics, not superhero films, were the big studio release of the year, when actors were still under contract and could be told which movies to do and when, and when the specter of Communism hung over Tinseltown, threatening the dream factory with undue government oversight. The film meanders, from studio set to seaside homes, from musical numbers to editing rooms, from movie premieres to the unromantic offices of a notary public. It’s a whole ride, which doesn’t amount to much at the end of it. But we’re not really here for the plot, we’re here for the scene, enjoying a Hollywood that doesn’t exist now and probably didn’t really exist even then, but is fun to imagine having existed.

Hail, Caesar! is a film by Joel and Ethan Coen, and these siblings have essayed Los Angeles more than once, in Barton Fink, in The Big Lebowski, in Intolerable Cruelty and here as well. It’s easy to see why they keep coming back to the area. The Coens traffic in the absurdity of the human condition, and there are few places in the world where the absurdity of the human condition is on display as readily as LA, and of course the entertainment industry only heightens the level of ambient absurdity, until it floats above the mountains encircling the city like ozone.

Caesar! is not the best of the Coen’s Los Angeles sojourns — Lebowski is the fan favorite, Fink the critical favorite, and Intolerable Cruelty’s adherents are few but extremely partisan — but what makes this particular jaunt rewatchable are the moments with the movie’s stars, playing other stars from another era: George Clooney’s none-too-bright Baird Whitlaw discussing economics with a befuddled Stanford professor, Scarlett Johannsson’s DeeAnna Moran literally chafing to get out of a mermaid suit, Channing Tatum’s Burt Gurney tap-dancing through a nautical musical number, Alden Ehrenreich’s “game and gamy” Hobie Doyle getting his hands slapped by exasperated director Laurence Laurentz (Ralph Fiennes).

All these moments and more add up to delightful distractions, showing what cinema does best, even while sending it all up. Hail, Caesar! will make you wish you were there, because you realize, like Eddie Mannix, that it’s all ridiculous, and you don’t want to miss a single frame of it.

— JS