The December Comfort Watches, Day Seventeen: The Nightmare Before Christmas

To begin, yes, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Christmas film; “Christmas” is right there in the title. It is also, of course, a Halloween film. The film explicitly ties both of these holidays together, using the contrast between the dark, gothy Halloween and the bright, festive Christmas for dramatic effect. Nearly all the action happens in the interim between these two holidays. Why, the citizens of Halloweentown are making their misguided and spooky gifts for children right now! Don’t let anyone “either/or” you about this film. It’s a film about both, and a film for everyone who loves both holidays, as I do, and as do many other people.

To continue, this is where I remind you that back in 1993, when this film came out, Disney was so nervous about this film being tied to its family-friendly brand that the studio actually released it under its more adult Touchstone Pictures banner, presumably on the idea that if everybody hated it, then Disney could disavow it and it would not become part of the official Disney list of animated films. In fact, after Nightmare, Touchstone Pictures would not be involved with another animated project for nearly two decades, when it co-produced Gnomeo and Juliet, which, if memory serves, is not considered part of the Official Disney Canon. Nightmare sure is, however; it was officially claimed by Walt Disney Pictures as of its 2006 theatrical rerelease, and Jack and Sally and all the other citizens of Halloweentown are now deeply embedded in Disney corporate lore.

What happened? Well, one, spooky and gothy became a lot more acceptable to the mainstream (in no small part due to this film). Two, the film, which was only modestly successful in movie theaters, became a monster (no pun intended) in home video and also, importantly, in merchandising. Joy Division and Bauhaus T-shirts notwithstanding, there was at one time a real dearth of mass-produced goth product. Not for nothing does Hot Topic’s online store have an entire section devoted to the movie. You make enough money for the mouse, you get to sit at the popular kids’ table. That’s the rule. Sorry, Gnomeo and Juliet, the cool kids just aren’t wearing your merchandise.

The story of Nightmare, in a nutshell: Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon when speaking, Danny Elfman when singing) is the fellow in charge of scaring you at Halloween, and he and his fellow citizens of Halloweentown are very good at that. But like so many successful middle-aged men, Jack is having a midlife crisis and is wondering whether this is all there is. Then he literally stumbles upon Christmastown and Santa. Delighted by what he sees, Jack unilaterally, and without consultation with its actual stakeholders, decides that this year he and Halloweentown will take over Christmas and deliver toys to children worldwide. Other more cautious folks try to wave him off, notably the ragdoll Sally (Catherine O’Hara), but you know dudes; they are not to be deterred. Naturally chaos ensues and the question is whether Jack will come to his senses in time.

I have been a fan of the film from the beginning, in part because I was an early adopter of the Tim Burton aesthetic, having adored both Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, and having been impressed that he managed to take on a cultural icon like Batman without having to tone down his own weirdness in any meaningful way. But more than Burton, I was a fan of Danny Elfman. This was primarily from having been a teenager when Elfman’s band Oingo Boingo was at its heyday. The band’s “rock and roll by way of German Expressionism and Mexican Día de los Muertos” iconography, an aesthetic that Elfman continued in his (then) side career as a movie composer, made him a perfect fit for Burton’s own artistic inclinations, a conclusion underscored (heh) by the fact that Elfman’s scored nearly all of Burton’s films to date. Prior to the film coming out, and knowing nothing else about the film (or of Henry Selick, who actually directed Nightmare, a fact that often gets overlooked in the plastering of Burton’s name all over the thing), I knew I wanted to see it.

I was not disappointed when I finally laid eyes on the completed film. The stop-motion animation was beautiful, having that otherworldy and airless feel that stop motion often does. Of all animation film styles, stop-motion is the one to me that leans the most into the Uncanny Valley, and the vague sense that something here is not quite right. This is a feeling that meshes perfectly with the film’s Halloweentown setting, where the horrific is pedestrian and the cheerful alien and strange.

And then there are Elfman’s songs, which, aside from being the closest thing we’ll likely get to Weill/Brecht compositions in an animated film, carry so much of the story content of the film that I would argue The Nightmare Before Christmas is much more like an operetta than it is a traditional film or stage musical, and certainly more than any Disney animated film before or since. With a Disney film, you are aware that you are getting certain tropes of songs (the Disney “I Want” song is so prevalent you can find entire playlists of them on YouTube). Outside of those tropes, you’re only questionably going to be able to follow the plot of the film through the songs alone. With Nightmare, you can get 90% of the story of the film from the songs — so much so that the screenplay to the film (by Caroline Thompson, another Burton stalwart, and an excellent screenwriter generally) feels pedestrian and anemic by comparison. All the story action of the film is in the songs — this film can’t exist without them.

The film is beautiful to look at and beautiful to listen to, and I suspect that, like so many groundbreaking films, the people who grew up with it just existing as part of their cultural menu don’t understand how unmitigatedly weird it was back in the day — Disney waved it off of their mainstream animated shingle for a reason! They were actually scared it would damage the brand! — and how unusual something like this was from a major studio. In the time since, not only have many stop-motion films (and CGI films made to look like stop motion) been released, there’s even a couple of animation studios specializing in them, Aardman and Laika most specifically. Burton himself released a couple more, and Selick was nominated for an Oscar for one of his (Coraline, based on Neil Gaiman’s novella). It wasn’t only goth that Nightmare brought into the mainstream.

Every once in a while I see people hope that there will be a sequel to this film one day. It seems unlikely to me. None of the brain trust involved with the film seem to want to do it, and Disney doesn’t need to make another one. The film is now so tied to Halloween (and Christmas!) that, unlike, say, Cars 2 & 3, it’s not necessary to put out another installment to keep the characters and merchandise top of mind — and indeed a substandard sequel would damage the brand. I’m all right with Disney’s cold-blooded corporate calculus here because the film, as it is, doesn’t need a sequel or continuation. It is exactly what it needs to be as it is, a self-contained gothy little gem, wonderful to visit annually, like Halloween or Christmas itself.

When something is perfect, you don’t need more. When something is perfect, “once again” is enough.

— JS