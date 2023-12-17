Thoughts On Godzilla Minus One

NOTE: Some spoilers.

Previous to seeing Godzilla Minus One last week, the only Godzilla movies I had seen consisted of the 2014 version, Godzilla, the 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong from 2021. So my idea of Godzilla as an entity was this very specific version of Godzilla from this somewhat loosely connected trilogy (not technically a trilogy if you count Kong: Skull Island as part of the lineup).

This version of Godzilla was something more than the monster that meets the eye. Though he was a destructive force that caused huge amounts of damage and countless causalities, the movies framed it as not really his fault, as he is just fighting the even worse big-bad-monsters that are the true antagonists. Godzilla, strangely enough, is sort of a protector of Earth and humans, despite knocking down a lot of buildings and probably squishing some people here and there. He is a sympathetic monster, and you can’t help but feel bad for him when he gets hurt, be it from humans trying to destroy him, to other monsters trying to take away his crown as the king.

These movies also take place in present day, or at least the present day of when they came out. They also occur largely in the US, so it’s a modern day US military response to Godzilla and all the other monsters. Lots of huge scale operations through the military and secret government organizations. This is all vastly different than Godzilla Minus One.

The newest iteration of Godzilla takes place right after the end of World War II, in Japan. Our main character, Kōichi Shikishima, is a kamikaze pilot who did not complete his mission, and returns to Tokyo, which is in shambles from the firebombing. Alone and traumatized, Kōichi tries to figure out where to go from here. It isn’t long after returning to Tokyo that he meets a girl named Noriko, and the child she is caring for named Akiko. They start to live together and care for the orphaned baby.

These scenes of Kōichi and Noriko working to survive in dark times are quite emotional. Seeing them struggle, persevere, and overcome everything was powerful stuff. Kōichi’s battle with survivor’s guilt and PTSD is poignant, and made all that much more dramatic by Kamiki Ryunosuke’s stellar performance. His display of raw emotion, distress, and trauma is almost haunting.

So how does Godzilla work into this post-war story of a makeshift family of survivors?

Well, in this version, he truly is a monster. There is no greater purpose of Godzilla. He is not fighting an alien dragon in a strangely noble fight for humanity. He is a destroyer. He is a cold-blooded, catastrophic force that seemingly only exists to cause horrendous amounts of destruction and death. There is no clear reason why Godzilla is attacking, he just sees a ship, he fucks it up, and he likes it that way. There is no reason to feel anything for Godzilla other than terror of what he is capable of.

In the recent American versions, you want Godzilla to win the fight, whether it be against the MUTOs, King Ghidorah, or against death itself, you end up rooting for him. In Godzilla Minus One, you want him dead. You want to see him demolished by humans the way he demolishes their cities. He is more like a natural disaster than a character. A natural disaster capable of wiping out hundreds of thousands of people and leveling entire cities in a matter of minutes.

In the American versions, all the scenes of explosions, buildings collapsing, tsunamis, it was all pretty awesome. It looked so cool and the damage to the city and the people in them seemed inconsequential. In Godzilla Minus One, the destruction and loss of human life was devastating. It was like watching a tragedy unfold; everyone in the collapsing cities completely helpless to stop the calamity that befell them. It was sad. It felt hopeless.

But in the face of the hopelessness and loss, we are told that even though the government is trying to keep Godzilla under wraps from the nation, a group of private citizens largely consisting of ex-military members has developed a plan to stop Godzilla. So ensues the dramatic climax of executing their plan to kill the beast. Of course, it doesn’t work as well as they were hoping, as Godzilla tends to be an unrelenting, unyielding, and truly unstoppable force. It is then that our hero fulfills his honor-bound duty of sacrificing himself by piloting a plane armed with a bomb directly inside Godzilla’s maw, and blowing his fucking head up.

Or, so we think, until we realize he ejected from the plane at the last moment. The threat known as Godzilla has been subdued, and all’s well that ends well.

I really loved this movie. I love the idea that a monster can be a monster without there being something more to it. Sometimes bad things happen, and there is no deeper meaning to it. It is a movie not just about Godzilla, but about war, and how to rebuild after it. It’s about putting your societal notions of honor aside for the things in your life that truly matter, and learning to live when all you feel like you should do is die. It’s about moving on, making peace with your past, and working to ensure a better future for yourself and the people you hold dear.

Though I wouldn’t call this a tear-jerker I would say that it was profoundly emotional and somewhat heart-wrenching. It felt impactful, and I actually enjoyed the serious, emotional tone of the film.

I thought the performances were amazing, the soundtrack was great, the special effects were awesome, the pacing was good, and it was just a really great film all around. I definitely recommend it, even if creature features or monster movies aren’t your usual thing.

