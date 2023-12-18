The December Comfort Watches, Day Eighteen: Die Hard

I mean, yes, obviously I was going to do Die Hard.

Because we must obey the ancient forms and customs, here I will nod toward the perennial “Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie” debate, which for 99% of people is in jest because it’s fun to argue about silly and inconsequential things, and for 1% of people is a desperately important argument because, well, some people just miss social clues. Personally, I think the question of whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie was definitively answered once Hans Gruber Advent Calendars became available at Wal-Mart. But in a larger sense, Die Hard is a Christmas movie because enough people want it to be. Look, if Donald Duck can become an avatar of Christmas in Sweden, then Bruce Willis shuffling through a skyscraper’s HVAC system can become a symbol of the yuletide holidays here in the US. I mean, heck, it’s even an official Christmas tree ornament.

For those who have been off-planet for the last 35 years, Die Hard’s story is thus: NYPD cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) has come to LA to visit his kids and estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), and stops by his wife’s company Christmas party at the still-being-constructed Nakatomi Plaza, which, in a fun bit of self-reference, was the corporate headquarters of 20th Century Fox, the studio making the film. Thus McClane is there when a cadre of bad guys show up, take over the building and hold the Nakatomi employees, including his wife, hostage. Everyone thinks the takeover is a terrorist act, but Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman, famously his first feature film appearance) in fact has other plans. It falls on McClane, conveniently out of the room when the takeover happened, to thwart the nefariousness.

I think people sometimes forget how completely Die Hard changed the DNA of action films, for better or worse. After Die Hard came — and still come! — a bunch of films whose elevator pitch was “Die Hard on/in a [large conveyance/object capable of containing humans]. Wheresoever a lone, unexpected crusader could slowly pick off a motley crew of bad dudes headed up by a quirky, charismatic leader, so there was a film. Under Siege! Passenger 57! Cliffhanger! Olympus Has Fallen and/or White House Down! I mean, hell, Dwayne The Rock Johnson even did “Die Hard in a skyscraper” with Skyscraper, although admittedly he did set the skyscraper on fire first (note well, however, that the Keanu Reeves smash Speed is not “Die Hard on a bus.” Only one bad guy there, folks. You gotta obey the forms). And of course, there were four — count them! Four! — Die Hard sequels, all with diminishing returns, and none of them considered Christmas films, not even Die Hard 2, which also takes place at Christmas.

What do these films lack that Die Hard had? To begin, they didn’t get there first. Die Hard is not the first film ever to do “lone dude takes down many bad guys,” obviously; the film even references High Noon, one of the classics of that sub-genre. The innovation was locking down the action to a very limited area, and having the protagonist be in the wrong place at the wrong time and with (at least initially) limited options to save the day. 20th Century Fox, at least, knew that was the angle; the original movie posters told you that in a skyscraper of terrorists, an off-duty cop was hiding, alone and tired. And so he was, and in doing so changed a lot of the rules of action films.

The second thing the other films did not have were both Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, and both of them at that particular moment in their careers. Attend: in 1988, Bruce Willis was primarily known as a television star and fast-talking funny guy; his two previous films, Blind Date and Sunset, which leaned into this funny guy persona, did not set the world on fire. If Willis was going to have a film career post-Moonlighting, he was going to have to change the script. Die Hard gave him that opportunity: It let him do the things he was good at — the fast talking, the “everydude” persona — and gave him a new and wholly different arena to do it in.

I need to emphasize to the later generations: Bruce Willis was not an action star. 80s action stars were musclebound chunks who oiled their biceps as often as they oiled their guns. And here was Willis in Die Hard, wiry, grimy and with thinning hair, absolutely getting the shit kicked out of him again and again by the bad guys. McClean actually took damage (within the confines of a Hollywood movie, to be clear) and looked like — and knew! — he was entirely out of his depth. He wasn’t stupid and his experience as a cop came in handy, but at every step of the way he was outgunned and outclassed. What kept McClane alive was desperate improvisation. 1988 Bruce Willis could sell that in his character.

And then there was Rickman. No one was expecting Alan Rickman. Even Alan Rickman wasn’t expecting Alan Rickman: the story is Rickman had been in LA for less than a week when the Hans Gruber role came up, and he nearly passed on it because he didn’t want to be typecast as a villain. Fortunately for all of us, his agents prevailed on him. Hans Gruber is one of the great cinematic villains of all time, and it is all down to Rickman’s performance and the fact that since he was an absolute unknown, no one knew what was going to happen with the character. And what happened was… well. You wouldn’t have known it was Rickman’s first film role. He owns the screen from the moment he appears on it. There is great potential in the Hans Gruber role for utter ham, and Rickman never once indulges in it. Goes right up to it, yes. But never cuts off a slice. That’s acting.

You need Gruber and McClane opposing either other — the sophisticate and the schlub, the master planner who leaves nothing to chance, and the guy who has to keep taking chances because if he doesn’t, he’s dead. And you need Rickman and Willis embodying those characters. Without these two actors, it doesn’t work. Or more accurately, it would have worked just fine, but not at the stratospheric levels it did. Without Rickman and Willis, we would not have had decades of “Die Hard on [X].” As an action star, Willis never again had another antagonist as compelling as Rickman. Rickman would play bad guys several more times in his career — his worries about typecasting were not unfounded but fortunately eventually overcome — but he never had an opponent better than Willis. The pairing was lightning in a bottle, or at least, explosions in a skyscraper.

(But let’s not forget the supporting cast! Bonnie Bedelia taking a thankless role as the besieged wife and making something of it! Reginald VelJohnson taking an entirely different thankless role and becoming a sidekick through a police radio! The absolutely perfectly cast William Atherton as the newscaster you love to hate, so delightfully venal in the role that they dragged him back for the sequel (he gets tased!)! The many terrorists, who are there to be McClane’s bullet sponges, still get a moment to pop first, whether it’s Al Leong pilfering a snack or Clarence Gilyard Jr. being delighted the cops have brought a recreational vehicle to the party. Even Hart Bochner, as the cocaine sleaze Ellis, gets a graceful character moment when he tells Gruber that McClane is his guest at the party. This sort of character work, by the actors, and by screenwriters Jeb Stuart and Steven E. deSouza, is yet another reason why the film is so fondly considered — it remembers you still have to care about people on the screen even if they are not the stars.)

Despite all the clones of the film, there will never be another Die Hard. We know the formula now, and, for differing reasons at the moment, neither Willis nor Rickman are here for us to delight in their rivalry. That we got this one at all is kind of a happy accident, a confluence of moments and actors and characters that can’t be repeated, no matter how much anyone tries. Die Hard’s existence, is, not to put too fine a point on it, a gift. Which is why, if any other reason were needed, Die Hard is a Christmas movie after all.

— JS