New Music: The Stars Are Brightly Shining

Posted on December 19, 2023

It’s not precisely new music, if I’m being honest: I’ve made a very loose adaptation of “O Holy Night,” playing around with the chords and structure more than a little. The result is, I hope, a soothing and somewhat seasonal instrumental composition. Enjoy, and happy holidays.

— JS

  1. This was delightfully wintery but it doesn’t feel exactly Christmas-y? Not “cheery” but more of a deep joy.

    I love it.

  2. This reminds me both of the sorts of things one hears on Music from the Hearts of Space and , in sort of a rhythmically augmented way, the Brahms Intermezzo Op. 118 Number 2.

