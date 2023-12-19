New Music: The Stars Are Brightly Shining
Posted on December 19, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
It’s not precisely new music, if I’m being honest: I’ve made a very loose adaptation of “O Holy Night,” playing around with the chords and structure more than a little. The result is, I hope, a soothing and somewhat seasonal instrumental composition. Enjoy, and happy holidays.
— JS
This was delightfully wintery but it doesn’t feel exactly Christmas-y? Not “cheery” but more of a deep joy.
I love it.
This reminds me both of the sorts of things one hears on Music from the Hearts of Space and , in sort of a rhythmically augmented way, the Brahms Intermezzo Op. 118 Number 2.