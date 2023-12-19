The December Comfort Watches, Day Nineteen: Hidden Figures
I’m a science fiction writer, I’ve written a book on astronomy and I have had over the years both a personal and professional interest in crewed space exploration, so it’s reasonable to say that my general knowledge of the “space race” of the 1950s and 60s is wider than that of most folks. And yet, when I sat myself in a theater seat to watch Hidden Figures, I knew near next to nothing about the subjects of its story. I knew, vaguely, that before machines of silicon, plastic and metal, humans did all the math for space flights out of their brains, and that women with an aptitude for that field were often employed as “computers,” doing the grunt work of science. But what that really meant, and who those women might be, was an unknown to me. History, as taught in school, is about choices made. When I was a kid, this story was not one of the choices made.
This can be, I will note, one of the great advantages of film. Hollywood is always looking for stories, and while it is not afraid of recycling the same ones over and over and over, it still from time to time unearths one that is new, or at least new to a general audience. Some of those stories come from history, recent or otherwise. And while one must always take the history that Hollywood provides with a massive grain of salt (including this one; the general arc of Hidden Figures’ story is true, but specific incidences are pumped up and rearranged for dramatic purposes, and certain characters outside of the three main roles are made up out of whole cloth), it nevertheless has the effect of saying: This is a thing that happened, you didn’t know, and we, in our fashion, are telling you about it.
What I didn’t know this time focuses on the story of three Black women, Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), who work at the Langley Research Center in Virginia in the early sixties. They’re “computers,” and they plug away at math, mostly without knowing how the equations they’re working on will be applied. That’s on a need-to-know basis, and in the American South of 1961, Black women in their own segregated department do not need to know.
But none of these three women are incapable or stupid, in work or in life, and the film gives them crises to overcome. Dorothy Vaughan sees an early model IBM being installed in the office, sees the writing on the wall for human “computers,” including her own group of Black women, and decides that if she and her crew can’t beat the IBM, they will at least program it. Mary Jackson, assigned to a group that is trying to create the heat shield that will keep the astronauts from frying up on re-entry, needs to take additional physics classes. This is a problem, as being a woman in the 60s, it’s not usual for someone like her to be in these classes, and, being a Black person in the American South in the 60s, the classes are taking place in a school she’s not allowed to enter.
As for Katherine Johnson, she’s assigned directly to the Space Task Group, which aims to put American astronauts into orbit. Her arrival is not without incident; she’s belittled by her new co-workers, who won’t let her have coffee out of the general cistern (she is made to use a crappier percolator) or give her credit for the work she’s doing. Dragging them all into recognition of her value takes time, a supervisor (Kevin Costner) who seems irritated that systemic racism is getting in the way of the math he needs to get John Glenn onto a rocket, and at least one dramatic monologue about restrooms and pearls.
That monologue is an interesting thing from a storytelling point of view. This film is meant to be inspiring, in that it shows our three protagonists succeeding despite the fact that, as Black women, the systemic barriers to their success are not just significant, they are all but insurmountable. The film also knows that in order to be financially successful, it needs to be seen by white people, and if the last several years of American life have taught us anything, it’s that lots of white people in America these days really don’t like to acknowledge that systemic racism and sexism is still a thing.
The balancing act of acknowledging systems of oppression without triggering those who continue to benefit from them is real, and Hidden Figures does a very fine job of it. This is why, in addition to getting three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, the film also was a major hit, grossing $170 million in the US (and $235 million worldwide), off a reported $25 million budget. It was one of the most profitable films of 2016.
Hidden Figures is at its heart a feel-good movie, and it does feel good to watch Johnson, Vaughan and Jackson do their thing and be, within the confines of the film at least, ultimately rewarded for it. Each does their thing in their own way and in their own style. Vaughan is calm and implacable, Jackson is fire and feistiness, and Johnson is all in her head, until and unless she is forced out of it. Underneath all of that is rage, but it comes out sparingly, because, well, Black women in the American South in the 60s. Henson, Spencer and Monáe understand their characters and nail their marks; the rewatchability of the film rests heavily on their performances, and the enjoyment we get from seeing them do their thing.
Also, and not actually as an aside: The space race and astronauts! I’m apparently a sucker for these films — Apollo 13, while not in this series, is high up on my “watch if it happens to be on” list — because I love space, I think astronauts are cool, and I like to watch competent people be competent, with rockets as an added bonus. Watching Johnson pick up a piece of chalk and tell a room full of generals and scientists exactly where a space capsule is going to land is my kind of catnip. I can watch it over and over (and, well, have).
What Hidden Figures does for me is expand my understanding of who was competent during the space race, and how. And as a result, I have new people to admire, for who they were and for the work they did. As I said before, you can’t treat Hollywood history as a real thing. But you can credit Hollywood for finding a real thing, making a story about it, and bringing it to your attention. Then you can go find the actual truth of the story, so much as existing history can tell it. You’ll often find it’s just as interesting, and sometimes even more so.
Another great choice. I keep watching this one too.
I had the great honor of meeting and chatting with Mary Jackson, briefly, during an event at JPL in 1984, shortly before she retired. I knew only a little about her before I was introduced, but her great warmth, driven and uplifting attitude, the incredible savvy with which she spoke, and the bemused twinkle-with-fire-behind-it in her eyes (so like my own mom) immediately captivated me. I did my best to find out more about her—difficult at the time—and realized I’d chanced onto meeting one of the signal greats of the early space program.
The release of this movie was a special thing to me, finally vindicating and bringing to visibility the work and the people that did so much to enable the US space program that had remained invisible for so long. I brought several groups of people to the theater to see it during its run, and all were amazed and delighted to learn about and honor the contributions made by so many that were swept behind the curtains, out of sight. …For all the wrong and foolish reasons.
Bravo for putting this one on your list! I think I’ll watch it again today! I always lifts my spirits.
Thanks for this fun reminder and commentary about the film! Obviously the Whatever Blog Style Guide can be whatever (ha) you like, but was leaving “black” lowercase a deliberate style choice? If not, you might consider capitalizing…
I have a comment that is not about “Hidden Figures”, which I agree is a truly excellent film, but about your remark praising “Apollo 13”.
THAT is a film that ranks very near the top of my personal ratings, partially as a great film but mostly because my life was connected to that event. As a very young engineer, I worked on the Apollo program, which was a task that I had dreamed of since grade school, having grown up reading science fiction.
I have vivid memories of many, many engineers working through the night, looking at data and running “what if” calculations after the problem was recognized. I won’t claim that the successful return of the crew produced exactly the same high as the Apollo 11 landing had done, but it came very close.
One thing that impressed me about the “Apollo 13” film was that I only spotted 3 technical errors, and I strongly believe that one of those (the visible exhaust of the S-IVB engine at stage separation) was intentional, because the real image would have looked fake to 99% of the film audience. (A hydrogen/oxygen flame is invisible, and the actual stage separation looks almost magical.)
The film is based on a book by the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly, who researched and interviewed several of the Black computers – it’s really worth a read for a more historical analysis than the film can offer. It’s actually worth reading just for the intro where she talks about growing up around NASA and how she ended up writing the book, as it’s beautifully written.
Excellent review/recap of a terrific movie. Thanks,
You keep picking them. I loved this film for a zillion reasons. Among the many reasons were the costumes (I love to sew). The designer, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus, didn’t get an Oscar nomination, but did get other awards for her subtly beautiful and appropriate costumes. Those costumes led to a racial controversy when Simplicity Patterns released a home sewing pattern of some of the designs. In an insensitive and tone deaf move Simplicity showed the costumes modeled by a white model, causing an immediate, well deserved internet storm. They never acknowledged the mistake, and never apologized.
As someone who works in the history field this is my new favorite quote: “Then you can go find the actual truth of the story, so much as existing history can tell it.” Thanks for the Christmas present. And happy holidays.
I worked at NASA Langley Research Center for a while in the late 70s. Even then it was difficult to use computers: programs punched out in cards, few terminals for multiple users, (human) printer queues, and so on. But that’s not what I am writing about here.
I was “given” two “computers” to retrain. NASA didn’t want to lay off these women so it needed something for them to do. I tried to train one in educating the public (NASA always wanted public approval). I tried to train the other for coding. Neither training went well. These women were too old and too specialized to move easily into another career track. But they did their jobs adequately. (BTW, coding meant entering programs onto coding sheets back then.)
On the subject of astronaut films, what’s your take on “The Right Stuff”?