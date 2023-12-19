The December Comfort Watches, Day Nineteen: Hidden Figures

I’m a science fiction writer, I’ve written a book on astronomy and I have had over the years both a personal and professional interest in crewed space exploration, so it’s reasonable to say that my general knowledge of the “space race” of the 1950s and 60s is wider than that of most folks. And yet, when I sat myself in a theater seat to watch Hidden Figures, I knew near next to nothing about the subjects of its story. I knew, vaguely, that before machines of silicon, plastic and metal, humans did all the math for space flights out of their brains, and that women with an aptitude for that field were often employed as “computers,” doing the grunt work of science. But what that really meant, and who those women might be, was an unknown to me. History, as taught in school, is about choices made. When I was a kid, this story was not one of the choices made.

This can be, I will note, one of the great advantages of film. Hollywood is always looking for stories, and while it is not afraid of recycling the same ones over and over and over, it still from time to time unearths one that is new, or at least new to a general audience. Some of those stories come from history, recent or otherwise. And while one must always take the history that Hollywood provides with a massive grain of salt (including this one; the general arc of Hidden Figures’ story is true, but specific incidences are pumped up and rearranged for dramatic purposes, and certain characters outside of the three main roles are made up out of whole cloth), it nevertheless has the effect of saying: This is a thing that happened, you didn’t know, and we, in our fashion, are telling you about it.

What I didn’t know this time focuses on the story of three Black women, Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), who work at the Langley Research Center in Virginia in the early sixties. They’re “computers,” and they plug away at math, mostly without knowing how the equations they’re working on will be applied. That’s on a need-to-know basis, and in the American South of 1961, Black women in their own segregated department do not need to know.

But none of these three women are incapable or stupid, in work or in life, and the film gives them crises to overcome. Dorothy Vaughan sees an early model IBM being installed in the office, sees the writing on the wall for human “computers,” including her own group of Black women, and decides that if she and her crew can’t beat the IBM, they will at least program it. Mary Jackson, assigned to a group that is trying to create the heat shield that will keep the astronauts from frying up on re-entry, needs to take additional physics classes. This is a problem, as being a woman in the 60s, it’s not usual for someone like her to be in these classes, and, being a Black person in the American South in the 60s, the classes are taking place in a school she’s not allowed to enter.

As for Katherine Johnson, she’s assigned directly to the Space Task Group, which aims to put American astronauts into orbit. Her arrival is not without incident; she’s belittled by her new co-workers, who won’t let her have coffee out of the general cistern (she is made to use a crappier percolator) or give her credit for the work she’s doing. Dragging them all into recognition of her value takes time, a supervisor (Kevin Costner) who seems irritated that systemic racism is getting in the way of the math he needs to get John Glenn onto a rocket, and at least one dramatic monologue about restrooms and pearls.

That monologue is an interesting thing from a storytelling point of view. This film is meant to be inspiring, in that it shows our three protagonists succeeding despite the fact that, as Black women, the systemic barriers to their success are not just significant, they are all but insurmountable. The film also knows that in order to be financially successful, it needs to be seen by white people, and if the last several years of American life have taught us anything, it’s that lots of white people in America these days really don’t like to acknowledge that systemic racism and sexism is still a thing.

The balancing act of acknowledging systems of oppression without triggering those who continue to benefit from them is real, and Hidden Figures does a very fine job of it. This is why, in addition to getting three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, the film also was a major hit, grossing $170 million in the US (and $235 million worldwide), off a reported $25 million budget. It was one of the most profitable films of 2016.

Hidden Figures is at its heart a feel-good movie, and it does feel good to watch Johnson, Vaughan and Jackson do their thing and be, within the confines of the film at least, ultimately rewarded for it. Each does their thing in their own way and in their own style. Vaughan is calm and implacable, Jackson is fire and feistiness, and Johnson is all in her head, until and unless she is forced out of it. Underneath all of that is rage, but it comes out sparingly, because, well, Black women in the American South in the 60s. Henson, Spencer and Monáe understand their characters and nail their marks; the rewatchability of the film rests heavily on their performances, and the enjoyment we get from seeing them do their thing.

Also, and not actually as an aside: The space race and astronauts! I’m apparently a sucker for these films — Apollo 13, while not in this series, is high up on my “watch if it happens to be on” list — because I love space, I think astronauts are cool, and I like to watch competent people be competent, with rockets as an added bonus. Watching Johnson pick up a piece of chalk and tell a room full of generals and scientists exactly where a space capsule is going to land is my kind of catnip. I can watch it over and over (and, well, have).

What Hidden Figures does for me is expand my understanding of who was competent during the space race, and how. And as a result, I have new people to admire, for who they were and for the work they did. As I said before, you can’t treat Hollywood history as a real thing. But you can credit Hollywood for finding a real thing, making a story about it, and bringing it to your attention. Then you can go find the actual truth of the story, so much as existing history can tell it. You’ll often find it’s just as interesting, and sometimes even more so.

