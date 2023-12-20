The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty: Addams Family Values

The Addams Family started off as a series of macabre cartoons by New Yorker cartoonist Charles Addams and have to date spawned several television series and events, both live action and animated, two separate series of movies, one live action and the other animated, plus a Broadway musical and one very popular recent spinoff on Netflix that puts the teenage Wednesday Addams into a deeply CW-like universe.

But of all these iterations, none is more iconic than the two Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films from the early 1990s, starring Anjelica Houston and Raul Julia as Morticia and Gomez Addams. And of those two films, the one that has had staying power in the hearts and minds of fans is the second, 1993’s Addams Family Values. This is an odd state of affairs, to be sure, because the first film was a huge hit at the box office and the second film was rather less: it earned about half of the first. How is it that thirty years on, it’s the sequel that is more beloved by goths, and the goths at heart?

Well, for one, it has a better story and screenwriting. The first film — which wasn’t bad, to be clear! — was less about the somewhat nonsensical framing story involving a confidence scam, than it was a series of vignettes showing how ooky and kooky the Addams family was. The original film had script issues, and among other people, humorist and playwright Paul Rudnick was brought in to give a polish to the proceedings. Rudnick’s contributions nailed the vibe, and when the sequel came around he was given leave to write the whole thing. As a result the story — about another confidence scam! This one far more coherent! — tracks all the way through, and the dialogue is off-the-charts funny the whole time.

Two, it’s less overtly about the ookiness and kookiness of the family and more about the family dynamic itself: The over-the-top, overtly-naughty-but-actually-really-wholesome love Gomez and Morticia have for each other, the dynamic of the children Wednesday and Pugsley (Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman) being disrupted when the new baby, Pubert, shows up, the existential loneliness of Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) making him a prime target for a carnivorous black widow named Debbie (Joan Cusack), whose entrance on the scene threatens not only Fester’s life, but the lives of the entire clan.

All of this, as it turns out, really resonates with the sort of gothy misfit who would gravitate toward the Addams Family aesthetic in the first place. In a world of dysfunction, here is a family that works, unconcerned about the opprobium of others, because there’s love in it: the spouses for each other, the parents for their children, the children for their elders, and all of the Addamses for everyone they have claimed as found family, from Lurch and Thing to all the hangers-on who populate their lives. They would even have love for Debbie, were she not so resolute in trying to murder them all.

(Note I am carefully eliding the love of siblings for each other, because Wednesday and Pugsley spend a not inconsiderable amount of time in this film trying to murder the infant Pubert, leading Gomez to ask them why they hate the baby. Pugsley replies they don’t hate him, they just want to play with him, to which Wednesday adds “Especially his head.” But even then, it eventually comes to pass that sibling love comes through.)

Speaking of Wednesday, Three, the filmmakers saw what a sensation young Christina Ricci was in the first film and decided to give her character a subplot of her own, in which Morticia and Gomez are duped into shipping Wednesday and Pugsley to the sort of summer camp that is like a tween Bohemian Grove, run by the Grangers (Peter MacNichol and Christine Baranski), whose huggy earthy-crunchiness just barely masks a socially striving authoritarian streak. Will Wednesday have her revenge against all who oppose her? Oh, yes, she will. Watching Christina Ricci own this part at the tender age of 12 is a positive delight; she set the tone for stonefaced women troublemakers that still has yet to be topped. She smiles exactly three times in the film. They’re all terrifying, in different ways.

Which is not to say that this is purely the Christina Ricci show. Huston and Julia are canonical as Morticia and Gomez. Julia’s Gomez is rather more suave than Gomezs before or sense, and Julia’s ability to balance the character’s sophisticated side with the various bits of physical comedy required of him is unmatched. As for Huston’s Morticia, well, she knows she’s a main character in the play of life; no matter where she goes in the world, the lighting on her face is perfect. And as the serial killer Debbie, Joan Cusack, who is never not great, has never been better. Debbie’s tell-all could have been entitled The Devil Wore Taffeta, and Cusack sells it for every penny it’s worth.

I love the vibe and the acting in Addams Family Values, but what keeps me coming back is Paul Rudnick’s script and dialogue. Rudnick understands the Addams family better than anyone else save Charles Addams himself; he understands that they live in an extremely small and fragile bottle universe where (offscreen) manslaughter and mayhem are family-friendly punchlines, not a descent into terror. It’s very easy to fall off the tightrope of this sort of humor, where on one side it has no bite and the macabre is just window dressing, and on the other side, it’s not funny and is more than a little unsettling. Rudnick doesn’t just walk the tightrope. He dances on it, and in at least a couple of places, he does a backflip.

— JS