The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty One: A Knight’s Tale
Posted on December 21, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
One of the things I absolutely adore about A Knight’s Tale is that it makes no pretense at historical accuracy anywhere within its length. Notionally the film takes place in 14th Century Europe, but the film’s opening credit sequence has a jousting tournament crowd stomping along to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” while they’re waiting between jousts. Note that it’s not just the song on the soundtrack; the crowd, from filthy peasants to less-filthy-but-still-pretty-grimy nobles, are pounding everything from railings to chest plates, keeping the beat as Freddie Mercury bellows about them having mud on their face. In A Knight’s Tale’s universe, the 14th century has 20th century arena anthems, and no one seems to think anything about it.
This sort of ahistory may or may not cause purists to throw their hands up in exasperation, but, look. From the first thump thump clap, writer and director Brian Helgeland is playing fair with you. He’s letting you know from the outset that this film is a fable, not a documentary. If you’re still insisting on historical accuracy by the end of the opening credit sequence, well, that’s on you, friend. You were told. You can’t say you didn’t know.
(With that said, here’s an essay by medieval cultures professor Michael Livingston expressing delight with the film, declaring it “The Best Medieval Film (No Really),” so, yeah. Historical accuracy? It’s negotiable.)
Helgeland is not accurate with history here, but he’s enjoying the hell out of pilfering it, grabbing bits and pieces from all over the period of time generally understood as “Medieval Europe” and snapping them together like LEGO from different sets to build his story. And his story is of William Thatcher (Heath Ledger), a poor, likeable and ambitious young man, currently working as a squire for an old knight who, as the film begins, has expired, rather inconveniently at a jousting tournament he’s expected to ride at. William, hungry in more than one sense of the term, proposes to fellow squires Roland (Mark Addy) and Wat (Alan Tudyk) to don the now-former knight’s armor and ride in the tournament. Yes, if he’s caught there will be hell to pay, but if he doesn’t then there will be nothing to eat.
This is all fine and well to do once, but when William proposes that they continue the knightly charade at future tournaments, they run into a problem: To fight, William will have to prove his chivalric bona fides through written “letters of patent” that declare him to be a knight. Our three squires have neither the knowledge, nor the skill, to pull something like that off. Fortunately for them, into the frame walks Geoffrey Chaucer (Paul Bettany), naked as the day he was born and as desperate as he is bare-bottomed. He proposes a deal: they give him clothes and food, and he will give them forged but absolutely real-looking Letters of Patent. For the price of a pot of porridge and a coat that would have looked at home on 1973 David Bowie, William Thatcher becomes Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein, from Guilderland.
Here is where I mean that Helgeland is snapping together historical bricks like LEGO: Ulrich von Lichtenstein did exist in our world, about a century before the timeframe of this movie. He was a knight, but also a writer and a poet, who wrote a famous tome, Frauendienst, in which, among other things, Ulrich wandered from jousting tournament to jousting tournament, taking on all comers to win the admiration of a lady. William Thacker would not have known this, but Chaucer, both the historical figure and the naked dude in this movie, would have. In naming William Ulrich, Chaucer was telling him his story, although neither William, nor anyone in the audience who was not a medieval studies major, knew that yet.
(The part where Ulrich was from Guilderland, however, is complete bullshit; he was from Styria. Hey! Freddie Mercury warned you!)
(And yes, I know that Chaucer has a section of The Canterbury Tales called “A Knight’s Tale.” It wouldn’t have been written yet when things are happening here.)
Patents forged, we’re off to the jousts, where William/Ulrich will meet a woman to admire, Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon), an antagonist to hate in Count Adhemar (Rufus Sewell), a new member of the crew in Kate the armorer (Laura Fraser) and a friend in Sir Thomas Coville (James Purefoy), who has a role to play at William’s lowest point. In the meanwhile there’s jousting, dancing, emoting and lots and lots of arena rock, because that’s how Brian Helgeland do, and you aren’t going to convince him otherwise. It’s all nonsense and cheese, and it works because everyone knows what it is and what it’s doing. A Knight’s Tale is about faking it until you are making it, and the film is doing exactly the same thing, blustering through everything until at the end you have to acknowledge that you are, indeed, entertained.
Aside from everything else this film is, it’s also a film that was my first introduction to a whole bunch of actors who I would then see over and over again for the next couple of decades. To highlight but three: Health Ledger had already been in The Patriot and 10 Things I Hate About You, but this was his first true lead role, and the one that made it clear that he was going to be a star. Alan Tudyk is generally better associated with science fiction roles and with being Disney Animation’s lucky charm (he’s had roles of varying sizes in all their animated films since Wreck-It Ralph), but I will always have a place for his sweetly feral performance here. As for Paul Bettany, he is first and always Geoffrey Chaucer in my mind, no matter what else he does. Infrequently does one see a verified member of The Western Canon of Literature being a hype man for an imposter knight, and never does one see it done so well. Bettany is a scene stealer, and he knows it, and he wants you to know it too.
A Knight’s Tale is a fantasy, not the kind with dragons, but the kind where a peasant, pure at heart and strong of arm, can change his stars. And not just his, but those of all those who stand with him. In any era, real or imagined, that’s a tale that’s hard to resist. With or without Freddie Mercury.
— JS
Chaucer naked? Methinks that is so wrong…
Absolutely one of my comfort watches. Something you maybe need to be English to get in your gut. When London crowd are chanting Guilderland! Guilderland! it’s just a hairs breadth from Ingerland! Ingerland! as the national team ( with apologies to any Scots, Welsh … ) once more tempts us to hope for glory
I absolutely watch this movie at least twice a decade
This a fun movie. I saw it in the theater on what, up to that point, was a rough day for me. I needed some strong escapism, and it came through in spades.
Totally agree with all you said. Thanks for reminding me of it.
This is one of my all-time favorite movies, not least because my husband and I, in our late 20s at the time, saw it on opening night with what proved to be an entire theatre full of tween and teenage girls.
All was well until a cleaned-up Heath Ledger rode over the hill, and a positive breathy titter ran through the audience, reducing my husband and I to silent convulsions of laughter. It was AMAZING. :D
Every time I watch this, I cry during the scene where William is in the stocks, surrounded by his friends, and Prince Edward reveals himself, explaining that:
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
“….my personal historians have found that he [William] is descended from an ancient royal line. This is my word, and as such is beyond contestation.”
How James Purefoy carries that scene off, is beyond me. But by the time it’s finished, I’m bawling.
Oh my goodness thank you SO much for doing these reviews. I came down with covid JUST in time for the holidays and I’ve SO needed some new recommends for distracting comfort movies. You have done a great public service and should probably be knighted. Just to continue the delightful historical accuracy theme here.
I still remember one historian’s comment I read once that pointed out the London skyline in the movie apparently got one historical thing perfect that most people wouldn’t know. It was like the filmmakers were saying “Yes, we can be historically accurate, but WE DON’T WANNA” and they focused on being accurate to the emotions instead.
Strong agree that Paul Bettany will always be Geoffrey Chaucer to me too.
Alan Tudyk is also absolutely great in the series “Resident Alien” as an alien who takes human form.
I think you got it right the first time – William Thatcher, not Thacker.
That out of the way, every one of your choices so far is a film that if my wife finds it showing while channel surfing, she’ll watch it again, even though both of us can recite (most of) the lines by heart by now.
Another perennial favorite of mine! And one of the things I love about it is that Helgeland isn’t being ahistorical out of ignorance; in his commentary track he starts quoting fourteenth-century English blacksmithing guild law about how the widow of a smith can carry on his trade if she had children to support but she’s not allowed to make armor (Kate gets one out of three; she’s a widow, but no kids we see and she does make armor). He knows his history, and is making considered decisions about when to throw it out the window.
Bettany as Chaucer: my reaction the moment he introduced himself was “oh come ON” and then five minutes later I’d decided he was the best thing in the movie. Because he is. The DVD has a deleted scene of his speech at the stocks which is, for my money, the best piece of writing and one of the best pieces of acting in the film . . . but it leaves the prince with almost nothing to do afterward because Chaucer has already tamed the crowd, so I see why they cut it. Even if I mourn the decision. “For he is gold, and you and I are merely iron. And yet you would come to see him rust.”
My main gripe is Jocelyn. She’s just . . . not an interesting character, nor well enough acted to make up for her lack of script appeal. And most of her costumes are kind awful. But that’s okay, because I will watch Team Ulrich’s banter and byplay and reaction shots all day.
(Small quibble, though: I’m 95% certain William is the one who names himself “Ulrich von Lichtenstein from Gelderland,” and Chaucer mocks him for it.)