The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty One: A Knight’s Tale

One of the things I absolutely adore about A Knight’s Tale is that it makes no pretense at historical accuracy anywhere within its length. Notionally the film takes place in 14th Century Europe, but the film’s opening credit sequence has a jousting tournament crowd stomping along to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” while they’re waiting between jousts. Note that it’s not just the song on the soundtrack; the crowd, from filthy peasants to less-filthy-but-still-pretty-grimy nobles, are pounding everything from railings to chest plates, keeping the beat as Freddie Mercury bellows about them having mud on their face. In A Knight’s Tale’s universe, the 14th century has 20th century arena anthems, and no one seems to think anything about it.

This sort of ahistory may or may not cause purists to throw their hands up in exasperation, but, look. From the first thump thump clap, writer and director Brian Helgeland is playing fair with you. He’s letting you know from the outset that this film is a fable, not a documentary. If you’re still insisting on historical accuracy by the end of the opening credit sequence, well, that’s on you, friend. You were told. You can’t say you didn’t know.

(With that said, here’s an essay by medieval cultures professor Michael Livingston expressing delight with the film, declaring it “The Best Medieval Film (No Really),” so, yeah. Historical accuracy? It’s negotiable.)

Helgeland is not accurate with history here, but he’s enjoying the hell out of pilfering it, grabbing bits and pieces from all over the period of time generally understood as “Medieval Europe” and snapping them together like LEGO from different sets to build his story. And his story is of William Thatcher (Heath Ledger), a poor, likeable and ambitious young man, currently working as a squire for an old knight who, as the film begins, has expired, rather inconveniently at a jousting tournament he’s expected to ride at. William, hungry in more than one sense of the term, proposes to fellow squires Roland (Mark Addy) and Wat (Alan Tudyk) to don the now-former knight’s armor and ride in the tournament. Yes, if he’s caught there will be hell to pay, but if he doesn’t then there will be nothing to eat.

This is all fine and well to do once, but when William proposes that they continue the knightly charade at future tournaments, they run into a problem: To fight, William will have to prove his chivalric bona fides through written “letters of patent” that declare him to be a knight. Our three squires have neither the knowledge, nor the skill, to pull something like that off. Fortunately for them, into the frame walks Geoffrey Chaucer (Paul Bettany), naked as the day he was born and as desperate as he is bare-bottomed. He proposes a deal: they give him clothes and food, and he will give them forged but absolutely real-looking Letters of Patent. For the price of a pot of porridge and a coat that would have looked at home on 1973 David Bowie, William Thatcher becomes Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein, from Guilderland.

Here is where I mean that Helgeland is snapping together historical bricks like LEGO: Ulrich von Lichtenstein did exist in our world, about a century before the timeframe of this movie. He was a knight, but also a writer and a poet, who wrote a famous tome, Frauendienst, in which, among other things, Ulrich wandered from jousting tournament to jousting tournament, taking on all comers to win the admiration of a lady. William Thacker would not have known this, but Chaucer, both the historical figure and the naked dude in this movie, would have. In naming William Ulrich, Chaucer was telling him his story, although neither William, nor anyone in the audience who was not a medieval studies major, knew that yet.

(The part where Ulrich was from Guilderland, however, is complete bullshit; he was from Styria. Hey! Freddie Mercury warned you!)

(And yes, I know that Chaucer has a section of The Canterbury Tales called “A Knight’s Tale.” It wouldn’t have been written yet when things are happening here.)

Patents forged, we’re off to the jousts, where William/Ulrich will meet a woman to admire, Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon), an antagonist to hate in Count Adhemar (Rufus Sewell), a new member of the crew in Kate the armorer (Laura Fraser) and a friend in Sir Thomas Coville (James Purefoy), who has a role to play at William’s lowest point. In the meanwhile there’s jousting, dancing, emoting and lots and lots of arena rock, because that’s how Brian Helgeland do, and you aren’t going to convince him otherwise. It’s all nonsense and cheese, and it works because everyone knows what it is and what it’s doing. A Knight’s Tale is about faking it until you are making it, and the film is doing exactly the same thing, blustering through everything until at the end you have to acknowledge that you are, indeed, entertained.

Aside from everything else this film is, it’s also a film that was my first introduction to a whole bunch of actors who I would then see over and over again for the next couple of decades. To highlight but three: Health Ledger had already been in The Patriot and 10 Things I Hate About You, but this was his first true lead role, and the one that made it clear that he was going to be a star. Alan Tudyk is generally better associated with science fiction roles and with being Disney Animation’s lucky charm (he’s had roles of varying sizes in all their animated films since Wreck-It Ralph), but I will always have a place for his sweetly feral performance here. As for Paul Bettany, he is first and always Geoffrey Chaucer in my mind, no matter what else he does. Infrequently does one see a verified member of The Western Canon of Literature being a hype man for an imposter knight, and never does one see it done so well. Bettany is a scene stealer, and he knows it, and he wants you to know it too.

A Knight’s Tale is a fantasy, not the kind with dragons, but the kind where a peasant, pure at heart and strong of arm, can change his stars. And not just his, but those of all those who stand with him. In any era, real or imagined, that’s a tale that’s hard to resist. With or without Freddie Mercury.

— JS