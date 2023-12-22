The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Two: Stranger Than Fiction

When I do author events, and open the floor to the audience, one question I frequently get is if any of my characters ever develops a life of their own, and start doing things I didn’t intend or expect. This is a trick question because it’s actually two separate questions, and their answers, respectively, are no and yes. No character of mine ever develops a life of their own; they’re a product of my brain and go from there to the page. But that doesn’t stop them from going places in the story that I initially didn’t expect them to. The characters come alive in the writing of them; that’s when my brain figures out who they really are. Who they really are is sometimes very different than I imagined them to be when I first proposed to write them.

In Stranger Than Fiction, writer Karen Eiffel (Emma Thompson) has a problem in that her answer to that first question, first to her ignorance and later to her dismay, is “yes.” The main character in her latest novel, a colorless IRS accountant named Harold Crick (Will Ferrell), turns out to exist in the real world. Left unanswered in the film is whether, in writing the character of Harold, Karen created him and the world revised itself to include him in it, or if Harold already existed and then Karen, in the writing, became his puppeteer. In a sense, it doesn’t matter which it is. What does matter is that, through her writing of his story, Karen is now entirely in control of Harold’s fate. And for her book to succeed, Karen needs Harold to die.

Harold, for his part, learns this at a bus stop. For some time now Harold has been hearing a disembodied voice narrating his life — Karen’s, although he doesn’t know that yet. Harold doesn’t seem too put out about the narration, but then, the narration seems fairly pedestrian, until the bit where suddenly, he’s fated to die. This concerns Harold; his life is no great adventure, but it’s his, and he wants it to keep going. His need to discover what’s going on with the voice in his head leads him to consult with Jules Hilbert (Dustin Hoffman), whose initial skepticism of Harold gives way to an academic curiosity about the idea that Harold is a character in some ineffable writer’s story, and whether that story is a comedy or tragedy.

It’s easy to consider Harold’s life a tragedy. After all, here is a man whose life is measured out in coffee spoons. Harold goes nowhere, sees no one, does nothing but work and seems, not resigned, but content with this state of affairs. Even the genuine hostility of Ana Pascal (Maggie Gyllenhaal), the lefty coffeeshop owner he’s auditing because she’s protesting her taxes going to fund the military-industrial complex, rouses nothing in him other than calm acceptance that this is his lot. You could call Harold a drone, but even drones get to fly. Harold is resolutely earthbound.

Until! He learns his narrator wants him to die! And this moves… something in Harold. In trying to escape his pre-ordained fate, Harold seems to discover free will. He’s still himself, but motivated. Tentatively he engages with the world, and the world, equally tentatively, engages back. Perhaps Harold is in a comedy after all, and might escape a pre-destined doom. That is, until Harold and Jules discover, finally, who the author writing Harold’s story is. Turns out, Karen Eiffel does not write comedies.

How Harold and Karen meet and what proceeds from there I will not spoil, except to say both are rocked to their core and both have to make decisions about life, about literature, and about free will. What I will say is that writing about writing, and free will, and the nature of existence, is a tricky needle to thread. It’s easy to land on either treacly or heartless. This story, the story of the film (written by Zach Helm), threads it pretty well.

It helps immeasurably that the film has cast Will Ferrell and Emma Thompson as Harold and Karen. Ferrell’s manic comedy stylings are well known, but this is the first film to make it clear he has a whole other gear in his acting engine, one that doesn’t rev anywhere as high but still has lots of power available. Ferrell knows he doesn’t need to show off here, he just has to let Harold be Harold, and he does. This is, unreservedly, my favorite Ferrell role, not because he’s acting against type but because, rare among his characters, Harold has an interior life, even if it is initially narrated by someone else.

Which brings us to Thompson’s Karen, who is, charitably, a complete mess. As we meet her, she’s experiencing writer’s block: She knows Harold Crick must die but does not yet know how, and that’s gotten her so bottled up that (in the portion of the film that is absolutely the least believable) her publisher has sent her a seasoned assistant (Queen Latifah) to help her finish her tome. Thompson’s twitchy, tissue-twisting performance as a writer might be construed as a bit an over-the-top except a) she’s a New York Times bestselling author who has more writing award than most other folks, so she has standing, b) once you’ve met enough actual writers, you’re all, yeah, that tracks, actually. Not all writers are this sort of mess, but enough are that Thompson’s exaggerations are slighter than you might suspect. More to the point for the film, Karen’s fidgety neurosis plays in contrast to Harold’s placid calmness. This film needs both to get where it’s going.

It will be no real surprise to anyone aware of my bibliography that Stranger Than Fiction was an influence on my novel Redshirts, in which the protagonists realize they are characters in a television show, and minor ones, doomed to deaths in order to advance the drama. I even call out the movie by name in the book, because I’m not afraid to reference my sources. In both works, the characters rail against a universe that says to them the best and most important thing about them will be their deaths. Where they go from there is different, but in both cases, the struggle matters.

In the real world, characters don’t have their own lives outside of the writer’s head. But if they did, one could do worse than Harold Crick. I like to watch him struggle to plot his own course, and in doing so, become the person he ought to have been from the start. Was that journey preordained? You’d have to ask the writer. Not Karen. Zach, the fellow who wrote the movie. It would be interesting to know if he knew where everything was going to go when he sat down to write. I suspect he may have had to write it to find out.

— JS