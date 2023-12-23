The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Three: Tangled
Posted on December 23, 2023
To the extent that such a thing can be said about any film that makes more than a half billion dollars worldwide and was its studio’s major release for its year, I think that Tangled is something of an afterthought in the most recent era of Disney Animation Studios domination, crowded as it is with the cultural and/or financial and/or award successes of Encanto and Moana and Zootopia, and, towering over all of these, the icy twin peaks of Frozen and Frozen II.
Some of that afterthought-ness has to do with Tangled going first; this 2010 film was the one that marks the start of this most recent era of Disney animation, paving the way for the successes of those later films. In this respect, it’s like how The Little Mermaid held the door open for Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King; for a while there Mermaid, a mere solid success, was the (slightly) neglected sibling to the other three’s blockbuster status. Sometimes being first doesn’t mean you’re the biggest. You’re the concept vehicle, not the showroom model.
That’s fine. Let us not begrudge Frozen its snowy pinnacle; it does have that showstopping number that has become the biggest Disney signature song since “It’s a Small World,” for all the positives and negatives that implies. Tangled’s charms are more more modest, and no less charming for that fact. What Tangled does, it does very well, and also, more consistently, than some of its flashier siblings.
Tangled is the tale of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), with the signature Disney tinkering to make to make it less grim(m) than the original fairy tale. In this version, Rapunzel is a princess whose exceedingly long hair has healing and rejuvenating properties. For this reason, she was kidnapped as an infant by the crone Gothel (Donna Murphy) who uses the hair as a sort of revivifying magical botox, and warns the now-teenaged and all-too-trusting Rapunzel that people would do bad things to her in order to control her hair, and therefore she must never leave the tower Gothel has put her in.
Of course, the intensely homeschooled Rapunzel wants to leave the tower, mostly to see the floating lights she sees in the sky on her birthday, which, unbeknownst to her, are lit each year in commemoration of her disappearance. She gets her chance when the thief Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) crashes into the tower, running from the law and the large criminals he’s double-crossed over a pilfered crown. Rapunzel subdues him with her hair and bargains with him: Take her to see the lights and return her, and she’ll tell him where she’s hidden his ill-gotten gains. Reluctantly he agrees, and then the film becomes a road trip of discovery, with the law, outlaws and Gothel on their tail, featuring lots of family-appropriate action scenes, humor, and obviously, romance.
This is a film whose plot is easy to reduce to a squicky tagline (“Mentally abused shut-in falls in love with the first man she ever meets”), but then, that’s always been the Rapunzel story, and Disney, at least, knows how to manage the less-than-savory underpinnings of the fairy tale to make it something winsome rather than gruesome. Rapunzel has rather more agency and personality than fairy tale princesses generally are allowed, and is not over-competentized (I’m not sure that is a word, but go with me here) in the way that young women characters often are in animation these days. Within the constraints of a Disney animated film — this is an important point, here — Rapunzel is a believable 18-year-old of limited experience with the world, both thrilled to be out of her tower and wracked with guilt about disobeying her (she presumes) mother.
Flynn, for his part and to his credit, is not in a rush to be in love with Rapunzel; he thinks she’s a real pain in his ass (she is), and tries to ditch her as soon as he possibly can, in part by directing her to the Disney fairy tale version of a biker bar in order to scare her back to her tower. He’s believably shallow and self-centered, in other words, until it makes sense for him not to be. I appreciate that level of character work. It’s more than the bare minimum, and that’s more than a lot of recent live-action romantic comedies can say.
Tangled also has one of Disney’s most interesting and (again, within the context of Disney) subtle villains in Gothel. Gothel doesn’t want power or riches or most of the things that Disney villains (and villains in general) want. What she wants is not to get old and die. And to do that, she’s willing to kidnap an infant, and then deceive her all through her childhood, by telling the child how terrifying the world will be for her, and also by letting the child think that the woman she thinks of as her mother loves her for any other reason than what Gothel can get from her.
Gothel’s musical number, “Mother Knows Best,” is all about this: it’s three minutes, ten seconds of pure negging and gaslighting, with only one intent: controlling Rapunzel so her powers are always on tap, for Gothel alone. The song is, in its way, the most terrifying song in the Disney canon, its surgical viciousness against its subject no less awful for the humor and sprightliness of it, performed to perfection by two-time Tony Award-winner Murphy. Any person who has had to deal with the fact a parent is a user understands what’s going on in that funny little tune, and how chilling it really is. Gothel is a bad person and an even worse parental figure, on the scale that anyone can grasp. Which is why she is, truly, one of Disney’s scariest villains.
I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, here. Tangled is a Disney animated film with Disney animated film concerns and plot payoffs, and it’s entirely able to be appreciated on that level. But! It’s also a film about identity and becoming who you really are; there’s a reason that of all the characters we spend the most time with, the only two who aren’t hiding their identities, or have had them hidden, are Maximus the horse and Pascal the chameleon (subtle bit, that). Everyone else is on a journey to have their true self revealed. With songs! And humor! And very pretty animation.
Tangled covers a lot and is a delight while doing it. It doesn’t need a show-stopping song to be everything it is. It just needs to be itself. And that’s good enough to keep coming back to.
This is perhaps my favorite Disney film, and IIRC it came shortly after the Pixar brain-trust injection. And the thing that always breaks me (as a parent) is the sadness with which the king and queen launch their decorated lamp–the only one with decorations–and how moments later Rapunzel reaches out to lift one lamp back up from the water, and it is the one lamp with decorations, the one launched by her grieving parents.
“The song is, in its way, the most terrifying song in the Disney canon”
Possibly, but I think it’s at least got to be a tossup with “Hellfire,” from “Hunchback of Notre Dame” (which I adore, by the way, and can’t believe Disney actually got away with in what was supposed to be a kids’ movie). “Have sex with me or die in a fire” is pretty out there for a Disney message.
I love this one.
In a sentence: It’s not structured like a fairy tale, it’s structured like a modern romantic comedy in which both halves of the couple have to grow and change and come together and that’s why it works.
The TV series is pretty good too. It’s got a slow start, but really picks up.
Three observations:
It absolutely does not hurt that pretty much all the songs in the film hit it out of the park. The “I Have a Dream” number is fun on a lot of levels, and “I See the Light” is nearly as good.
Also not to be ignored: like several others in the modern Disney canon, Tangled got an animated sequel series – which is by all accounts particularly well written and full of complex character arcs.
Oh, and don’t be too sure about Maximus. There’s a fan theory (and some Yuletide fic to go with it) that he’s actually a capital-C Companion who wandered in from Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar books. Which would explain a few things….
In any list of Best Animated Animal Companions, Maximus would be close to the top.
After years of hype I finally watched Frozen and was, frankly, disappointed. But I loved Tangled for all the reasons you cite. I’m not sure I can insert a video here, but the princess rap battle with Eliza Dushku as Rapunzel vs. Whitney Avalon as Anna is one for the ages.
(Here’s the link in case the embed fails – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTf9LSi7Slc)
Frozen is also disqualified due to not being a Christmas Movie. It takes place in JULY!
Frozen is the one I love basically beyond reason, but I liked Tangled more than I thought I would. I agree that the seams are visible in several places (the framing story is compelling, but having Flynn jokingly retell it is clumsy), and a few of the plot points made me roll my eyes, but it’s better than it had to be. (Spoiler warning.) I love how Flynn solves the puzzle and totally disarms the magic – I don’t love that it comes down to the guy suddenly trampling all over the woman’s body autonomy to do it, but otherwise it’s a really effective moment and I can see an argument for it freeing her in a sense (though the implication is that now her hair doesn’t grow at all, which is a bit unsettling).
Never heard of it.
Wouldn’t it be over-competencized?
Tangled is perfect as a comfort watch; as you say it has a great villain, but it’s still in the end a feel-good movie. Smaller than Frozen as a concept but exceptionally well executed. In addition to all the things you mentioned, it’s also a quite beautiful movie in many places. The scene with all the lights being sent up was wonderful to see in 3D originally, and that’s not something I’ll say about any other 3D movie I can remember.
Merry Christmas from Sweden, our big day is the 24th and that starts in (checking…) 97 minutes 🎄
@2QS
Spoiler warning for those who’ve not seen the movie
You mention solving the puzzle while trampling over a woman’s bodily autonomy _ I’m guessing you mean when Rapunzel’s hair gets cut?
It was always my perception that Rapunzel was the one who did the cutting.
Another thing to like about the movie is that Flynn sacrifices himself in order not to take advantage of R.
There are two bits from this I love: the “go live your dream” exchange at the end of “I’ve got a dream”, and, obviously, “Frying pans- who knew, right?”
“Frying pans- who knew, right?” yeah my daughter from about 5 years old always had Rapunzel from this movie up in the top ten of her heroines partially due to the practically of a frypan, I think the heft of the cast iron one in our house impressed on her and even though she could barely lift it, it always seemed a good answer to the things that go bump in the night (also Diskworld heroine Tiffany is up there for similar reasons)
I love the fact that you have no problem enjoying what many would call a children’s movie! They can be entertaining and endearing. I love/enjoy the Kung Fu Panda movies, the Happy Feet movies, and the Shrek movies. “Old” Disney movies are great, too! For example, Robin Hood with foxes? Bring it on! Keep sharing your movie selections!