The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Three: Tangled

To the extent that such a thing can be said about any film that makes more than a half billion dollars worldwide and was its studio’s major release for its year, I think that Tangled is something of an afterthought in the most recent era of Disney Animation Studios domination, crowded as it is with the cultural and/or financial and/or award successes of Encanto and Moana and Zootopia, and, towering over all of these, the icy twin peaks of Frozen and Frozen II.

Some of that afterthought-ness has to do with Tangled going first; this 2010 film was the one that marks the start of this most recent era of Disney animation, paving the way for the successes of those later films. In this respect, it’s like how The Little Mermaid held the door open for Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King; for a while there Mermaid, a mere solid success, was the (slightly) neglected sibling to the other three’s blockbuster status. Sometimes being first doesn’t mean you’re the biggest. You’re the concept vehicle, not the showroom model.

That’s fine. Let us not begrudge Frozen its snowy pinnacle; it does have that showstopping number that has become the biggest Disney signature song since “It’s a Small World,” for all the positives and negatives that implies. Tangled’s charms are more more modest, and no less charming for that fact. What Tangled does, it does very well, and also, more consistently, than some of its flashier siblings.

Tangled is the tale of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), with the signature Disney tinkering to make to make it less grim(m) than the original fairy tale. In this version, Rapunzel is a princess whose exceedingly long hair has healing and rejuvenating properties. For this reason, she was kidnapped as an infant by the crone Gothel (Donna Murphy) who uses the hair as a sort of revivifying magical botox, and warns the now-teenaged and all-too-trusting Rapunzel that people would do bad things to her in order to control her hair, and therefore she must never leave the tower Gothel has put her in.

Of course, the intensely homeschooled Rapunzel wants to leave the tower, mostly to see the floating lights she sees in the sky on her birthday, which, unbeknownst to her, are lit each year in commemoration of her disappearance. She gets her chance when the thief Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) crashes into the tower, running from the law and the large criminals he’s double-crossed over a pilfered crown. Rapunzel subdues him with her hair and bargains with him: Take her to see the lights and return her, and she’ll tell him where she’s hidden his ill-gotten gains. Reluctantly he agrees, and then the film becomes a road trip of discovery, with the law, outlaws and Gothel on their tail, featuring lots of family-appropriate action scenes, humor, and obviously, romance.

This is a film whose plot is easy to reduce to a squicky tagline (“Mentally abused shut-in falls in love with the first man she ever meets”), but then, that’s always been the Rapunzel story, and Disney, at least, knows how to manage the less-than-savory underpinnings of the fairy tale to make it something winsome rather than gruesome. Rapunzel has rather more agency and personality than fairy tale princesses generally are allowed, and is not over-competentized (I’m not sure that is a word, but go with me here) in the way that young women characters often are in animation these days. Within the constraints of a Disney animated film — this is an important point, here — Rapunzel is a believable 18-year-old of limited experience with the world, both thrilled to be out of her tower and wracked with guilt about disobeying her (she presumes) mother.

Flynn, for his part and to his credit, is not in a rush to be in love with Rapunzel; he thinks she’s a real pain in his ass (she is), and tries to ditch her as soon as he possibly can, in part by directing her to the Disney fairy tale version of a biker bar in order to scare her back to her tower. He’s believably shallow and self-centered, in other words, until it makes sense for him not to be. I appreciate that level of character work. It’s more than the bare minimum, and that’s more than a lot of recent live-action romantic comedies can say.

Tangled also has one of Disney’s most interesting and (again, within the context of Disney) subtle villains in Gothel. Gothel doesn’t want power or riches or most of the things that Disney villains (and villains in general) want. What she wants is not to get old and die. And to do that, she’s willing to kidnap an infant, and then deceive her all through her childhood, by telling the child how terrifying the world will be for her, and also by letting the child think that the woman she thinks of as her mother loves her for any other reason than what Gothel can get from her.

Gothel’s musical number, “Mother Knows Best,” is all about this: it’s three minutes, ten seconds of pure negging and gaslighting, with only one intent: controlling Rapunzel so her powers are always on tap, for Gothel alone. The song is, in its way, the most terrifying song in the Disney canon, its surgical viciousness against its subject no less awful for the humor and sprightliness of it, performed to perfection by two-time Tony Award-winner Murphy. Any person who has had to deal with the fact a parent is a user understands what’s going on in that funny little tune, and how chilling it really is. Gothel is a bad person and an even worse parental figure, on the scale that anyone can grasp. Which is why she is, truly, one of Disney’s scariest villains.

I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, here. Tangled is a Disney animated film with Disney animated film concerns and plot payoffs, and it’s entirely able to be appreciated on that level. But! It’s also a film about identity and becoming who you really are; there’s a reason that of all the characters we spend the most time with, the only two who aren’t hiding their identities, or have had them hidden, are Maximus the horse and Pascal the chameleon (subtle bit, that). Everyone else is on a journey to have their true self revealed. With songs! And humor! And very pretty animation.

Tangled covers a lot and is a delight while doing it. It doesn’t need a show-stopping song to be everything it is. It just needs to be itself. And that’s good enough to keep coming back to.

