The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Four: A Christmas Carol

Every generation gets its own A Christmas Carol, in the original or in adaptation, and in fact will likely get several. The generations before mine had the 1951 black and white version with Alastair Sim as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and a 1970 musical version with Albert Finney. The generations after mine have the 1992 version in which Michael Caine as Scrooge resolutely ignores the fact that all the people around him are Muppets, a 1999 version with Patrick Stewart, and a 2009 version with a mocapped Jim Carrey as Scrooge. This is by no means an exhaustive accounting; I have not even touched on the versions which include Bill Murray or Henry Winkler or Mr. Magoo.

It is folly to say which of the nearly innumerable versions of the tale is the best. Like popular music, one tends to like what one has grown up on, and independent of that, the various versions may have a single quality or performance that stands out from the rest. Who knew, for example, that Gary Oldman’s animated version of Bob Cratchit would, quietly and heartbreakingly, stand out from the rest, in the otherwise manic and overstuffed version headlined by Carrey? Not I. And yet.

I can’t tell you which version of A Christmas Carol is the best. I can, however, tell you which version I rewatch yearly: the 1984 made-for-television version starring George C. Scott as Scrooge. For my money, he is the best Scrooge out of the many many versions out there, and this Carol in many ways one of the best “all arounders” as a complete production.

What sets this Scrooge apart, aside from an American accent because Scott apparently couldn’t be bothered to Brit it up for the role (it’s fine; you hardly notice after a few minutes)? The most notable thing is that here is a Scrooge who is not wizened into ineffectuality, so old and frail that you wonder why the ghosts are bothering to reclaim a soul who will be among them so very soon. Scott’s Scrooge is hale and hearty and here to sell you corn — at his price, not the price you think is fair, and you don’t want to pay it the price will just go up. This Scrooge is not a querulous ancient but a master of the universe, or so he supposes. Nor is he far wrong in that, so far as the universe is comprised of business.

The miserliness is still there, of course — in the offices which could be grander, in the begrudgement of coal to heat said offices, in the threadbareness of Scrooge’s house and the insipidness of the porridge he has on the fire there. Scott’s Scrooge understands the power of money, but not the use of it. He is the dragon on the horde. Which is, obviously, what makes him ripe for his visitations. Scott’s Scrooge considers these visitations not with fear but with a bit of exasperation; they’re inconvenient to him, in point of fact, and he resents having to go on with this rigamarole.

This attitude, and the Scott’s presence in the performance, makes the back-and-forth with the ghosts both more contentious and more entertaining than it might otherwise be. This is particularly the case with the Ghost of Christmas Present, played in chest-baring glory by Edward Woodward, who would later go on to fame in the United States as the star of the CBS series The Equalizer. This Ghost is neither impressed nor intimidated by Scrooge and his posturing, and has a positive delight in backing Scrooge into rhetorical corners and then slapping him around with his own words. This is as it should be; Scott’s Scrooge is meant to be a tough nut to crack, and therefore he needs to have equally tough spiritual opposition.

When (spoiler) Scott’s Scrooge does crack, the transformation feels both earned and liberating, as does the important point that Scrooge understands that this reprieve is conditional. Once again, this is where Scott shines — this is a Scrooge who you believe will set out with a will to change his fate, and will be around long enough to earn the reputation of keeping Christmas well. Nor is it all boisterousness in the reprieve; Scrooge’s Christmas Day visit to his nephew Fred’s home is delicately played. Scott’s Scrooge now also understands regret, in all that he could have had to that point, but chose not to. Scott has never been accused of being the world’s most subtle actor, but he knew well enough how to play this scene.

Scott’s Scrooge is necessarily the star of the telling, but the supporting cast here is extremely solid. Aside from Woodward as Christmas Present, the previously-mentioned Fred is Roger Rees, who had already won a Tony for a different Dickens tale, Nicholas Nickleby. Bob Cratchit is David Warner, whose naturally hang-dog expression suits the clerk to a T, and Mrs. Cratchit is Oscar-nominee Susannah York. Anglophiles of a certain age will notice other notables in smaller roles, such as Michael Gough, Lucy Gutteridge and Joanne Whaley. They give Scott solid work to play against, and hold their own in the scenes where Scrooge is not actively playing a part.

If there’s anything to hold against this version of A Christmas Carol, it’s that it’s very obviously a made-for-television version from the early 1980s: The story has the sort of start-and-stop telling that belies the reality of commercial breaks, the cinematography and special effects are pedestrian, and the score is blaringly intrusive at times. Also, the Tiny Tim of this version has, how to put it, too much of a Tim-ness about him; this is less the fault of the child actor than a makeup department deciding it wasn’t too early to make the poor urchin look like a cadaver. I’m willing to overlook these bits for the performances here, but then, this is also the version of A Christmas Carol I grew up with.

Regardless of which version of A Christmas Carol one prefers, the tale is the very definition of a December comfort watch, a story we all know but want to see again and again, in which a man who does not truly deserve a second chance is nevertheless given one, and has, astonishingly, the wisdom and humility to take it, on Christmas Day. Who among us does not wish for a second chance, whether we deserve it or not? Who among us would have the wisdom to take it? And what better day, for many of us, to receive that second chance than Christmas? Who does not wish for God, or the universe, or however you wish to conceive of such a thing, to bless us, every one?

We cannot all be visited by ghosts. But we can be visited by this tale, every year.

— JS