The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Five: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
It’s Christmas Day, the presents are unwrapped, the kids are off playing with their new toys and/or video games, you had your big family gathering on Christmas Eve so today consists of leftovers and a long empty stretch of time, and you’re a nerd. What will you do? You will lie on the couch and watch movies all day long. What will you watch? Why, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, of course! And just like that, and depending on what combination of theatrical or extended versions of the films you watch, your next nine to 12 hours are completely booked. Best Christmas Ever, or the Most Easily Sorted Christmas, in any event.
After The Return of the King was released, I wrote two longish essays about the film trilogy, one attempting to explain where it sat in terms of film history, and a second, somewhat more controversial, in which I posited that the film trilogy was better than the book trilogy, in terms of storytelling. Rather than to repeat the points made in those essays, I will simply link to them here, for your perusal at your own convenience. Likewise, because I assume my audience of readers has seen these films, over and over and over again, I won’t spend any time substantially revisiting the plot or themes of the trilogy. You know it, you’ve seen it, you can whistle “Concerning Hobbits” unprompted.
Instead, allow me to present a series of five thoughts about the The Lord of the Rings, both the individual movies, and the production itself.
1. Of the individual films of the series, while I think The Fellowship of the Ring is probably overall the best of the three, and The Return of the King the grandest and most technically impressive, my heart of hearts likes The Two Towers the best. I think this is because I’m a writer and I know that middles are the hardest part of any story. Beginnings are great because you get to set everything up, and endings are great because you get to pay everything off. The middle? You just get to move things around, and that’s often fraught, both logistically and from a storytelling point of view.
And yet! The Two Towers almost never lags, and the climactic Battle of Helm’s Deep is the best battle scene in any of the films: a dark and grimy grind that accentuates just how close to failure the whole enterprise of the fellowship came. It’s the film in the trilogy that has the most going on, and Peter Jackson made it more than just shuffling characters around. That counts for a lot.
2. After all these years I’m still as impressed with what Peter Jackson left out of the films as what he decided to keep in. J.R.R. Tolkien meandered through his world, and felt less urgency than his characters in completing their quest. Jackson, on the other hand, knew he had to keep things moving along; none of these films are short by any stretch of the imagination, but the pacing rarely lags (or, given the monotonous nature of Frodo and Sam’s slog into Mordor, rarely lags more than is absolutely required). I know there are still some Tolkien fans bitter that there was no Tom Bombadil in the films, but you know what? Fuck Tom Bombadil. He’s an annoying, inessential and overpowered NPC who adds little to the overall narrative and whose very presence in the books raises far more questions than it ever answers. Maybe that’s fine for meandering Tolkien, but Jackson understood Bombadil was a focus-puller, to no good effect. Out he goes.
Likewise, the scouring of the shire. My dear nerds, how long do you want the films to be (don’t answer that, I know you all have the Extended Editions)? After nine hours of narrative, and the climactic defeat of Sauron, we’re in the denouement. We can’t have the poor hobbits come home to a mess that they’ll have to spend a whole other hour — at least! — mopping up. Jackson knew that, for the purposes of the film, it has to be happy ending(ish) after Sauron was dealt with. Yes, Frodo’s sailing into the West was bittersweet, but a little bittersweet is fine. The Shire trashed because Tolkien wanted to jam in a little more story after his story? From a cinematic point of view, okay to skip.
3. Which brings me to probably the most controversial opinion in this essay, which is: The extended versions of The Lord of the Rings films are (mostly) annoying fan service that do little to benefit the films Jackson made, and in aggregate ruin the overall viewing experience of the trilogy.
Yes, I know lots of nerds love them. I get it. There is a certain brand of nerd who, when they love a thing, want more of the thing, with less regard to other factors that made the thing so good, like, say, structure. Certainly Jackson and New Line Cinema knew this, which is why they bundled up the extended versions in the first place: Hey, you’re going to pay us twice for odds and sods? Here you go! Thank you for the cash! It’s not just fantasy nerds, mind you. Music nerds will pay a fifth or sixth time for an album because the latest box set edition has a previously unearthed set of outtakes they can nerd out about.
Any you know what? That’s fine. If you’re that type of nerd, than I want you to pursue your joy. In the case of the The Lord of the Rings, the extended versions exist in addition to, not as a replacement for, the theatrical release, so there is nothing lost by the addition of the extended editions to the world. Please enjoy your fun but inessential scenes of hobbits hobbiting, and of Merry and Pippin getting leg extensions, and of Aragon killing the messenger, because the messenger came from Sauron and his dental hygiene left something to be desired.
I’m apparently not that type of nerd, however. Unless the theatrical release of a film causes genuine injury to the story (which is far rarer than cinema nerds would like to admit), the “director’s cut” or “unrated” cut of a film is generally inferior to the theatrical cut. In Jackson’s case, he was mostly given his leave by New Line to build the films how he wanted — the studio famously expanded what was going to be a two-film series into three — and did not appreciably restrict his running time. Jackson got to make the films he wanted to make, by and large. And as a filmmaker, he built them with a specific pacing and story cadence in mind. He and his associates are good enough filmmakers that overall, they got it right with the theatrical releases.
The extended editions futz with the pacing and, here and there, with the story. With one exception I can think of (the ultimate disposition of Saruman), the futzing is not for the better. At best, the additional scenes are just more; at worst, they undermine the aesthetic intent and structure of the filmmaking. When it comes to creating, the shape of a thing matters; it can’t just be cool stuff shoved haphazardly into a bag.
Again, if you love the extended editions, cool, enjoy them. I think they are the distinctly lesser versions. I watched them once, and once was enough. The theatrical versions are, from an aesthetic, structural and storytelling point of view, the most complete versions.
4. As an aside but not unrelated, the complete success, financially and artistically, of The Lord of the Rings makes me sad about the trilogy of films connected to The Hobbit. It’s sometimes discounted now, but the Lord of the Rings trilogy was an actual risk — Jackson and New Line shot all three films at the same time (not counting reshoots), and if The Fellowship of the Ring had tanked, they would have been collectively well and truly screwed. Nearly everything around The Lord of the Rings was new and had to either be built from scratch, or mightily expanded from small existing assets.
A decade later and it’s time to make the Hobbit films, and Peter Jackson is under very different circumstances. As a producer, his preferred director Guillermo Del Toro has left the two-film project, and this is bad news for him, for the studio and also to the filmmaking machinery of New Zealand (much of which Jackson owns and/or is responsible for). If the Hobbit films don’t get made, or are even delayed significantly, everyone takes a hit. So Jackson, in a decision that is admirable from a “being responsible for the well-being of others” point of view, plops himself into the director’s chair, expands the movies into a trilogy, and dutifully gets to work.
The resulting Hobbit trilogy is indeed… dutiful. The films are perfectly cromulent, and in the individual moments, entertaining enough. But they aren’t truly good, or essential cinema, in the way the Lord of the Rings films are. They faff about (the source material has about a film’s worth of things in it; to pad the trilogy out Jackson and company cribbed from other Tolkein legendarium they were legally allowed to mine, but that was thin indeed). The story is in service to special effects instead of the other way around, and ultimately you get the sense that the reason the films happened were to keep people employed, not make films anyone cared about or were much interested in.
Again, good on Jackson for keeping his people paid. I will never fault him for that. But I don’t ever rewatch the Hobbit films.
5. I do rewatch The Lord of the Rings, for the story, for the immersion into the world Jackson created from Tolkien’s vast mythos, for the characters and the acting, for the whole damn thing, all of it and entire (the theatrical version). It’s a cinematic happening, and a vibe, and world you can fall into, finding new things in it even as the old things do their magic. For nine hours! That’s Christmas Day, sorted.
— JS
You may also find my 2011 live-tweeting of the movie series of interest:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2011/11/27/lord-of-the-tweets/
Contrary to the belief of just about every fan of the films that Tolkien fans are annoyed at what the films left out, most of us are OK with most of that. Some feel the Scouring is essential (and if it was omitted to wrap up the ending, the adaptation failed at that, because many fans of the film are nevertheless irritated by the “five endings”), but I know nobody who’s upset about Bombadil.
What annoys me about the condensation is how hasty and frantic it makes the story, especially at the beginning, where it could have been more expansive and epic at no additional expenditure of film minutes.
But what really upsets Tolkien fans about the movies is not what they left out, but what they put in. Caradhras under the direct control of Saruman? Gandalf socking Denethor in the teeth? Frodo trusting Gollum and sending Sam away? Not to mention Faramir. These aren’t necessary for an adaptation, and show such poor understanding of the story that their inventors shouldn’t have been licensed to adapt it.
Other than that, I agree with what you say. The extended edition added flashback scene between Faramir and Boromir had all the potent lack of sincerity of a beer commercial, and is best forgotten.
This is the one (set of) films in this series I will never watch. It’s not just that I am a Tolkien fan from childhood, it’s the nature of what the films have done to the story and how that interacts with my own relationship to it.
These stories (including The Hobbit and the Silmarillion) are a cherished part of my childhood, deeply involved with memories and experiences that are precious to me. My father read me The Hobbit as a bedtime story from the time I could just understand and follow the story (at 5) and went on to read The Fellowship of the Ring to me after that. He was an English professor who had been an actor in his younger days and much of my early experience of the story is through this lens, listening to his wonderful baritone take on characters and describe the world of Middle Earth. When I went on to read the rest by myself, that experience carried over into my own reading.
I’ve always had a vivid imagination for visualizing a story and this one in particular is wound into so many memories that I simply can’t allow in another version that might taint them. I can understand why Jackson did some of the things he did to make movies of these stories (though others that people have told me about seem less than ideal, especially where he adds in things that Tolkien never wrote), but for me that is beside the point. I have my own “movie” of these stories in my head and have no desire to have anyone else’s version crowed that out or disrupt it. It is simply too precious to me to allow that.
I have a bunch of friends who are Tolkien purists who bristle at the mention of the movies, but I always enjoyed the LotR movies, both the original and extended versions. Books and movies are, after all, different forms of media; I felt that the LotR movies captured the essential spirit of the books while making changes that worked well for the format for the most part.
I do think that where Jackson falls down (in both sets of movies) is where he adds rather than cuts from the original narrative. The warg battle in the Two Towers, for example, seems like a pointless addition. And the Hobbit movies seem to me to be a load of hot garbage, with Radagast cast as a weirdo pothead and a pointless, UPN-WB style doomed elf-dwarf romance thrown in for good measure, not to mention the equally pointless starring role taken on by Legolas the ninja super-elf.
Of the movies, I think by and large the extended version of the Return of the King works best for me, with one glaring exception—there is a beautiful moment toward the end of the original version where Sam gets up at the bar to talk to Rosie, and then it cuts to a scene showing Frodo writing in the Red Book of Westmarch “and it was the bravest thing he ever did.”
Let me give a brief shout-out, too, to the Rankin-Bass production of the Hobbit that introduced me to Tolkien and serves, I think, as the more fitting prequel to the LotR movies than does the live-action trilogy.
I deeply appreciate this post, not only because it’s well-thought and generous to people who disagree with your perspective, but also because it’s almost the exact opposite of my rewatch experience, and I love how people vary.
I have never rewatched Two Towers, never want to, and am still thrilled that that’s your favorite. :) At this point, the only scene I rewatch every year is the “killing the messenger” scene, because to me it’s still such a powerful and creepy moment. We see the core of how Sauron worked – the manipulation, the lies, and how he convinces almost everyone that what he says is true. The whole host was ready to believe that the cause was lost, until Aragorn says “you know what, eff this,” and does the fantasy equiv of kicking the Nazi punk out of his bar.
I openly admit that I probably rewatch that moment because of current events, not because of any boost to the narrative, so of course I wouldn’t expect anyone to agree with me.
I will have to rewatch Hobbit to see if I feel it’s more competent now that I don’t rewatch LotR – last two times I tried it I couldn’t get past Freeman on the donkey.
Thanks for the new perspective!
Thanks. I did read your linked posts and mostly agree.
I’m a LOTR fan, having read the books several times. I’m mostly a fan of the original movies.
(I can’t get over moving the King of Rohan’s speech before the Battle of Pelennor Fields to Aragorn in the final battle at the gates of Mordor.)
The Hobbit was less good. (Although there’s a fan edited version that’s about 2/3 the length, that’s actually good)
Merry Christmas!
Funny story. A few years back, my local eat-in movie theatre ran an all day Lord of the Rings marathon with hobbit food accompaniment. Nerd nirvana.
What made it better was about half way through The Two Towers, in a quiet moment, a clear, ching, ting, tinkle tinkle sound rang out. When the movie ended and the lights came up for a while, some people in the row behind me were frantically looking for … a gold ring.
Someone had been playing with their wedding band during the movie and dropped it.
We all searched diligently for the one ring. My husband found it and returned it, rather than keeping it, so he passed the test.
Cheers,
Paige
I wish Ralph Bakshi had made the second half of his version. I enjoyed the Peter Jackson LotR, only really liked the second Hobbit movie.
I am not a huge Tolkien fan for the most part (definitely prefer the Hobbit over LotR as books), and I agree with pretty much all these points (except I haven’t seen the Hobbit movies). I’ve said the Two Towers is my favourite movie of the trilogy pretty much since Return of the King came out and I am extremely glad that Jackson left out Tom Bombadil.
The one thing in the extended edition that I wish was in the theatrical one is the scene between Boromir and Faramir, “the sons of the steward”.
My favorite of the books is FELLOWSHIP, and it’s my favorite of the movies, too. And I liked the extended edition. If I remember correctly, I haven’t seen the other two extended editions, though my wife has and likes all three movies a lot.
On a tangential note, John, I’d like to ask if you’ve seen THAT THING YOU DO? If I were making a list of comfort watches, it’d be very high on it. But I also think it’s a case where the extended edition is absolutely, unequivocally better than the theatrical release.
The theatrical release was a ton of fun, and I was delighted by it, but when I heard there was an extended edition, I got it, figuring that we’d watch it once and if it wasn’t satisfying, we could go back to watching the theatrical cut but at least we’d have seen the extra scenes once. And we’ve never watched the theatrical version again. The extended edition just has so much to it that improves the movie — more story (and the story that’s there in the theatrical release makes more sense now), more and richer character stuff, more humor (and some great character humor moments)…it just seems really evident that Hanks had to cut the movie for time, rather than for creative reasons, and he did his best, but the movie he wanted to make is overwhelmingly the better movie.
The extended edition is about half an hours longer, and all but five minutes of it enriches the film. And the five unnecessary minutes include lingering shots of Charlize Theron, so…not exactly a hardship.
Anyway. Your discussion of not being an extended-edition guy made me wonder if you’ve seen it and what you thought.
I’m quite the Tolkien purist but I enjoyed the films a lot (I also have no problem with dumping Bombadil, but wish we’d had a little Scouring to have Saruman’s end there, and I consider the extended version the true movie version, not the theatrical cliff-notes version). Yeah, there’s parts where I strongly disagreed with his choices, but on the whole is so far better than any LOTR movie I expected to see. One thing Jackson knew was that a story has to be told differently in cinema form compared to book. At the same time Fellowship came out, we had Harry Potter beginning, and the first two movies felt they had to include EVERYTHING in the book, so that artistically they were dreadful. Jackson knew how to convert a book into a fully different medium, and he succeeded very well.
All true, but those extended edition bluerays are a godsend to the bedridden and their caregivers.
Once upon a time, I was once cursed with an affliction called a ‘spinal headache’ which is when you body loses CSF (Cerebro-Spinal Fluid) and the meninges (the bag of tissue your brain floats in… uh… sort of) starts to collapse over your brain and the pain is indescribable. You are, in short, dying and — once your hack neurologist tells your wife not to worry about it for the umpteenth time and your wife tells him to ‘fuck off’ and carries your vomiting, non-communicative, ass out of the bathroom and somehow bundles you into a car and gets you to an ER where you’re triaged straight into a room with an anesthesiologist — there’s a fairly easy cure that plugs the hole where your CSF is escaping with a patch made from your own blood.
Also there was intravenous caffeine, which is amazing. Which is creepy and awesome.
During recover, you have to sort of lay still for an extended period whilst your body produces enough CSF to re-inflate your brain bag. Because my dumbass neurologist put off me receiving lifesaving care for so long, I suffered a long-term severe inability to stand upright without falling over.
Which brings us back to those blessed extended editions. While I was recovering, I watched all three of the extended editions of LOTR back to back to back, because I didn’t need to get up to change the discs very often. I watched it with every commentary track and every one of the ‘appendices’ so it was dayyyyyyyyys of viewing while I held very still and willed my neural world to return to normal.
It was a very strange and dreamy way to experience those movies and it was quite awhile before I could watch them again because of the foggy memories of the dreamy way I watched them that one time.
I remember quite clearly when the movies first came out discussing them with other Tolkienophiles, how I had a thousand nits I could pick but wouldn’t. The Fellowship was just that good.
Never mind the Scouring of the Shire. Christopher Lee was cut from the theatrical release of TROTK entirely, and he wasn’t happy about it.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2003/nov/13/lordoftherings.news
Neither am I
I don’t recall now if it was the TT or ROTK, but I had a bad and loud cough when we were due to see it, as I really didn’t want to miss the event, I brewed up a large flask of ginger and honey tea to sooth my throat as we watched so I wouldn’t annoy the whole of the rest of the audience. I tried to be discreet about pouring fresh cups, but at one point a noisy scene suddenly went quiet, and you could clearly hear the stream of tea hitting the tea already in the cup . . . from the rustlings and muttering around us it was clear that those not in the know thought something quite the different was happening.
I read and reread the books as a child teenager and young adult, but I agree with you John that the films tell an objectively better story than the books. I do resent some of Jackson’s insertions, in particular his treatment of Faramir, and the whole warg attack finishing with Aragorn coming to rest unhurt after falling into rapids. It’s not that I expected the films to faithfully adhere to every jot and tittle of the books, but that in particular, as others have said, with regard to Faramir the insertions demonstrate a complete misunderstanding of the character. Plus it just seemed crazy to add parts that weren’t there when there was so much that was there, especially as from my point of view they didn’t add anything, explain anything or in some cases even make sense within the film. Still love the films for all that.
Fuck Tom Bombadil? No, fuck you!!!
Of the ways to consume LotR, I think my absolute favorite is the Rob Inglis unabridged audiobooks. That said, the movies weren’t bad, there were just choices I was disappointed in that I didn’t feel added anything to the story, much like DB above.
I was fine with things like swapping Arwen for Glorfindel in Fellowship, or cutting Bombadil’s scenes.
I was not happy with the changes to Faramir (having him be cruel to Gollum), or to Aragorn (making him doubt becoming King), or to Frodo & Sam’s relationship (Frodo sending Sam away on the stairs).
But overall it was a pretty set of films, I’ll give it that. I thought the Ents/Isengard were particularly well done.
The only extended version I do not like is The Battle of the Five Armies.
Jackson needs but doesn’t have that one person to sit in at production meetings and say “No,that’s f*ing stupid!” Twirly whirlies? Giant worms? The arrow-slinging gatling gun? Okay, you imagined it, it’s cute, you’re a billionaire yadda yadda. It’s still stupid.
I’m not a movie person so I’ve only seen these once. (I didn’t see the Hobbit movies at all.) I had not noticed before you posted the picture that Frodo is marked as a tragic hero visually as well. Not only is his hair darker, but he’s the only hobbit in a dark shirt and his jacket is a little darker than Sam’s, too.
Is Sam’s tan jacket a distinguishing feature to mark that he, too, is a bit of the tragic hero? Or is he in a different color from Merry and Pippin, both in green, to indicate a somewhat lower economic and social status?
(And the ‘complete’ Harry Potter films rumored to be in the works will be crashing bores. SPEW? )
My funniest movie-viewing story ever: We went to the theater to watch Fellowship, and we and everyone else apparently thoroughly enjoyed it.
As the credits rolled, and people discussed the film, and stood to gather their bits and bobs, as you do, ringing out from near the back of the audience, was a clear, and clearly distressed female voice…”TWO MORE MOVIES!?!”
The entire theater erupted in laughter, as my thoughts raced. Surely some new relationship was running aground, the nerd having tried to share his love of LotR with a clueless girlfriend. I still wonder if she ever saw the other two films, and if the relationship survived. We still chuckle about it.
My one disagreement is about the Scouring of the Shire.
For me, it’s the completion of the book – the Hobbits are grown-up and relying entirely on themselves to solve their own problems. They’ve gone and come back again, and they don’t need dwarves, elves, kings, wizards, or the undead to solve their problems. They’re perfectly capable of dealing with a (greatly diminished) Maiar and his henchmen and setting their world to rights.
What’s more, they’ve seen the world, and they’ve decided they like things how they were, thank you very much, now please take all this 20th-century nonsense away with you while we go back to our idealized medieval village.
“My one disagreement is about the Scouring of the Shire.”
Structurally, I can fully understand why it’s gone — it doesn’t fit the shape of a movie to have a big climax and then an extended secondary climax. But I still missed it.
It would have been impractical to do it, but I’d love to have seen it as an hourlong TV special, released after the third movie. That way it could have been a freestanding epilogue, and stood on its own as a structure.
First, question for Scalzi (or anyone else in the comments who wants to weigh in): have you watched all the behind-the-scenes stuff, and if so, how many times? Over the years I think I’ve watched those many hours of docs more than the films themselves, they’re just so enjoyable and well-made, definitely my favorite “making ofs” by a mile. Jackson mentioned at one point that he knew there were a lot of people who did that, watched the behind-the-scenes stuff more than the films.
With regard to the theatrical vs. extended cuts, my opinion on them differs film to film:
Fellowship: theatrical cut all the way, it’s better paced.
Two Towers: extended for me here. As discussed in the post, middle chapters are hard, and the theatrical version to me ended up feeling a little incomplete, beyond the obvious reason that there was another film coming. Extended adds a lot near the end that I felt gave it more immediate closure.
RotK: theatrical here again for me, mostly because the extended goes to 4 hours and 10 minutes and that’s just a bridge too far.
The scouring of the Shire is pretty close to my favourite bit of the books, and I was gutted to see it left out of the movies. To consider it non-essential is to discount the growth the hobbits went through, along with a dash of PTSD. With Tolkien having served in WWI and having lost his friends, I doubt he thought it was the least important thing that happened.
If space was needed to fit it in, one could always leave out a few of the endings, which lie flatly on top of each other like a stack of pancakes – or even leave out a bit of the endless Sam and Frodo trudging through Mordor. I know Ring Bearers gotta trudge, but after a while I feel like I’ve got the message…
One gripe about the movies that I haven’t heard anyone else make is the heavily masked and made up Mouth of Sauron. Bruce Spence is a bloody good actor, and could have made something of that part if he was allowed to show his face.
Watched them all on opening day.
My friend stated. The only bad thing about that movie was ONE YEAR TO WAIT FOR THE NEXT ONE.
Saw in theatre FELLOWSHIP and TWO TOWERS extended versions followed by opening day of THE RETURN OF THE KING.
To be clear we had meals in the theatre between the movies and RotK started at midnight. We were all given a gift. It was a marathon. So many like minded people. It was glorious.
Read and reread these books. I’ve no quibble with the movies. The books still exist and we’re not magically destroyed by the movie maker.
In his article about why he thinks the films are better than the book, Scalzi mentions other good books where the movie has become the definitive version. It doesn’t matter if the books are still there if people don’t read them because the movie is to them definitive. Indeed, some books have been drowned out by their movies: those who actually read The Wonderful Wizard of Oz or Frankenstein are continually surprised by the differences from the movies. They hadn’t known.
Fear of that means that “the book is still on the shelf” is very cold comfort.