The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Five: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

It’s Christmas Day, the presents are unwrapped, the kids are off playing with their new toys and/or video games, you had your big family gathering on Christmas Eve so today consists of leftovers and a long empty stretch of time, and you’re a nerd. What will you do? You will lie on the couch and watch movies all day long. What will you watch? Why, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, of course! And just like that, and depending on what combination of theatrical or extended versions of the films you watch, your next nine to 12 hours are completely booked. Best Christmas Ever, or the Most Easily Sorted Christmas, in any event.

After The Return of the King was released, I wrote two longish essays about the film trilogy, one attempting to explain where it sat in terms of film history, and a second, somewhat more controversial, in which I posited that the film trilogy was better than the book trilogy, in terms of storytelling. Rather than to repeat the points made in those essays, I will simply link to them here, for your perusal at your own convenience. Likewise, because I assume my audience of readers has seen these films, over and over and over again, I won’t spend any time substantially revisiting the plot or themes of the trilogy. You know it, you’ve seen it, you can whistle “Concerning Hobbits” unprompted.

Instead, allow me to present a series of five thoughts about the The Lord of the Rings, both the individual movies, and the production itself.

1. Of the individual films of the series, while I think The Fellowship of the Ring is probably overall the best of the three, and The Return of the King the grandest and most technically impressive, my heart of hearts likes The Two Towers the best. I think this is because I’m a writer and I know that middles are the hardest part of any story. Beginnings are great because you get to set everything up, and endings are great because you get to pay everything off. The middle? You just get to move things around, and that’s often fraught, both logistically and from a storytelling point of view.

And yet! The Two Towers almost never lags, and the climactic Battle of Helm’s Deep is the best battle scene in any of the films: a dark and grimy grind that accentuates just how close to failure the whole enterprise of the fellowship came. It’s the film in the trilogy that has the most going on, and Peter Jackson made it more than just shuffling characters around. That counts for a lot.

2. After all these years I’m still as impressed with what Peter Jackson left out of the films as what he decided to keep in. J.R.R. Tolkien meandered through his world, and felt less urgency than his characters in completing their quest. Jackson, on the other hand, knew he had to keep things moving along; none of these films are short by any stretch of the imagination, but the pacing rarely lags (or, given the monotonous nature of Frodo and Sam’s slog into Mordor, rarely lags more than is absolutely required). I know there are still some Tolkien fans bitter that there was no Tom Bombadil in the films, but you know what? Fuck Tom Bombadil. He’s an annoying, inessential and overpowered NPC who adds little to the overall narrative and whose very presence in the books raises far more questions than it ever answers. Maybe that’s fine for meandering Tolkien, but Jackson understood Bombadil was a focus-puller, to no good effect. Out he goes.

Likewise, the scouring of the shire. My dear nerds, how long do you want the films to be (don’t answer that, I know you all have the Extended Editions)? After nine hours of narrative, and the climactic defeat of Sauron, we’re in the denouement. We can’t have the poor hobbits come home to a mess that they’ll have to spend a whole other hour — at least! — mopping up. Jackson knew that, for the purposes of the film, it has to be happy ending(ish) after Sauron was dealt with. Yes, Frodo’s sailing into the West was bittersweet, but a little bittersweet is fine. The Shire trashed because Tolkien wanted to jam in a little more story after his story? From a cinematic point of view, okay to skip.

3. Which brings me to probably the most controversial opinion in this essay, which is: The extended versions of The Lord of the Rings films are (mostly) annoying fan service that do little to benefit the films Jackson made, and in aggregate ruin the overall viewing experience of the trilogy.

Yes, I know lots of nerds love them. I get it. There is a certain brand of nerd who, when they love a thing, want more of the thing, with less regard to other factors that made the thing so good, like, say, structure. Certainly Jackson and New Line Cinema knew this, which is why they bundled up the extended versions in the first place: Hey, you’re going to pay us twice for odds and sods? Here you go! Thank you for the cash! It’s not just fantasy nerds, mind you. Music nerds will pay a fifth or sixth time for an album because the latest box set edition has a previously unearthed set of outtakes they can nerd out about.

Any you know what? That’s fine. If you’re that type of nerd, than I want you to pursue your joy. In the case of the The Lord of the Rings, the extended versions exist in addition to, not as a replacement for, the theatrical release, so there is nothing lost by the addition of the extended editions to the world. Please enjoy your fun but inessential scenes of hobbits hobbiting, and of Merry and Pippin getting leg extensions, and of Aragon killing the messenger, because the messenger came from Sauron and his dental hygiene left something to be desired.

I’m apparently not that type of nerd, however. Unless the theatrical release of a film causes genuine injury to the story (which is far rarer than cinema nerds would like to admit), the “director’s cut” or “unrated” cut of a film is generally inferior to the theatrical cut. In Jackson’s case, he was mostly given his leave by New Line to build the films how he wanted — the studio famously expanded what was going to be a two-film series into three — and did not appreciably restrict his running time. Jackson got to make the films he wanted to make, by and large. And as a filmmaker, he built them with a specific pacing and story cadence in mind. He and his associates are good enough filmmakers that overall, they got it right with the theatrical releases.

The extended editions futz with the pacing and, here and there, with the story. With one exception I can think of (the ultimate disposition of Saruman), the futzing is not for the better. At best, the additional scenes are just more; at worst, they undermine the aesthetic intent and structure of the filmmaking. When it comes to creating, the shape of a thing matters; it can’t just be cool stuff shoved haphazardly into a bag.

Again, if you love the extended editions, cool, enjoy them. I think they are the distinctly lesser versions. I watched them once, and once was enough. The theatrical versions are, from an aesthetic, structural and storytelling point of view, the most complete versions.

4. As an aside but not unrelated, the complete success, financially and artistically, of The Lord of the Rings makes me sad about the trilogy of films connected to The Hobbit. It’s sometimes discounted now, but the Lord of the Rings trilogy was an actual risk — Jackson and New Line shot all three films at the same time (not counting reshoots), and if The Fellowship of the Ring had tanked, they would have been collectively well and truly screwed. Nearly everything around The Lord of the Rings was new and had to either be built from scratch, or mightily expanded from small existing assets.

A decade later and it’s time to make the Hobbit films, and Peter Jackson is under very different circumstances. As a producer, his preferred director Guillermo Del Toro has left the two-film project, and this is bad news for him, for the studio and also to the filmmaking machinery of New Zealand (much of which Jackson owns and/or is responsible for). If the Hobbit films don’t get made, or are even delayed significantly, everyone takes a hit. So Jackson, in a decision that is admirable from a “being responsible for the well-being of others” point of view, plops himself into the director’s chair, expands the movies into a trilogy, and dutifully gets to work.

The resulting Hobbit trilogy is indeed… dutiful. The films are perfectly cromulent, and in the individual moments, entertaining enough. But they aren’t truly good, or essential cinema, in the way the Lord of the Rings films are. They faff about (the source material has about a film’s worth of things in it; to pad the trilogy out Jackson and company cribbed from other Tolkein legendarium they were legally allowed to mine, but that was thin indeed). The story is in service to special effects instead of the other way around, and ultimately you get the sense that the reason the films happened were to keep people employed, not make films anyone cared about or were much interested in.

Again, good on Jackson for keeping his people paid. I will never fault him for that. But I don’t ever rewatch the Hobbit films.

5. I do rewatch The Lord of the Rings, for the story, for the immersion into the world Jackson created from Tolkien’s vast mythos, for the characters and the acting, for the whole damn thing, all of it and entire (the theatrical version). It’s a cinematic happening, and a vibe, and world you can fall into, finding new things in it even as the old things do their magic. For nine hours! That’s Christmas Day, sorted.

— JS