The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Six: Sleepless in Seattle

It is late June 1993, and you are me, and you are about to go on the third date in two weeks with this impossibly out-of-your-league woman you’ve somehow managed to attract to yourself. You don’t know much of anything when it comes to romance (trust me on this one), but you know that the third date is kind of the “make or break” date for relationships. It’s the last date where you can go “you know, this is not really working for me” without things getting unduly awkward, and, alternately, the first date where you can go, “Hell yes, let’s do this thing” without things also getting awkward. You are 24 years old and you have not been in a relationship since college, and if this does not work out you are likely facing another depressingly long bout of not dating, possibly lasting until you are in the grave. Plus, this woman is, remember, impossibly out of your league. You will never once in your life do any better. You are extremely aware of this. You really, really, really, really need this third date to work.

Fortunately for you, you have an ace up your sleeve. Sleepless in Seattle is opening on the same day as your third date, and you know it’s going to be great. One, it has Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, two of the cutest film actors for the early 90s. Two, it has Nora Ephron as the film’s co-writer and director, and you have very positive feelings about how she handles romantic relationships in film. Three, you are a professional film critic and you’ve already seen the movie to review it, and you know it is perfect for your third date needs. The fix, as they say, is in, and thank God for that. You know yourself pretty well. You need all the help for this third date that you can get.

Sleepless in Seattle is a romantic comedy, and also, it is a film that knows it is a romantic comedy. The characters do not know they are in a romantic comedy, but they certainly know about how the movies treat love and romance: The film An Affair to Remember crops up over and over again, and the climactic scene of the movie both borrows from and subverts that film’s plot twist. The characters bring up the romances of movies, and of their stars. At one point a character says to another “You don’t want to be in love. You want to be in love in a movie.” The comment is a gentle criticism about how that character understands relationships, but it’s also a wink and a nod to what we already know: That this is a movie, and we, the audience, want the characters to ultimately fall in love, and fall in love like they do in movies. This movie will not disappoint on that front.

It almost could not fail to. Nora Ephron, the co-writer and director, was by this time no stranger to how people fall in love in the movies. One could say it was even in her blood: Ephron was the daughter of Oscar-nominated movie screenwriters Harry and Phoebe Ephron, who had written romantic comedies of their own, most notably (to modern viewers) The Desk Set, starring complicated Hollywood couple Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. By the time Sleepless came around, Ephron, who was also a journalist, essayist and novelist, had already written one of the biggest romantic comedies in the past decade, When Harry Met Sally… The romantic comedy was familiar territory to her. She understood its pleasures and pitfalls.

She also understood that romantic comedies work best when they’re not about perfect people. The film’s appointed lovebirds, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) and Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), are both a bit of a mess, in different ways. Sam is an architect widower with a young son, and believes the love that he had with his wife was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. He’s not opposed to dating, but he doesn’t expect lightning to strike twice. He’s charming but he’s also sort of cranky, not in a showy off-the-handle way, but in the way that makes you understand that his wife probably helped keep him in line, and that he appreciated someone who could do that for him, because he’s not as good at doing it himself.

For her part, Annie is flighty; apparently a good journalist but in her real life engaged to a solid, boring man (Bill Pullman, resolutely and sympathetically playing the part of the man who gets left) who promises a life of security and tissues up the nose whilst he sleeps because he’s allergic to everything. Annie didn’t have doubts about this life until one Christmas Eve she hears Sam on a radio relationship advice show; Sam’s son Jonah has called in to find Sam a new wife, and Sam is dragooned into being on the radio talking about his late spouse. Annie breaks down crying, becomes obsessed with his voice, and then, in a wanton misuse of newspaper resources that couldn’t happen today because no paper has these sort of resources anymore, goes out of her way to find out more about him. This includes actually flying to Seattle to see him (not meet him; just see him).

In real life, now or in 1993, this would have been stalker behavior; in real life of 2023, it also would have been unnecessary because Annie could have just taken to social media to learn everything she could possibly want to know about Sam Baldwin, architect. I don’t want to excuse this sort of behavior, because Hollywood has done us no great favors in selling the idea of obsessiveness as love. What I will say is that, in the milieu of a romantic comedy that knows it’s a romantic comedy, Annie is playing fair. She (like hundreds of other women) wrote Sam a letter, collected by the radio advice personality, and both Sam and Jonah liked what was there. Sam, of course, discounts all of the letters — he understands the stalkerish implications — and it’s Jonah who forces the issue by replying, opening a door that should otherwise remain shut. Again, Ephron knows her way around the territory.

Ultimately what Sleepless in Seattle knows is that two people can be better together than they might be alone. Sam is in danger of falling down the hole of his crankiness; Annie is in danger of letting her flightiness turn her life into a safe and weightless nothing. Annie needs Sam’s edge; Sam needs Annie’s optimism. They both need the grounding they could provide each other, Sam to come up from his hole, and Annie to keep from flying away. Will it actually work that way, once the two of them meet? We don’t know; Ephron, again with decades of experience in the form, ends the movie where most romantic comedies truly begin, with the meet cute. I would like to think they’re still out there, balancing each other out.

Nora Ephron is the heart of his movie, and there is no doubt about this, but she did have help. The movie started with screenwriter Jeff Arch, Oscar-winning writer David S. Ward added to it, and when Ephron came on board, in addition to adding bits herself she had her sister Delia, also an author and screenwriter, come in for an uncredited polish. And then of course there are Hanks and Ryan, who had been a movie couple before (Joe Versus the Volcano) and would be again five years later with You’ve Got Mail (also co-written and directed by Ephron). Hanks’ reputation is being the wholesome lead, but really, he’s best at being the guy who is just this far from being an asshole. Which we all are! Which is why we love him so! With Ryan, well. You have to be smart to play the ditz. The final scene of Sleepless lets Ryan have Annie be who she is, and hopefully gets to be moving forward.

Yes, yes, you say, but what happened with that third date?!? Well, again, you’re me. You take that impossibly wonderful woman to the movie, and she loves it, and in time, she loves you too. You propose to her some time later (in your newspaper column!), she says yes, you get married, and you live happily ever after for (checks watch) 28 and a half years so far.

About seven years into that happily ever after you learn that this impossibly wonderful woman came home from her first date with you and told her mother that she had met the man she was going to marry, so all your angst and worry about the success of that third date was entirely in your head; the fix was indeed in, but on her side, not yours. But taking her to Sleepless in Seattle certainly didn’t hurt your case, and in fact may have helped it.

I rewatch Sleepless in Seattle because it’s a romantic comedy, and a romantic comedy that knows it’s a romantic comedy, and because it’s a romantic comedy, that knows it’s a romantic comedy, that helped a guy who loves romantic comedies live a romantic comedy of his own. It’s part of my own happily every after, and always will be.

So, thanks, Nora Ephron. You did me a solid. You’re the best.

— JS