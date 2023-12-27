The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Seven: Pacific Rim

Here’s a fun fact: Pacific Rim is Guillermo del Toro’s rebound relationship. In the early 2010s, del Toro was meant to direct a film adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness for Universal Pictures, with James Cameron producing and Tom Cruise as the star. Madness had been a dream project of del Toro’s for most of his professional life, but, alas, it was not to be. It fell apart over budget and the fact del Toro, quite reasonably given the material, want to have it be an “R”-rated film, and Universal did not. The film got the ax on a Friday. Del Toro spent the weekend moping about it. On Monday he signed on to direct Pacific Rim.

We should all have such fruitful rebounds.

To be fair, del Toro was not parachuting into Pacific Rim sight unseen. He had been developing the film from a story treatment by screenwriter Travis Beacham, and was intending to be a producer on it, with someone else handling the directing part. He was always going to have a substantial role to play in the development of this film. Having watched the film several times, however, it’s hard to imagine anyone but del Toro directing this thing. This is a film in which one gets the distinct feeling that del Toro is just off-screen, cackling delightedly about what he’s getting away with.

The plot: The Earth is being invaded by monsters from another dimension! And to fight the monsters, humans make big damn robots! Piloted by humans with interconnected brains! Alas, the humans are not winning and we’re down to our last few big damn robots, all gathered in Hong Kong. The plan is to seal up the interdimensional portal that the monsters are coming out of with a nuclear explosion. The monsters are not down with this plan, and will happily destroy Hong Kong (for a start) to stop it.

There, that’s all you really need to know going in. Yes, there are bits about “drifting” with your mind to pilot the big damn robots (called Jaegers in the film), some interpersonal conflicts with the Jaeger pilots, Idris Elba being Idris Elba all over the damn place, and Ron Perlman showing up because he’s del Toro’s good luck charm, and why not. But let’s not kid ourselves: We are not here for the plot (sorry, Mr. Beacham). We are here to see monsters and robots just beat the holy crap out of each other, and, collaterally, Hong Kong (sorry, Hong Kong).

The film does not disappoint in this regard. The quality of the monster bashing here is absolutely top-notch, some of the best that has ever been filmed (or, more accurately, been number crunched in CGI). The monsters have weight and force, as do the Jaegers. They move more or less as they should under the laws of physics, with momentum and inertia playing a substantial role in how the battles play out. I hesitate at calling these giant battles “realistic,” and I would caution that the physics of these battles only go so far: Yes, the creatures and robots move like they have mass, but when one of the robots picks up a whole damn container ship and starts whacking a monster with it like it’s a cricket bat, that’s when physics has gone home to have tea and play with its dog.

But at that point you won’t care. Certainly I didn’t care. Trust me, as someone who has written his own story about Big Damn Monsters, I understand at some point you just have to wave off physics, and come up with something that’s reasonable-ish enough to let people just get on with the story. Guillermo del Toro is not sweating the square-cube law here. He’s assumed you’ve watched enough Godzilla films and Gundam anime over the years that you will just accept that skyscraper-sized monsters exist, and big damn robots are the logical way to fight them. You knew what you were getting into from the moment you saw this movie’s poster. Rare is the individual who bought a ticket for this film, plopped themselves down in their seat, and was disappointed that Pacific Rim was not a drawing room drama set against the background of the economic development of East Asia after the Second World War.

With that said, I am being slightly unfair to Messrs. Beacham and del Toro on a story level. There is a story here, and in fact there are several — most of the major characters in this film are on a redemption arc of some sort or another (not Ron Perlman’s character, however. He’s just there to be colorful). And those redemption arcs are perfectly fine! But del Toro, to his credit, understood that the redemption arcs are not the main course of this film. Robots Vs. Monsters is the main course, the soup course and the dessert. He apparently filmed substantially more of the human drama, and then sliced it down because it got in the way, leaving just enough of it to make things tolerably interesting when the monsters weren’t around. I respect the filmmaker who knows what his film is about, and how long he can keep his audience away from what they really came for.

Monster films have had a resurgence in recent years. After Pacific Rim we got a new Hollywood version of Godzilla and an attendant “monsterverse” which features King Kong and famous kaiju like Mothra and Ghidorah, and these films have ranged from pretty good (the 2014 Godzilla) to passably entertaining (most of the rest of them). Just this year there’s been a soft reboot of the Toho Studios Godzilla with Godzilla Minus One, which is arguably the best Godzilla movie since the very first (non-Americanized) version back in 1954. And Pacific Rim had its own sequel in 2018 — not directed by del Toro, who filmed with The Shape of Water instead. He came away with a couple of Oscars for his troubles, so probably the right choice there.

This monster-renaissance has been entertaining, but at the end of the day, of all these latter-day kaiju films, Pacific Rim is the one I come back to. It’s the one with joy in it, and the sense that del Toro can’t believe he’s getting away with making robots punch monsters. I can’t say that I’m glad del Toro wasn’t able to make At the Mountains of Madness — and still hasn’t! Despite two Oscars! — because that would have been awesome, and still would be one day. But I am glad that after a good solid sulk, del Toro decided to move on and make this. As rebounds go, this is one of the most glorious, or at least the most deliriously entertaining, in cinematic history.

— JS