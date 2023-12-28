My Professional 2023

If you’re lucky, you get to look back at some years and go, “yup, that was a career year.” 2023 was one of those years for me. In no particular order:

1. The Kaiju Preservation Society won Locus, Alex and Ohioana awards, and was a finalist for the Hugo award (and the Dragon award, although that was in 2022).

2. I was also the recipient of the Heinlein Award and the Budapest Grand Prize, becoming the first science fiction writer to be given that particular commendation, as well as being the first science fiction writer chosen as the Guest of Honor at the Budapest International Book Fair.

3. Starter Villain was on multiple New York Times bestseller lists this year and had a two-month stint on the Audio Fiction list. It also landed on multiple other bestseller lists, and as of this very second is still in the top ten of science fiction bestsellers on Amazon after three months. It was also a finalist for Best Science Fiction novel in the 2023 Goodreads Readers Choice Awards, and ended up on multiple end-of-the-year “Best Of” lists at various publications.

4. My story “Slow Time Between the Stars,” available on Amazon Prime Reading, has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times, and has more or less stayed in the top ten of the Kindle Prime Reading science fiction list since it came out in late June (at the moment, it’s at #2). This is especially sweet as I don’t release much short fiction, and this particular story is a bit of a departure from my usual thing. It’s gratifying to have it well-received.

5. I released four EPs of music (How Far From Home Do You Want To Go, Between the Stars, Eternal and Travelogue) to streaming services. They have thrilled tens of fans! But I like them. And now I know what I sound like as a musician. Oh! And! I got to sing a song at the JoCo Cruise final concert, which may not seem like a big deal to all y’all, but is something I’ve wanted to do since I started going on that cruise years and years ago.

6. The Scalzi Family Foundation was the primary sponsor of the Gen Con Writer’s Symposium in 2023, helping that writers’ event bring in a more diverse slate of instructors and panelists.

7. The Scalzi Humble Book Bundle raised over $30,000 for literacy charity First Book, which provides books and literacy education help to children and educators across the nation. Moreover, at least half of what I will personally get from the book bundle will go to the Scalzi Family Foundation, to be used for charitable and philanthropical ends.

8. Whatever, the blog you’re reading right now, celebrated 25 years of existing, including by Krissy throwing me a surprise party for it at the church. I assure you, I was not expecting that.

And I think that’s most of it, although that is more than enough. There are other things that happened this last year that were also good news for me, but I can’t talk about them at the moment; they’re not quite ready to announce. I’ll get to those next year, and I think you’ll agree they are things to celebrate.

(In my personal life, things are pretty decent as well. Still married to the best person ever, still lucky to have the best kid, who is also a hell of a writer, and still have a great collection of friends and colleagues. I lead an extremely fortunate life, and I’m well aware of that fact. I’m also well aware so much of that comes from folks picking up my books, reading them, sharing them, and talking about them. If that’s you, thank you very much. I appreciate you more than I can say.)

As I noted here earlier in the year, 2024 will likely be a quiet year for me career-wise. I will have shorter fiction out in 2024, but the next novel is in February 2025. That’s all right by me. 2023 was amazing, but it was also, in the best possible way, exhausting. I’m happy to have a year where what I do is (mostly) stay home to work on stuff. 2024 can be someone else’s career year. I hope theirs is as good for them as mine was for me.

— JS