The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Eight: Return to Me

Return to Me may be the gentlest romantic comedy I have ever seen. There is not a single sharp edge to it, nor does it want one. This film delights in the coziness it’s created for itself. The movie has very little risk to it; at no time in the whole of the movie are you concerned that proposed sweethearts Bob and Grace are not going to find the happy ending this film intends for them. It’s not that kind of film. Its pleasures are low-key and slice of life. It’s slight, but that’s not a slight. It’s slight like a family gathering where you actually like all the cousins and uncles. Does anything happen at the gathering? Not really. But you’re glad you came and you’ll be glad when you can see them all again.

David Duchovny is Bob Rueland, who (in shades of Sleepless in Seattle) is a Chicago architect and widower, whose wife Elizabeth (Joely Richardson), a great apes zoologist, has died in a car accident. His life after her death is largely concerned with finishing the ape environment at the zoo that he promised her before she died. That is, until, on a night that he’s dragged out to dinner by his friend Charlie (David Alan Grier), he suddenly feels a spark with the waitress, Grace.

Why the spark? Well, for one thing, Grace is played by Minnie Driver, who is delightful. But there’s another reason the film wants to suggest for the spark. Grace was, for many years, quite ill due to a bad heart. But then suddenly a heart donor appeared and now Grace is thriving and feeling that spark with Bob. If at this point you have to be told whose heart it is that is now beating in Grace’s chest, and that feels that thrill at the sight of Bob, who feels that very same thrill, you are hopeless and we cannot be friends.

Not that Grace or Bob knows this at this point, of course. Organ donation is anonymous, although recipients may, via the organ donation bank, send a letter to the donor’s family after the fact, a thing which Grace does immediately before meeting Bob. She also declines to tell Bob that she’s a heart transplant recipient, because it’s not exactly first date material, and also because she’s sensitive about it, and a little awkward generally because she’s new to this whole dating and romance thing. Bob, who is enchanted by Grace and perfectly willing to go at her pace on all this, doesn’t press.

Will that letter resurface at an inopportune time? Will there be a small crisis? Will Bob and Grace nevertheless find their way to a happily ever after? Look, I am not spoiling anything here when I say you already know these answers. The joy of Return to Me is not the will-they-or-won’t-they of the romance. They absolutely will. The joy of the film is enjoying the company of these characters along the way.

And not just Bob and Grace. The film is stuffed with supporting characters who have known each other for years, who sit around tables and play penny-ante poker and debate which shortstop is the best of all time — and woe betide you if you attempt to mix the modern and deadball eras. These folks love and encourage the main characters and only want the best for them. There’s the crew at Grace’s restaurant, led by Carrol O’ Connor and Robert Loggia, there’s Grace’s best friend Megan (Bonnie Hunt, pulling double duty, as she’s also the film’s director and co-writer), her husband Joe (Jim Belushi) and their increasingly large brood of children. On Bob’s side there’s Charlie and his work crew at the Zoo. All of these characters feel lived-in, and established in the flow of the lead’s lives.

This community of characters is what’s really at the heart of Return to Me. Often it feels like Hunt has forgotten to tell her actors the camera is rolling, and they’re just sitting around riffing, waiting to be told to get back to work. The vibe is loose and familial, and the banter, while entertaining, doesn’t feel workshopped for maximum zinginess. No one’s trying to outclever someone else. No one’s reaching for the punchline. It’s just people in the flow of their day and life, watching two other very nice people that they love circling each other, and giving them an occasional nudge here and there, because, after all, who doesn’t want the people they love to be happy?

Return to Me is Bonnie Hunt’s one and only theatrical release as a director, a fact which I think comes down to numbers: This film was not a financial success. The very things I love about it — its familial charm, its old-fashionedness (the closest this movie comes to sex is a kiss on a neck), its resolute lack of tension — probably doomed it at the box office. It’s too bad. I would like to have lived in a universe where this film did well enough that Hunt was given other films to direct. I suspect they would play very similarly to this one. Yes, they’d be a little corny. But to quote The Holiday, another film in this December Comfort Watch series, “I like corny. I’m looking for corny in my life.”

In this universe, Return to Me is probably the most comforting of all the December Comfort Watches, and the one I’ll watch when I just want to see nice people fall in love, nicely, with all their nice friends cheering them on. It’s a hot-chocolate-and-Snuggie-on-the-couch sort of film. I’d like to hang out with all the folks in this movie at their next gathering of family and friends. I think they’d make me feel welcome, and I think they would be happy when I showed up to the next one.

