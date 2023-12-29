The December Comfort Watches, Day Twenty Nine: The Nice Guys

Shane Black writes like cocaine feels. Nervy, twitchy, moving quick, with a lot of words coming out at once, which while entertaining, may or may not be directly relevant to the discussion at hand. He also writes about the sort of scenarios where cocaine (at the very least) might be involved: cops, killers, pornstars and sleazebags, all doing their various sordid things, usually in LA. I’m not saying Shane Black knows cocaine. I am saying Shane Black understands cocaine. It comes out on his pages, and in his movies.

(Shane Black would say Shane Black knows cocaine, but not anymore. Good for him.)

The Nice Guys is Shane Black at his Shane Blackest: It literally begins with a porn star’s car crashing through a house in 1977 Los Angeles, where the smog is so bad you can see it at night. This feels random, but it’s not: The plot of the film involves the porn industry and the automotive industry, and a very weird way in which the two are going to intersect, involving an element that makes sense only in the 1970s.

Into this scenario Shane injects the two “nice guys” of the title. There’s Holland Marsh (Ryan Gosling, sporting a very 70s ‘stache), a rather-less-than-reputable private investigator who is not above taking money from old ladies looking for their missing nieces, and then stringing along the investigation in order to get more money. There’s also Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), who basically beats people up for cash, which he’s not especially proud of, but, look, it’s the 1970s and a gig is a gig. By now you understand that “nice guys” is meant ironically here. And yet: these are our heroes. Again, it’s 1970s LA. You take what you can get.

The two of them connect when, in kind of the opposite of a meet cute, Healy roughs up Marsh as a warning to stay away from one of Healy’s clients. He’s professional about it, he’s not taking any particular pleasure in it, but rough him up he does. It’s as amusing as a meet cute should be, just, you know, more painful. The problem is, after their meet rough, it becomes clear that there’s more going on with the missing niece and Healy’s client than either of them thought, and that “more” might get one or both of them killed. As much for their own protection as anything else, they form a reluctant team to get to the bottom of things. This will lead them to porn star parties, airport hotels and automotive shows, where clues, and bodies, keep piling up.

I’m not going to explain the plot further because while there is a mystery to solve, it’s held together by baling wire and gum, and not really what you’re here for. You’re here for Marsh and Healy, the itchy P.I. and the laconic muscle, go from enemies to frenemies to friends. This sort of “chalk-and-cheese” pairing is a thing Shane Black knows and does well, most notably in the original Lethal Weapon movie, and again in The Last Boy Scout, The Long Kiss Goodnight and, my favorite, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Of all these combos, The Nice Guys is arguably the one that works the best, possibly because Healy and Marsh are both already on the bottom rung of things. This isn’t Good Cop, Bad Cop, or Competent and Comedy Relief, this is Low-Rent Investigator and Privately Regretful Thug. They really are better together, but, at least initially, it’s not clear how much of an upgrade that really is.

Marsh and Healy are perfectly cast. Gosling has never had a problem channeling his inner twerp (see: Ken in Barbie), but he’s never done it better than he’s doing it here. His Marsh is paper-thin bravado and gallons of flop sweat, and the sure knowledge that he’s hanging on to everything, including his sanity, by his fingernails. Crowe’s Healy, on the other hand, knows who he is and how he got to his station in life, and is, if not resigned to it, at least understanding of the predicament. Crowe’s secret weapon is that he’s capable of making you believe that his characters have an interior life; his Healy has that, even if he doesn’t like it much.

I dig The Nice Guys for the characters, but I also dig it for the vibe. As someone who was a kid in the Los Angeles basin in the 1970s, this movie does a pretty good job of nailing the look and feel of the less-than-glamorous side of that time and place (disclaimer: I was not going to porn star parties in 1977. I was eight at the time). It’s made even more impressive for the fact that outside a few exterior shots, this film was mostly made in Atlanta. Movie magic! It’s a thing. I’m happier with the LA as it exists now, I will note, if for no other reason than you can actually see the mountains most days. That’s a definite upgrade. Still, when I want a nostalgia hit, this film does the trick.

I see The Nice Guys as being possibly the most divisive of my December Comfort Watch picks. The “Shane Black” type of film is one that has as many detractors as admirers — you have to want cocaine-speed dialogue — and because, in gleefully capturing the shady side of 70s LA, there’s more gratuitous nudity and murder than any other film in the series. I acknowledge this may not be the film to watch with your grandmother — although, you know what, today’s grandmas were in their teens and twenties in the 70s, so maybe nothing here is new to them. Maybe your grandma went to a 70s party or two. Maybe there are things about grandma you’re not ready to know! Clear it with her before putting it on, is what I’m saying.

But this series is about what I enjoy, and I enjoy this. I do dig the Shane Black of it all, the quips, the seedy characters, the down-on-their-luck vibe and the 70s sheen, and enjoy coming back to it now and then. It is a very specific sort of cinematic experience, and of that experience, there is none better.

— JS