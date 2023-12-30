The December Comfort Watches, Day Thirty: Pride and Prejudice
Because I am a shallow and terrible person of poor breeding and low station, I am not much for the written works of Jane Austen. To be clear, I am not singling out just Jane Austen here; most of 19th century English language literature is a rough ride for me because it jars my brain. The words are the same but the sentences and paragraphs don’t hang together right for me, and it’s not really until the 1920s that language usage snaps into a form I can flow through, instead of feeling it chug in my head. This is, I assure you, a me problem. Neither Austen nor any of the rest of the 19th Century English language literary world needed to take my preferences into account, not least because I would not even exist until well into the second half of the 20th Century. Austen was a fantastic writer. Just not so much for me.
Filmed versions of Austen’s work (and the occasional attendant current-day riff off of it) do turn out to be for me, however. Part of that has to do with the stories having to necessarily be adapted to more modern audiences, which include me, to be successful and palatable. Part of it is that I find the era of which Austen writes to be fascinating — far enough away to be another world, close enough that the concerns of that world still echo through ours. Part of it is that, my prejudices concerning sentence structure aside, Austen was a magnificent storyteller, delving into women’s lives and the issues of class and wealth and how precarious the position of her characters were in relation to all of that.
Another part of it is that, for whatever reasons, Austen attracts really interesting filmmakers to her. The filmed versions of her works tend to be smart and sharp. My own introduction to Austen on film came in 1995, with the contrasty one-two punch of Amy Heckerling’s Clueless (based, loosely, on Emma), and Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility, the script for which was written by Emma Thompson. One was modern-day and one was a period piece, and both worked exceedingly well, in very different ways. Thompson walked off with a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for her work, and in her acceptance speech joked about going to Austen’s grave and telling her ghostly collaborator about the box office grosses from around the world. 1995 also saw a film adaption of Persuasion, and an extremely popular TV miniseries of Pride and Prejudice, which launched Colin Firth, wet and heaving, into the bosoms of Austenites everywhere.
That last one presented an issue for 2005’s version of Pride and Prejudice, directed by Joe Wright in his theatrical debut. The miniseries, which in addition to Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy also starred Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, was so beloved that another assay of the novel was, as I understand it, something tantamount to heresy. This was made more so by Wright’s choice to move the era of events back twenty years or so into the late 18th Century, to trim the story considerably to focus on the love story of Elizabeth and Darcy, deviating from it only when doing so would illuminate their fraught relationship, and to (relatively) impoverish the Bennets so as to make their situation in the film more obviously precarious. Choices, as they say, were made, not all of them popular.
Those choices, however, endear this version to me. Joe Wright (and screenwriter Deborah Moggach, with an uncredited assist from Emma Thompson) was correct to treat Austen’s work as a living document, and not one set in stone, from which one deviates at one’s own peril. This version of Pride and Prejudice vibrates with life. Its world is lived in, and its characters are people you could know in your own life, although, probably, not with such nice houses.
The story, if you don’t know: The Bennets, country gentry implied to be on the lowest rung of polite society, have a problem, in that they have five daughters, no sons, and a need to marry off the girls to suitable men before their house is inherited by a distant relation purely because he’s man. Eligible and very rich bachelor Mr. Bingley arrives in the neighborhood, and suddenly there’s a ball, where he’s introduced to everyone, including the Bennett daughters. Also at the ball: Bingley’s diffident friend Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfayden), who rubs young Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightly) the wrong way when she hears him casually dismiss her, and indeed, most of the county. She resolves to have nothing to do with that annoying Mr. Darcy.
Of course, she will have quite a lot to do with Mr. Darcy through the course of the story, as the two headstrong leads find themselves in the same room over and over, and their friends, families and circumstances intertwine. Darcy takes a fancy to Elizabeth, and why wouldn’t he, but she is not impressed, either with his riches, which are even more considerable than Mr. Bingley’s, or what she sees as his interference with Bingley’s potential courtship of her sister Jane. It will take a few more crises, and re-evaluations, before Elizabeth and Darcy learn to overcome their pride and their prejudices, and yes, I see what I did there, and I’m not sorry.
So much of the success of this film rides on the interaction of the two leads, and Joe Wright got lucky with the leads he has. Knightly’s Elizabeth is the late 18th Century version of a tomboy, in love with the countryside, fiercely loyal to and protective of her family, forthright and glowing from the inside with the sort of intelligence that sees everything, tries to understand it all, and is not inclined to settle for less than what is fair and right. You can see why Darcy falls for her, and also, why Elizabeth at least initially decides he, regardless of his wealth and station, does not match up.
Which brings us to Macfayden’s Darcy, who is an interesting puzzle. He’s awkward and abrupt in a manner that feels to me almost spectrum-y; he’s either feeling nothing (except irritation), or he’s feeling everything, in a way that’s overwhelming, and which he clearly doesn’t understand why it isn’t immediately acquiesced to by Elizabeth. His Darcy doesn’t know how to people, basically, or at least, not on the terms that include other people’s interests and considerations above his own. And why should he? He’s rich as hell (when Elizabeth Bennet first sees his house, her reaction is to laugh at its absurd scale) and people are more than willing to bend around him — this behavior, alas, has not changed much from Austen’s time to today.
Darcy’s confused by Elizabeth, who is not impressed with him, or by his estate. Perhaps the most pleasant fiction Austen weaves is the idea that someone of Darcy’s circumstance can or will overhaul his view of the world to accommodate someone like Elizabeth (whose own required overhaul in perspective, while necessary for the story, is exponentially smaller). But I suppose love makes all of us do remarkable things, in fiction at least. In Wright’s telling of the tale, and with these actors, both Darcy and Elizabeth’s butting of heads, and meeting of minds, feels merited and earned.
Wright and this film also do a magnificent job of sketching out all of the characters, especially the Bennet sisters, not just by giving them dialogue, but by putting them in rooms with people and then letting them be who they are. This is how we learn Jane Bennet (Rosamund Pike) is kind, Lydia (Jenna Malone) and Kitty (Carey Mulligan) are flighty and irrepressible, and Mary (Talulah Riley) would rather be at home with a book. Mr. Bingley’s sister Caroline (Kelly Reilly) gets a huge amount of mileage from withering stares, while Mr. Bennet (Donald Sutherland) gets an equal amount of mileage from tolerant smiles.
Wright films all of this with an eye that does not discount the mud over the pomp; Wright referred to this a “dirty hem” film because the Bennet’s country life would have a lot of those. This does not mean Wright choses naturalism over all. One of the most striking scenes has Darcy and Elizabeth dancing in a crowded room and then, with a word, everything else falls away but the two of them. Wright knows what he’s doing when he does that, just as he knows what he’s doing when, after Darcy helps Elizabeth into a carriage, the director focuses the next shot on Darcy’s hand. The focus and intentionality of Wright’s directorial eye is never in doubt here, and is one of the reasons I prefer this version over others.
This is not to run down the beloved-by-many 1995 miniseries version of this story. This 2005 version is not better, it simply has differing aims and choices, not the least is to fit this story in two hours instead of the miniseries’ six. Those aims and choices comport better to what I want to watch, and how much time I want to devote to it. This version of the story is, for me, complete, and magical, and one I immerse myself in whenever I want a romance on a grand scale.
I’d like to think Jane Austen would understand the choices made to her story here. Maybe we could get Emma Thompson to explain them to her.
— JS
” Wright’s choice to move the era of events back twenty years or so into the late 18th Century, ”
I don’t doubt you one bit., Sadly the costumes are loosely based on the early 19th century Neoclassical movement, which has a very different silhouette. https://fashionhistory.fitnyc.edu/1800-1809/
(shakes fist at Hollywood)
We just recently re-watched this. It struck me again just how well-made it was, and I saw things I had never noticed before. If you are paying attention it is obvious from the first meeting how much Mr. Darcy is struck by Elizabeth. The cinematography is also excellent. You mentioned the dance seen where the rest of the crowd disappears, leaving just the two of them, but when you realize that the scene leading up to it, their whole several minute conversation, is shot in one take, with no cuts. He does that several times.
My campy favorite version is the one with Lily James as Elizabeth 😇
I have the same issue with Austen’s books, none of which I have read twice.
Even though I read far more than I watch, Austen is an exception. I’d rather watch her works than read them.
I have the same problem with most 19th century literature, although going back further I find Daniel Defoe and authors of similar vintage perfectly readable. I’ve also got an oddity with my hearing and get a chunk of my understanding by lipreading, things like audio books and radio drama just don’t work for me. I have wondered if the two are linked with the 19th century writers structuring their text to be read out loud in the drawing room.
Not a fan of 19th century literature? When I set out looking for failings in the character of John Scalzi, I was hoping for something with a little more meat.
I’m a HUGE fan of the Colin Firth version of P&P, and firmly recommend the “I’ll just strip down and take a dip in my private pond” scene to anyone suffering from Cotard’s delusion. My personal favorite Austen adaptation is somewhat a sleeper, the 1995 version of Patience starring Amanda Root and Cîarin Hinds.
For those who want Austen AND Science Fiction, I quite enjoyed Kathleen Flynn’s “The Jane Austen Project”. I’m also a fan of Mary Robinette Kowal’s glamour series. And speaking of Romance novels, how I yearn for that future day when it’s discovered that Karen F. Misanthrope’s 34 volume series of bodice-rippers was in fact penned by one JMS…
One of the many things I love about this particular Pride and Prejudice (and I am one of those for whom an annual re-read of all of Austen is a comfort ritual) is the relationship between Mr and Mrs Bennet. We know–Austen tells us–that Mr. Bennet married a pretty face, and he has been suffering the consequences ever since. This is the first version I’ve seen that suggests that these people not only have had sex, but continue to do so–that Mr. Bennet, as snarky as he may be to his wife, harbors a genuine, slightly shame-faced love for her.
I also love the way Wright tells you just enough about each of the Bennet girls in the world–at the Netherfield ball, you’ve got Lydia drinking and being a hoyden, and poor Mary embarrassed to death when her father tells her she’s been playing the pianoforte long enough, thank you. (I particularly feel for Mary, as that is her one chance to outshine her prettier, livelier sisters.) And this is all done in passing, with gorgeous economy.
Two other physical things about the film that I love (because I obviously am a Big Nerd).
1) The Home Farm at the Bennet’s is in their back yard. You see the maid hanging laundry, and farm animals milling about. The public gardens are all in the front of the house, for display.
2) The mix of fashions–the older women are still wearing the gowns they had made 15 years earlier, refreshing the trimming updating them slightly, because you don’t waste the investment that such a gown represents–and I’m sure Lady Catherine de Bourgh believes that any gown she ever graced with her patronage is timeless). The younger women are wearing the newer Neo-classical lines, since their dresses are made new, or at least handed down from one sister to another.
Nortally, I wholeheartedly agree about that Persuasion. Ciaran Hinds could not be better in the role, nor could Amanda Root, who genuinely looks somewhat past her prime, not in age, but in experience.
You’re shallow? I’m stupidly fond of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, the novel and the movie.
Lizzie’s showdown with Lady de Burgh takes on a whole new martial arts aspect, with competing schools of katana wielding
I’m also a fan of this production. The opening scene with precise POV tracking around and through the house always makes me happy.
I also appreciate the early morning and afternoon dusk scenes.
Such movies are part of my January comfort watch.
P.s. as a guy I’d never read Austin but after watching this movie I picked up the book and thoroughly enjoyed it.
I found that P&P and “Persuasion” are the easiest for me to read; “Sense and Sensibility” makes me want to slap some of the characters, and so does “Emma”.
I agree with everyone above recommending the 1995 Persuasion too (I watched the 2008 and 2022 versions this month and 1995 is the best).
The 2020 Emma is also well worth watching.
As someone else whose brain can’t catch the rhythm of most 19th century prose, I am curious if you’ve ever read any Melville and, if so, if you found him to be an exception. My brain doesn’t do Dickens or Austen or Eliot or James, but I had a good time reading Moby-Dick.
Hmm, I may have to give this one a try – I didn’t see this version when it came out, or ever, because I am one of the people who believes the 1995 mini-series was utter perfection.
But the timeshift intrigues me. Though I doubt the historical context has much impact on the actual story, the plain fact is that moving the time to the late 18th Century removes it from the Napoleonic War era and into the French Revolution era. Society was a whole heckuva lot different. For one thing, being a solider didn’t have the social cachet in 1799 that it did in 1819.
Plus, as Madame Hardy pointed out, the fashions should also have been very different! In 1799 people were still going about in multiple petticoats and hoop skirts (women) and brocaded jackets with whaleboned “skirts” (men). The Neoclassical look was directly related to the French Revolution, when wearing 18th Century finery was a sure sign of being an aristocrat.
Hmph.
Yeah, I’ll stick to the 1995 version myself. Years ago, I was watching it in snippets over a week or so, and later I’d wander around looking for the book I was reading (forgetting it was TV). Now THAT’S what I like in an adaptation of a beloved book. (Making me extremely wary of the coming Murderbot adaptation.)
I also can’t get used to KK’s looks… the giant head balanced precariously on the slender neck. Many women considered extraordinarily beautiful are just freaky looking to me.
I do, however, have a sneaky preference for a spectrum-y Darcy.