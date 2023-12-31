The 2023 Exit Photo

Not exactly a surprise in terms of expression, I’d say.

As I’ve noted before, 2023 was pretty good for me, and I have reasonable personal expectations for 2024 even as I realize that we’re heading into another election year and that is likely to be a mess. Let’s all look for good moments where we can find them, and also act and vote against chaos when possible. Those seem like reasonable new year’s resolutions for me.

See you all on the other side.

— JS