The 2023 Exit Photo
Posted on December 31, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
Not exactly a surprise in terms of expression, I’d say.
As I’ve noted before, 2023 was pretty good for me, and I have reasonable personal expectations for 2024 even as I realize that we’re heading into another election year and that is likely to be a mess. Let’s all look for good moments where we can find them, and also act and vote against chaos when possible. Those seem like reasonable new year’s resolutions for me.
See you all on the other side.
— JS
I wish you and your family a Happy New Year.
Even thou the upcoming elections in your country makes much of the rest of the world brace for the worst.
In recent years I’ve tried to stop hoping on New Year’s Eve, that the next year will be better than the last one.