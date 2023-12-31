The December Comfort Watches, Day Thirty One: The Princess Bride
The Princess Bride is possibly the ultimate in comfort watches, so much so that even the framing device of the film is about the story being beloved and comfortable — it’s the story a loving grandfather tells his (slightly) ill grandson, even if the grandson would rather play his video game instead. But the grandfather will not be denied. Nor will the story of The Princess Bride.
By now, you know the set-up: The lovely Buttercup (Robin Wright, her first starring role) loves the farm boy Westley (Cary Elwes), but after his ship is lost at sea, she is unwillingly betrothed to the oily Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Just before the wedding she is kidnapped by a trio of travelers, who are in turn bested by an interloper, who rescues Buttercup. Who is the interloper? Why was Buttercup kidnapped? Will she and Westley ever be reunited? Also, this is a kissing story? All will be revealed, with some commentary by both the grandfather (Peter Falk) and the grandson (Fred Savage).
The Princess Bride is now such an institution that it’s arguably churlish to point out that when it was released, it was only a modest success at best: It made not quite $31 million at the box office, off of a $16 million budget, and while the reviews were generally good, there was nothing to suggest that it would become one of the most beloved films of all time. I can speak to this myself: I saw The Princess Bride the weekend it came out, in a theater that was not, shall we say, immensely packed. I liked it! I thought it was sweet and some parts were clever, and I didn’t mind that it was a kissing movie. But when I left the theater, I didn’t think to myself that I’d just seen a film that was destined to become a classic.
The magic, as the grandfather knew, lay in the retelling. The Princess Bride is a story and a film that rewards being told and seen over and over — the clever lines become punchier, the action scenes become more impressive, the grief of Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) over the loss of his father becomes deeper. Everything that was initially slight and pleasant takes on contours and depth.
Some of that really is because the film is a time-bomb of cleverness. It was written by William Goldman (an adaptation of his novel of the same name), who was one of Hollywood’s most apt screenwriters. He wrote it in such a way that it could age well, and that the action and events and the one-liners would, with each viewing, become more textured rather than more threadbare. This is a hugely impressive trick if you can manage it, and if you think you can manage it, okay, try it.
But some of that longevity is because of a different kind of magic. Here is a story that changes depending on where you are in life. When you are a child, it’s a story of action and adventure, with pirates and sword fights and Rodents of Unusual Size (they do exist!). When you are a young person, it’s now a story of romance and longing, of two people fighting for their true and perfect love. When you are older, it’s a story about loss and the struggle to define yourself once everything you’ve worked toward has happened. When you’re older still, you think, why, how clever this story is, to have so much of life in it, I never noticed before.
This is the true power of The Princess Bride. The story it tells is not important. The way the story’s told is. It’s told by Goldman and director Rob Reiner in a manner that lets the viewer’s own life experience reverberate through it. You will (probably) not rescue a princess from kidnappers, but you will, if you’re lucky, experience the rush of love, and how sometimes that love can rescue a life from the sadness it would otherwise have. You will (probably) not attempt to avenge the loss of a loved one with a sword. But you might find your own way to expiate the weight of that sort of crushing loss in your own life. You will (probably) not come back from being mostly dead, but it’s possible that at some point in your life you will find your way back from a tragedy that would have defined you, if you had given up and let it.
And so on. It’s all there. The Princess Bride stays the same. You change. What you get out of the film is little bit different, each time.
It helps that The Princess Bride is unabashedly guileless. This film plays to its audience — widely! Broadly! With vaudeville patter and razz-ma-tazz! — but it never winks at it. The romance is played deep, the action full bore, the emotions big and wide. Don’t get me wrong, I love my sarcasm and meta and knowing asides. I may have even built a writing career on them. That’s not the play here, however.
What is the play here is “more than meets the eye.” You have a damsel in distress who insists on being a prime mover in her own story. You have a pirate with a secret identity. You have a swordsman with a deep inner pain. You have a giant (Andre the giant!) whose heart is possibly the purest of them all. Even the villains have their unexpected sides — a love of science and a sneaking undercurrent of self-knowledge, respectively — that round them out. This is a thing that I think other films that have tried over the years to match the whimsy of The Princess Bride have missed. Everyone in the film has their assigned role, but they have more than just their assigned role. It makes a difference in how the story plays out, and how the characters stick with us.
And, of course, what The Princess Bride is about, is love. Romantic love. Familial love. The love in friendship. Which — again! — is what allows the life of the viewer to reverberate through the story. We have all, hopefully, been or will be, a person experiencing each type of love the film has to offer. It’s why the most emotionally fulfilling moment is not the film’s final kiss, as monumental as it might be, but the words that pass between the grandfather and grandson just before the credits roll.
(Is there something about The Princess Bride you don’t like, I hear you ask? Yes: The score, by Mark Knopfler, is thin and unimpressive. There, I said it. I regret nothing.)
I think Rob Reiner and William Goldman and the other folks working on The Princess Bride understood that the real measure of the film would not be the initial box office, but the afterlife on home video and on cable television, and now on streaming. But I suspect that even they did not know what a phenomenon the film would eventually become. As William Goldman himself once so famously said about Hollywood, no one knows anything — the movies you think can’t miss become turkeys, the ones you think are going to sink become smashes, and the films that at first seem pleasant and slight go on to become cultural touchstones, quoted and loved for decades, watched and rewatched and passed along the generations. In each case, it’s fate, and it’s out of your hands. Sometimes you get lucky. Quippy one-liners help.
And with that, we’ve come to the end of the December Comfort Watches. If you’ve been reading along from the beginning, or popping in for the first time, or somewhere in-between, thanks for sitting on this metaphorical couch with me. I had a lovely time writing these posts, and hopefully you had a lovely time reading them. I hope you found some movies worth watching.
And now, off we go into 2024. May it be a good year for us all.
Santa brought us the 4k Criterion remaster. Looking very forward to seeing this in glorious 4k.
And you ended with my all-time favorite movie! Good job John and hope 24 is good for all. One can only hope. Or despair.
I have always loved how even the side, side characters were so rich. The Albino is a TINY part, but played with such perfection that he has stuck in my brain for decades. Also, I used the “pit of despair…cough cough” for so many references over the years, people are sick of me doing it.
Our family dialogue is filled with quotes from PB.
“Have fun storming the castle” being the most common.
and naturally “as you wish”.
Mandy Patinkin has talked about how he infused all of the grief he suffered in the loss of his own father to cancer into Inigo’s “you killed my father, prepare to die!” mantra. He felt that it made the grief Inigo felt and the vengeance he was pursuing more believable.
He also hears the entirety of the mantra at least once a day when people recognize him on the street. He feels that both he & the character will be immortal as long as the mantra is repeated.
was hoping PB was going to come up in the list. never saw it when it came out but of course have seen it many times since – the casting in this movie is so great – especially Wallace Shawn and Andre. Plus the many small touches like Christopher Guest with the six fingered glove brief view among others – classic!
Wonderful way to end your comfort month. Thank you. 🥳
I once caused a firestorm amongst my friends by suggesting that the film (which I also love) would be immensely improved just by replacing the synthesizer soundtrack with an orchestral version.
Thanks for this series! It’s been fun for Mrs. Lego and I to see just how many of your go-to movies are ours as well, and this last one is no disappointment. We started dating the year this was released; its dialogue has suffused our entire relationship. (Our fridge has magnets with “MLT” and other quips on them.)
We might’ve added “Clue” or “Murder by Death” to the list, just because we’re mystery fans (and the casts in those movies were having so much fun). But if someone asks me to watch “Invictus” or “The Nice Guys”, I probably won’t say no.
My husband and I saw it in the theater — The Sure Thing was one of our first dates and we were excited to see another Rob Reiner movie.
Just saw it at the Wiltern with Cary Elwes doing Q&A. It was delightful watching it with so many people who love it, who are also mouthing the words. The book (or even better, the audiobook) As You Wish provides great behind the scenes stories.
Thank you so much for the wonderful list of comfort films and the fun commentary. Have a happy new year.
Inconceivable!
A few years ago, I went to see a friend. There was a miscommunication. He thought I was coming for dinner and a chat afterwards, I thought I had said coffee. So we sat and had the lovely dinner he had cooked. And then, as I was visibly twitching in my seat, he said “what’s up?”
So I explained about the miscommunication and said “I promised to go meet [Friend x], and someone will be there who has /never seen the Princess Bride/!”
And my friend, who knew what that meant, said “Go”.