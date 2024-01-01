It’s 2024. Are You Registered to Vote?

To clarify because the nitpickers will pick nits: If you are a US citizen aged 18 or above (OR, will be 18 at the time of the next US presidential election, on November 5, 2024), are you registered to vote? And if you are registered to vote, are you sure your registration is updated and current?

If your answers to the above are “no,” or “I don’t know,” then allow me to direct your attention to the vote.org page today, which can help you with both of these things. It’s not too early to register and to check your registration, and, eventually, it will be too late.

This is another one of those immensely consequential presidential elections, folks. You do not want to miss out.

But don’t worry, I’ll remind you again, likely several times, before it’s time to vote. And should I get lazy, there’s a widget in the site sidebar, which pops up on literally every page of the site, reminding you to register and check your registration. It’ll be there through the election. Because! It’s important!

Happy new year, folks. Let’s make it vote-tastic.

— JS