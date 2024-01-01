It’s 2024. Are You Registered to Vote?

Posted on January 1, 2024    Posted by      14 Comments

To clarify because the nitpickers will pick nits: If you are a US citizen aged 18 or above (OR, will be 18 at the time of the next US presidential election, on November 5, 2024), are you registered to vote? And if you are registered to vote, are you sure your registration is updated and current?

If your answers to the above are “no,” or “I don’t know,” then allow me to direct your attention to the vote.org page today, which can help you with both of these things. It’s not too early to register and to check your registration, and, eventually, it will be too late.

This is another one of those immensely consequential presidential elections, folks. You do not want to miss out.

But don’t worry, I’ll remind you again, likely several times, before it’s time to vote. And should I get lazy, there’s a widget in the site sidebar, which pops up on literally every page of the site, reminding you to register and check your registration. It’ll be there through the election. Because! It’s important!

Happy new year, folks. Let’s make it vote-tastic.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

14 Comments on “It’s 2024. Are You Registered to Vote?”

  1. If you’re about to say “it’s not enough to just vote,” yes, I know, but today I’m talking about voting, thanks.

    If you’re going to complain about gerrymandering, etc, yes, I know, but there is still quite a lot to vote on that is not yet gerrymandered, etc, and it’s still important.

    If you’re going to say that voting is futile for whatever reason, one, fuck off, and two, your comment won’t stay up for long, so save us both the trouble.

  4. I am registered, and have been since I was 18, But as a resident of California, I’ve never actually mattered in the ballot box.

    Since I was old enough to vote, the results in CA have never been in doubt at all. But I do still vote in most elections, aware that it’s a largely pointless exercise.

  6. My Independent tuckus is registered and we’ve been known to show up ready and willing to do our civic duty even when there was nobody in our district running. We wondered why our mailbox wasn’t getting spammed.

    If you haven’t heard about NC Rep. Jeff Jackson, he’s been doing a lot of good, bipartisan work in the House. Here’s one of his posts.

    https://open.substack.com/pub/jeffjacksonnc/p/a-bill-actually-became-a-law?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=9lwd0

    I even make my extremely conservative husband listen to Jeff’s Instagram updates because 89% of the time, I agree with him. (Jeff, not my husband. wink)

  7. Just a note: My son registered to vote (a generation ago) when he was 17. He turned 18 before the election that year. You don’t have to wait until your birthday to register.

  8. First I really wanted to nitpick, that your international fans can’t and should not try to register for American elections

    Then I remembered:
    a) Those elections are really important and all your US readers who are allowed to register should register.
    b) In 2024 there are also European Elections – and I really still need to register for those – so, thank you.
    https://elections.europa.eu/en/

  9. Registered to vote, vote every election and sometimes I volunteer at the polls. Gonna be an interesting year.

  10. My first vote (for President) would have been against Richard Milhous “Tricky Dick” Nixon, but back then you had to be 21 to vote, and I wasn’t. So it wasn’t until 1972 that I got to vote again him – for all the good it did – and not until 1976 I got to vote for a winning candidate.

    So, yeah, register and vote. It matters.

  11. My nephew in Georgia turned 18 in early December and my text to him was “Happy Birthday! Have you registered to vote yet?” and he did it online right away because he’s a good kid.

  14. Damned skippy, I’m registered, and so is my spouse, and so are our adult offspring and offspring-in-laws. And I’ll be sending out PSA-type reminders regularly this year to everyone on my contact list about how to register, how to vote absentee, and how to “cure” a provisional ballot if they need to use one.

    One of the parenting achievements of which I am most proud is the fact that I raised a pair of adults who vote in EVERY election. And they both research candidates and issues in detail, and they both make carefully thought-out choices on their ballots, and they are both active in urging their peers to vote as well.

    I’ve made more than my share of parenting mistakes, but at least I got that part right.

    Thanks for signal-boosting, Mr. Scalzi – the more of that we all do, the better.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Get Your Vote On

If you are a United States citizen 18 years or older, 2024 will be an incredibly consequential election year. It's important for you to register to vote, and then vote, whenever you have the opportunity this year.

Vote.org can help you register to vote, check if your registration is still current, and give you other tools you need to vote and get your voice heard.

Don't wait! Register now!
Whatever Days
January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d