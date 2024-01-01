It’s 2024. Are You Registered to Vote?
January 1, 2024 John Scalzi
To clarify because the nitpickers will pick nits: If you are a US citizen aged 18 or above (OR, will be 18 at the time of the next US presidential election, on November 5, 2024), are you registered to vote? And if you are registered to vote, are you sure your registration is updated and current?
If your answers to the above are “no,” or “I don’t know,” then allow me to direct your attention to the vote.org page today, which can help you with both of these things. It’s not too early to register and to check your registration, and, eventually, it will be too late.
This is another one of those immensely consequential presidential elections, folks. You do not want to miss out.
But don’t worry, I’ll remind you again, likely several times, before it’s time to vote. And should I get lazy, there’s a widget in the site sidebar, which pops up on literally every page of the site, reminding you to register and check your registration. It’ll be there through the election. Because! It’s important!
Happy new year, folks. Let’s make it vote-tastic.
— JS
If you’re about to say “it’s not enough to just vote,” yes, I know, but today I’m talking about voting, thanks.
If you’re going to complain about gerrymandering, etc, yes, I know, but there is still quite a lot to vote on that is not yet gerrymandered, etc, and it’s still important.
If you’re going to say that voting is futile for whatever reason, one, fuck off, and two, your comment won’t stay up for long, so save us both the trouble.
Yep, since 1972.
Ever since 1971, for me. (Ever since the 26th amendment was ratified.)
I am registered, and have been since I was 18, But as a resident of California, I’ve never actually mattered in the ballot box.
Since I was old enough to vote, the results in CA have never been in doubt at all. But I do still vote in most elections, aware that it’s a largely pointless exercise.
Yes, I always vote, but this upcoming election really does matter. I will vote.
My Independent tuckus is registered and we’ve been known to show up ready and willing to do our civic duty even when there was nobody in our district running. We wondered why our mailbox wasn’t getting spammed.
If you haven’t heard about NC Rep. Jeff Jackson, he’s been doing a lot of good, bipartisan work in the House. Here’s one of his posts.
https://open.substack.com/pub/jeffjacksonnc/p/a-bill-actually-became-a-law?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=9lwd0
I even make my extremely conservative husband listen to Jeff’s Instagram updates because 89% of the time, I agree with him. (Jeff, not my husband. wink)
Just a note: My son registered to vote (a generation ago) when he was 17. He turned 18 before the election that year. You don’t have to wait until your birthday to register.
First I really wanted to nitpick, that your international fans can’t and should not try to register for American elections
Then I remembered:
a) Those elections are really important and all your US readers who are allowed to register should register.
b) In 2024 there are also European Elections – and I really still need to register for those – so, thank you.
https://elections.europa.eu/en/
Registered to vote, vote every election and sometimes I volunteer at the polls. Gonna be an interesting year.
My first vote (for President) would have been against Richard Milhous “Tricky Dick” Nixon, but back then you had to be 21 to vote, and I wasn’t. So it wasn’t until 1972 that I got to vote again him – for all the good it did – and not until 1976 I got to vote for a winning candidate.
So, yeah, register and vote. It matters.
My nephew in Georgia turned 18 in early December and my text to him was “Happy Birthday! Have you registered to vote yet?” and he did it online right away because he’s a good kid.
Thanks John!
For British fans, there’s a General Election this year (probably about the same time as the US Presidential Election, actually).
You can register to vote here https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
Damned skippy, I’m registered, and so is my spouse, and so are our adult offspring and offspring-in-laws. And I’ll be sending out PSA-type reminders regularly this year to everyone on my contact list about how to register, how to vote absentee, and how to “cure” a provisional ballot if they need to use one.
One of the parenting achievements of which I am most proud is the fact that I raised a pair of adults who vote in EVERY election. And they both research candidates and issues in detail, and they both make carefully thought-out choices on their ballots, and they are both active in urging their peers to vote as well.
I’ve made more than my share of parenting mistakes, but at least I got that part right.
Thanks for signal-boosting, Mr. Scalzi – the more of that we all do, the better.