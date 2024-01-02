New Movie Column Up at Uncanny Magazine

I’m writing a column on science fiction and fantasy films at Uncanny magazine, and my new column is up. Tangentially it’s on The Marvels, the most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Less tangentially, it’s about the problems of widely expansive entertainment universes, and at what point does having fun in the universe start requiring too much homework.

This link will take you to the Uncanny front page, and you can link in to my column from there (and while you’re there, check out the other cool columns and stories). Enjoy!

— JS