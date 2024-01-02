New Movie Column Up at Uncanny Magazine
Posted on January 2, 2024
I’m writing a column on science fiction and fantasy films at Uncanny magazine, and my new column is up. Tangentially it’s on The Marvels, the most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Less tangentially, it’s about the problems of widely expansive entertainment universes, and at what point does having fun in the universe start requiring too much homework.
This link will take you to the Uncanny front page, and you can link in to my column from there (and while you’re there, check out the other cool columns and stories). Enjoy!
More C-Suite Interference? That’s what Bob Iger actually said?
Boy, between this and his arrogant suit blathering during the Writers’ Strike and the Actors’ Strike, I think Disney hired back a CEO whose brain is still on permanent vacation.
Enjoyed your review and your perspective, but dammit John, now I’ve got one more thing magazine that I’m going to want to read and probably not have time for. FWIW, I agree wholeheartedly about the whole backstory thing. This was a problem in the comics for years–I remember back in the 70s and 80s DC even put cross references in little boxes at the bottom of a panel when a character made reference events that took place in other comics, e.g. “See Brave and the Bold #217” or some such drivel. Where this has truly gotten awful today is with video games, especially the AAA games with tie-ins to other media. For example, to understand how you get from the end of Halo 5 to the beginning of its sequel Halo Infinite, it seems you need to have read several tie-in novels and maybe a graphics novel.
I watched and enjoyed Ahsoka even though I hadn’t watched Mandalorien, Jabba, Clone wars, etc. I admit, probably a lot went over my head, but I still enjoyed it. As for homework being required to watch a new movie in a cinematic universe, I think you have a point. You certainly can’t build a new audience that way. The only thing you can hope to do is sustain the previous audience.
I also remember when Lynch’s Dune came out, and at the ticket booth they handed you a sheet with a glossary and explanation of the world so you wouldn’t be lost in the movie. I have no idea if it was needed since I was very familiar with the original book, though I know others who were lost even with it.
Let’s face it: Disney would really rather you not get your entertainment from any source not named Disney. The suits probably think what they’re doing is locking you in.
But what they have to face is that their original generation of viewers is aging out of the underpants hero demographic and into real life, and the ones coming in face the daunting challenge of scaling the mountain of merde Marvel has constructed.
I won’t see any of their movies because the children in there are ill behaved and I don’t like it. I’ve watched some of the series, but if I can’t make sense out of them on their own terms (Wandavision), I’m not going to bother (Ahsoka, which I initially thought I needed to watch again because it made no sense.
Marvel invented sequelitis on steroids, but sequels have rarely been good ideas and making nothing but sequels doesn’t improve the idea, no matter how many suits are making the cake.
Fair point. Even the New Testament canon is only 27 books. ;)
Excellent piece by you and precisely the reason I’ve given up on a lot of “series” films. It is sometimes way too much work. Thanks for doing all THIS work pointing that out.👍
I don’t watch any of this stuff, and your article adequately explains why.
Oh, one other thing: when I do watch something in a multi-pronged universe, it’s not only confusing but boring. That was certainly true of “The Phantom Menace”, after which I dropped the rest of that trilogy, and “The Force Awakens,” after which I dropped the rest of -that- trilogy.