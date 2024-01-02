The Big Idea: Sean Patrick Hazlett

World powers rise, and world powers fall, and in between, as editor Sean Patrick Hazlett explains in this big idea for Weird World War: China, there are opportunities to tell some stories.

SEAN PATRICK HAZLETT:

In global affairs, the term “Thucydides’ Trap” has often been used to characterize the evolving relationship between the United States and China. The phrase describes a situation where an emerging power threatens to displace a dominant one. It harkens back to a time when the rise of Athens and the Spartan fear of that rise made the Peloponnesian War inevitable. Whether China’s ascent truly represents a Thucydides’ Trap, it is fairly obvious that the United States and China are currently on a collision course.

The Big Idea for Weird World War: China builds upon the premises of its predecessor anthologies, Weird World War III, which explored how a war between the United States and Soviet Union might have unfolded under weird fictional circumstances, and Weird World War IV, which covered a much broader scope and a much wider range of potential futures. Weird World War: China explores how the United States’ reaction to China’s meteoric rise could lead to conflict in the near term and how such a conflict might be fought. Of course, since this anthology is a weird fictional one, the futures the authors imagine all have weird elements whether they be supernatural or science fictional.

This book comes at an unprecedented time in human history when the world’s dominant power, the United States, appears to be losing its grip over a Pax Americana that has stretched since the end of the Cold War. At the moment, the United States is straining to keep two regional wars (Russia-Ukraine and Israeli operations in Gaza) from boiling into a major global conflagration. At the same time, trust in the American political class may be the lowest it has ever been, and the American public has not seen such division since the American Civil War.

To make matters worse, advances in artificial intelligence threaten to compound this already tense environment, completely upending life as we know it in industry, entertainment, and warfare. And as if these changes were not enough, how Americans perceive the very nature of reality is also under threat. If American intelligence official David Grusch’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee in July 2023 is to be believed, the United States government has been persistently lying to the American people about our species’ place in the universe. Not only did he assert we were not alone, but also that we had the craft and non-human bodies to prove it.

Amid the confusion of all these monumental challenges to the United States, China may calculate that the distractions of two regional wars and a highly divisive US election year is the most advantageous time for it to attempt to seize Taiwan and forcefully reunite it with mainland China.

Over the years, China’s military sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to wear out Taiwan’s air defense forces have not only been provocative, but also have dramatically increased the likelihood of a war over the island. Chinese jingoistic rhetoric prior to US Speaker Pelosi’s 2022 trip to the island nation, and its simulated blockade and live-fire exercises afterward, represent yet another instance of concerning behavior by a rising power. And with more than 90 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity concentrated in Taiwan, such an attack would force the United States to intervene, not just to protect that island nation, but to defend its vital national security interests. In fact, the US National Security Council projects that the loss of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company could cause a one-trillion-dollar disruption to the global economy.

While the looming great power competition between the United States and China is only starting to heat up, the myriad histories of the next world war are now available for your reading pleasure. What strange circumstances might precipitate the Great Sino-American Conflict? Will it be triggered by an ultrasecret US occult computer that hurled American soldiers backward in spacetime to thwart a Chinese-summoned eldritch horror or does an extraterrestrial intelligence spur an arms race that leads the two countries to war? Will a US military campaign in mainland China awaken a supernatural force that could move mountains and rend continents or did World War III begin with a bomb sent from the future to erase the past? To find out, gaze through the kaleidoscope of multiple realities and bear witness to the disturbing visions of World War III from today’s greatest minds in science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

