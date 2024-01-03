What I Have Eligible for Award Consideration This Year, 2024 Edition

Posted on January 3, 2024    Posted by      6 Comments

This year, it’s two things:

Best Novel: Starter Villain, Tor Books, September 2023, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, editor;

Best Novelette: Slow Time Between the Stars, Amazon Original Stories, June 2023, John Joseph Adams, editor.

Oh, and technically my EP of music Between the Stars is eligible for Best Related Work, because I composed it as a companion piece to Slow Time Between the Stars, but I’m going to be realistic about that one.

I hope you will check out both Starter Villain and Slow Time if you haven’t already, and give them consideration in your 2024 award nominations and selections.

As always, remember to nominate and vote for what you love and want to give attention to. If that includes my work, fabulous. If it’s something else, that is fabulous too.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “What I Have Eligible for Award Consideration This Year, 2024 Edition”

  1. Also please consider Tristan Elwell (cover artist for Starter Villain) for Best Professional Artist, Patrick Nielsen Hayden for Best Editor, Long Form, and John Joseph Adams for Best Editor, Short Form. Thanks.

  2. If you have Amazon Prime, Slow Time Between the Stars is free in both Kindle and Audible editions. It is a short, interesting, and thoughtful read.

  4. John, your editor, Miss Spice, seems less than impressed with this news. Pets may be in order

  5. Is it even remotely possible that your EP could win a Grammy or another music type award – Best Electronic/Dance Recording perhaps?

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Get Your Vote On

If you are a United States citizen 18 years or older, 2024 will be an incredibly consequential election year. It's important for you to register to vote, and then vote, whenever you have the opportunity this year.

Vote.org can help you register to vote, check if your registration is still current, and give you other tools you need to vote and get your voice heard.

Don't wait! Register now!
Whatever Days
January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d