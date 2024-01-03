What I Have Eligible for Award Consideration This Year, 2024 Edition

This year, it’s two things:

Best Novel: Starter Villain, Tor Books, September 2023, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, editor;

Best Novelette: Slow Time Between the Stars, Amazon Original Stories, June 2023, John Joseph Adams, editor.

Oh, and technically my EP of music Between the Stars is eligible for Best Related Work, because I composed it as a companion piece to Slow Time Between the Stars, but I’m going to be realistic about that one.

I hope you will check out both Starter Villain and Slow Time if you haven’t already, and give them consideration in your 2024 award nominations and selections.

As always, remember to nominate and vote for what you love and want to give attention to. If that includes my work, fabulous. If it’s something else, that is fabulous too.

— JS