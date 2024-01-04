Perhaps the Greatest Award I Have Ever Won

In 2007 my friend Norm Carnick decided to make a fantasy football league and asked me if I wanted to join in. Despite having very little interest in professional football or indeed most professional sports at all, I said sure, because why not. 16 years later, I’m still in it. Every year, come draft day, I do the same thing: Let the league’s auto-draft function pick my players for me, and then, having done so, leave the team alone to do its thing, swapping out players only during bye weeks or for injuries. When an injury means I need to pick a new player, my policy is simply to go to the roster of available players and pick the one predicted to gain the most points in the position in the next week. Otherwise, I give the team no thought.

How does this go? Most years, as you might expect, pretty terribly! For the vast majority of these seasons since my team (first the Mediocre Walloons, currently the Churro Unicorns) took the field, I have placed in the bottom half of the league in end-of-the-year standings, with eight times — eight! — in last place. And, honestly, this year, when the Churro Unicorns finished eighth in the regular season with a 6-8 record, having just lost 5 games in a row and only barely limping into the postseason, I quite reasonably assumed I was heading for yet another bottom-half season.

But! Then! I quite unexpectedly bested the #1 seed in the first round of playoffs — by a score that would have had me lose to literally any other winning team in the first round. And! Then! I unexpectedly won in the second around, again with a score that would have had me lose to the other winning team! And in the final — well, there I actually crushed my opponent by 24 points, so go me. The point to this whole story is that, for the first time in the 16 years of this fantasy football league, and quite ridiculously, given my regular-season placing, I won my league’s fantasy football championship.

I would like to say this is the result of effort and canny management on my part, but remember that I do auto-pick and swap out only for by-weeks and injuries, and even then just pick the players the league predicts will do well each week. There is no significant management on my part, and this championship is almost entirely unearned — due to luck and possibly some less-than-successful choices on the part of other managers who are generally far better at this than I am (and of course the performances of actual players, whose game stats are transmuted into fantasy points, and on whom none of us exercise any control at all). There is no reason at all that I should have won this championship. I did anyway.

Naturally, this delights me. The league does not offer a physical trophy but I was all, fuck it, I want a trophy for this, so I went and bought the ugliest possible trophy to commemorate the moment. It’s now on one my brag shelves, keeping time with my Ohio House and Senate proclamations, a Seiun award and the Budapest Grand Prize. If nothing else, it’s a reminder to have a good sense of perspective about awards, and life.

I don’t ever expect to win my fantasy football league championship again, for the same reason I didn’t expect to win this year in the first place, and that’s fine — I’m in the league because my friend asked me to, and because it’s fun, and it’s more about the experience of doing the thing. But it was a blast to win it once. I’ll be riding this high for all the rest of 2024.

— JS