A More Than Trivial Amount of Snow Has Finally Arrived
Not quite enough to completely blanket the lawn, but more than enough to make the roads slightly hazardous. Winter is finally, without a doubt, here in Ohio. We’ll get a slight uptick in the temperature for the next week, but then down to the 20s. It’s January. Seems fair. I understand other parts of Ohio are getting more snow.
How are things where you are?
It’s a fine summer’s day off the Antarctic peninsula (68 48S 063 30W). Not snowing but plenty of ice/snow up on land and lots of floating ice.
Back home in Virginia, though, stinky cold rain and otherwise a good day to stay in – so I hear.
Low 36F, high 60F down here in Austin, Texas, and hoping our libertarian power grid doesn’t let us freeze to death this February.
I keep waiting for the cooler weather, but so far it is a no show.
Pollen is flying around though.
FYI, I’m in the Philippines.
Here in BC temperatures have been 15 degrees warmer than usual for the time of year. 15 Celsius, that is. We are forecast to get some actual freezingish days next week.
Rainy and in the low 50s here in the California Bay Area.
I got a couple inches the other day here in western New Mexico. The National Weather Service is sending out winter storm alerts for our area for today through Monday, though the sky is blue right now. Also a dip to single digit night temperatures is forecast.
As you say, though, it’s January. No surprises here!
Thunderstorms down here in Collier County, FL.
I like winters here.
Finally! Snow in da Yoop! It’s been hard to believe that, this far north, we’ve had basically no snow. Yay!
Seattle is, at the moment, gray with some more rain in the forecast. Warmer than average, as has been all of December. What gets me is watching the news and seeing people act as if winter is some bizarre phenomenon, when it comes every winter. It is rather normal to have snow in January. It’s actually abnormal not to have snow in January above certain latitudes!
I have two snow shovels whose whereabouts are unknown to me. But it doesn’t matter.
Here in St Louis we got 1/2″ of snow on the grass only and it’s 35′ headed to 45′, so no freezing. The dog loves it!
-30 forecast next week. Yikes!
The snow is also here, in south central PA, coming down in fast flakes and creating a sort of soft quiet you only get this time of year. They are predicting four inches, so that’s significantly more than “more than trivial.”
May all who enjoy snow rejoice, and may everyone else have the option of staying indoors.
Portland just had its second-warmest December in history, and mountains finished the year dreadfully low of snow. But we’re supposed to see possibly record lows in January, with up 100 inches of new snow in the mountains next weekend.
There’s nothing normal about our weather nowadays.
I love seeing the check-ins from all around the world. We are expecting somewhere between 8 and 12-ish inches of snow in southeastern New Hampshire this weekend, starting around 6 this evening. Then a couple of cold nights, but 50 degrees and raining by Wednesday.
I will go for a walk in a bit and then later on make beef stew in the pressure cooker.
I’m in the Midwest, where we got an inch or so of fluffy snow overnight, which I am glad to see is already melting on the pavement. I don’t dislike snow, but I am currently recovering from knee-replacement surgery and can’t go on my daily walks again until the sidewalks are free of snow and ice.
The weather gurus are rumbling about another snow event heading our way starting Monday night and continuing to Tuesday night, which (depending on which guru you listen to) could involve anything from less than an inch of snow to a full-on blizzard. I’m hoping for the less than an inch extreme myself.
It was unseasonably warm over Christmas up here in Ottawa, Ontario. This meant that what normal falls as snow came as rain and we now have no snow which is a bummer, since snow sports are what keep you sane when winter lasts a good 5-6 months.
light rain/snow mix in the Spokane valley, snow on the hilltops, mid – 30’s F (2-3C).
Went for a walk along the river and saw a flock of mallards along the shore – maybe waiting for Tower to give them the go-ahead to fly south? Low clouds (estimated 1500 ft), so that means clouds with rocks in. Visibility about 4-5 miles with fog.
Hard not to be a weatherman, even if you are retired.
Essex Co., MA: We may have our first significant snowfall of the season tonight. That often comes in late November. It’s a wee bit late. We’re scheduled for 3 whole … inches. An average winter is 40-ish inches. Last year we had a skosh over 11. The record is 108 inches.
But global warming is STILL a Chinese Communist Party hoax by grant hungry meteorology professors at liberal elitist colleges! Don’t believe the lamestream weather report conspiracy!
The border of Central and Southern New Jersey has finished their brief flurries and axiously awaits the driving rain.
I’m glad we had the 3 day storms when my children were small and could appreciate being snowbound. This extremely mild weather is scary, though.
Here, the center of Israel, it’s still too freaking hot. I just walked my dogs nightly and I did it in a t-shirt. Not slightly cold. The expected low tonight is 15 and then back to sunny high 23.
We might get some rain Wednesday so here’s hoping.
No snow here in Toronto, which is considerably north of much of the United States, specifically north of New York/Pennsylvania and NE of Ohio.
Currently a balmy 1º C and there is a bit of green in the grass outside as it hasn’t really been snowy or snow-covered yet.
I suspect that being on the north side of the Great Lakes is often helpful, as we often hear of big storms on the US eastern seaboard or further inland, while we get bupkis here.
However, Environment Canada has a Special Weather statement which predicts with due ominousity, “Accumulating snowfall likely tonight.” We shall see.
The French Toast Alert System for the Boston area is reading 3 slices/Elevated, which moderate and plowable snow. Also, we should also “clear space in refrigerator and head to store for an extra gallon of milk, a spare dozen eggs and a new loaf of bread”. Sounds about right. (It’s a funny read if you’ve spent time in Boston – https://www.universalhub.com/french-toast )
New Haven, CT: expecting snow here starting in an hour or so. The forecast is most likely 3-6 inches with an outside possibility of higher. I just flew in from the UK, collecting my new feline companion on the way home from the airport. I am trying to decide between going to the grocery store for milk and saying the hell with it, I am utterly exhausted and there is plenty of non-milk food and the grocery store is probably full of people panic-buying like they’ve never seen snow before.
Here you, closest we come to winter here:
Music by Will Godfrey, who lives in a land that gets real winters.
Holland, MI. No snow on the ground here.
Here on the west coast of Western Australia, we’re expecting temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s C for the rest of the week (lowest expected is for next Saturday, which is 34C; tomorrow we’re expecting 39C), dropping down to the high teens (17C) to mid-twenties C (23C) overnight. Plan for the rest of the week is to keep the air-conditioner running pretty much constantly at home, and enjoy the air-conditioning at work.
Omaha, NE here. Off and on flurries since last night, barely enough to cover the sidewalk. However, there’s a larger storm expected to show up Monday; depending on which local station you prefer it could drop anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of wet snow on us. I’ve already made a reservation for Monday night at a hotel three blocks from work, because I know my neighborhood is at the bottom end of the snowplow priority and don’t feel like getting stuck trying to get home.
A front has just moved through. So we’re now in the lower 70’s with a bit of humidity here in South Florida.
Currently 21 celcius in overcast Tasmania and waiting for some looked-for rain; supposed to get 10-20mm and the same tomorrow but we’ll see.
Light jacket weather (chilly) this morning in central Arizona when I went to make a blood donation, but optional (cool) by the time I drove home.
If I’m going to plant a spring garden this year, I should probably be starting seedlings now, because midsummer temps here were already harsh on gardens, even before climate change.
In Youngstown it’s pretty much like what you have. More snow tonight, but yeah, everything does seem late this year.
Thanks El Nino. :(
Central PA: First proper 6″ accumulating snow day. Breaking out the snow shovel and hoping my flights tomorrow aren’t inordinately dysfunctional. At least I’m flying south? (…and returning the day after).