A More Than Trivial Amount of Snow Has Finally Arrived

Not quite enough to completely blanket the lawn, but more than enough to make the roads slightly hazardous. Winter is finally, without a doubt, here in Ohio. We’ll get a slight uptick in the temperature for the next week, but then down to the 20s. It’s January. Seems fair. I understand other parts of Ohio are getting more snow.

How are things where you are?

— JS